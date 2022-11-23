The Commissary Market

Thanksgiving Feast

$230.00

The whole feast package to feed 6-8 people. Includes one whole (12 pound average) Joyce Farms fresh turkey that is brined and ready to roast, mashed sweet potatoes, spinach Madeleine, and cornbread + andouille dressing, a pint of cranberry sauce, a quart of turkey gravy, and your choice of pie. Meal comes chilled and ready to be warmed with included heating instructions. PICK UP OPTIONS: * Pick up your turkey on Wednesday (UNCOOKED only) * For a $35 charge, pick up your cooked turkey HOT on Thursday. 9am-12pm only. Sides will come cold to be heated at home.