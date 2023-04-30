  • Home
  • /
  • Midlothian
  • /
  • The Cocky Rooster - Independence - 600 Founders Bridge Blvd
Main picView gallery

The Cocky Rooster - Independence 600 Founders Bridge Blvd

review star

No reviews yet

600 Founders Bridge Blvd

Midlothian, VA 23113

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Food

Combos

Just Wing It

Just Wing It

$13.99+

Fried or Smoked Wings. Served with Fries and a Drink.

T.L.C. (Tender Lovin Chicken)

T.L.C. (Tender Lovin Chicken)

$12.99+

Fresh All Natural Hand Breaded Tenders. Served with Fries and a Drink

Sunday's Best

Sunday's Best

$13.99

Hand-Breaded Chicken Breast, Sriracha Aioli Coleslaw, Liquid Gold, Housemade Pickles on a Potato Roll. Served with Fries and a Drink.

Game Six

Game Six

$13.99

Handed Breaded Breast, Drenched in Coaches Garlic Buff, Ranch, Pepper Jack Cheese, topped with Pickled Jalapenos on a Potato Bun.

Buffalo Chicken Salad Combo

Buffalo Chicken Salad Combo

$13.99
Victory Lap

Victory Lap

$12.99+

Breaded Cauliflower Wings. Served with Fries and a Drink

Twaffle

A La Carte

Wings

Wings

$11.99+

Fried or Smoked Wings.

Tenders

Tenders

$10.99+

Fresh All Natural Hand Breaded Tenders.

The Game

The Game

$11.99

Handed Breaded Breast, Drenched in Coaches Garlic Buff, Ranch, Pepper Jack Cheese, topped with Pickled Jalapenos on a Potato Bun.

The Sunday

The Sunday

$11.99

Hand-Breaded Chicken Breast, Sriracha Aioli Coleslaw, Liquid Gold, Housemade Pickles on a Potato Roll.

Cauliflower

Cauliflower

$10.99+

Breaded Cauliflower Wings

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$11.99

Hot Dog

$5.00
Fries

Fries

$3.99

Comes Standard in our Many things Dry Rub

Extra Sauce on Side

$1.00

Twaffle 2

$6.99

Twaffle 3

$9.99

Drinks

Soda

Soda

$2.00

Water

$2.00

Gatorade

$2.00

Orange Juice

Out of stock

Bloody Mary

Out of stock

Beer

$5.00

Craft Beer

$6.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

600 Founders Bridge Blvd, Midlothian, VA 23113

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Tavern 19 - Independence Golf Club
orange star4.5 • 272
600 Founders Bridge Blvd Midlothian, VA 23113
View restaurantnext
Toast, New American Gastropub in Midlothian
orange starNo Reviews
3730 Winterfield Road Midlothian, VA 23113
View restaurantnext
Wild Ginger
orange star4.7 • 2,145
3734 Winterfield Rd Midlothian, VA 23113
View restaurantnext
Sedona Taphouse Midlothian
orange star4.0 • 1,420
15732 WC Main St Midlothian, VA 23113
View restaurantnext
NAPA Kitchen and Wine
orange starNo Reviews
15825 WC Main Street Midlothian, VA 23113
View restaurantnext
The Shaved Duck Restaurant - Midlothian, VA
orange star4.5 • 859
15408 Wc Commons Way Midlothian, VA 23113
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Midlothian

Candela’s Pizzeria & Ristorante Italiano
orange star4.6 • 6,324
14235 Midlothian Tpke 14235 Midlothian Tpke, VA 23113
View restaurantnext
Wild Ginger
orange star4.7 • 2,145
3734 Winterfield Rd Midlothian, VA 23113
View restaurantnext
Sedona Taphouse Midlothian
orange star4.0 • 1,420
15732 WC Main St Midlothian, VA 23113
View restaurantnext
The Hard Shell - Bellgrade
orange star4.3 • 1,100
11400 W Huguenot Rd Midlothian, VA 23113
View restaurantnext
Flyin' Pig - 13560 Waterford Place
orange star4.3 • 1,080
13560 Waterford Place Midlothian, VA 23112
View restaurantnext
Sergio's Pizzeria
orange star4.7 • 916
4824 Market Square Ln Midlothian, VA 23112
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Midlothian
Richmond
review star
Avg 4.5 (288 restaurants)
Henrico
review star
Avg 4.4 (76 restaurants)
Chesterfield
review star
No reviews yet
Glen Allen
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
Powhatan
review star
Avg 5 (5 restaurants)
Mechanicsville
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Ashland
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Colonial Heights
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Hopewell
review star
No reviews yet
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston