The Commissary Kitchen

634 Orange Street, Suite A

New Orleans, LA 70130

Dips

Carmalized Onion

$8.00

Pimento Cheese

$8.00

Shrimp Salad

$9.00

Smoked Gulf Fish

$9.00

Shares

Cheese n Charcuterie

$16.00

Chicken Wing Plate

$8.00

Duck Popper Plate

$14.00

French Fries LARGE

$6.00

French Fries SMALL

$4.00

Fried Brussels LARGE

$8.00

Fried Brussels SMALL

$5.00

Side Chicken

$5.00

Side Shrimp

$6.00

Salads

Side Salad

$4.00

Beet Farro Salad

$12.00Out of stock

Bibb Salad

$9.00

Cobb Salad

$13.00

Kale Caesar

$9.00

Sandwiches

Charred Broc Sandwich

$10.00

Creole Cuban

$12.00

Shrimp Salad Roll

$12.00

Smash Patty

$9.00

Turkey Sandwich

$11.00

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Kids

Kids Burger

$6.00

Kids Chicken

$7.25

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Desserts

Cookie

$3.00

NA Beverages

Coffee

$3.00

Cold Brew

$4.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Barqs

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Ginger Beer

$3.75

Cranberry

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Harney Black Tea

$4.00

Kombuca Berry

$4.50

Kombuca Dragon

$4.50

Kombuca Jazz

$4.50

Milk

$3.00

Natalie OJ/MANGO

$3.50

Natalie Strawberry Lemonade

$3.50

Natile Lemonade

$3.50

OJ

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Richard SPARKLE

$3.00

Richard WATER

$3.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

634 Orange Street, Suite A, New Orleans, LA 70130

