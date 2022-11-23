Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Commissary Market

634 Orange Street, Suite C

New Orleans, LA 70130

Thanksgiving

Available for Online Ordering for Wednesday 11/23 and Thursday 11/24 pickup only!
Thanksgiving Feast

Thanksgiving Feast

$230.00

The whole feast package to feed 6-8 people. Includes one whole (12 pound average) Joyce Farms fresh turkey that is brined and ready to roast, mashed sweet potatoes, spinach Madeleine, and cornbread + andouille dressing, a pint of cranberry sauce, a quart of turkey gravy, and your choice of pie. Meal comes chilled and ready to be warmed with included heating instructions. PICK UP OPTIONS: * Pick up your turkey on Wednesday (UNCOOKED only) * For a $35 charge, pick up your cooked turkey HOT on Thursday. 9am-12pm only. Sides will come cold to be heated at home.

Brined Turkey

Brined Turkey

$95.00

House brined and seasoned fresh whole turkey from Joyce Farms. 12 lb. average weight feeds 6-8 people. Comes trussed in a turkey bag and roasting pan ready to be roasted by you. Cooking instructions included.  HOT PICK UP on Thursday ONLY for a $35 charge.

Glazed Ham

Glazed Ham

$55.00

Home Place Pastures smoked ham. 3-5 pound average. House brined, seasoned, smoked, and glazed in a sweet Creole cane glaze. Comes chilled.

Cornbread and Andouille Dressing

Cornbread and Andouille Dressing

$38.00

Made with Caroline's cornbread, trinity, our house andouille, and then slightly sweetened with Steen's Cane Syrup. Comes chilled and ready to be heated at home. Feeds 6-8.

Mashed Sweet Potatoes

Mashed Sweet Potatoes

$32.00

Buttery mashed sweet potatoes with candied pecan topping. Comes chilled and ready to be topped and heated at home. Feeds 6-8.

Roasted Local Squash

Roasted Local Squash

$32.00

Roasted local delicata squash with brown butter, pistachios, and a garnish of fresh dill. Comes chilled and ready to be warmed and garnished at home. Feeds 6-8.

Oyster Dressing

Oyster Dressing

$48.00

 The classic prepared with local Gulf oysters. Comes chilled and ready to be heated at home. Feeds 6-8.

Potatoes Au Gratin

Potatoes Au Gratin

$40.00

Layers of thinly sliced Yukon Gold potatoes baked in a Gruyere cheese studded cream sauce with thyme and seasonings. Comes chilled ready to be heated at home. Feeds 6-8.

Spinach Madeleine

Spinach Madeleine

$36.00

Creamed spinach made with Pepper Jack cheese, Worcestershire sauce, creole seasonings and a seasoned breadcrumb topping. Comes chilled ready to be topped and baked at home. Feeds 6-8

Green Bean Casserole

Green Bean Casserole

$36.00

Made with fresh green beans, mushroom and vegetable stock, heavy cream and topped with crispy fried shallots. Comes chilled ready to be topped and heated at home. Feeds 6-8.

Turkey Gravy

$14.00

Sold by the quart.

Mushroom Gravy

$8.00

Sold by the pint. Vegetarian.

Cranberry Sauce

$10.00

Sold by the pint.

Turkey Gumbo Kit

Turkey Gumbo Kit

$45.00

We have put together a "kit" for you to have everything that you need to make a turkey gumbo using your leftover turkey bones and meat the same way we do. Kit includes, chopped trinity, stock, a dark roux, house andouille, seasonings, Delta Blues long grain rice, and instructions on how to make your own Turkey Gumbo.

Pecan Pie

Pecan Pie

$32.00

 Traditional pecan and brown sugar filling in a flaky crust. 10 inch pie. 

Pumpkin Pie

$26.00

  Spiced pumpkin custard in a flaky pie crust and topped with whipped cream. 10 inch pie.

Coconut Cake

Coconut Cake

$65.00

Light and fluffy vanilla sponge filled with whipped Italian meringue and then coated in toasted coconut. 12 inch cake.

Sweet Potato Doberge Cake

Sweet Potato Doberge Cake

$65.00

Alternating layers a spiced sweet potato cake and cream cheese buttercream topped with toasted pecan pieces. 12 inch cake. Serves 12-18.

Tarte a la Bouillie

Tarte a la Bouillie

$35.00

A traditional rustic Cajun dessert. Sweet milk custard in a buttery sugar cookie crust. Comes with rum caramel sauce for topping! 10 inch tart.

Chocolate Torte

$50.00

A rich 9" dark chocolate torte with a chocolate soil crust and dark chocolate ganache topping .

Cranberry Apple Bread Pudding

$30.00

Toasted French bread tossed in a cinnamon brown sugar custard with fresh cranberries and tart Granny Smith apples and served with caramel sauce. Comes chilled to be heated. Serves 6-8.

