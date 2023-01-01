Main picView gallery

The Committed Pig - Manasquan 165 Main St

review star

No reviews yet

165 Main St

Manasquan, NJ 08736

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

The Committed Pig Menu

Burgers

All burgers are double patties made with a proprietary Committed Pig blend by Pat Lafrieda. Served with your choice of fries, waffle fries, sweet potato fries, sweet potato waffle fries, or side salad. Gluten free bun – $3 / brioche bun – $1.50 any burger can be substituted for a turkey patty or a veggie patty

Cheeseburger

$17.00

American cheese, potato bun

Burgernut

$18.00

American cheeseburger served on a glazed donut

Illy Dilly Burger

$18.00

Fried pickle chips, American cheese, Russian dressing

Chipotle Bacon Burger

$18.00

Muenster, bacon strips, chipotle mayo, topped with an onion ring

Baked Brie Burger

$19.00

Creamy brie, bacon, fig preserves

Veggie Burger

$16.00

Pat LaFrieda veggie burger topped with tomato and avocado

Mr. Beautiful Turkey Burger

$19.00

Turkey burger, gruyere, avocado, jalapeños, fried egg

Mac & Cheeseburger

$19.00

Mac & cheese on top of a burger, served on grilled sourdough bread

Good Morning Burger

$18.00

Pork roll, fried egg, american, chopped chives

Pig Mac

$19.00

American cheese, sliced pickles, shredded lettuce & onion, triple decker bun, special sauce

Steer Herder Burger

$18.00

Onion strings, cheddar jack cheese, bbq sauce

Haag Burger

$18.00

Bacon, blue cheese crumble, balsamic glaze

Hamburger

$15.00

Exactly what you think it is

Bacon Cheeseburger

$18.00

American cheese, bacon, potato bun

Turkey Burger

$16.00

Single turkey patty, American cheese, potato bun

Burger of the Month

$19.00

Snacks

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$11.00

Garlic bread crostini, carrot and celery sticks

Fried Pickle Chips

$9.00

Dusted in flour, served with Russian dressing for dipping

Pig Fries

$12.00

Waffle fries with mornay sauce, bacon & gravy

Hummus

$9.00

Olive oil drizzle, carrot & celery sticks, tortilla chips

Mac & Cheese

$13.00

3 cheese blend, toasted panko bread crumbs

French Toast Sticks

$12.00

App of the Month

$24.50

Wing Bar

74 BBQ

$9.00

Our sweet and zesty house blend

Committed Pig Dry Rub Wings

$9.00

Our custom mild blend of dry bbq spices

Garlic Parmesan Wings

$9.00

Tossed in our house-made garlic parmesan sauce

Old School Buffalo Wings

$9.00

Tossed in good old fashion buffalo sauce

Salads

available dressings: chipotle honey, blue cheese, russian, ranch, balsamic vinaigrette, and oil & vinegar

The Chopped Cobb

$19.00

romaine, iceberg, chopped grilled chicken, bacon, cheddar-jack, grape tomato, red onion, hard boiled egg, ham, your choice of dressing

Fiesta Salad

$17.00

Mixed greens, romaine, grape tomato, onion, black beans, chorizo, avocado, tortilla crunch, chipotle-honey dressing

Iceberg Wedge

$15.00

Grape tomato, red onion, crumbled bacon, blue cheese dressing

Roasted Beet Salad

$16.00

Roasted beets, baby spinach, ricotta, candied pecans, balsamic vinaigrette

Salad Of The Month

$19.00

Entree of the Month

$17.00

Grilled Cheese

Served on balthazar pan au levain / gluten free bread – $3

Spinach & Artichoke Grilled Cheese

$17.00

Fontina, gruyere, white cheddar, spinach and artichoke spread, fries

Grilled Cheese & Tomato Soup

$15.00

American & cheddar jack cheeses, tomato soup cup

Garlic Avocado

$17.00

Smashed avocado, sun dried tomato pesto, muenster, garlic butter, fries

The Fig-N-Brie Grilled Cheese

$17.00

Creamy brie cheese, fig preserves, fries

Cheese Steak

$19.00

Grilled peppers and onions, cheddar, mornay on hoagie roll, fries

Buffalo Chicken Grilled Cheese

$19.00

Fried chicken cutlet, hot sauce, cheddar jack, blue cheese dip, fries

BLT

$14.00

Grilled Cheese of the Month

$16.00

Pancakes & French Toast

General Pancakes

$12.00

Fluffy house recipe, powdered sugar

Red Velvet Pancakes

$13.00

Fluffy red velvet batter, cream cheese glaze

Cookie Dough Pancakes

$15.00

Chocolate cookie dough infused with our fluffy house recipe, powdered sugar

Old Fashioned Blueberry Pancakes

$15.00

Fluffy homemade batter, blueberries, powdered sugar

Challah Toast

$14.00

Cinnamon custard batter, powdered sugar

Cinnamon Crunch French Toast

$15.00

Crushed cinnamon toast crunch, cinnamon honey butter

Nutella French Toast

$16.00

Two slices of French toast stuff with Nutella topped with powder sugar and strawberries

French Toast of the Month

$16.00

Pancakes of the Month

$16.00

Eggs

Served with your choice of hash brown patties or fresh fruit

Eggs & Bacon

$14.00

Three eggs any way, bacon, toast

One Eyed Pete

$14.00

Two eggs grilled in two slices of bread, bacon

Croque Madam

$17.00

Ham, fontina, gruyere, white cheddar, griddled sourdough, fried egg & mornay sauce

Ham and Cheese Omelette

$18.00

Ham, gruyere, fresh herbs, toast

Spinach & Mushroom Omelette

$18.00

Spinach and mushroom omelet filled with cheddar jack cheese

El Fuego Omelette

$18.00

Housemade chorizo, jalapeño, potatoes, cotija, salsa, toast

Breakfast Burrito

$18.00

Scrambled eggs, onion, potatoes, ham, cheddar-jack, cotija, salsa

Breakfast Bowl

Breakfast Bowl

$16.00

Quinoa, wild rice, salsa, avocado, poached eggs, tortilla crunch

Omelette Of The Month

$19.00

Pork Roll

Served on a brioche bun with your choice of regular fries, waffle fries, sweet potato fries, sweet potato waffle fries, hash brown patties, fresh fruit, or gluten free buns – $3

Pork Roll & Cheese

$14.00

pork roll & american cheese served on a brioche bun (add egg $1.50)

Kitchen Sinker

$18.00

XX-tra meat, XX-tra american cheese, fried egg, bacon

Pork Donut

$15.00

Pork roll and cheese served on a glazed donut

The Rutgers

$19.00

Pork roll, chicken fingers, mozzarella sticks, american cheese (add egg $1.50)

Brunchwich

$20.00

American cheese, bacon, egg, served on french toast

French Connect

$16.00

Gruyere, hash browns, dijon mustard, lettuce, tomato (add egg $1.50)

Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$12.00

Kids

Kids Pancakes

$11.00

4 silver dollar pancakes, powdered sugar, fruit

Kid's Blueberry Pancakes

$13.00

4 silver dollar blueberry pancakes, powdered sugar, fruit

Kids Cookie Dough Pancakes

$13.00

4 cookie dough infused silver dollar pancakes, powdered sugar, fruit

Kids Red Velvet Pancakes

$11.00

4 red velvet silver dollar pancakes, powdered sugar, fruit

Kids French Toast

$12.00

Challah beard dipped in cinnamon custard batter, powdered sugar

Kids Cinnamon Crunch French Toast

$13.00

Kids Nutella Stuffed French Toast

$14.00

Kids Eggs & Bacon

$12.00

Kids One Eyed Pete

$12.00

One egg grilled inside a slice of white bread, bacon, hash brown patty

Kids Hamburger

$12.00

4 oz. Pat Lafrieda beef patty, choice of fries

Kids Cheeseburger

$13.00

4 oz. Pat Lafrieda beef patty, American cheese, choice of fries

Kids Pork Roll & Cheese

$12.00

Pork roll & melted american cheese served on a potato bun, hash brown patty (add egg $1.50)

