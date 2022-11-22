Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Common Good

732 N Highland Ave

Los Angeles, CA 90038

Small Plates

Korean Fried Popcorn Chicken (or Cauliflower)

Korean Fried Popcorn Chicken (or Cauliflower)

$12.95

Mary's chicken or cauliflower, gochujang sauce, black sesame seed, scallions. Gluten-free. Vegan with Cauliflower.

Artichoke "Crabcakes"

Artichoke "Crabcakes"

$12.95Out of stock

marinated artichokes, herbs, breadcrumbs, cajun remoulade

Smokey Mac and Cheese

Smokey Mac and Cheese

$13.95

smoked gouda, grana padano, aged cheddar, monterey jack

Impossible Sliders

Impossible Sliders

$12.95

hawaiian buns, cheddar, spicy ketchup & mustard, house made pickles

Little Gem Caesar (Full)

Little Gem Caesar (Full)

$11.50

grana padano, toasted breadcrumbs, vegetarian Caesar dressing

SM Farmers Market Salad

SM Farmers Market Salad

$13.50Out of stock

seasonal greens, sprouts, sunflower seeds, avocado green goddess

Cast-Iron Pizzas (Cornmeal Crust)

The Common Good Pizza

The Common Good Pizza

$19.95

marinated artichokes, castelvetrano olives, roasted red peppers, tomato sauce, mozz

Taco Pizza

Taco Pizza

$19.95

refried pintos, soyrizo, olives, cheddar & jack cheese, little gem, tortillas chips, crema, hot sauce

Simple Pizza

Simple Pizza

$15.95

tomato sauce, mozz, grana padano

OG Burger Pizza

$19.95

Two favorites in one! Impossible Meat, spicy ketchup mustard, cheddar & jack cheese blend, lettuce, tomato, pickles, cornmeal crust. *vegetarian

Mains

Korean Fried Chicken Sandwich

Korean Fried Chicken Sandwich

$13.95Out of stock

Mary's chicken, brioche, asian slaw, housemade pickles, gochujang aioli

Artichoke Po'Boy

$13.95Out of stock

Cajun fried artichokes on a toasted baguette with lettuce, tomato, housemade pickles, and cajun remoulade.

Shrimp Po'Boy

$15.50Out of stock

Cajun fried shrimp, lettuce, tomato, cajun remoulade, baguette

OG Impossible Burger

OG Impossible Burger

$13.95

brioche, spicy ketchup & mustard, little gem, tomato, red onion

Cajun Shrimp & Cheddar Grits

Cajun Shrimp & Cheddar Grits

$21.00Out of stock

garlic, herbs, lemon

Mary's Fried Chicken Plate

Mary's Fried Chicken Plate

$22.00Out of stock

Mary's chicken, citrus honey glaze with a side of smokey mac & cheese and collards

Sides

Collard Greens

Collard Greens

$5.00

smoked salt

Twice Fried Fries

Twice Fried Fries

$5.00

gochujang aioli

Smokey Mac and Cheese (side)

Smokey Mac and Cheese (side)

$8.00

smoked gouda, grana padano, aged cheddar, monterey jack

Little Gem Caesar (Side)

Little Gem Caesar (Side)

$7.00

grana padano, toasted breadcrumbs

Drinks

Mexican Coke

$3.50

Sangria Soda (non-alcoholic)

$3.50

Jarritos Sangria Soda

Topo Chico (Sparkling Water)

$3.50

Sweet Peach Tea

$3.50

Just Water

$3.50Out of stock

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$3.00

Unsweetned organic iced tea served with lemon

Dessert

Key Lime Pie Parfait

Key Lime Pie Parfait

$8.95
Mississippi Mud Pie

Mississippi Mud Pie

$8.95Out of stock
Banana Pudding & Vanilla Wafers

Banana Pudding & Vanilla Wafers

$8.95
Restaurant info

Classic comfort food recipes from around the world with updated spice and flavor profiles, while following a more plant-based diet. We harmonize that nostalgic feeling for food with local, sustainable, and organic ingredients.

732 N Highland Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90038

