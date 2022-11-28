Main picView gallery

The Coffee Counter

5200 Buffington Rd.

College Park, GA 30349

Popular Items

Vanilla Cardomam Latte
Mayan Mocha
Chai Latte

Hot Drinks

Americano

$3.00

Espresso + Hot water (12 oz)

Latte

$4.50

Espresso + Steamed Milk (12 oz)

Samambai (Coffee Pour Over)

$5.25

Vanilla Cardomam Latte

$5.25

espresso, milk, vanilla cardamom syrup (12 oz)

Mayan Mocha

$5.25

espresso, milk, chocolate, brown sugar cinnamon syrup, cayenne (12 oz)

Chai Latte

$4.75

masala chai, milk, vanilla cardamom (12 oz)

Pumpkin Latte

$5.85

Peppermint White Mocha

$5.85

*Warning*: this product contains almond flour*

Draft

Cold Brew

$4.00

16 oz. cold brew iced coffee

Blended

Vanilla Cardomom Frappe

$5.75

cold brew, milk, vanilla cardamom (16 oz.) blended

Sea Salt Mocha Frappe

$5.75

cold brew, milk, chocolate, sea salt (16 oz.) blended

Berry Protein Smoothie

$8.50

cherry, strawberry, banana, and vanilla protein blended with hibiscus tea, honey, lemon, and almond milk

Tropical Wellness

$8.50Out of stock

pineapple, banana, tumeric, honey, coconut water, black pepper, lime

Monkey Business

$8.50

almond milk, cold brew, cocoa powder, almond butter, banana, zucchini, vanilla protein, maca, chia

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

We are located on the Terrace level at the bottom of the stairs. It would be our pleasure to serve you!

Location

5200 Buffington Rd., College Park, GA 30349

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

