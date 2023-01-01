The Committed Pig - Manasquan 165 Main St
No reviews yet
165 Main St
Manasquan, NJ 08736
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
The Committed Pig Menu
Burgers
Cheeseburger
American cheese, potato bun
Burgernut
American cheeseburger served on a glazed donut
Illy Dilly Burger
Fried pickle chips, American cheese, Russian dressing
Chipotle Bacon Burger
Muenster, bacon strips, chipotle mayo, topped with an onion ring
Baked Brie Burger
Creamy brie, bacon, fig preserves
Veggie Burger
Pat LaFrieda veggie burger topped with tomato and avocado
Mr. Beautiful Turkey Burger
Turkey burger, gruyere, avocado, jalapeños, fried egg
Mac & Cheeseburger
Mac & cheese on top of a burger, served on grilled sourdough bread
Good Morning Burger
Pork roll, fried egg, american, chopped chives
Pig Mac
American cheese, sliced pickles, shredded lettuce & onion, triple decker bun, special sauce
Steer Herder Burger
Onion strings, cheddar jack cheese, bbq sauce
Haag Burger
Bacon, blue cheese crumble, balsamic glaze
Hamburger
Exactly what you think it is
Bacon Cheeseburger
American cheese, bacon, potato bun
Turkey Burger
Single turkey patty, American cheese, potato bun
Burger of the Month
Snacks
Spinach & Artichoke Dip
Garlic bread crostini, carrot and celery sticks
Fried Pickle Chips
Dusted in flour, served with Russian dressing for dipping
Pig Fries
Waffle fries with mornay sauce, bacon & gravy
Hummus
Olive oil drizzle, carrot & celery sticks, tortilla chips
Mac & Cheese
3 cheese blend, toasted panko bread crumbs
French Toast Sticks
App of the Month
Wing Bar
Salads
The Chopped Cobb
romaine, iceberg, chopped grilled chicken, bacon, cheddar-jack, grape tomato, red onion, hard boiled egg, ham, your choice of dressing
Fiesta Salad
Mixed greens, romaine, grape tomato, onion, black beans, chorizo, avocado, tortilla crunch, chipotle-honey dressing
Iceberg Wedge
Grape tomato, red onion, crumbled bacon, blue cheese dressing
Roasted Beet Salad
Roasted beets, baby spinach, ricotta, candied pecans, balsamic vinaigrette
Salad Of The Month
Entree of the Month
Grilled Cheese
Spinach & Artichoke Grilled Cheese
Fontina, gruyere, white cheddar, spinach and artichoke spread, fries
Grilled Cheese & Tomato Soup
American & cheddar jack cheeses, tomato soup cup
Garlic Avocado
Smashed avocado, sun dried tomato pesto, muenster, garlic butter, fries
The Fig-N-Brie Grilled Cheese
Creamy brie cheese, fig preserves, fries
Cheese Steak
Grilled peppers and onions, cheddar, mornay on hoagie roll, fries
Buffalo Chicken Grilled Cheese
Fried chicken cutlet, hot sauce, cheddar jack, blue cheese dip, fries
BLT
Grilled Cheese of the Month
Pancakes & French Toast
General Pancakes
Fluffy house recipe, powdered sugar
Red Velvet Pancakes
Fluffy red velvet batter, cream cheese glaze
Cookie Dough Pancakes
Chocolate cookie dough infused with our fluffy house recipe, powdered sugar
Old Fashioned Blueberry Pancakes
Fluffy homemade batter, blueberries, powdered sugar
Challah Toast
Cinnamon custard batter, powdered sugar
Cinnamon Crunch French Toast
Crushed cinnamon toast crunch, cinnamon honey butter
Nutella French Toast
Two slices of French toast stuff with Nutella topped with powder sugar and strawberries
French Toast of the Month
Pancakes of the Month
Eggs
Eggs & Bacon
Three eggs any way, bacon, toast
One Eyed Pete
Two eggs grilled in two slices of bread, bacon
Croque Madam
Ham, fontina, gruyere, white cheddar, griddled sourdough, fried egg & mornay sauce
Ham and Cheese Omelette
Ham, gruyere, fresh herbs, toast
Spinach & Mushroom Omelette
Spinach and mushroom omelet filled with cheddar jack cheese
El Fuego Omelette
Housemade chorizo, jalapeño, potatoes, cotija, salsa, toast
Breakfast Burrito
Scrambled eggs, onion, potatoes, ham, cheddar-jack, cotija, salsa
Breakfast Bowl
Quinoa, wild rice, salsa, avocado, poached eggs, tortilla crunch
Omelette Of The Month
Pork Roll
Pork Roll & Cheese
pork roll & american cheese served on a brioche bun (add egg $1.50)
Kitchen Sinker
XX-tra meat, XX-tra american cheese, fried egg, bacon
Pork Donut
Pork roll and cheese served on a glazed donut
The Rutgers
Pork roll, chicken fingers, mozzarella sticks, american cheese (add egg $1.50)
Brunchwich
American cheese, bacon, egg, served on french toast
French Connect
Gruyere, hash browns, dijon mustard, lettuce, tomato (add egg $1.50)
Egg & Cheese Sandwich
Kids
Kids Pancakes
4 silver dollar pancakes, powdered sugar, fruit
Kid's Blueberry Pancakes
4 silver dollar blueberry pancakes, powdered sugar, fruit
Kids Cookie Dough Pancakes
4 cookie dough infused silver dollar pancakes, powdered sugar, fruit
Kids Red Velvet Pancakes
4 red velvet silver dollar pancakes, powdered sugar, fruit
Kids French Toast
Challah beard dipped in cinnamon custard batter, powdered sugar
Kids Cinnamon Crunch French Toast
Kids Nutella Stuffed French Toast
Kids Eggs & Bacon
Kids One Eyed Pete
One egg grilled inside a slice of white bread, bacon, hash brown patty
Kids Hamburger
4 oz. Pat Lafrieda beef patty, choice of fries
Kids Cheeseburger
4 oz. Pat Lafrieda beef patty, American cheese, choice of fries
Kids Pork Roll & Cheese
Pork roll & melted american cheese served on a potato bun, hash brown patty (add egg $1.50)
Kids Grilled Cheese
American cheese, white bread, choice of fries
Kids Chicken Fingers & Fries
3 battered chicken fingers, choice of fries
Kids Chicken Wings
5 wings served with fries, hot sauce or BBQ sauce on the side
Kids Mac & Cheese
Cavatappi pasta, fontina, gruyere, & white cheddar cheese blend, peas and carrots
Dessert
DO NOT MAKE
Alcohol
Mixed Drinks
Deep Eddy
Figenza
Ketel One
Ketel One Bot. Cuc & Mint
Ketel One Bot. Grape. & Rose
Ketel One Bot. Peach & Orange
Ketel One Citroen
Ketel One Oranje
Bombay Saphire
Brooklyn Gin
Hendricks
Laird's
Mirabeau
Tanqueray
Bacardi
Plantation
Rum Haven
Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum
Clase Azul
Milagros
Tanteo- Jalapeno
Tequila Ocho- Anejo
Tequila Ocho- Plata
Tequila Ocho- Reposado
Tequila Ocho -2x Anejo
Ilegal- Mezcal
Jack Daniels
Shanky's Whip
Tullamore D.E.W.
