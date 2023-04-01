  • Home
The Coffee Stop 565 W State Road 198

No reviews yet

565 W State Road 198

Salem, UT 84653

Drinks

Alpine

$3.75+

Vanilla and White Chocolate

Americano

$2.25+

Camp Fire

$3.75+

White Chocolate and Toasted Marshmallow

Cappuccino

$2.75+

Caramel Machiato

$3.75+

Freshly steamed milk with vanilla, espresso and topped with caramel drizzle

Caramel White Mocha

$3.75+

Caramel, espresso, white chocolate and milk.

Caramello

$3.75+

Caramel and Chocolate

Chai Latte

$2.75+

Chocolate Milk

$2.50+

Decaf Coffee

$2.25+

Dirty Chai Latte

$3.75+

Masala chai infused with a shot of espresso and milk.

Espresso Double

$3.00
Espresso Single

$1.75
Frozen Lemonade

$3.25+

Get up & Go

$3.75+

Peppermint and White Mocha

Hot Chocolate

$2.50+

Hot Pots

$3.75+

White Chocolate and Steamed Cream

Italian Cream Soda

$3.00+

Latte

$2.75+

Loafer

$3.75+

English Toffee and Mocha

Mocha

$3.00+

Nebo Loop

$3.75+

Macadamia Nut, Coconut and White Mocha

Orange Creamsicle

$3.25+

Plain Coffee

$2.25+
Red Bull Infusion

$4.50+

Your choice of Regular Red Bull or Sugar free Red Bull mixed with sprite and your choice of flavoring.

Shot in the Dark

$4.75+

Skyline

$3.75+

Brown Sugar Cinnamon and White Chocolate

South County

$3.75+

Hazelnut, Caramel and White Mocha

Steamer

$2.25+

Sundance

$3.75+

Caramel and Vanilla

Timp

$3.75+

White Chocolate and Hazelnut

White Hot Chocolate

$2.50+

White Mocha

$3.75+
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
The only Coffee Shop in Salem. Combining convenience with quality. We use only the finest organic coffee beans and highest quality flavor syrups and sauces to create original and signature coffee drinks. Also available are non coffee drinks.

565 W State Road 198, Salem, UT 84653

Directions