Pumpkin Spice Bread

$12.00

An 8" loaf of moist, spiced pumpkin bread, perfect for dessert or for breakfast! Topped with cream cheese frosting and candied pecan pieces.

Prepared Goods

Buttermilk Chive Dressing

$5.00

Caramelized Onion Dip (1/2 pint)

$7.00

Catfish Dip (1/2 pint)

$8.50

Cheeseburger Sliders

$24.00

ONE DOZEN. house-ground beef patty, house pickles, American cheese, special sauce, on a Hawaiian roll.

Chicken Demi-Glace

$7.00
Chicken Sausage Jambalaya 1/2 Pan

Chicken Sausage Jambalaya 1/2 Pan

$40.00

Cocktail Sauce

$5.00
Cuban Sliders

Cuban Sliders

$24.00

ONE DOZEN. Sliced house tasso, pork debris, mayo, creole mustard, white cheddar, house pickles, bolillo, on a Hawaiian roll.

Duck Gumbo (quart)

$22.00

Garlic Anchovy Dressing

$5.00

Green Goddess Dressing

$5.00

Gumbo Ya-Ya (quart)

$20.00

Mac and Cheese

$12.00

Marinara Sauce (quart)

$8.00

Meatballs Marinara (quart)

$14.00

Meatloaf

$15.00

Pecan Pesto

$5.00

Pimento Cheese (1/2 pint)

$7.50

Remoulade Sauce (1/2 pint)

$5.00

Seafood Gumbo (quart)

$22.00

Shrimp Salad (pint)

$11.00

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$15.00

Spinach Madeleine

$12.00

Tomato Sauce (pint)

$4.00

Tomato Sauce (quart)

$7.00

Truffle Vinaigrette

$6.00

Turkey Bacon Ranch Sliders

$24.00

ONE DOZEN. Served on Hawaiian roll.

Turtle Soup (quart)

$24.00

Worcestershire Sauce

$8.00

Frozen Goods

Biscuit Pans

$10.00

Duck Demi-Glace

$8.00

Duck Fat

$6.50

Duck Poppers Appetizer

$36.00

ONE DOZEN. jalapeno, duck breast, herbed cream cheese, applewood smoked bacon, pepper jelly

Duck Stock (quart)

$8.00

English Muffins

$8.00

Pizza Dough

$6.00

Chicken Stock (quart)

$7.00

Seafood Stock (quart)

$7.00

Veal Stock (quart)

$8.00

Veal Demi-Glace

$9.00

Alligator Tailmeat

$16.00

Alligator Boudin

$15.00

LeRuth's Artichoke Soup Base

$13.00

The Original LeRuth's Restaurant Recipe

Dry Goods

Big Spoon Almond Butter

Big Spoon Almond Butter

$13.00
Big Spoon Chocolate Almond Butter

Big Spoon Chocolate Almond Butter

$14.00
Big Spoon Peanut Butter

Big Spoon Peanut Butter

$9.00
Big Spoon Pistachio Butter

Big Spoon Pistachio Butter

$15.00
Bonne Maman Preserves: Raspberry

Bonne Maman Preserves: Raspberry

$7.00
Bonne Maman Preserves: Strawberry

Bonne Maman Preserves: Strawberry

$7.00
Callie's Biscuit Mix

Callie's Biscuit Mix

$10.00
Callie's GF Biscuit Mix

Callie's GF Biscuit Mix

$15.00
Central Grocery Olive Salad

Central Grocery Olive Salad

$12.00

Crystal Honey Sauce

$10.00
Dr. Bill's Cane & Maple Syrup

Dr. Bill's Cane & Maple Syrup

$7.00

Guidry Pecan Butter

$15.00
Guidry Pecan Flour

Guidry Pecan Flour

$10.00

Jam Quince

$8.00
Jimmy Red Cornbread Mix

Jimmy Red Cornbread Mix

$10.00

Pickles (1/2 pint)

$7.00
Steen's Cane Syrup

Steen's Cane Syrup

$6.50
Steen's Cane Vinegar

Steen's Cane Vinegar

$5.00
Three Brothers Syrup

Three Brothers Syrup

$5.50

Olive Pluff Tea English Breakfast Bag

$13.00

Olive Pluff Tea Chamomile Bag

$13.00

Olive Pluff Tea Earl Grey Loose

$13.00

Olive Pluff Tea Peppermint Loose

$13.00

Big Spoon Carrot Cake Butter

$15.00

Big Spoon Chai Spice Butter

$12.00

Dairy

Banner Salted Butter

Banner Salted Butter

$6.00
Banner Unsalted Butter

Banner Unsalted Butter

$6.00
Asher Blue Cheese

Asher Blue Cheese

$11.00

A cow's milk cheese from Sweet Grass Dairy in Thomasville, GA. Asher Blue has a unique natural rind and creamy-crumbly texture. This Blue has slightly pungent, mushroomy aromas and earthy, grassy flavors with an unexpectedly mild, salty finish.

