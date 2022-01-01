CoffeeCo Mill Creek
2350 Lincoln Highway
Lancaster, PA 17602
Popular Items
Breakfast Plates
Three Star Breakfast
Two eggs (any style), sausage patty, ham or bacon & two golden brown pancakes
Lancaster Breakfast
Made to Order Eggs with your choice of Toast. Homefries and Breakfast Meat additional charge.
Buttermilk Pancakes
Delicious fluffy buttermilk pancakes.
Fruit Platter
Fresh Fruit Cup, a side of Vanilla Yogurt and a muffin of your choice
Yogurt Bowl
Vanilla Yogurt topped with our Housemade Granola, Fresh Strawberries & Blueberries
Street Corn Hash
Grilled homefries mixed with sauteed corn, red onion, and black beans topped with CoffeeCo breakfast cheese, two over easy eggs, sliced avocado and chipotle lime crema
French Toast
French toast made with homemade Sweet Dough bread
Baked Oatmeal
Housemade cinnamon sugar baked oatmeal topped with blueberries and strawberries
Breakfast Sandwiches
Greek Breakfast Sandwich
Two Over Hard Eggs with Tomato, Spinach, and Feta on a Grilled Croissant
Jammy Sammy
One scrambled egg, crisp bacon, tomato, spinach, and red onion on an everything bagel spread with hot pepper jam cream cheese
Egg Sandwich
2 Scrambled Eggs with your choice of Cheese on a Croissant, Bagel, English Muffin or Toast. Breakfast meat additional charge.
Breakfast Burrito
Three scrambled eggs, bacon, sauteed mushrooms onions & peppers, and CoffeeCo blend cheese in a honey whole wheat wrap spread with ranchero sauce and served with a side of sour cream
Avocado Toast
Housemade Avocado Spread, Tomato, and Feta Cheese on Toasted Focaccia served with a side of Mixed Greens
Omelettes
Breakfast Sides
Seasonal Specials
Pumpkin Bread French Toast
Housemade pumpkin bread battered, grilled, and topped with roasted walnuts and whipped cinnamon butter
Autumn Hash
Oven roasted sweet potatoes with sauteed sausage, spinach, peppers, and mushrooms topped with crumbled feta, two over medium eggs and housemade maple crema
Salads
Chicken Spinach Salad
Baby spinach & mixed greens topped with grilled chicken strips, bacon, tomatoes, onion, and swiss cheese. Served with poppy seed dressing.
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, shredded parmesan cheese, tomatoes, housemade croutons and CoffeeCo Caesar dressing
Chef Salad
Mixed greens with turkey breast, thinly sliced ham, fresh locally-grown tomatoes, carrots, hard-boiled egg, croutons and CoffeeCo blend cheese served w housemade dill ranch dressing
Classic Sandwiches
All American Sandwiches
Signature Sandwiches
The 30
Grilled turkey breast topped with crisp bacon, avocado, melted muenster cheese, tomato, and dill ranch dressing. Served on a grilled pretzel roll with chips and bread & butter pickles.
The 222
Grilled chicken breast topped with spinach, tomato, fresh melted mozzarella, and housemade pesto mayo. Served on grilled sourdough with chips and bread & butter pickles.
Gourmet Chicken Salad Melt
CoffeeCo chicken salad with crisp bacon, tomatoes, melted muenster cheese, sprouts, and housemede dill ranch on grilled sourdough
The 23
Thinly sliced ham, grilled pineapple and melted provolone with housemade honey mustard on grilled sourdough
CoffeeCo Burger
1/3 lb burger with melted provolone, crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato and garlic aioli on a grilled pretzel roll
Patty Melt
1/3 lb burger topped with sauteed mushrooms and onions, melted provolone on grilled rye
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Grilled chicken strips tossed in hot sauce, diced tomatoes, romaine lettuce, Mexican cheese, and ranch dressing in a multigrain wrap
Half Sandwiches
Half BLT
Crisp bacon topped with lettuce, tomato and mayo.
Half Grilled Cheese
Provolone, american or swiss cheese. Add Grilled ham, bacon or tomatoes for additional charge.
Half CoffeeCo Melt
Housemade tuna salad, melted swiss cheese, and tomatoes on grilled rye.
Half Rachel
Grilled turkey, swiss cheese, coleslaw, and thousand island on grilled rye.
Half Reuben
Corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and thousand island on grilled rye.
