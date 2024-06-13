The Colombian Corner 1085 Eagle Lake Dr #12
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|1:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Thank you for the warm invitation! Colombian cuisine is indeed renowned for its delicious and authentic flavors. From hearty to savory dishes like Bandeja Paisa, there's always something delightful to try.
Location
1085 Eagle Lake Dr #12, Lawrenceburg, KY 40342