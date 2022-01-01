Restaurant header imageView gallery

Combine, A Bass Street Restaurant

365 Reviews

$$

910 Bend Blvd

East Moline, IL 61244

Order Again

Popular Items

Combine Chop Salad
The Combine Burger
Side Salad

Apps

Garlic-butter Brussels, house-smoked bacon, maple-sherry glaze

Bacon Brussels

$11.00

Schrim App

$15.00

Sweet Corn Fritters

$12.00

Tuna Tacos

$11.00

Salads

Classic Caesar

$13.00

Classic Plantation

$13.00

Combine Chop Salad

$14.00

Harvest Salad

$14.00

Side Caesar

$6.00

Side Plantation

$6.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Flatbreads

BLT Flatbread

$14.00

Chicken Chili

$15.00

Margherita

$13.00

Pepperoni

$13.00

The Farm Boy

$16.00

Sandwiches

Beyond Burger

$15.00

Fried Cold Smoked Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Ham And Gouda

$17.00

Plain Burger

$11.00

Prime BURGER

$13.00

Salmon BLT

$15.00

The Combine Burger

$17.00

Entrees

Braised Duck

$25.00Out of stock

Prime RIB

$37.00

Shrimp Rose

$19.00

Kids

Kids Cheeseburger & Fries

$11.00

Kids Chicken Strips and Fries

$8.00

Kids Butter Noodles

$8.00

Kids Grilled Cheese and Fries

$8.00

Kids Flatbread

$5.00

Sides

Bolo Bread

$2.00

French Fries

$5.00

Gnocchi

$7.00

Polenta

$7.00

Risotto

$7.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Tator tots

$5.00

FOOD FEATURES

Philly Sandwich

$25.00

Chefs Buttered Ribeye

$42.00

Prime RIB

$37.00

Blackend Salmon

$30.00

Well/Call Liquor

TITO'S

$7.00

Well- New Amsterdam

$5.00

Well- Piedre Azul

$5.50

Well- Bacardi

$5.00

CAPTAIN MORGAN

$6.00

Well- Beefeater

$5.00

JACK DANIELS

$7.00

Jim Beam

$6.50

White Wine

GL Movendo Moscato

$8.00

GL Scarpetta PG

$8.00

Mussle Bay Gl

$9.00

GL Sebastiani Chard

$8.00

GL Locations French Rose

$12.00

GL Schlinkhaus Riesling

$8.00

Red Wine

GL Foxglove Cab

$9.00

GL Sea Sun Pinot Noir

$8.00

GL Drumheller- Merlot, Napa Valley, California

$9.00

GL Predator Zin

$8.00

GL Decoy Red Blend

$8.00

Bottle Beer

Anchor Steam

$5.50

Bells Two Hearted APA

$5.50

Blue Moon

$6.00

Bud

$4.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Corona Premier

$5.00

Dogfish 90 Min IPA

$8.00

Mich Ultra

$4.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Nitro Milk Stout

$6.00

Paulaner Hefe-Weissbier

$6.00

Pranqster

$7.50

Scrimshaw

$5.50

Sour Monkey

$6.50

Stone IPA

$6.00

Two Brothers Domaine Duupage French Country Ale

$5.25

White Claw-

$5.50

busch latte

$4.50

Drafts

Ace Perry Cider, California

$7.00

Slingshot

$7.00

Cherry Bomb

$7.00

Stella Artois Belgian Lager

$7.00

7 Hills Bernies Red Ale

$7.00

N/A

Soda

$3.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

910 Bend Blvd, East Moline, IL 61244

Directions

Gallery
Combine, A Bass Street Restaurant image
Combine, A Bass Street Restaurant image
Combine, A Bass Street Restaurant image

