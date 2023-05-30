Restaurant header imageView gallery

Collective Cafe

605 S Dumas Ave

Dumas, TX 79029

Popular Items

Chicken salad on croissant

$12.00

Our chicken salad mix with grapes, pineapple, pecans & lettuce on croissant.

Strawberry Poppy Seed Salad with Chicken

$12.00

Spinach spring mix, sliced strawberries, feta crumbles, red onion, cubed chicken breast, with poppy seed dressing

Classic Chef Salad

$13.00

iceberg lettuce, spring mix lettuce, red onion, cherry tomato, cucumber, hard boiled egg, cubed cheddar cheese, cubed ham, and house made ranch with our favorite brand mix.


Sandwiches & Wraps

Chicken salad on croissant

$12.00

Our chicken salad mix with grapes, pineapple, pecans & lettuce on croissant.

Pimento cheese on white

$12.00

Homemade pimento cheese with our roasted red pepper dip mix served on white bread with lettuce

Turkey & swiss wrap

$12.00

Peppered turkey slices, swiss cheese slices, leaf lettuce, tomato slices, red onion slices and cheesy bacon spread.

Roast beef stacker on white

$12.00

Roast beef slices, cheddar cheese slices, leaf lettuce, tomato slices, red onion slices with mayo and roasted garlic aioli on 3 slices of artisan bread, stacked like a club.

2 for $20 Chicken salad on crossiant

$20.00

Friday ONLY special 2 for $20 chicken salad on croissant. Special deal today until we are sold out.

Salads & Boxes

Classic Chef Salad

$13.00

iceberg lettuce, spring mix lettuce, red onion, cherry tomato, cucumber, hard boiled egg, cubed cheddar cheese, cubed ham, and house made ranch with our favorite brand mix.

Vinaigrette Salad with Chicken

$13.00

Spring mix, red onion, lunchbox peppers, cheddar cheese, cucumbers, cherry tomato, cubed chicken breast with keto friendly vinaigrette.

Strawberry Poppy Seed Salad with Chicken

$12.00

Spinach spring mix, sliced strawberries, feta crumbles, red onion, cubed chicken breast, with poppy seed dressing

Chicken Salad on Lettuce

$12.00

Our chicken salad served on lettuce with celery sticks and crackers

Double Scoop

$13.00

A scoop of chicken salad, a scoop of pimento cheese served on lettuce with celery sticks and crackers

Charcuterie Box

$12.00

Classic charcuterie - sliced meats, cheese, berries, nuts, crackers, fruit served with honey or jam. Hard boiled egg will not always be included. If you would like this addition please leave comment with your order. Boxes are premade each day with available ingredients and will vary.

2 for $20 Charcuterie boxes

$20.00Out of stock

Friday ONLY special 2 for $20 charcuterie boxes while supplies last.

Sides & Desserts

Cold Side Salad of the Week

$3.00

Broccoli salad, pasta salad, pea salad, we will rotate through our favorite cold salads each week.

Chocolate Cinnamon Sheet Cake

$4.00Out of stock

Classic Texas sheet cake with a tiny twist

Banana Pudding

$4.00Out of stock

Our take on Paul Deen's banana pudding

Lemon Blueberry Dream Pie

$4.00Out of stock

Shortbread crust, lemon cheesecake mix, lemon curd and blueberry preserves

Cream Cheese Grape Salad

$4.00Out of stock

Fresh grapes, sweet cream cheese blend topped with brown sugar and pecans

Kids

Cheese & Crackers Box

$4.00

A take on a kids' charcuterie box, cheese cubes, crackers, veggies & fruit

PB&J Sandwich Box

$4.00

Peanut butter and jelly sandwich on white cut into a cool shape served with fruit & veggies

Drinks

HTeaO Water Bottle

$1.00

16.9 fl oz of premium water in bottle

Olipop Strawberry Vanilla

$3.00

Strawberry Vanilla is a modern take on a classic cream soda. We use real strawberry juice, fresh lemon and pink rock salt to round out what is a naturally sweet, refreshing treat. 12 fl oz can.

Olipop Vintage Cola

$3.00

This small batch prebiotic Cola has the same old-fashioned taste you grew up loving but is naturally enhanced with distinct notes of vanilla, cinnamon and caramel. It strikes a delicate and delicious balance between healthy and crave-able. 12 fl oz can.

