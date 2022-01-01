Restaurant header imageView gallery

CoffeeCo Mill Creek

2350 Lincoln Highway

Lancaster, PA 17602

Popular Items

Iced Latte
Hot Latte
Hot Chai Latte

Breakfast Plates

Delicious breakfast plates sure to get your day started right!
Three Star Breakfast

Three Star Breakfast

$8.40

Two eggs (any style), sausage patty, ham or bacon & two golden brown pancakes

Lancaster Breakfast

Lancaster Breakfast

$4.20+

Made to Order Eggs with your choice of Toast. Homefries and Breakfast Meat additional charge.

Buttermilk Pancakes

Buttermilk Pancakes

$3.80+

Delicious fluffy buttermilk pancakes.

Fruit Platter

$13.10

Fresh Fruit Cup, a side of Vanilla Yogurt and a muffin of your choice

Yogurt Bowl

Yogurt Bowl

$7.55

Vanilla Yogurt topped with our Housemade Granola, Fresh Strawberries & Blueberries

Street Corn Hash

Street Corn Hash

$9.45

Grilled homefries mixed with sauteed corn, red onion, and black beans topped with CoffeeCo breakfast cheese, two over easy eggs, sliced avocado and chipotle lime crema

French Toast

French Toast

$7.05+

French toast made with homemade Sweet Dough bread

Baked Oatmeal

$6.90

Housemade cinnamon sugar baked oatmeal topped with blueberries and strawberries

Breakfast Sandwiches

Greek Breakfast Sandwich

Greek Breakfast Sandwich

$8.75

Two Over Hard Eggs with Tomato, Spinach, and Feta on a Grilled Croissant

Jammy Sammy

Jammy Sammy

$8.65

One scrambled egg, crisp bacon, tomato, spinach, and red onion on an everything bagel spread with hot pepper jam cream cheese

Egg Sandwich

Egg Sandwich

$8.75

2 Scrambled Eggs with your choice of Cheese on a Croissant, Bagel, English Muffin or Toast. Breakfast meat additional charge.

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$9.45

Three scrambled eggs, bacon, sauteed mushrooms onions & peppers, and CoffeeCo blend cheese in a honey whole wheat wrap spread with ranchero sauce and served with a side of sour cream

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$11.15

Housemade Avocado Spread, Tomato, and Feta Cheese on Toasted Focaccia served with a side of Mixed Greens

Omelettes

Fresh delicious omelettes served with two sides

Create Your Own Omelette

$11.30

3 egg omelette made to order

Western Omelette

Western Omelette

$12.30

Ham, Peppers, Onions and our Breakfast Blend Cheese

Greek Omelette

Greek Omelette

$11.30

Tomatoes, Spinach, and Feta Cheese

Meat Lovers Omelette

$13.50

Ham, sausage, bacon & CoffeeCo blend breakfast cheese

Breakfast Sides

Fruit Cup

$6.20

Bagel*

$3.00

Sausage

$3.85

Bacon

$3.85

Ham

$3.85

Homefries

$3.50

Toast

$2.40

English Muffin

$2.40

Egg

$1.90+

Side of Yogurt

$3.90

Muffin

$3.75

Grilled Muffin

$3.75

Seasonal Specials

Pumpkin Bread French Toast

$8.35

Housemade pumpkin bread battered, grilled, and topped with roasted walnuts and whipped cinnamon butter

Autumn Hash

$9.65

Oven roasted sweet potatoes with sauteed sausage, spinach, peppers, and mushrooms topped with crumbled feta, two over medium eggs and housemade maple crema

Salads

Housemade Salads come with dressing listed unless specified. Dressing comes on the side.
Chicken Spinach Salad

Chicken Spinach Salad

$11.55

Baby spinach & mixed greens topped with grilled chicken strips, bacon, tomatoes, onion, and swiss cheese. Served with poppy seed dressing.

Caesar Salad

$8.30

Romaine lettuce, shredded parmesan cheese, tomatoes, housemade croutons and CoffeeCo Caesar dressing

Chef Salad

$11.70

Mixed greens with turkey breast, thinly sliced ham, fresh locally-grown tomatoes, carrots, hard-boiled egg, croutons and CoffeeCo blend cheese served w housemade dill ranch dressing

Classic Sandwiches

Classic Sandwiches served with chips and pickles

Grilled Reuben

$11.65

Corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and thousand island on grilled rye.

Grilled Rachel

$11.65

Grilled turkey, swiss cheese, coleslaw, and thousand island on grilled rye.

CoffeeCo Melt

$10.95

Housemade chicken salad or tuna salad, melted swiss cheese, and tomatoes on grilled rye.

