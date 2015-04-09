The Coffee Lab imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Dessert & Ice Cream
Food Trucks

The Coffee Lab (Mobile Beverage)

No reviews yet

Changes Daily

College Station, TX 77845

Muffins

Blueberry Muffin

$2.00

Moist muffin with real blueberries baked to perfection!

Cinnamon Roll

Cinnamon Roll with Icing

$2.50

Spicy cinnamon and sweet icing collide in this delicious pastry!

Donut

Funnel Cake Donut

$1.50

T-shirt - XL

XL Shirt - Maroon

$14.00

XL Shirt - Grey

$14.00

XL Shirt - Blue

$14.00

T-shirt - L

L Shirt - Maroon

$14.00

L Shirt - Grey

$14.00

L Shirt - Blue

$14.00

T-shirt - M

M Shirt - Maroon

$14.00

M Shirt - Grey

$14.00

M Shirt - Blue

$14.00

T-shirt - S

S shirt - Maroon

$14.00

S shirt - Grey

$14.00

S shirt - Blue

$14.00

Cap

Cap - White

$14.00

Decal

3" Round Decal

$3.00
SundayClosed
Monday5:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday5:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday5:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
The Coffee Lab is a mobile coffee shop that serves hot and cold lattes, coffee and coffee blends, tea and tea blends, lemonade, pastries, ice cream, and more!

Changes Daily, College Station, TX 77845

