  • The Collection Landrover - 2020 Salzedo Street
A map showing the location of The Collection Landrover 2020 Salzedo StreetView gallery

The Collection Landrover 2020 Salzedo Street

2020 Salzedo Street

Coral Gables, FL 33134

Order Again

All Day Menu

Cuban Sandwich

$17.00

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$17.00

Caprese Sandwich

$18.00

Turkey Sandwich

$16.00

Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Ham And Cheese Sand

$13.00

Prosciutto Sandwich

$17.00

Side Orders

Side House Salad

$6.00

Side Cheese

$2.00

Side Cotto

$4.00

Side Chicken

$8.00

Side Steak

$9.00

Side Fried Egg

$6.00

Side Scramble

$6.00

Side Ham

$5.00

Side Turkey

$5.00

Side Tuna Salad

$9.00

Side Bread

$4.00

Side Serrano

$9.00

Sub Bread

$2.00

Lunch F Fries

$6.00

Side Crispy Potatoes

$6.00

Side Avocado

$4.00

Side Poached Eggs

$6.00

Side Crispy Pork Belly

$4.00

Side Smoked Salmon

$11.00

Side Salmon Filet

$12.00

Side Shrimp

$10.00

Side Berries

$9.00

Side Plain Pasta

$15.00

Gram Black Truffle

$1.00

Side Churrasco

$12.00

Caesar Salad

$13.00

Extra Caesar Dressing

$3.00

Croissants

Plain Croissant

$4.75

Pecan Croissant

$6.00

Guava and Cheese Danish

$5.00

Rocher

$6.00

Strawberry & Mascarpone Croissant

$6.00

Ham & Cheese Croissant

$8.00

Dulce de Leche Croissant

$6.00

Pain au Chocolat

$5.00

Financiers

Almond Financier

$5.00

Cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00

Oatmeal Cookie

$3.00

Alfajor

$2.00

Brioche

Pastry Cream and Apple Brioche

$5.00

Galette Des Rois

$42.00

Rosca De Reyes

$20.00

Baguette

Baguette

$4.00

Raisin Cinnamon Loaf

$10.00

Pastry Basket

Pastry Basket 5

$20.00

Sourdough Loaf

Sourdough Loaf

$8.00

Macarons

Pistachio Macaron

$3.00

Cookies & Cream Macaron

$3.00

Raspberry- Lychee Macaron

$3.00

Fudge Chocolate Macaron

$3.00

Guava - Macaron

$3.00

Hazelnut - Macaron

$3.00

Mango- Pasion Fruit Macaron

$3.00

Bonbons

Pistachio Bonbon

$3.00

Black Forest Bonbon

$3.00

Coffee Bonbon

$3.00

Salted Caramel Bonbon

$3.00

Passion Fruit Bonbon

$3.00

Cookies & Cream Bonbon

$3.00

Dark Chocolate Bombon

$3.00

Bachour Retail

Nougat

$7.00

Caramel

$7.00

Pistachio

$8.50

Pecan

$8.50

Chocolate Bar

$7.50

Peanut Butter & Gianduja

$9.00

Coffee

Espresso

$3.75

Double Espresso

$5.25

Macchiato

$3.75

Cortadito

$3.75

Cappuccino

$6.50

Latte

$6.00

Cold Brew

$5.25

Mocha

$5.50

Americano

$5.25

Chai Latte

$4.75

American Drip

$4.25

Matcha Latte

$4.75

Matcha lemonade

$5.00

N/A Beverages

Coca Cola

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Small Pellegrino

$3.50

Glass Of Milk

$3.00

Aranciata-Pellegrino

$3.00

Limonata-Pellegrino

$3.00

Carrot Juice

$10.00

Beet Juice

$10.00

Green Juice

$10.00

Tea

Bachour Blend tea

$4.50

The Collection Coffee Menu

Cortadito

$2.25

Espresso

$2.25

American Drip

$2.25

Specials

Prosciutto Sandwich

$17.00

Roast Beff Wrap

$17.00

BLT Wrap

$16.00

Chicken Cesar Wrap

$21.00

Ham & Cheese Sandwich

$13.00

Chef's Salad

$17.00

House Salad

$13.00

Tuna Pasta Salad

$17.00

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$17.00

Egg Salad

$15.00

Caprese Sandwich

$18.00

Meat Ball Sandwich

$13.00

Chopped Salad

$13.00

Quinoa Salad

$18.00

Kaled Salad

$17.00

Books

Bachour Gastro

$75.00

Hat

Hat

$23.00

Bonbons

Coffee Bonbon

$3.00

Black Forest Bonbon

$3.00

Passion Fruit Bonbon

$3.00

Salted Caramel Bonbon

$3.00

Pistachio Bonbon

$3.00

Cookies & Cream Bonbon

$3.00

Dark Chocolate Bombon

$3.00

Petite Gateaux (Copy)

Black Forest

$10.95

Pumpkin Pecan

$10.95

100% Chocolate

$10.95

Rice Pudding

$10.95

Love

$10.95

Mojito

$10.95

Carrot Cake

$10.95

Bachour Rocher

$10.95

Banoffee Tart

$9.95

Love

$9.95

Paris Brest

$9.95

Lime Tart

$9.95

Exotic Tart

$10.95

Pistachio

$10.95

Mojito

$7.00

Lemond - Mango

$9.95

Macarons (Copy)

Mango- Pasion Fruit Macaron

$3.00

Raspberry- Lychee Macaron

$3.00

Mocha - Macaron

$3.00

Pistachio Macaron

$3.00

Fudge Chocolate Macaron

$3.00

Cookies & Cream Macaron

$3.00

Pina Colada

$3.00

Salted Caramel

$3.00

Guava - Macaron

$3.00

Wholesale

$2.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2020 Salzedo Street, Coral Gables, FL 33134

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

