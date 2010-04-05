Main picView gallery

The Coffee House & Cafe 408 South 1st Street

review star

No reviews yet

408 South 1st Street

La Grange, KY 40031

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Coffee

Small Drip Coffee

$2.85

Fresh Brewed Coffee

Medium Drip Coffee

$3.10

Fresh Brewed Coffee

Large Drip Coffee

$3.50

Fresh Brewed Coffee

Small Iced Coffee

$3.75Out of stock

Fresh Brewed Coffee Chilled With Ice

Medium Iced Coffee

Out of stock

Large Iced Coffee

$5.25Out of stock

Small Cold Brew

$4.20

Smooth Cold Brewed Coffee

Medium Cold Brew

$4.80

Large Cold Brew

$5.40

Small Iced Au Liat

$4.40

Cold Brew Coffee With Milk

Medium Iced Au Liat

Large Iced Au Liat

Small Cafe Au Liat

$4.40

Fresh Brewed Coffee With Steamed Milk

Medium Cafe Au Liat

Large Cafe Au Liat

Simply Friends Refill

$1.00

Tea

Small Hot Tea

$2.75

Choose From Our Tea Selections

London Fog

$4.95

Earl Grey Tea, Vanilla and Steamed Milk

Small Chai Tea Latte

$3.95

Med Chai Tea Latte

$4.85

Large Chai Tea Latte

$5.35

Small Iced Tea

$3.00Out of stock

Med Iced Tea

$3.30Out of stock

Large Iced Tea

$3.60Out of stock

Medium Hot Tea

$3.50

Large Hot Tea

$3.95

Espresso

Small Espresso

$2.20

Two Shots Of Espresso

Medium Espresso

$2.90

Large Espresso

$4.40

Small Cappuccino

$3.30

Espresso, Steamed Milk, Milk Foam

Medium Cappuccino

$3.90

Large Cappuccino

$4.25

Small Macchiato

$3.80

Espresso, Foamed Milk

Medium Macchiato

$4.20

Large Macchiato

$4.50

Small Americano

$3.50

Espresso, Hot Water

Medium Americano

$3.90

Large Americano

$4.15

Small Latte

$3.80

Two Shots Espresso, Steamed Milk

Medium Latte

$4.10

Large Latte

$4.50

Small Cortado

$4.00

Equal Parts Espresso, Steamed Milk

Medium Cortado

$4.00

Large Cortado

$4.00

Small Mocha

$3.90

Mocha Sauce, Espresso, Milk

Medium Mocha

$4.40

Large Mocha

$4.65

Small Affogato

$5.00

Vanilla Ice Cream Topped with Espresso

Medium Affogato

$6.00

Large Affogato

$7.50

Small Flavored Latte

$4.55

Medium Flavored Latte

$4.85

Large Flavored Latte

$5.25

Blended

Smoothie

$5.50Out of stock

Fruit Puree Blended with Ice

Med Smoothie

$4.95

Lrg Smoothie

Out of stock

Frappe

$5.50Out of stock

Espresso, Flavor, Ice, Blended

Med Frappe

$5.95

Lrg Frappe

Out of stock

Bottled

Pop

$1.99

Bottled Water

$1.99

San Pellegrino

$2.99

Lemomade

$1.99Out of stock

Assorted Juices

$1.99

CORE Water

$2.99

Red Bull

$3.49

Naked Juice

$2.99

Drinks

Small Hot Chocolate

$2.65

Mocha Sauce and Milk

Steamer

$4.40

Choose your Flavor with Steamed Milk

Italian Soda

$3.40Out of stock

Club Soda with Choice of Flavor

Milk

$1.29

Whole Milk

Small Milk

$2.25

Medium Milk

$2.95

Large Chocolate Milk

$3.85

Whole Milk with Mocha Sauce

Small Chocolate Milk

$2.65

Med Chocolate Milk

$2.95

Lotus Medium

$4.40Out of stock

Plant Based Energy Drink

Lotus Large

$6.05Out of stock

Plant Based Energy Drink

Medium Hot Chocolate

$2.95

Large Hot Chocolate

$3.85

Breakfast

Bagel

$3.99

Toasted Bagel

Bagel Sandwich

$6.99

Bagel, Egg, Cheese, Choice of Meat

Waffle

$7.99

Large Waffle with Butter and Syrup

Biscuits and Gravy

$7.99

2 Biscuits Covered with our own Gravy

Avocado Toast

$5.49Out of stock

Bread Toasted with Sliced Avocado

Oatmeal

$4.99Out of stock

Steel Cut Oats

Yogurt

$1.99

Asstd Greek Yogurt

Fresh Fruit

$1.00

Banana, Apple, Orange

Fruit Cup

$3.99Out of stock

Seasonal Fruit

Scone

$3.99

Fresh Baked Asstd Varieties

Gluten Free Scone

$3.99

Fresh Baked Asstd Varieties

Vegan Scone

$3.99

Fresh Baked Asstd Varieties

Muffin

$3.99

Fresh Baked Asstd Varieties

Danish

$3.99

Fresh Baked Asstd Varieties

Cinnamon Roll

$3.99

Fresh Baked, Frosted

Kind Bar

$2.99

