The Commissary Market
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
The Commissary Market by Dickie Brennan & Co. is stocked with fresh local produce, gourmet grocery items, specialty wine & spirits, grab & go family meals, and a selection of favorite dishes from our French Quarter restaurants. Our Kitchen offers Lunch and Dinner Wednesdays – Saturdays, and Brunch Menu on Sundays. Live Music most Thursdays on our patio!
Location
634 Orange Street, Suite C, New Orleans, LA 70130