Kids Grilled Cheese

$11.00

American cheese, white bread, choice of fries

Kids Chicken Fingers & Fries

$12.00

3 battered chicken fingers, choice of fries

Kids Chicken Wings

$11.00

5 wings served with fries, hot sauce or BBQ sauce on the side

Kids Mac & Cheese

$11.00

Cavatappi pasta, fontina, gruyere, & white cheddar cheese blend, peas and carrots

Dessert

Red Velvet Fried Oreos

$8.00

Oreos dipped in red velvet batter, fried, topped with powder sugar and served with a sweet cream cheese dipping sauce

DRINKS

cold brewed iced coffee

$4.00

hot tea

$2.50

coke

$2.50

diet coke

$2.50

sprite

$2.50

dr. pepper

$2.50

ginger ale

$2.50

club soda

$2.50

milk

$3.00

chocolate milk

$3.00

orange juice

$4.00

apple juice

$4.00

cranberry juice

$4.00

cranberry spritzer

$3.00

lemonade

$3.00

iced tea

$3.00

1/2 & 1/2

$3.00

coffee to go

$3.00

Alcohol

Mixed Drinks

Deep Eddy

$10.00

Figenza

$10.00

Ketel One

$10.00

Ketel One Bot. Cuc & Mint

$10.00

Ketel One Bot. Grape. & Rose

$10.00

Ketel One Bot. Peach & Orange

$10.00

Ketel One Citroen

$10.00

Ketel One Oranje

$10.00

Bombay Saphire

$11.00

Brooklyn Gin

$11.00

Hendricks

$10.00

Laird's

$10.00

Mirabeau

$11.00

Tanqueray

$10.00

Bacardi

$10.00

Plantation

$10.00

Rum Haven

$10.00

Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum

$10.00

Clase Azul

$20.00

Milagros

$10.00

Tanteo- Jalapeno

$10.00

Tequila Ocho- Anejo

$16.00

Tequila Ocho- Plata

$12.00

Tequila Ocho- Reposado

$14.00

Tequila Ocho -2x Anejo

$20.00

Ilegal- Mezcal

$11.00

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Shanky's Whip

$10.00

Tullamore D.E.W.