French Toast

$7.99

Body Good Bar

$3.99

Veggie Omlette

$6.99

Meat Omlette

$7.99

Cheese Omlette

$6.99

Bacon

$2.99

Lunch

Cup of Soup

$4.99

Fresh Soup of the Day

Bowl of Soup

$4.99Out of stock

Fresh Soup of the Day

Ham Sandwich

$9.99

Spiral sliced Ham Sandwich

Pork BBQ Sandwich

$9.99

Smoked and Piled High

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$9.99

Chicken and Cranberry

Bowl Of Chili

$6.99Out of stock

Made in House with our Grass Fed Beef

Cup Of Chili

$4.59

Made in House with our Grass Fed Beef

Lunch Salad

$9.99Out of stock

Salad Plate with your choice of meat

Side Salad

$4.99Out of stock

Fresh Greens

Grilled Meatloaf Sandwich

$9.99

Meatloaf made with our Grass Fed Beef

Beef Hotdog

$6.99Out of stock

All Beef hotdog on a bun

Prime Rib Sandwich

$9.99Out of stock

Silced Prime Rib on a Hoagie Roll

Turkey Sandwich

$9.99Out of stock

Sliced turkey

Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich

$9.99Out of stock

Shaved Ribeye on a Hoagie Roll

1/2 Sandwich and Cup of Soup

$9.99

Choice Meat and cup of soup

Chicken Pot Pie

$7.99

Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Grilled Chicken Breast

$9.99

Side

$1.99

Ribeye Steak Sandwich

$9.99

Dessert

Cake in a Cup

$5.99

Locally Made from Scratch

Cake Slice

$6.49Out of stock

Locally Made from Scratch

Pie Slice

$5.99Out of stock

Made locally from Scratch

Brownie

$3.99

Asstd Varieties

Cookies

$1.25

Baked Here Fresh Daily

Cheesecake

$6.99Out of stock

Homemade Cheesecake Slice

No Bake Cookies

$3.99Out of stock

Made from Scratch No Bake Cookies

Ice Cream Scoop/Cone

$3.49Out of stock

Hand Dipped Varieties

Ice Cream Double Scoop

$4.99Out of stock

Hand Dipped Varieties

Apple Pie In A Cup

$2.59Out of stock

Cherry Fluff

$3.99

Cookies & Cream Mousse

$3.99

Fruit Salad

$3.99

Cup Cake

$3.99

Specials

Dinner

$12.99

Plate Special

Lunch

$8.99

Plate Special

Child

$6.99

Plate Special

Coffee Beans

Kindness Blend Beans

$22.99

Traderbaker Cattle Co. Beans

$22.99

Trainwreck Beans

$22.99

Papau New Guinea Beans

$23.99

Guatemalan Beans

$21.99

House Blend Beans

$22.99

Brazilian Beans

$21.99

Columbian Beans

$21.99

Espresso Beans

$21.99

Sumatra Beans

$23.99

Decaf Coffee Beans

$21.99

Decaf Espresso Beans

$21.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

408 South 1st Street, La Grange, KY 40031

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Keepers Seafood
orange starNo Reviews
3350 Lake Jericho Rd Smithfield, KY 40068
View restaurantnext
https://toasttab.s3.amazonaws.com/restaurants/restaurant-71049000000000000/restaurant_list_image_1617290632_350.jpg?ts=1639499005312
orange starNo Reviews
5728 SMITHFIELD ROAD Smithfield, KY 40068
View restaurantnext
Backside Grill - 6302 Old Lagrange Rd
orange starNo Reviews
6302 Old Lagrange Rd Crestwood, KY 40014
View restaurantnext
Red Pepper Pizza Company
orange starNo Reviews
6401 Claymont Crossing, #2A Crestwood,, KY 40014
View restaurantnext
Crestwood Bistro - 6461 W Hwy 146
orange star4.5 • 10
6461 W Hwy 146 Crestwood, KY 40014
View restaurantnext
Crestwood Cafe - 6306 Highway 329
orange starNo Reviews
6306 Highway 329 Crestwood, KY 40014
View restaurantnext
Map
More near La Grange
Crestwood
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Prospect
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Simpsonville
review star
No reviews yet
Shelbyville
review star
Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)
Jeffersonville
review star
Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)
Sellersburg
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Louisville
review star
Avg 4.4 (308 restaurants)
New Albany
review star
Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)
Frankfort
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston