The Coffee Shop

Popular Items

Latte
Chai Latte
Vanilla Latte

Coffee Drinks

Coffee of the Day

$2.55+

Mr. Espresso Chiaroscuro Roast (Medium-Dark) Hot Drip Coffee

Iced Coffee of the day

$2.90+

Mr. Espresso Chiaroscuro Roast (Medium-Dark) Iced Coffee

Americano

$2.85+

Mr. Espresso French Roast (Dark) & Water

Latte

$3.85+

Espresso & Milk of Your Choice

Cappuccino

$3.25+

Espresso & Milk of Your Choice W/ Plenty of Foam

Cuff Cake Americano

$3.45+

Monin Toffeenut Syrup, Torani White Chocolate Sauce, Espresso, Water, & Splash of Half & Half

Vanilla Latte

$4.05+

Monin Vanilla Syrup, Espresso, & Milk

Scotch Kiss Latte

$4.45+

Monin Butterscotch Syrup, Torani White Chocolate Sauce, Espresso, & Milk

Spanish Latte

$4.25+

Sweetened Condensed Milk, Espresso, & Milk

White Mocha Latte

$4.65+

Torani White Chocolate Sauce, Espresso, & Milk

Mocha Latte

$4.35+

Hershey's Milk Chocolate Sauce, Espresso, & Milk

Caramel Machiatto

$4.25+

Monin Vanilla Syrup, Torani Caramel Sauce, Espresso, & Milk

Caramel Deluxe

$4.25+

Monin Vanilla Syrup, Torani Caramel Sauce, Hershey Milk Chocolate Sauce, Espresso, & Milk

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$4.65+

Torani Pumpkin Pie Sauce, Torani White Chocolate Sauce, Espresso, & Milk

Peppermint White Mocha Latte

$4.65+

Monin Peppermint Syrup, Torani White Chocolate Sauce, Espresso, & Milk

B&W Latte

$4.65+

Hershey Milk Chocolate Sauce, Torani White Chocolate Sauce, Espresso, & Milk

Gingerbread Latte

$3.95+

Monin Gingerbread Syrup, Torani White Chocolate Sauce, Espresso, & Milk

Cafe Au Lait

$3.95+

Half Drip Coffee & Half Milk of Your Choice

Hot Chocolate

$2.45+

Hershey Milk Chocolate Sauce & Steamed Milk

Espresso

$2.05+

Mr. Espresso French Roast Espresso

Con Panna

$2.05+

Espresso & Whipped Cream

Cubano

$2.05+

Espresso Pulled W/ Raw Sugar

Machiatto

$2.05+

Espresso Topped W/ Foam

Monsoons

$4.75+

Cold, Blended Beverage W/ Base of Your Choice, Flavored Powder, & Ice . Whipped Cream Available Upon Request.

Tea Etc.

Chai Latte

$3.85+

Big Train Spiced Chai Powder & Milk

Matcha Latte

$3.65+

Dr. Smoothie Matcha Powder & Milk

Black Iced Tea

$2.40+

Green Iced Tea

$2.40+

Pomegranate Iced Tea

$2.40+

Lemonade

$2.40+

Made from Minute Maid Concentrate

Arnold Palmer

$2.40+

Half Tea of Your Choice & Half Lemonade

Element Tea

$2.45+

Monin Raspberry Syrup, Lemonade, & Your Choice of Tea (Green, Black, or Pomegranate)

Apple Juice

$3.00+

Ocean Spray Apple Juice

Orange Juice

$3.55+

Party Punch

$2.50+

Fruit Punch Koolaid & Lemonade

Italian Soda

$3.15+

Syrup of Your Choice, Perrier Carbonated Mineral Water, & Ice. Whipped Cream & Half & Half Available By Request.

Hot Tea

$2.40+

Milk

$2.25+

Chocolate Milk

$2.85+

Cooler Drink

Aqua Panna

$2.65

Aranciata

$2.40Out of stock

Arrowhead

$1.90

Coke Bottle

$2.65

Coke Can

$2.50

Diet Coke Can

$2.50

Evian

$2.65

Fiji

$2.65

Limonata

$2.40

Martenllini Apple Juice

$3.00

Pelligrino

$2.40

Perrier

$2.40

SmartWater

$2.65

Schwepp's

$2.50

Sandwiches

California Club

$10.75

Turkey, Bacon, Pepper Jack, Avocado, Lettuce, Red Onion, Tomato, & Mayo On A Triple Decker Sandwich

Southwestern Chicken

$10.25

Chicken, Bacon, Pepper Jack, Lettuce, Tomato, & Chipotle Mayo

Pesto Chicken

$9.95

Chicken, Mozzarella, Lettuce, Red Onion, Tomato, & Pesto Mayo

Turkey & Havarti

$9.75

Turkey, Havarti, Dill Pickles, Lettuce, Red Onion, Tomato, Mustard, & Mayo

Chicken Honey Mustard

$10.25

Chicken, Mozzarella, Cucumber, Lettuce, Red Onion, Tomato, & Honey Mustard

Classic B.L.T.

$10.75

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, & Mayo

Egg Salad

$9.25

Egg Salad (Egg, Sweet Pickle, Red Bell Pepper, Mayo), Lettuce, & Mayo

Chicken Salad

$9.95

Chicken Salad (Chicken, Celery, Mayo), Lettuce, & Mayo

Tuna Salad

$9.75

Tuna Salad (Tuna, Celery, Mayo), Lettuce, Red Onion, Tomato, & Mayo

Tomato Basil

$9.95

Mozzarella, Feta, Avocado, Red Onion, Tomato, Basil, Mayo, & Vinegarette Dressing

Field Veggie

$9.95

Mozzarella, Avocado, Cucumber, Lettuce, Tomato, & Pesto Mayo

Pastrami

$10.75

Pastrami, Havarti, Sauerkraut, & Russian Dressing

Paninis

Chicken Bacon Panini

$9.50

Chicken, Bacon, Pepper Jack, Tomato, & Chipotle Mayo

Boss Panini

$9.75

Turkey, Bacon, Cheddar, Avocado, Red Onion, Tomato, & Chipotle Mayo

Tuna Melt Panini

$8.95

Tuna Salad, Cheddar, Mustard, & Mayo

Vegan

Taco Salad Wrap

$9.25

Taco Salad Mix (Black Beans, Corn, & Taco Seasoning), Avocado, Lettuce, Red Onion, Tomato, Fritos, & Vegan Chipotle Mayo

Vacation Bagel

$6.95

Bagel W/ Vegan Cream Cheese, Toasted Almonds, & Agave

Kids Sandwiches

Kids PB & J

$6.50

Kids Turkey & Cheese

$6.95

Turkey & Havarti

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.50

Cheddar & Havarti

Sides

Small (3 OZ) Fruit

$4.00

Large (5 OZ) Fruit

$5.75

Bagel

$3.25

Toast

$2.75

Avocado

$2.75

Bacon

$3.00

Chicken

$3.00

Turkey

$3.00

Dill Pickles

$1.50

Housemade Granola, Fruit, & Yogurt

$9.25

Yogurt

$2.95

Cupcake

All Cupcakes Are Made With Cream Cheese Frosting

Vanilla Glam Cupcake

$3.50

Vanilla Cake W/ Pink Vanilla Frosting

Red Velvet Cupcake

$3.50

Red Velvet Cake W/ White Vanilla Frosting

Birthday Cake Cupcake

$3.50

Funfetti Cake W/ White Vanilla Frosting & Rainbow Sprinkles

Sweetheart Cherry Cupcake

$3.50

Maraschino Cherry Cake W/ Pink & White Vanilla Frosting

Cookie Dough Cupcake

$3.50

Cookie Dough Cake W/ White Vanilla Frosting & Chocolate Chips

Mixed Berry Cupcake

$3.50

Real Berry Cake W/ Pink & White Vanilla Frosting

Churro Cupcake

$3.50

Cinnamon Sugar Cake W/ White Vanilla Frosting & Cinnamon Sugar

Coconut Cupcake

$3.50

Vanilla Cake W/ Pink Vanilla Frosting & Coconut Shavings

Chocolate Peanut Butter Cupcake

$3.50Out of stock

Chocolate Cake W/ Peanut Butter Frosting & Chocolate Sprinkles

Dozen Cupcakes (OO)

$42.00

Whoopie Pie

Oreo Whoopie Pie

$3.75Out of stock

Birthday Cake Whoopie

$3.75Out of stock

Cinnamon Sugar Whoopie Pie

$3.75Out of stock

Coconut Whoopie Pie

$3.75Out of stock

Boston Cream Whoopie Pie

$3.75Out of stock

Lemon Whoopie Pie

$3.75Out of stock

Pumpkin Whoopie Pie

$3.75Out of stock

Mini Loaf

The Good Coffee Cake

$3.50

Chocolate Chip Banana Nut

$3.50

Blueberry White Chocolate Mini Loaf

$3.50

Blueberry Banana Nut Mini Loaf

$3.50

Chocolate Chip Coffee Cake

$3.50

Chocolate Chip Mini-Loaf

$3.50

Lemon Poppyseed Mini Loaf

$3.50Out of stock

Scones

Butterscotch Scone

$3.65Out of stock

English Toffee Scone

$3.65Out of stock

Chocolate Chip PB Scone

$3.65Out of stock

Apricot Almond Scone

$3.65Out of stock

Gluten-Free Scones

GF Mocha Coconut Scone

$4.25

GF Blueberry Lemon Scone

$4.25Out of stock

GF Caramel Banana Chocolate Chip Scone

$4.25

GF Raspberry White Chocolate Scone

$4.25Out of stock

GF Mixed Berry Scone

$4.25Out of stock

GF Pumpkin Chocolate Chip

$4.25Out of stock

Fonut

Maple Vanilla Fonut

$3.50Out of stock

Maple Chocolate Fonut

$3.50Out of stock

Vanilla Carmel Fonut

$3.50Out of stock

Blueberry Lemon Fonut

$3.50Out of stock

Strawberry Fonut

$3.50Out of stock

Other Baked Goods

Chocolate Covered Blondie

$3.25Out of stock

Triple Chocolate Brownie

$3.50Out of stock

Apple Coffee Cake

$3.50Out of stock

Butterscotch Blondie

$3.50Out of stock

M&M Blondie

$3.25Out of stock

12 oz. Mr. Espresso Coffee Beans

Chiaroscuro Blend

$13.00Out of stock

Our drip beans! Medium-dark roast. Notes: Smoky, mild fruit notes, layered

Decaffeinated French Blend

$13.00

Dark roast. Notes: Rich, smoky, low-toned acidity

Decaffeinated House Blend

$13.00

Medium roast. Notes: Smooth, well-balanced, medium-body

Ethiopia Shantawene Blend

$13.00

French Roast Blend

$13.00Out of stock

Our espresso beans! Dark roast. Notes: Pungent, smoky, deep

Italian Blend

$13.00

Organic Golden Gate House Blend

$15.00

Medium roast. Notes: Chocolate, caramel, butterscotch

Sumatra Gayo Blend

$13.00

Sumatra Mutu Batak Blend

$13.00

Medium-light roast. Notes: Forest floor, tobacco leaf, full mouthfeel

Villanova Blend

$13.00

Medium roast. Notes: Sweet chocolate, vanilla, cherry

Colombia Asprasar Blend

$13.00

Mexico Mayan Village Blend

$13.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Location

3000 e ray road bldg 2, gilbert, AZ 85296

Directions

