Collective Cafe
605 S Dumas Ave
Dumas, TX 79029
Popular Items
Sandwiches & Wraps
Chicken salad on croissant
Our chicken salad mix with grapes, pineapple, pecans & lettuce on croissant.
Pimento cheese on white
Homemade pimento cheese with our roasted red pepper dip mix served on white bread with lettuce
Turkey & swiss wrap
Peppered turkey slices, swiss cheese slices, leaf lettuce, tomato slices, red onion slices and cheesy bacon spread.
Roast beef stacker on white
Roast beef slices, cheddar cheese slices, leaf lettuce, tomato slices, red onion slices with mayo and roasted garlic aioli on 3 slices of artisan bread, stacked like a club.
2 for $20 Chicken salad on crossiant
Friday ONLY special 2 for $20 chicken salad on croissant. Special deal today until we are sold out.
Salads & Boxes
Classic Chef Salad
iceberg lettuce, spring mix lettuce, red onion, cherry tomato, cucumber, hard boiled egg, cubed cheddar cheese, cubed ham, and house made ranch with our favorite brand mix.
Vinaigrette Salad with Chicken
Spring mix, red onion, lunchbox peppers, cheddar cheese, cucumbers, cherry tomato, cubed chicken breast with keto friendly vinaigrette.
Strawberry Poppy Seed Salad with Chicken
Spinach spring mix, sliced strawberries, feta crumbles, red onion, cubed chicken breast, with poppy seed dressing
Chicken Salad on Lettuce
Our chicken salad served on lettuce with celery sticks and crackers
Double Scoop
A scoop of chicken salad, a scoop of pimento cheese served on lettuce with celery sticks and crackers
Charcuterie Box
Classic charcuterie - sliced meats, cheese, berries, nuts, crackers, fruit served with honey or jam. Hard boiled egg will not always be included. If you would like this addition please leave comment with your order. Boxes are premade each day with available ingredients and will vary.
2 for $20 Charcuterie boxes
Friday ONLY special 2 for $20 charcuterie boxes while supplies last.
Sides & Desserts
Cold Side Salad of the Week
Broccoli salad, pasta salad, pea salad, we will rotate through our favorite cold salads each week.
Chocolate Cinnamon Sheet Cake
Classic Texas sheet cake with a tiny twist
Banana Pudding
Our take on Paul Deen's banana pudding
Lemon Blueberry Dream Pie
Shortbread crust, lemon cheesecake mix, lemon curd and blueberry preserves
Cream Cheese Grape Salad
Fresh grapes, sweet cream cheese blend topped with brown sugar and pecans
Drinks
HTeaO Water Bottle
16.9 fl oz of premium water in bottle
Olipop Strawberry Vanilla
Strawberry Vanilla is a modern take on a classic cream soda. We use real strawberry juice, fresh lemon and pink rock salt to round out what is a naturally sweet, refreshing treat. 12 fl oz can.
Olipop Vintage Cola
This small batch prebiotic Cola has the same old-fashioned taste you grew up loving but is naturally enhanced with distinct notes of vanilla, cinnamon and caramel. It strikes a delicate and delicious balance between healthy and crave-able. 12 fl oz can.
Olipop Cherry Vanilla
Olipop Classic Rootbeer
Our botanically driven Root Beer marries a classic bite with a creamy sweetness with extracts of sweet birch, smooth-vanilla bean and naturally sourced burdock root. We recommend pairing it with your favorite ice-cream. 12 fl oz can.
Olipop Tropical Punch
Like a vacation for your tastebuds, Tropical Punch perfectly balances pineapple, passion fruit, mandarin, and apple juices for a crisp, juicy and nostalgic flavor reminiscent of your favorite childhood fruit punch. 12 fl oz can.
Olipop Classic Grape
We’re giving grape an upgrade. Made from real concord grape juice with a hint of lime to create the perfect blend of sweet and tart, our Classic Grape is the nostalgic flavor you know and love—all grown up. 12 fl oz can
Olipop Orange Squeeze
Our Orange Squeeze reinvents orange soda with a citrusy, vitamin C rich blend of natural ingredients. Clementine and mandarin juices collide with a hint of lemon to produce a bright twist on the nostalgic classic. 12 fl oz can.
WB Rocket Pop
Wild Bill's - Rocket Pop, Seasonal Flavor, Non-Alcoholic Soda Pop, Pure Cane Sugar, NO High Fructose Corn Syrup, Caffeine Free, Gluten Free, Vegan. 12 fl oz can.
WB Sarsaparilla
Wild Bill's - Sarsaparilla Root Beer, Classic Soda Pop, Pure Cane Sugar, NO High Fructose Corn Syrup, Caffeine Free, Gluten Free, Vegan. 12 fl oz can
WB Ginger Ale
Wild Bill's - Ginger Ale, Classic Soda Pop, Pure Cane Sugar, NO High Fructose Corn Syrup, Caffeine Free, Gluten Free, Vegan Friendly. 12 fl oz can
WB Vanilla Cream
Wild Bill's - Vanilla Cream, Classic Soda Pop, Pure Cane Sugar, NO High Fructose Corn Syrup, Caffeine Free, Gluten Free, Vegan Friendly. 12 fl oz can
WB Black Cherry
Wild Bill's - Orange Cream, Classic Soda Pop, Pure Cane Sugar, NO High Fructose Corn Syrup, Caffeine Free, Gluten Free, Vegan. 12 fl oz can.
WB Orange Cream
Wild Bill's - Orange Cream, Classic Soda Pop, Pure Cane Sugar, NO High Fructose Corn Syrup, Caffeine Free, Gluten Free, Vegan. 12 fl oz can.
Pink Rose Lemonade
This lemonade is magic. Well, kind of. Just one sip will instantly transport you to warm, sunny mornings in the garden, walking through a trellis covered in blooming pink roses. The real floral notes of rose complement the tartness of the lemon in the most subtle, satisfying way for a beautiful explosion of flavor like you’ve never tasted before. Bea's Squeeze is the lemonade for lemonade lovers. Non-carbonated, natural ingredients, and a premium glass bottle. 12 fl oz glass bottle.
Lavender Lemonade
Sip back and relax as you enjoy the soothing notes of lavender. Don’t be surprised if you find yourself day dreaming of springtime days, running through fields of lavender with a bottle of Bea’s in hand. Say goodbye to your worries and hello to bright, botanical flavors as you savor each moment with this refreshing treat. Bea's Squeeze is the lemonade for lemonade lovers. Non-carbonated, natural ingredients, and a premium glass bottle. 12 fl oz glass bottle
Classic Lemonade
We took your favorite childhood lemonade and made it better, and even made it better for you, too. By using natural ingredients free from any artificial flavors or preservatives, our lemonade has that fresh taste that you crave with that clean crispness you love. With over one third less sugar than the traditional drink, you can sip the day away with a bottle (or two) of Bea’s by your side. Bea's Squeeze is the lemonade for lemonade lovers. Non-carbonated, natural ingredients, and a premium glass bottle. 12 fl oz glass bottle.
605 S Dumas Ave, Dumas, TX 79029