The Committed Pig - Morristown
28 West Park Place

review star

No reviews yet

Morristown, NJ 07960

Morristown, NJ 07960

Popular Items

Burger of the Month
The Fig-N-Brie Grilled Cheese

Burgers

All burgers are double patties made with a proprietary Committed Pig blend by Pat Lafrieda. Served with your choice of fries, waffle fries, sweet potato fries, sweet potato waffle fries, or side salad. Gluten free bun – $3 / brioche bun – $1.50 any burger can be substituted for a turkey patty or a veggie patty

Cheeseburger

$15.00

American cheese, potato bun

Burgernut

$16.00

American cheeseburger served on a glazed donut

Illy Dilly Burger

$16.00

Fried pickle chips, American cheese, Russian dressing

Chipotle Bacon Burger

$16.00

Muenster, bacon strips, chipotle mayo, topped with an onion ring

Baked Brie Burger

$17.00

Creamy brie, bacon, fig preserves

Veggie Burger

$15.00

Pat LaFrieda veggie burger topped with tomato and avocado

Mr. Beautiful Turkey Burger

$17.00

Turkey burger, gruyere, avocado, jalapeños, fried egg

Mac & Cheeseburger

$16.00

Mac & cheese on top of a burger, served on grilled sourdough bread

Good Morning Burger

$16.00

Pork roll, fried egg, american, chopped chives

Pig Mac

$17.00

American cheese, sliced pickles, shredded lettuce & onion, triple decker bun, special sauce

Steer Herder Burger

$16.00

Onion strings, cheddar jack cheese, bbq sauce

Haag Burger

$17.00

Bacon, blue cheese crumble, balsamic glaze

Hamburger

$14.00

Exactly what you think it is

Bacon Cheeseburger

$16.00

American cheese, bacon, potato bun

Turkey Burger

$15.00

Single turkey patty, American cheese, potato bun

Burger of the Month

$17.00

Snacks

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$11.00

Garlic bread crostini, carrot and celery sticks

Fried Pickle Chips

$8.00

Dusted in flour, served with Russian dressing for dipping

Pig Fries

$11.00

Waffle fries with mornay sauce, bacon & gravy

Hummus

$9.00

Olive oil drizzle, carrot & celery sticks, tortilla chips

Mac & Cheese

$10.00

3 cheese blend, toasted panko bread crumbs

French Toast Sticks

$12.00

Cauliflower

$8.00

Wing Bar

74 BBQ

$8.00

Our sweet and zesty house blend

Committed Pig Dry Rub Wings

$8.00

Our custom mild blend of dry bbq spices

Garlic Parmesan Wings

$8.00

Tossed in our house-made garlic parmesan sauce

Old School Buffalo Wings

$8.00

Tossed in good old fashion buffalo sauce

Cauliflower Wings

$8.00

Salads

available dressings: chipotle honey, blue cheese, russian, ranch, balsamic vinaigrette, and oil & vinegar

The Chopped Cobb

$16.00

romaine, iceberg, chopped grilled chicken, bacon, cheddar-jack, grape tomato, red onion, hard boiled egg, ham, your choice of dressing

Fiesta Salad

$14.00

Mixed greens, romaine, grape tomato, onion, black beans, chorizo, avocado, tortilla crunch, chipotle-honey dressing

Iceberg Wedge

$14.00

Grape tomato, red onion, crumbled bacon, blue cheese dressing

Roasted Beet Salad

$14.00

Roasted beets, baby spinach, ricotta, candied pecans, balsamic vinaigrette

Salad Of The Month

$15.00

Grilled Cheese

Served on balthazar pan au levain / gluten free bread – $3

Spinach & Artichoke Grilled Cheese

$15.00

Fontina, gruyere, white cheddar, spinach and artichoke spread, fries

Grilled Cheese & Tomato Soup

$13.00

American & cheddar jack cheeses, tomato soup cup

Garlic Avocado

$15.00

Smashed avocado, sun dried tomato pesto, muenster, garlic butter, fries

The Fig-N-Brie Grilled Cheese

$15.00

Creamy brie cheese, fig preserves, fries

Cheese Steak

$16.00

Grilled peppers and onions, cheddar, mornay on hoagie roll, fries

Buffalo Chicken Grilled Cheese

$16.00

Fried chicken cutlet, hot sauce, cheddar jack, blue cheese dip, fries

BLT

$13.00

Grilled Cheese of the Month

$10.00

Pancakes & French Toast

General Pancakes

$11.00

Fluffy house recipe, powdered sugar

Red Velvet Pancakes

$12.00

Fluffy red velvet batter, cream cheese glaze

Cookie Dough Pancakes

$13.00

Chocolate cookie dough infused with our fluffy house recipe, powdered sugar

Old Fashioned Blueberry Pancakes

$13.00

Fluffy homemade batter, blueberries, powdered sugar

Challah Toast

$12.00

Cinnamon custard batter, powdered sugar

Cinnamon Crunch French Toast

$13.00

Crushed cinnamon toast crunch, cinnamon honey butter

Nutella French Toast

$14.00

Two slices of French toast stuff with Nutella topped with powder sugar and strawberries