$10.00

Whistle Pig- Piggy Back 6 year Rye

$13.00

Whistle Pig Rye- 10 year

$14.00

Whistle Pig Rye- 12 year

$16.00

Whistle Pig Rye- 15 year

$26.00

Bulleit Rye

$11.00

Amaro Nonino

$1.00

Ballotin Whiskey Cream chocolate mocha cream

$1.00

Drambuie

$1.00

Giffard Wild Elderflower

$1.00

Giffard Triple Sec

$1.00

Giffard Peche de Vigne

$1.00

Giffard Lichi- Li

$1.00

Giffard Banane Du Bresil

$1.00

Giffard Orgeat

$1.00

Koval Cranberry

$1.00

Lazzaroni Amaretto

$1.00

Mr. Black Cold brew

$1.00

Romana Black

$1.00

Romana Sambuca

$1.00

St. George Nola Coffee Liquer

$1.00

Zoranj Anme Orange Bitter Liqeur

$1.00

Evan Willams

$11.00

Amadoro Chard

$12.00

Basil Hayden

$12.00

Whistle Pig Boubon

$13.00

Angel's Envy

$12.00

Widow Jane

$16.00

Glenfiddich 12 year

$18.00

Glenlivit 12 year

$18.00

Macallan 12 year

$18.00

Johnny Walker Black

$11.00

Monkey shoulder

$11.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$12.00

Cocktails

Watermelon Gimlet

$13.00

When Pigs Fly

$14.00

Pig Fig Mule

$15.00

Boardwalk Lemonade

$13.00

Pancake Old Fashion

$15.00

Slow Poke Fizz

$13.00

Rusty Anchor

$16.00

Raising Arizona

$14.00

Jalisco Negroni

$14.00

Farm to Cocktail

$14.00

Pig Sourced Martini

$42.00

Margarita

$13.00

Draft Paloma

$12.00

Espresso Martini

$13.00

Vodka Martini

$15.00

Gin Martini

$15.00

Bloody Mary

$12.00

Deep Eddy

$13.00

Figenza

$13.00

Ketel One

$13.00

Ketel One Bot. Cuc & Mint

$13.00

Ketel One Bot. Grape. & Rose

$13.00

Ketel One Bot. Peach & Orange

$13.00

Ketel One Citroen

$13.00

Ketel One Oranje

$13.00

Beer

Allagash White- Wheat

$7.00

Burnt Mills- Cider

$7.00

Conehead- IPA

$7.00

Inherent Vice- Lager

$7.00

Peroni- Pilzner

$7.00

Light

$7.00

Madonna Double IPA

$7.00

Little Wolf - pa

$7.00

Bud Light

$6.00

Budweiser

$6.00

Corona

$6.00

Heineken

$6.00

Michelob Ultra

$6.00

Miller Lite

$6.00

Guinness

$6.00

High Noon Tequila Passionfruit

$9.00

High Noon Tequila Grapefruit

$9.00

High Noon Tequila Strawberry

$9.00

High Noon Tequila Lima

$9.00

Ketel One Botanical Grapefruit & Rose

$8.00

Ketel One Botanical Cucumber & Mint

$8.00

Neatly Blueberry Honey

$8.00

Neatly White Peach

$8.00

Athletic NA Beer

$5.00

Wine

GLS Sea Glass- Pinot Noir

$10.00

GLS Evolution- Pinor Noir

$12.00

GLS Susana Balbo- MalBec

$16.00

GLS Orion- Primitivo

$11.00

GLS Terra D'Oro- Petite Sirah

$10.00

GLS M.Dean- Cab. Sauvignon

$11.00

GLS Pure Paso- Red Blend

$13.00

GLS Quilt- Cab. Sauvignon

$20.00

BTL Sea Glass- Pinot Noir

$38.00

BTL Evolution- Pinor Noir

$46.00

BTL Susana Balbo- MalBec

$60.00

BTL Orion- Primitivo

$40.00

BTL Terra D'Oro- Petite Sirah

$38.00

BTL M.Dean- Cab. Sauvignon

$40.00

BTL Pure Paso- Red Blend

$50.00

BTL Quilt- Cab. Sauvignon

$70.00

GLS Le Petit Salvard- Sauv. Blanc

$12.00

GLS Stolpman- Sauv. Blanc

$15.00

GLS Terra D'Oro- Pinot Grigio

$10.00

GLS Abbazia di Novacella- Pinot Grigio

$15.00

GLS Pine Ridge- Chenin Blanc. & Viognier

$12.00

GLS Jam Cellars- Chardonnay

$10.00

GLS Chalk Hill- Chardonnay

$14.00

BTL Le Petit Salvard- Sauv. Blanc

$46.00

BTL Stolpman- Sauv. Blanc

$58.00

BTL Terra D'Oro- Pinot Grigio

$38.00

BTL Abbazia di Novacella- Pinot Grigio

$58.00

BTL Pine Ridge- Chenin Blanc. & Viognier

$46.00

BTL Jam Cellars- Chardonnay

$38.00

BTL Chalk Hill- Chardonnay

$52.00

GLS Sabine

$10.00

GLS Alpha Estate

$16.00

BTL Sabine

$38.00

BTL Alpha Estate

$60.00

Gambino- Draft

$7.00

Lamarca Proscecco 750 mL

$40.00

Lamarca Prosecco 187 mL

$10.00

Lamarca Prosecco Rose 187mL

$10.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

165 Main St, Manasquan, NJ 08736

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Map