Whistle Pig- Piggy Back 6 year Rye
Whistle Pig Rye- 10 year
Whistle Pig Rye- 12 year
Whistle Pig Rye- 15 year
Bulleit Rye
Amaro Nonino
Ballotin Whiskey Cream chocolate mocha cream
Drambuie
Giffard Wild Elderflower
Giffard Triple Sec
Giffard Peche de Vigne
Giffard Lichi- Li
Giffard Banane Du Bresil
Giffard Orgeat
Koval Cranberry
Lazzaroni Amaretto
Mr. Black Cold brew
Romana Black
Romana Sambuca
St. George Nola Coffee Liquer
Zoranj Anme Orange Bitter Liqeur
Evan Willams
Amadoro Chard
Basil Hayden
Whistle Pig Boubon
Angel's Envy
Widow Jane
Glenfiddich 12 year
Glenlivit 12 year
Macallan 12 year
Johnny Walker Black
Monkey shoulder
Bulleit Bourbon
empty
empty
empty
empty
Cocktails
Watermelon Gimlet
When Pigs Fly
Pig Fig Mule
Boardwalk Lemonade
Pancake Old Fashion
Slow Poke Fizz
Rusty Anchor
Raising Arizona
Jalisco Negroni
Farm to Cocktail
Pig Sourced Martini
Margarita
Draft Paloma
Espresso Martini
Vodka Martini
Gin Martini
Bloody Mary
Deep Eddy
Figenza
Ketel One
Ketel One Bot. Cuc & Mint
Ketel One Bot. Grape. & Rose
Ketel One Bot. Peach & Orange
Ketel One Citroen
Ketel One Oranje
Beer
Allagash White- Wheat
Burnt Mills- Cider
Conehead- IPA
Inherent Vice- Lager
Peroni- Pilzner
Light
Madonna Double IPA
Little Wolf - pa
Bud Light
Budweiser
Corona
Heineken
Michelob Ultra
Miller Lite
Guinness
High Noon Tequila Passionfruit
High Noon Tequila Grapefruit
High Noon Tequila Strawberry
High Noon Tequila Lima
Ketel One Botanical Grapefruit & Rose
Ketel One Botanical Cucumber & Mint
Neatly Blueberry Honey
Neatly White Peach
Athletic NA Beer
Wine
GLS Sea Glass- Pinot Noir
GLS Evolution- Pinor Noir
GLS Susana Balbo- MalBec
GLS Orion- Primitivo
GLS Terra D'Oro- Petite Sirah
GLS M.Dean- Cab. Sauvignon
GLS Pure Paso- Red Blend
GLS Quilt- Cab. Sauvignon
BTL Sea Glass- Pinot Noir
BTL Evolution- Pinor Noir
BTL Susana Balbo- MalBec
BTL Orion- Primitivo
BTL Terra D'Oro- Petite Sirah
BTL M.Dean- Cab. Sauvignon
BTL Pure Paso- Red Blend
BTL Quilt- Cab. Sauvignon
GLS Le Petit Salvard- Sauv. Blanc
GLS Stolpman- Sauv. Blanc
GLS Terra D'Oro- Pinot Grigio
GLS Abbazia di Novacella- Pinot Grigio
GLS Pine Ridge- Chenin Blanc. & Viognier
GLS Jam Cellars- Chardonnay
GLS Chalk Hill- Chardonnay
BTL Le Petit Salvard- Sauv. Blanc
BTL Stolpman- Sauv. Blanc
BTL Terra D'Oro- Pinot Grigio
BTL Abbazia di Novacella- Pinot Grigio
BTL Pine Ridge- Chenin Blanc. & Viognier
BTL Jam Cellars- Chardonnay
BTL Chalk Hill- Chardonnay
GLS Sabine
GLS Alpha Estate
BTL Sabine
BTL Alpha Estate
Gambino- Draft
Lamarca Proscecco 750 mL
Lamarca Prosecco 187 mL
Lamarca Prosecco Rose 187mL
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
165 Main St, Manasquan, NJ 08736