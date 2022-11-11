Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Coffee House Restaurant- Newport

No reviews yet

156 SW Bay Blvd

Newport, OR 97365

Popular Items

Ham & Cheese Omelet
Breakfast Sandwich
Fries

Omelets

Cheese Omelet

$13.95

Ham Omelet

$13.95

Ham & Cheese Omelet

$14.95

Bacon Omelet

$16.95

Western Omelet

$16.95

Ham, mix peppers, tomatoes, onions and cheese

Vegetable Omelet

$16.95

Sautéed mix peppers, onions, broccoli, spinach, asparagus, wild mushrooms, squash, zucchini, cheese

Italian Omelet

$16.95

Sautéed mix peppers, onions, sausage, marinara sauce and cheese

Wild Mushroom Omelet

$16.95

Spinach, shiitake and oyster mushrooms topped with our creamy mushroom sauce

Asparagus Omelet

$16.95

Shiitake and oyster mushrooms with a mix of three cheese house blend and feta. Topped with a sun-dried tomato cream sauce

Breakfast Omelet

$16.95

Spinach, feta, caramelized onions, roasted red bell peppers topped with sour cream

Chanterelle mushrooms omelet

$17.95Out of stock

Meat & Eggs

Corn Beef Hash

$17.95

Meat n Eggs

$14.95

Chicken Fried Steak

$17.95

Vegetable Hash

$16.95

Special Steak and eggs

$18.95Out of stock

House Specials

Breakfast Parfait

$9.95

Seasonal fruit with plain greek yogurt topped with almond granola and homemade raspberry sauce.

Breakfast Sandwich

$14.95

Bacon, two eggs any style with our house blend cheese

Biscuits and Gravy

$6.95+

Homemade biscuits with our sausage gravy

Oatmeal

$9.95

Served with raisins and brown sugar

Crab Cakes Florentine

$24.95

Two crabcakes with two poached eggs topped with our florentini sauce on a bed of spinach. Served with a side of our home-fried potatoes and your choice of bread.

Yaquina Bay Oysters

$22.95

(6) Panko pan fried oysters served with two eggs any style, home fried potatoes and your choice of bread.

Crepes

$14.95

Crab Cakes Oscar

$24.95

Avocado toast

$17.95Out of stock

Waffles

Plain Waffles

$8.95

Nutella Waffle

$11.95

Topped with whipped cream.

Strawberry Waffle

$11.95

Topped with whipped cream.

Blueberry Waffle

$11.95

Topped with whipped cream.

French Toast

Strawberry French Toast

$14.95

Blueberry French Toast

$14.95

Plain French Toast

$12.95

Pancakes

Blue Pancake

$10.95+

Banana Pancake

$10.95+

Straw Pancake

$10.95+

Butter Pancake

$10.95+

Chocolate Chips Pancake

$10.95+

Weekend Special

Green Chilaquiles

$18.95Out of stock

Sandwiches

The Bodacious BLT

$14.95

Bacon, lettuce, and tomato on homemade foccacia bread

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$16.95

Bacon, Guacamole, cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes

Reuben

$16.95

Corn beef hash, sauerkraut, cheese, and thousand island dressing

Philly Cheese Steak

$17.95

Mix peppers, onions, and pepperjack cheese

Tuna Melt

$17.95

Onions, dill relish, capers, tomato slices and cheddar cheese on sourdough bread

Bayfront Burger

$16.95

Bacon, one egg, lettuce, cheese, and tomatoes

Beef slidders

$14.95

Spring mix, American cheddar and dijon mustard mayonnaise.

Fish Sandwich

$18.95

Veggie Burger

$12.95

Savories

Pastie

$7.95

Ground beef & vegetable or all vegetable

Fish Tacos

$15.95

(3) Grilled Salmon, napa cabbage and cilantro with chipotle aioli

Fish & Chips

$17.95

(3) Cod fish with french fries

Chicken Wings

$13.95

(6) Pieces of (BBQ or Buffalo) with a side of coleslaw and french fries

Our Own Clam Chowder

$7.95+

Breadbowl Chowder

$10.95

Shrimp Plate And Chips

$18.95

(6) pieces of fried shrimp with french fries and coleslaw

Shrimp Ceviche

$13.95

Cucumber, tomato, jalapeno, cilantro, avocado, lime juice and tortilla chips.

Veggie Quesadilla

$12.95

Mix peppers, onions, mushrooms, and our cheese blend on a flour tortilla

Hummus Plate

$12.95

Crab cake Lunch

$22.95

Shrimp Tacos Beer Better

$17.95

Adult chicken strips

$14.95

Spc Chowder No Bacon

$8.95

Yaquina Oysters And Chips Lunch

$22.95

Tuna Fish & Chips

$17.95

Salads

Caesar Salad

$9.95+

Romaine lettuce with dressing, tomatoes topped off with parmesan cheese

Cobb Salad

$16.95

Spring mix and romaine lettuce, bacon bits, diced chicken, hard boiled egg, avocado and blue cheese crumbles

Chicken Salad

$16.95

Spring mix, grilled seasoned chicken breast, tomatoes, peppers, and pepperjack cheese

Fruit Salad

$14.95

Bed of spring mix, roasted almonds and fresh seasonal fruit with balsamic dressing

