The Coffee Stop 565 W State Road 198
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info
The only Coffee Shop in Salem. Combining convenience with quality. We use only the finest organic coffee beans and highest quality flavor syrups and sauces to create original and signature coffee drinks. Also available are non coffee drinks.
Location
565 W State Road 198, Salem, UT 84653
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
1218 Canyon Creek Parkway - Wing Nutz-Spanish Fork
No Reviews
1218 Canyon Creek Parkway Spanish Fork, UT 84660
View restaurant
Dirty Dough - Spanish Fork
No Reviews
1289 North Canyon Creek Parkway Spanish Fork, UT 84660
View restaurant