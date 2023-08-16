The Coffee Box
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|5:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info
Veteran owned small business serving specialty coffee beverages, bakery, and breakfast items.
Location
2615 N Center St, Maryville, IL 62062
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Troy Family Restaurant - 307 Bargraves Blvd
No Reviews
307 Bargraves Blvd Troy, IL 62294
View restaurant