Burrata Liuzzi

Burrata Liuzzi

$8.00

A cow's milk burrata from Camden, CT. This semi soft "Pasta Filata" cheese is made with Fior di latte cows milk cultures. We then fill our Burrata with fresh Stracciatella cream.

Green Hill

Green Hill

$12.00
Griffin

Griffin

$9.00
Point Reyes Toma

Point Reyes Toma

$8.00
Southern Maids Feta

Southern Maids Feta

$15.00

Feliciana Chocolate Milk

$8.00

Feliciana Whole Milk

$6.00

Local Eggs

$6.00
Sequatchie Cove Walden

Sequatchie Cove Walden

$13.00

Seasonings

Jacobsen Garlic Salt

Jacobsen Garlic Salt

$9.00
Jacobsen Kosher Salt

Jacobsen Kosher Salt

$9.00
Jacobsen Lemon Salt

Jacobsen Lemon Salt

$9.00
Jacobsen Pepper Grinder

Jacobsen Pepper Grinder

$8.00
Jacobsen Rosemary Salt

Jacobsen Rosemary Salt

$9.00
Jacobsen Salt Grinder

Jacobsen Salt Grinder

$8.00
Jacobsen Sea Salt

Jacobsen Sea Salt

$11.00

LeRuth Vanilla Extract

$23.00
Micro Pharms Chicken Fry Mix

Micro Pharms Chicken Fry Mix

$5.00

Dickie Brennan's Creole Seasoning

$5.00

Snack Goods

Almond Marcona Choc

Almond Marcona Choc

$8.00

Almond Marcona Truffle

$8.00
Big Spoon Bar Apple Ginger

Big Spoon Bar Apple Ginger

$3.00
Big Spoon Bar Cherry Choc

Big Spoon Bar Cherry Choc

$3.00
Big Spoon Bar Figgy Chai

Big Spoon Bar Figgy Chai

$3.00

House Candied Pecans

$14.00

Cracker FCC Apricot-Pist

$7.00

Cracker FCC Cher-Alm

$7.00

Cracker FCC Chive

$6.00

Cracker FCC Dat-Haz

$7.00

Cracker FCC EVOO

$6.00

Cracker FCC Lemon

$6.00

Cracker Raincoast Rosemary Raisin

$7.00
Dottie Dark Choc

Dottie Dark Choc

$8.00
Dottie Milk Choc

Dottie Milk Choc

$8.00

Granola Cherry Berry

$8.00

Granola Cinnamon Swirl

$8.00

Granola Nutty Coconut

$8.00

Hola Nola Chips Blue

$5.00

Hola Nola Chips White

$5.00

Jacobsen Choc Caramel

$9.00

Jacobsen Class Caramel

$9.00

Leslie Stowe Cracker Fig Olive

$8.00

Mixed Nuts (1/2Pt)