Spinach Salad

$10.95

Roasted pecans, dried cranberries, fresh apples, blue cheese crumbles

Sides

Biscuit

$2.50

Side Egg

$2.00

Side egg white

$2.50

Gluten Free Biscut

$3.00

Side of two Crab Cakes

$16.00

6 Oysters appetizer

$15.00

6 oz Cod Fish

$9.95

Side Of Saute Asparagus

$4.95

Avocado

$3.00

Bacon

$4.95

Cheese

$2.50

Side of Corned Beef Hash

$12.00

Cup of plain greek yogurt

$3.00

Fresh Fruit- Seasonal Mix

$4.95

Fries

$4.95

Garlic Bread

$4.95

Gravy

$2.95

Guacamole

$3.00

Ham

$4.95

Italian Sausage

$4.95

Onion Rings

$8.95

Onions

$2.00

Sausage Links

$4.95

Sautéed Veggies

$6.95

Serrano Peppers

$2.00

Slice of Bread

$2.00

Small Spring Salad

$5.95

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.95

Side Of Tartar Sauce

$2.00

Side Mushrooms - Sautéed

$4.95

Home Fries Potatoes

$4.95

Home Made Potatoes

$4.95

Baked Potatoes

$5.00

Patty Meat

$5.00

Side Of Mushroom sauce

$2.00

Sun Dry tomatoes sauce side

$2.00

Maple Butter Side

$2.00

Side Of Cocktail Sauce

$1.00

Side Of Ranch

$1.00

Side Of Salsa

$1.50

Side of blueberries

$2.00

Side of Peanut Butter

$1.00

Side of sour cream

$1.50

Side of tortilla chips

$3.00

Mango salsa side

$2.00

grilled Chicken Breast

$5.00

Appetizer

Fresh Spring Mix Salad

$5.95

House salad with your choice of dressing

Small Clam Chowder

$6.95

Bread Bowl Chowder

$10.95

Caesar Salad

$8.95+

Shrimp Ceviche

$13.95

Cucumber, tomato, jalapeno, cilantro, avocado, lime juice and tortilla chips.

Steam Clams

$14.95

Sautéed with garlic butter, scallions, tomatoes, and white wine.

Chips and Salsa

$4.95

Jalapeno Poppers

$9.95

Entrees

Angus Beef Slider

$15.95

Spring mix, American cheddar and dijon mustard mayonnaise served with french fries.

Yaquina Bay Burger

$17.95

Bacon, Cheddar cheese, lettuce and tomato served with french fries.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$17.95

Bacon, Guacamole, cheese, lettuce, and tomato served with french fries

Alfredo Pasta

$16.95

Alfredo Pasta w/ Chicken

$19.95

Alfredo Pasta w/ Shrimp

$22.95

Captains Platter

$27.95

(2) pieces of Cod, (2) pieces of oysters, (3) pieces of shrimp and calamari. Served with french fries and tartar sauce

Fish & Chips

$18.95

(3) Cod fish with french fries

Fresh Yaquina Bay Oysters

$24.95

Pan fried, sautéed vegetables and tartar sauce. With your choice of garlic mashed potatoes or brown and wild rice pilaf.

Seafood Pasta Puttanesca

$25.95

Italian Spaghetti pasta, sautéed prawns, local lincod, clams ,fresh tomato sauce, garlic, kalamata olives, fresh basil, scallions, capers, parsley, and white wine. Served with garlic bread.

Bouillabaisse

$25.95

Tomato, saffron broth with prawns, steamed clams, mussels, local lincod, and fresh oysters. Served with garlic bread.

Crab Cakes

$26.95

Sauteed vegetables and tartar sauce. With your choice of garlic mashed potatoes or brown and wild rice pilaf.

Ribeye Steak

$28.95

16oz. Steak served with roasted garlic mashed potatoes, sautéed vegetables and topped off with shiitake mushroom red wine sauce.

Chile's Enogada

$21.00Out of stock

Dinner Salmon Tacos

$17.95

Beer Butter Shrimp Tacos

$17.95

Salads

Cobb Salad

$16.95

Chicken Salad

$16.95

Fruit Salad

$14.95

Spinach Salad

$12.95

Spring mix salad

$5.95

Sandwic's

The Bodacious BLT

$14.95

Angus Beef Sliders

$14.95

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$17.95

Yaquina Bay Burger

$17.95

Reuben

$16.95

Tuna Melt

$17.95

Fish Sandwich

$18.95

Philly Cheese Steak

$17.95

Apple Turnover

Apple Turnover

$3.50

Cheese Bagel

Cheese Bagel

$3.50

Cinnamon Raisin Bagel

Cinnamon Raisin Bagel

$3.50

Cinnamon Roll

Cinnamon Roll

$5.50

Everything Bagel

Everything Bagel

$3.50

Gluten Free Blackberry Almond Scone

Gluten Free Blackberry Almond Scone

$3.75

Marion Berry Scone

Marion Berry Scone

$3.50

Peanut Butter Chocolate cookie

Peanut Butter Cookie

$3.00

Plain Bagel

Plain Bagel

$3.50

Seasonal Muffin

Muffin

$3.50

Pumpkin Muffin

$3.50

Blueberry Muffin

$3.50

Chocolate Banana

$3.50

Triple Berry Scone

Triple berry scone

$3.50

Merchandise

Baseball Cap

$20.00

Flex fit Caps

$25.00

Hoodies SM-L

$35.00

Hoodies XL-XXL

$40.00

T-Shirts SM-L

$20.00

Post Cards

$4.00

Earrings

$5.00

Mexican Headband and masks

$10.00

T-Shirts XL-XXXL

$23.00

Esspreso Beans

$3.00

Long S T-Shirt Med

$25.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Exceptional Coffee. Homemade Breakfast. Hearty Lunch. Memorable Dinner.

156 SW Bay Blvd, Newport, OR 97365

