Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Dessert & Ice Cream
Food Trucks
The Coffee Lab (Mobile Beverage)
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|5:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
The Coffee Lab is a mobile coffee shop that serves hot and cold lattes, coffee and coffee blends, tea and tea blends, lemonade, pastries, ice cream, and more!
Changes Daily, College Station, TX 77845