$6.00

Nola Bagel Everything

$5.00

Nola Bagel Garlic

$5.00

House Spiced Pecans

$14.00

Gracious Bakery Chocolate Almonds

$9.00

Grains and Pastas

D'Agostino Pasta Alligator

D'Agostino Pasta Alligator

$6.00
D'Agostino Pasta Capellini

D'Agostino Pasta Capellini

$7.00
D'Agostino Pasta Crawfish

D'Agostino Pasta Crawfish

$6.00
D'Agostino Pasta Fettucine

D'Agostino Pasta Fettucine

$7.00
Cajun Country Popcorn Rice

Cajun Country Popcorn Rice

$5.00
Campanini Arborio Rice

Campanini Arborio Rice

$8.00
Campanini Carnaroli Rice

Campanini Carnaroli Rice

$8.00
Campanini Vialone Rice

Campanini Vialone Rice

$8.00
Delta Blues White Rice

Delta Blues White Rice

$6.00
Camellia Black Beans

Camellia Black Beans

$3.00
Camellia Red Beans

Camellia Red Beans

$4.00
Camellia White Beans

Camellia White Beans

$4.00
Marsh Hen Black Eyed Peas

Marsh Hen Black Eyed Peas

$8.00
Marsh Hen Sea Island Red Peas

Marsh Hen Sea Island Red Peas

$8.00
Marsh Hen White Grits

Marsh Hen White Grits

$8.00
Nicoletto's Pasta Kale Radiatori

Nicoletto's Pasta Kale Radiatori

$8.00
Nicoletto's Pasta Creste di Gallo

Nicoletto's Pasta Creste di Gallo

$8.00
Scratch Pasta Lemon Basil Gemelli

Scratch Pasta Lemon Basil Gemelli

$8.00
Scratch Pasta Pappardelle

Scratch Pasta Pappardelle

$7.00

D'Agostino Pasta Rigate

$7.00
Scratch Pasta Campanelle

Scratch Pasta Campanelle

$8.00
Nicotello's Pasta Rigatoni

Nicotello's Pasta Rigatoni

$8.00

Oils, Vinegars, and Condiments

Zab's Sauce Original

Zab's Sauce Original

$8.00
Zab's Sauce St. Augustine

Zab's Sauce St. Augustine

$8.00
Zab's Hot Honey Mustard

Zab's Hot Honey Mustard

$11.00
Micro Pharms Chili Oil

Micro Pharms Chili Oil

$8.00
Micro Pharms Garlic Oil

Micro Pharms Garlic Oil

$8.00
Micro Pharms Lemon Oil

Micro Pharms Lemon Oil

$8.00

Resurrection Kimchi

$9.00
Crystal 6oz

Crystal 6oz

$2.50
Tabasco 2oz

Tabasco 2oz

$2.00
Tabasco 5oz

Tabasco 5oz

$4.50
Balsamic Vinegar by Texas Hill Country Olive Co.

Balsamic Vinegar by Texas Hill Country Olive Co.

$13.00
White Lemon Balsamic Vinegar by Texas Hill Country

White Lemon Balsamic Vinegar by Texas Hill Country

$13.00
Guidry Pecan Oil

Guidry Pecan Oil

$17.00
Bourbon Barrel Ponzu

Bourbon Barrel Ponzu

$13.00
Bourbon Barrel Bluegrass Soy Sauce

Bourbon Barrel Bluegrass Soy Sauce

$9.00
Bourbon Barrel Kentuckyaki Sauce

Bourbon Barrel Kentuckyaki Sauce

$12.00
O-Med Arbequina Olive Oil

O-Med Arbequina Olive Oil

$9.00
O-Med Picual Olive Oil

O-Med Picual Olive Oil

$9.00

Tabasco Chipotle 5oz

$5.00

Buffalo South Wing Sauce

$8.00

Bar Supplies

Angostura Bitters

Angostura Bitters

$10.50
Bitter Truth Orange Bitters

Bitter Truth Orange Bitters

$22.00
El Guapo Chicory Pecan Bitters

El Guapo Chicory Pecan Bitters

$17.00

Made with love in New Orleans.

El Guapo Grenadine

El Guapo Grenadine

$14.00

Made with love in New Orleans.

El Guapo Polynesian Bitters

El Guapo Polynesian Bitters

$17.00

Made with love in New Orleans.

El Guapo Lime Cordial

El Guapo Lime Cordial

$20.00

Made with love in New Orleans.

Filthy Food Blue Chez Olive

$10.00

Filthy Food Margarita

$9.00
Jack Rudy Cocktail Co. Cherries

Jack Rudy Cocktail Co. Cherries

$16.00
Jack Rudy Cocktail Co. Olives

Jack Rudy Cocktail Co. Olives

$13.00

Vermouth-Brined Olives

Mint Julep Sugar

$14.00
Petite Canne's Sugar Cane Syrup

Petite Canne's Sugar Cane Syrup

$17.00

RIEDEL Manhattan Glass

$8.00

RIEDEL Bordeaux Glass

$23.00

Market Wine

Abeja Obrera Malbec

$16.00

Altos de la Hoya Monastrell

$12.00

Au Bon Climate P/N

$28.00

DB C/S

$18.00

Davis Bynum Pinot Noir

$30.00

Les Lunes Cosmic

$21.00

Principiano Dolcetto

$20.00

Rayos Uva Rioja

$19.00

Segries CDR

$17.00

Market N/A Beverages

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Rootbeer

$2.50

Kombucha Bayou Berry

$4.50

Kombuca Dragon

$4.50

Kombuca Jazz

$4.50

Richard's Rainwater

$3.00

Richard's Sparkling Rainwater

$3.00

Richard's 750ml

$6.00

Natalie's Strawberry Lemonade

$3.50

Natalie's Orange-Mango

$3.50

Natalie's Lemonade

$3.50

Harney BK Tea

$4.00

Apple Cider

$9.00

Cool Brew LG Mocha

$9.50

Cool Brew Decaf

$7.50

Cool Brew Vanilla

$7.50

Cool Brew Original

$7.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
The Commissary Market by Dickie Brennan & Co. is stocked with fresh local produce, gourmet grocery items, specialty wine & spirits, grab & go family meals, and a selection of favorite dishes from our French Quarter restaurants. Our Kitchen offers Lunch and Dinner Wednesdays – Saturdays, and Brunch Menu on Sundays. Live Music most Thursdays on our patio!

634 Orange Street, Suite C, New Orleans, LA 70130