Half S.T.P.A
Hearty veggie sandwich with sprouts, tomato, provolone, avocado, and mustard or mayo served on your choice of bread. Served with vegetable chips and bread & butter pickles.
Half CYO Sandwich
Half Gourmet Chicken Melt
CoffeeCo chicken salad with bacon, tomato, melted Muenster cheese, sprouts and dill ranch on grilled sour dough
Vegetarian
Garden Wrap
Heaps of sauteed mushrooms, carrots, and onions, with melted provolone cheese tomatoes lettuce and chipotle mayo on a honey whole wheat wrap
Sprout Tomato Provolone
Hearty veggie sandwich with sprouts, tomato, provolone, avocado, and mustard or mayo served on your choice of bread. Served with vegetable chips and bread & butter pickles.
Seasonal Specials
Cranberry Turkey Sandwich
Warm housemade croissant topped with cranberry infused goat cheese spread, sliced turkey, spinach, and tomato
Sweet Potato Beet Salad
Spring mix topped with roasted sweet potatoes, sliced red beets, red onion, crumbled goat cheese, and pumpkin seeds served with a maple vinaigrette.
Soup
Sides
Hot Specialty Drinks
Hot Latte
Two shots of espresso with lightly frothed hot milk and optional flavored syrup.
Hot Cappuccino
Two shots of espresso with heavily frothed hot milk and optional flavored syrup.
Hot Black Eye
Two shots of espresso over fresh brewed coffee.
Hot Americano
Two shots of espresso over hot water.
Hot Cafe a Lait
Fresh brewed coffee with lightly frothed hot milk.
Hot Chai Latte
Spiced, vanilla, or raspberry chai powder in hot frothed milk
Hot Tea Latte
Choice of tea with flavored syrup or honey and hot frothed milk.
Hot Steamer
Flavored syrup and hot frothed milk.
Hot Chocolate
Ghirardelli hot chocolate powder in hot frothed milk.
Espresso
Traditional Macchiato
Hot Red Latte
Concentrated rooibos tea espresso with lightly frothed hot milk, honey, and cinnamon.
Hot Red Tea Cappuccino
Concentrated rooibos tea espresso with heavily frothed hot milk, honey, and cinnamon.
Hot Red Symphony
Concentrated rooibos tea espresso with white chocolate, lightly frothed hot milk. Topped with whip cream, honey, and cinnamon.
Hot Red Americano
Concentrated rooibos tea espresso over hot water.
Cold Specialty Drinks
Iced Latte
Cold Brewed Espresso with Milk over Ice
Iced Coffee
Cold Brewed Coffee over Ice
Iced Black Eye
Cold Brewed Coffee with 2 Shots Espresso
Iced Americano
2 Shots Espresso over Ice Water
Iced Chai Latte
Spiced, Vanilla, or Raspberry Chai Powder in Frothed Milk poured over Ice
Italian Soda
Flavor of choice, vanilla, and club soda over ice.
Ice Rage
Blended coffee drink with your choice of vanilla, caramel, mocha, or coffee flavor.
Fruit Smoothie
Real fruit puree blended with milk and ice.
Italian Cream Soda
Flavor of choice, vanilla, club soda and cream over ice.
Iced Red Latte
Concentrated rooibos tea espresso, honey, cinnamon, and milk over ice.
Red Frappuccino
Concentrated rooibos tea espresso, honey, cinnamon, and milk blended with ice.
Fresh Red
Concentrated rooibos tea espresso, over ice with your choice of apple, cranberry, white cranberry, orange juice, or lemonade.
Iced Red Symphony
Concentrated rooibos tea espresso with white chocolate, and milk over ice. Topped with whip cream, honey, and cinnamon.
Iced Tea Latte
Choice of tea with flavored syrup or honey and milk over ice.
Beverages
Grab & Go
Featured Drinks
Hot Salted Caramel Toffee Latte
Double shot latte with salted caramel toffee sauce
Iced Salted Caramel Toffee Latte
Double shot latte with salted caramel toffee sauce
Pumpkin Hot Chocolate
Ghirardelli hot chocolate with pumpkin topped with whipped cream and cocoa powder
Hot Spiced Maple Tea Latte
Stash chai tea steeped with steamed milk, maple syrup and ground cinnamon
Iced Spiced Maple Tea Latte
Stash chai tea steeped with steamed milk, maple syrup and ground cinnamon
Iced Pumpkin Latte
Cold brewed espresso with pumpkin sauce, ground cinnamon and milk topped with pumpkin cold foam
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
2350 Lincoln Highway, Lancaster, PA 17602