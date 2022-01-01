Restaurant header imageView gallery

Collins Quarter

5,065 Reviews

$$

151 Bull St

Savannah, GA 31401

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Spiced Lavender Mocha
Thai Iced Coffee
Latte

N/A Beverages

Apple Juice **KIDS**

$3.00

Apple Juice *ADULT*

$3.00

Arnold Palmer Tea

$4.00

Fiji

$2.75

Chocolate Milk **KIDS**

$4.00

Chocolate Milk *ADULT*

$4.00

Coke *CAN*

$2.50

Cold Pressed Juice

$9.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Diet Coke *CAN*

$2.50

Ginger Ale Can

$2.50

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Lemonade *ADULT*

$4.00

Lemonade **KIDS**

$4.00

Milk **KIDS**

$3.00

Milk *ADULT*

$3.00

Orange Juice *ADULT*

$4.00

Orange Juice *KIDS*

$4.00

Root Beer *CAN*

$3.00Out of stock

San Pellegrino

$3.50

Soda Water

$1.50

Sprite *CAN*

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$3.50

Sweet Tea

$3.50

Tonic Water

Pineapple Juice

Coffee

Counter Drip Coffee

$2.50

Cafe Au Lait

$3.00

Single Origin Drip Coffee

$3.50

Espresso

Americano

$2.75

Aussie Cappuccino

$3.75

Cortado

$3.50

Flat White

$3.75

Puppacino

$1.50

Latte

$4.50

Long Black

$2.75

Macchiato

$3.25

Madagascar Vanilla Latte

$5.50

Mocha

$6.00

Short Black

$2.75

Signature Espresso Drinks

Spiced Lavender Mocha

$6.50

Espresso Fever Tree Tonic

$6.00

Thai Iced Coffee

$5.50

Vietnamese Iced Coffee

$5.00

Amarula Madagascar latte

$15.00

5 Farms Shakerato

$14.00

Affogato

$7.00Out of stock

Caffeine Free

Babyccino

$1.50

CQ Hot Chocolate

$4.50

Kids Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Milo Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Turmeric Latte

$4.00

Puppacino

$1.50

Add Ons

Breve

$1.00

Extra Hot

Extra Shot

$1.00

House Made Madagascar Vanilla

$1.00

Iced

Lavender Syrup

$1.00

Mocha

$1.00

Oat Milk Side

$1.00

Skim Milk

Upsize 16

$0.50

Whip Cream

Rose Syrup

$1.00

Unsweet

Half the Sugar

Skim Milk Side

Honey

Almond Milk

$1.00

Iced Brews

Bedford Cold Brew

$4.50

Vietnamese Iced Coffee

$5.00

MEM Tea

Chai Latte

$5.00

Matcha Latte

$5.00

Loose Leaf Tea

$3.50

Hibiscus Lime Cooler

$3.50

Pastry

Croissant

$3.50Out of stock

Lemon Poppy Bread

$2.50

Orange Bread

$2.50

Rasin Bran Muffin

$3.50Out of stock

Blueberry Muffin

$3.50Out of stock

Cranberry Walnut Muffin

$3.50Out of stock

Banana Pecan Muffin

$3.50Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Capp Muffin

$3.50Out of stock

Apple Cinnamon Muffin

$3.50Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Scone

$3.75Out of stock

White Choc. Cherry Scones

$3.50Out of stock

Chocolate Croissant

$3.50Out of stock

Brown Sugar Pecan

$2.50Out of stock

Cream Cheese Danish

Out of stock

Rasp Danish

$3.50Out of stock

Choc. Chip Scones

$3.50Out of stock

Lemon Danish

$3.50Out of stock

White Chocolatec Macedamia Nut Cookie

$0.75Out of stock

Brown Sugar Scone

$3.50Out of stock

Cinnamon Danish

$3.50Out of stock

White Chocolate Macedamia Nut Cookie

Out of stock

Bread Loaf

$15.00Out of stock

Monthly Specials

French Toast Latte

$6.00

Harvest Latte

$6.50

Retail Coffee Bags

Jumpstart Whole Bean

$14.00

Manhattan Whole Bean

$14.00

Flatiron

$14.00

Chiapas/Mexico

$14.00

Elevate

$14.00

Decaf Beans

$14.00

Milk Maid Milks

Milk Maid Chocolate Hazelnut

$8.00

Milk Maid Oat

$8.00
check markLive Music
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
Sunday6:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 11:00 pm
We look forward to welcoming you to our Historic Downtown location at 151 Bull Street as well as our Forsyth Park location. From a decadent champagne breakfast to a delicious lunch or dinner paired with fine wines and craft beers, both Collins Quarter locations offer a casual cafe environment for all.

Website

Location

151 Bull St, Savannah, GA 31401

Directions

The Collins Quarter image
The Collins Quarter image
The Collins Quarter image
The Collins Quarter image