Olipop Cherry Vanilla

$3.00
Olipop Classic Rootbeer

$3.00

Our botanically driven Root Beer marries a classic bite with a creamy sweetness with extracts of sweet birch, smooth-vanilla bean and naturally sourced burdock root. We recommend pairing it with your favorite ice-cream. 12 fl oz can.

Olipop Tropical Punch

$3.00

Like a vacation for your tastebuds, Tropical Punch perfectly balances pineapple, passion fruit, mandarin, and apple juices for a crisp, juicy and nostalgic flavor reminiscent of your favorite childhood fruit punch. 12 fl oz can.

Olipop Classic Grape

$3.00Out of stock

We’re giving grape an upgrade. Made from real concord grape juice with a hint of lime to create the perfect blend of sweet and tart, our Classic Grape is the nostalgic flavor you know and love—all grown up. 12 fl oz can

Olipop Orange Squeeze

$3.00

Our Orange Squeeze reinvents orange soda with a citrusy, vitamin C rich blend of natural ingredients. Clementine and mandarin juices collide with a hint of lemon to produce a bright twist on the nostalgic classic. 12 fl oz can.

WB Rocket Pop

$3.00

Wild Bill's - Rocket Pop, Seasonal Flavor, Non-Alcoholic Soda Pop, Pure Cane Sugar, NO High Fructose Corn Syrup, Caffeine Free, Gluten Free, Vegan. 12 fl oz can.

WB Sarsaparilla

$3.00Out of stock

Wild Bill's - Sarsaparilla Root Beer, Classic Soda Pop, Pure Cane Sugar, NO High Fructose Corn Syrup, Caffeine Free, Gluten Free, Vegan. 12 fl oz can

WB Ginger Ale

$3.00

Wild Bill's - Ginger Ale, Classic Soda Pop, Pure Cane Sugar, NO High Fructose Corn Syrup, Caffeine Free, Gluten Free, Vegan Friendly. 12 fl oz can

WB Vanilla Cream

$3.00

Wild Bill's - Vanilla Cream, Classic Soda Pop, Pure Cane Sugar, NO High Fructose Corn Syrup, Caffeine Free, Gluten Free, Vegan Friendly. 12 fl oz can

WB Black Cherry

$3.00

Wild Bill's - Orange Cream, Classic Soda Pop, Pure Cane Sugar, NO High Fructose Corn Syrup, Caffeine Free, Gluten Free, Vegan. 12 fl oz can.

WB Orange Cream

$3.00

Wild Bill's - Orange Cream, Classic Soda Pop, Pure Cane Sugar, NO High Fructose Corn Syrup, Caffeine Free, Gluten Free, Vegan. 12 fl oz can.

Pink Rose Lemonade

$4.00Out of stock

This lemonade is magic. Well, kind of. Just one sip will instantly transport you to warm, sunny mornings in the garden, walking through a trellis covered in blooming pink roses. The real floral notes of rose complement the tartness of the lemon in the most subtle, satisfying way for a beautiful explosion of flavor like you’ve never tasted before. Bea's Squeeze is the lemonade for lemonade lovers. Non-carbonated, natural ingredients, and a premium glass bottle. 12 fl oz glass bottle.

Lavender Lemonade

$4.00Out of stock

Sip back and relax as you enjoy the soothing notes of lavender. Don’t be surprised if you find yourself day dreaming of springtime days, running through fields of lavender with a bottle of Bea’s in hand. Say goodbye to your worries and hello to bright, botanical flavors as you savor each moment with this refreshing treat. Bea's Squeeze is the lemonade for lemonade lovers. Non-carbonated, natural ingredients, and a premium glass bottle. 12 fl oz glass bottle

Classic Lemonade

$4.00Out of stock

We took your favorite childhood lemonade and made it better, and even made it better for you, too. By using natural ingredients free from any artificial flavors or preservatives, our lemonade has that fresh taste that you crave with that clean crispness you love. With over one third less sugar than the traditional drink, you can sip the day away with a bottle (or two) of Bea’s by your side. Bea's Squeeze is the lemonade for lemonade lovers. Non-carbonated, natural ingredients, and a premium glass bottle. 12 fl oz glass bottle.

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Sandwiches and salads

Location

605 S Dumas Ave, Dumas, TX 79029

Directions