Apple Pie French Toast

$14.00

Pumpkin Pie Pancakes

$13.00

Eggs

Served with your choice of hash brown patties or fresh fruit

Eggs & Bacon

$13.00

Three eggs any way, bacon, toast

One Eyed Pete

$13.00

Two eggs grilled in two slices of bread, bacon

Croque Madam

$16.00

Ham, fontina, gruyere, white cheddar, griddled sourdough, fried egg & mornay sauce

Ham and Cheese Omelette

$16.00

Ham, gruyere, fresh herbs, toast

Spinach & Mushroom Omelette

$16.00

Spinach and mushroom omelet filled with cheddar jack cheese

El Fuego Omelette

$16.00

Housemade chorizo, jalapeño, potatoes, cotija, salsa, toast

Breakfast Burrito

$16.00

Scrambled eggs, onion, potatoes, ham, cheddar-jack, cotija, salsa

Breakfast Bowl

Breakfast Bowl

$15.00

Quinoa, wild rice, salsa, avocado, poached eggs, tortilla crunch

Pork Roll

Served on a brioche bun with your choice of regular fries, waffle fries, sweet potato fries, sweet potato waffle fries, hash brown patties, fresh fruit, or gluten free buns – $3

Pork Roll & Cheese

$12.00

pork roll & american cheese served on a brioche bun (add egg $1.50)

Kitchen Sinker

$15.00

XX-tra meat, XX-tra american cheese, fried egg, bacon

Pork Donut

$14.00

Pork roll and cheese served on a glazed donut

The Rutgers

$17.00

Pork roll, chicken fingers, mozzarella sticks, american cheese (add egg $1.50)

Brunchwich

$18.00

American cheese, bacon, egg, served on french toast

French Connect

$14.00

Gruyere, hash browns, dijon mustard, lettuce, tomato (add egg $1.50)

Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$10.00

Kids

Kids Pancakes

$8.00

4 silver dollar pancakes, powdered sugar, fruit

Kid's Blueberry Pancakes

$9.00

4 silver dollar blueberry pancakes, powdered sugar, fruit

Kids Cookie Dough Pancakes

$9.00

4 cookie dough infused silver dollar pancakes, powdered sugar, fruit

Kids Red Velvet Pancakes

$9.00

4 red velvet silver dollar pancakes, powdered sugar, fruit

Kids French Toast

$8.00

Challah beard dipped in cinnamon custard batter, powdered sugar

Kids Cinnamon Crunch French Toast

$10.00

Kids Nutella Stuffed French Toast

$10.00

Kids Eggs & Bacon

$9.00

Kids One Eyed Pete

$9.00

One egg grilled inside a slice of white bread, bacon, hash brown patty

Kids Hamburger

$11.00

4 oz. Pat Lafrieda beef patty, choice of fries

Kids Cheeseburger

$12.00

4 oz. Pat Lafrieda beef patty, American cheese, choice of fries

Kids Pork Roll & Cheese

$10.00

Pork roll & melted american cheese served on a potato bun, hash brown patty (add egg $1.50)

Kids Grilled Cheese

$9.00

American cheese, white bread, choice of fries

Kids Chicken Fingers & Fries

$10.00

3 battered chicken fingers, choice of fries

Kids Chicken Wings

$11.00

5 wings served with fries, hot sauce or BBQ sauce on the side

Kids Mac & Cheese

$9.00

Cavatappi pasta, fontina, gruyere, & white cheddar cheese blend, peas and carrots

Dessert

Red Velvet Fried Oreos

$7.00

Oreos dipped in red velvet batter, fried, topped with powder sugar and served with a sweet cream cheese dipping sauce

Pumpkin Oreos

$7.00

Drinks

cold brewed iced coffee

$4.00

hot tea

$2.50

coke

$2.50

diet coke

$2.50

sprite

$2.50

dr. pepper

$2.50

ginger ale

$2.50

club soda

$2.50

milk

$3.00

chocolate milk

$3.00

orange juice

$4.00

apple juice

$4.00

cranberry juice

$4.00

cranberry spritzer

$3.00

lemonade

$3.00

iced tea

$3.00

1/2 & 1/2

$3.00

coffee to go

$3.00

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
28 West Park Place, Morristown, NJ 07960

