The Coffee Cup Cafe

Meat Lovers Skillet
Deluxe Breakfast Burrito
Meats

Country Combos

1/2 Country Breakfast

$6.99

Country Breakfast

$8.99

1/2 Bacon Breakfast

$7.79

Bacon Breakfast

$11.29

1/2 Sausage Breakfast

$7.79

Sausage Breakfast

$11.29

1/2 Ham Breakfast

$8.29

Ham Breakfast

$11.79

Country Fried Steak Breakfast

$12.49

Country Fried Chicken Breakfast

$12.69

Corned Beef Hash Breakfast

$12.49

Manly Marine

$14.99

Biscuit & Gravy Breakfast

$10.99

Protein Breakfast

$10.99

Oatmeal Breakfast

$8.49

Southwest Flair

Chorizo Burrito

$12.99

Deluxe Breakfast Burrito

$12.49

Huevos Rancheros

$11.79

Huevos Potatoes

$11.79

Benedicts

Eggs Benedict

$11.99

Turkey & Avocado Bene

$13.29

Smoked Salmon Benedict

$13.69

Pancakes & French Toast

1/2 Pancake Stacker

$7.39

Pancake Stacker

$10.99

1/2 French Toast Stacker

$7.99

French Toast Stacker

$11.99

1/2 Bread Pudding French Toast

$8.99

Bread Pudding French Toast Breakfast

$12.49

Belgian Waffle Breakfast

$11.99

Side Pancakes

$4.29+

Side French Toast

$4.99+

Side Cinnamon Roll

$4.79

Skillets

Chorizo Skillet

$11.99

Country Fried Steak Skillet

$13.49

Country Fried Chicken Skillet

$13.49

Eggs Bene Skillet

$11.99

Meat Lovers Skillet

$12.99

Philly Skillet

$12.99

Salmon Skillet

$13.99

Turkey Avocado Skillet

$13.99

Veggie Skillet

$10.99

Scramblers

Chorizo Scrambler

$11.99

Denver Scrambler

$11.99

Ham & Cheese Scrambler

$10.99

Meat Lovers Scrambler

$12.99

Veggie Scrambler

$10.99

Green Chili

Honey Smoked Salmon Plate

$13.49

Chicken Avocado Salad

$11.99

Chef Salad

$11.99

Side Salad

$5.49

Soup

$4.99+

Green Chili

$5.99+

Wraps & Sandwiches

Turkey Avocado

$12.99

Veggie Sandwich

$10.99

B.L.T

$10.99

Honey Smoked Salmon

$13.99

Chicken Club

$12.49

Turkey Club

$12.99

Reuben

$12.79

Chef Salad

$11.99

Burgers & Chix Sandwiches

Sweet BBQ

$12.99

Patty Melt

$11.99

Breakfast Burger

$13.99

Green Chile Burger

$12.99

BYO Burger/Chicken

$10.99

Sides & Such

Eggs

$2.49+

Toast

$3.49

Side Biscuit And Gravy

$4.99+

Side Cinnamon Roll

$4.79

Meats

Fresh Fruit

$2.99

Sauces And Dressings

Maple Syrup

$1.29

Side Green Chile

$2.99+

Side Gravy

$2.49+

Side Hollandaise

$2.99+

Side Salsa

$1.49+

Side Dressings

$1.79

Side Sour Cream

$1.09

Kids Menu

Kids #1

$5.69

Kids #2

$5.69

Kids #3

$5.69

Kids #4

$5.69

Kids Skillet

$5.69

Kids Scrambler

$5.69

Kids Burger

$5.99

Kids Chicken Strips

$5.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Kids Mac

$5.99

Kids Quesadilla

$5.99

Mugs

Coffee Mug (White)

$6.99

Latte Mug

$10.49
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Longtime locally owned and supported breakfast and lunch Cafe. Specializing in large portions and freshly home cooked food.

Website

Location

251 Front St, Unit 6, Monument, CO 80132

Directions

Gallery
The Coffee Cup Cafe image

