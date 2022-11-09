Restaurant header imageView gallery
The Collaborative Midtown

No reviews yet

4532 E 51st Street

Tulsa, OK 74135

Latte
Iced Latte
Iced Matcha

Coffee/Drip

Drip

$2.75+

Pour Over

$4.25+

Boxed

$20.00

Hot Espresso

Espresso

$3.00

Macchiato

$3.50

Cortado

$3.75

Cappuccino

$4.00

Latte

$4.25+

Americano

$3.25+

Cold Espresso

Iced Latte

$4.75+

Iced Americano

$3.50+

Cold Brew

$4.75+

Tea

Hot Tea

$3.75

Iced Tea

$4.00

Tea Latte

$4.25+

Arnies Girl

$3.75

Chai

Hot Chai

$3.75+

Iced Chai

$4.50+

Matcha

Hot Matcha

$4.00+

Iced Matcha

$4.75+

Matcha Tea

$3.75

Not Coffee

Spiced Mimosa

$5.00

Lemonade

$2.75+

Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Steamer

$2.50

Glass of Water

Blender

$3.75

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Seasonal Drinks

Hot Apple Chaider

$5.75

Maple Cinnamon Sweet Cream

$5.25+

Pumpkin Latte

$5.00+

Pastries

GF - Muffin

$4.00

Muffin - Blueberry

$4.00

Cinnamon Roll

$4.25Out of stock

Cookie

$2.25

Scone

$4.00

Choc Scone

$4.00

Muffin - Seasonal

$4.00

Food

Quiche - Ham

$3.75

Quiche - spinach

$3.75Out of stock

Side Salad

$4.00Out of stock

Side of Fruit

$4.00Out of stock

Sandwich

Caprese Sandwich

$6.75

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$6.75

Grab & Go

Overnight Oats

$4.75

Yogurt Parfait

$4.50

Hummus Box

$7.75

Topo Chico

$3.25

Hummus & Naan

$4.75

Pellegrino

$2.75

Wine Flight

Sparkling wine flight

$35.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
For all things good!

Location

4532 E 51st Street, Tulsa, OK 74135