All American Sandwiches

All American Sandwiches served on your choice of bread with a side of chips and bread & butter pickles.
BLT

BLT

$8.80

Crisp bacon topped with lettuce, tomato and mayo.

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$6.05

Provolone, american or swiss cheese. Add Grilled ham, bacon or tomatoes for additional charge.

CYO Sandwich

$10.20

Signature Sandwiches

CoffeeCo Signature Sandwiches served with chips and bread & butter pickles
The 30

The 30

$12.50

Grilled turkey breast topped with crisp bacon, avocado, melted muenster cheese, tomato, and dill ranch dressing. Served on a grilled pretzel roll with chips and bread & butter pickles.

The 222

The 222

$12.80

Grilled chicken breast topped with spinach, tomato, fresh melted mozzarella, and housemade pesto mayo. Served on grilled sourdough with chips and bread & butter pickles.

Gourmet Chicken Salad Melt

$12.45

CoffeeCo chicken salad with crisp bacon, tomatoes, melted muenster cheese, sprouts, and housemede dill ranch on grilled sourdough

The 23

$12.50

Thinly sliced ham, grilled pineapple and melted provolone with housemade honey mustard on grilled sourdough

CoffeeCo Burger

$12.50

1/3 lb burger with melted provolone, crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato and garlic aioli on a grilled pretzel roll

Patty Melt

$12.25

1/3 lb burger topped with sauteed mushrooms and onions, melted provolone on grilled rye

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$11.75

Grilled chicken strips tossed in hot sauce, diced tomatoes, romaine lettuce, Mexican cheese, and ranch dressing in a multigrain wrap

Half Sandwiches

Half Sandwiches served with chips and bread & butter pickles

Half BLT

$5.00

Crisp bacon topped with lettuce, tomato and mayo.

Half Grilled Cheese

$4.00

Provolone, american or swiss cheese. Add Grilled ham, bacon or tomatoes for additional charge.

Half CoffeeCo Melt

$6.65

Housemade tuna salad, melted swiss cheese, and tomatoes on grilled rye.

Half Rachel

$6.65

Grilled turkey, swiss cheese, coleslaw, and thousand island on grilled rye.

Half Reuben

$6.65

Corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and thousand island on grilled rye.

Half S.T.P.A

$6.10

Hearty veggie sandwich with sprouts, tomato, provolone, avocado, and mustard or mayo served on your choice of bread. Served with vegetable chips and bread & butter pickles.

Half CYO Sandwich

$5.85

Half Gourmet Chicken Melt

$6.65

CoffeeCo chicken salad with bacon, tomato, melted Muenster cheese, sprouts and dill ranch on grilled sour dough

Vegetarian

Garden Wrap

Garden Wrap

$11.25

Heaps of sauteed mushrooms, carrots, and onions, with melted provolone cheese tomatoes lettuce and chipotle mayo on a honey whole wheat wrap

Sprout Tomato Provolone

Sprout Tomato Provolone

$10.65

Hearty veggie sandwich with sprouts, tomato, provolone, avocado, and mustard or mayo served on your choice of bread. Served with vegetable chips and bread & butter pickles.

Seasonal Specials

Cranberry Turkey Sandwich

$10.95

Warm housemade croissant topped with cranberry infused goat cheese spread, sliced turkey, spinach, and tomato

Sweet Potato Beet Salad

$10.95

Spring mix topped with roasted sweet potatoes, sliced red beets, red onion, crumbled goat cheese, and pumpkin seeds served with a maple vinaigrette.

Soup

Delicious housemade soups.

Chili

$5.35+

Hearty traditional mild chili.

Soup of the Day

$5.35+Out of stock

Call the order location to find out the soup of the day.

Sides

Lunch sides and extras

Fruit Cup

$6.20

Bagel*

$3.00

Toast

$2.40

Side of Yogurt

$3.90

Scoop Chicken Salad

$4.00

Scoop Tuna Salad

$4.00

Side Chips

$1.40

Side Spring Mix

$2.25

Hot Specialty Drinks

Delicious hand crafted hot drinks made to order

Hot Latte

$4.25+

Two shots of espresso with lightly frothed hot milk and optional flavored syrup.

Hot Cappuccino

$4.25+

Two shots of espresso with heavily frothed hot milk and optional flavored syrup.

Hot Black Eye

$3.35+

Two shots of espresso over fresh brewed coffee.

Hot Americano

$3.25+

Two shots of espresso over hot water.

Hot Cafe a Lait

$3.85+

Fresh brewed coffee with lightly frothed hot milk.

