The Coffee House Restaurant- Newport
No reviews yet
156 SW Bay Blvd
Newport, OR 97365
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Omelets
Cheese Omelet
Ham Omelet
Ham & Cheese Omelet
Bacon Omelet
Western Omelet
Ham, mix peppers, tomatoes, onions and cheese
Vegetable Omelet
Sautéed mix peppers, onions, broccoli, spinach, asparagus, wild mushrooms, squash, zucchini, cheese
Italian Omelet
Sautéed mix peppers, onions, sausage, marinara sauce and cheese
Wild Mushroom Omelet
Spinach, shiitake and oyster mushrooms topped with our creamy mushroom sauce
Asparagus Omelet
Shiitake and oyster mushrooms with a mix of three cheese house blend and feta. Topped with a sun-dried tomato cream sauce
Breakfast Omelet
Spinach, feta, caramelized onions, roasted red bell peppers topped with sour cream
Chanterelle mushrooms omelet
Meat & Eggs
House Specials
Breakfast Parfait
Seasonal fruit with plain greek yogurt topped with almond granola and homemade raspberry sauce.
Breakfast Sandwich
Bacon, two eggs any style with our house blend cheese
Biscuits and Gravy
Homemade biscuits with our sausage gravy
Oatmeal
Served with raisins and brown sugar
Crab Cakes Florentine
Two crabcakes with two poached eggs topped with our florentini sauce on a bed of spinach. Served with a side of our home-fried potatoes and your choice of bread.
Yaquina Bay Oysters
(6) Panko pan fried oysters served with two eggs any style, home fried potatoes and your choice of bread.
Crepes
Crab Cakes Oscar
Avocado toast
Waffles
Pancakes
Weekend Special
Sandwiches
The Bodacious BLT
Bacon, lettuce, and tomato on homemade foccacia bread
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Bacon, Guacamole, cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes
Reuben
Corn beef hash, sauerkraut, cheese, and thousand island dressing
Philly Cheese Steak
Mix peppers, onions, and pepperjack cheese
Tuna Melt
Onions, dill relish, capers, tomato slices and cheddar cheese on sourdough bread
Bayfront Burger
Bacon, one egg, lettuce, cheese, and tomatoes
Beef slidders
Spring mix, American cheddar and dijon mustard mayonnaise.
Fish Sandwich
Veggie Burger
Savories
Pastie
Ground beef & vegetable or all vegetable
Fish Tacos
(3) Grilled Salmon, napa cabbage and cilantro with chipotle aioli
Fish & Chips
(3) Cod fish with french fries
Chicken Wings
(6) Pieces of (BBQ or Buffalo) with a side of coleslaw and french fries
Our Own Clam Chowder
Breadbowl Chowder
Shrimp Plate And Chips
(6) pieces of fried shrimp with french fries and coleslaw
Shrimp Ceviche
Cucumber, tomato, jalapeno, cilantro, avocado, lime juice and tortilla chips.
Veggie Quesadilla
Mix peppers, onions, mushrooms, and our cheese blend on a flour tortilla
Hummus Plate
Crab cake Lunch
Shrimp Tacos Beer Better
Adult chicken strips
Spc Chowder No Bacon
Yaquina Oysters And Chips Lunch
Tuna Fish & Chips
Salads
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce with dressing, tomatoes topped off with parmesan cheese
Cobb Salad
Spring mix and romaine lettuce, bacon bits, diced chicken, hard boiled egg, avocado and blue cheese crumbles
Chicken Salad
Spring mix, grilled seasoned chicken breast, tomatoes, peppers, and pepperjack cheese
Fruit Salad
Bed of spring mix, roasted almonds and fresh seasonal fruit with balsamic dressing
Spinach Salad
Roasted pecans, dried cranberries, fresh apples, blue cheese crumbles
Sides
Biscuit
Side Egg
Side egg white
Gluten Free Biscut
Side of two Crab Cakes
6 Oysters appetizer
6 oz Cod Fish
Side Of Saute Asparagus
Avocado
Bacon
Cheese
Side of Corned Beef Hash
Cup of plain greek yogurt
Fresh Fruit- Seasonal Mix
Fries
Garlic Bread
Gravy
Guacamole
Ham
Italian Sausage
Onion Rings
Onions
Sausage Links
Sautéed Veggies
Serrano Peppers
Slice of Bread
Small Spring Salad
Sweet Potato Fries
Side Of Tartar Sauce
Side Mushrooms - Sautéed
Home Fries Potatoes
Home Made Potatoes
Baked Potatoes
Patty Meat
Side Of Mushroom sauce
Sun Dry tomatoes sauce side
Maple Butter Side
Side Of Cocktail Sauce
Side Of Ranch
Side Of Salsa
Side of blueberries
Side of Peanut Butter
Side of sour cream
Side of tortilla chips
Mango salsa side
grilled Chicken Breast
Appetizer
Fresh Spring Mix Salad
House salad with your choice of dressing
Small Clam Chowder
Bread Bowl Chowder
Caesar Salad
Shrimp Ceviche
Cucumber, tomato, jalapeno, cilantro, avocado, lime juice and tortilla chips.
Steam Clams
Sautéed with garlic butter, scallions, tomatoes, and white wine.
Chips and Salsa
Jalapeno Poppers
Entrees
Angus Beef Slider
Spring mix, American cheddar and dijon mustard mayonnaise served with french fries.
Yaquina Bay Burger
Bacon, Cheddar cheese, lettuce and tomato served with french fries.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Bacon, Guacamole, cheese, lettuce, and tomato served with french fries
Alfredo Pasta
Alfredo Pasta w/ Chicken
Alfredo Pasta w/ Shrimp
Captains Platter
(2) pieces of Cod, (2) pieces of oysters, (3) pieces of shrimp and calamari. Served with french fries and tartar sauce
Fish & Chips
(3) Cod fish with french fries
Fresh Yaquina Bay Oysters
Pan fried, sautéed vegetables and tartar sauce. With your choice of garlic mashed potatoes or brown and wild rice pilaf.
Seafood Pasta Puttanesca
Italian Spaghetti pasta, sautéed prawns, local lincod, clams ,fresh tomato sauce, garlic, kalamata olives, fresh basil, scallions, capers, parsley, and white wine. Served with garlic bread.
Bouillabaisse
Tomato, saffron broth with prawns, steamed clams, mussels, local lincod, and fresh oysters. Served with garlic bread.
Crab Cakes
Sauteed vegetables and tartar sauce. With your choice of garlic mashed potatoes or brown and wild rice pilaf.
Ribeye Steak
16oz. Steak served with roasted garlic mashed potatoes, sautéed vegetables and topped off with shiitake mushroom red wine sauce.
Chile's Enogada
Dinner Salmon Tacos
Beer Butter Shrimp Tacos
Sandwic's
Apple Turnover
Cheese Bagel
Cinnamon Raisin Bagel
Cinnamon Roll
Everything Bagel
Gluten Free Blackberry Almond Scone
Marion Berry Scone
Peanut Butter Chocolate cookie
Plain Bagel
Triple Berry Scone
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Exceptional Coffee. Homemade Breakfast. Hearty Lunch. Memorable Dinner.
156 SW Bay Blvd, Newport, OR 97365