Hot Chai Latte

$4.60+

Spiced, vanilla, or raspberry chai powder in hot frothed milk

Hot Tea Latte

$3.50+

Choice of tea with flavored syrup or honey and hot frothed milk.

Hot Steamer

$4.10+

Flavored syrup and hot frothed milk.

Hot Chocolate

$4.10+

Ghirardelli hot chocolate powder in hot frothed milk.

Espresso

$2.00+

Traditional Macchiato

$2.50

Hot Red Latte

$4.25+

Concentrated rooibos tea espresso with lightly frothed hot milk, honey, and cinnamon.

Hot Red Tea Cappuccino

$4.25+

Concentrated rooibos tea espresso with heavily frothed hot milk, honey, and cinnamon.

Hot Red Symphony

$4.25+

Concentrated rooibos tea espresso with white chocolate, lightly frothed hot milk. Topped with whip cream, honey, and cinnamon.

Hot Red Americano

$3.25+

Concentrated rooibos tea espresso over hot water.

Cold Specialty Drinks

Delicious hand crafted cold drinks made to order

Iced Latte

$4.50+

Cold Brewed Espresso with Milk over Ice

Iced Coffee

$2.40+

Cold Brewed Coffee over Ice

Iced Black Eye

$3.70+

Cold Brewed Coffee with 2 Shots Espresso

Iced Americano

$3.50+

2 Shots Espresso over Ice Water

Iced Chai Latte

$4.85+

Spiced, Vanilla, or Raspberry Chai Powder in Frothed Milk poured over Ice

Italian Soda

$4.75

Flavor of choice, vanilla, and club soda over ice.

Ice Rage

$5.50+

Blended coffee drink with your choice of vanilla, caramel, mocha, or coffee flavor.

Fruit Smoothie

$5.50+

Real fruit puree blended with milk and ice.

Italian Cream Soda

$4.75

Flavor of choice, vanilla, club soda and cream over ice.

Iced Red Latte

$4.60+

Concentrated rooibos tea espresso, honey, cinnamon, and milk over ice.

Red Frappuccino

$5.50+

Concentrated rooibos tea espresso, honey, cinnamon, and milk blended with ice.

Fresh Red

$4.60+

Concentrated rooibos tea espresso, over ice with your choice of apple, cranberry, white cranberry, orange juice, or lemonade.

Iced Red Symphony

$4.60+

Concentrated rooibos tea espresso with white chocolate, and milk over ice. Topped with whip cream, honey, and cinnamon.

Iced Tea Latte

$3.75+

Choice of tea with flavored syrup or honey and milk over ice.

Beverages

Brewed coffee & tea, housemade lemonade, and other beverages

Takeout Hot Coffee

$2.05+

Fresh brewed coffee

Takeout Hot Tea

$2.05+

Fresh steeped hot tea

Takeout Iced Tea

$2.40+

Daily brewed unsweetened tea

Milk

$1.80+

Local Pine View Dairy milk

Soda

$2.05

Takout Lemonade

$2.75+

Arnold Palmer

$2.75+

Grab & Go

Bottled and ready to go

Waterloo Sparkling Water

$1.55

Soda

$2.05

Humankind Water

$2.10

Humankind Tea

$2.60

Featured Drinks

Cold brewed espresso with pumpkin sauce, ground cinnamon and milk topped with pumpkin cold foam

Hot Salted Caramel Toffee Latte

$4.25+

Double shot latte with salted caramel toffee sauce

Iced Salted Caramel Toffee Latte

$5.25+

Double shot latte with salted caramel toffee sauce

Pumpkin Hot Chocolate

$4.10+

Ghirardelli hot chocolate with pumpkin topped with whipped cream and cocoa powder

Hot Spiced Maple Tea Latte

$3.50+

Stash chai tea steeped with steamed milk, maple syrup and ground cinnamon

Iced Spiced Maple Tea Latte

$3.75+

Stash chai tea steeped with steamed milk, maple syrup and ground cinnamon

Iced Pumpkin Latte

$5.25+

Cold brewed espresso with pumpkin sauce, ground cinnamon and milk topped with pumpkin cold foam

Homemade Dessert

Muffin

$3.75

Grilled Muffin

$3.75

Peanut Butter Brownie

$3.85

Cookie

$2.30+

Salted Caramel Rice Krispie

$3.85

Kids Breakfast

Kids Pancake

$2.25

Kids Scrambled Egg & Toast

$3.15

Kids Yogurt & Fruit

$2.60

Kids French Toast

$3.15

Kids Lunch

Kids Half Grilled Cheese

$3.85

Kids Chicken Strips

$4.20
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

2350 Lincoln Highway, Lancaster, PA 17602

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

