EVENT DRINKS

Beer

$7.00

Wine

$10.00

Soda

$3.00

Yesfolk Kombucha

$6.00

Cold Brew

$6.00

Mimosa

$7.00

FOOD MENU

Pizza

All Pizzas are approximately 10".
OG

OG

$13.00

Fire-Roasted Red Sauce / House Cheese Blend / Pepperoni Cups (+$2)

LOCALVORE

LOCALVORE

$17.00

Fire-Roasted Red Sauce / House Cheese Blend / Local Bacon / Italian Sausage

BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA

BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA

$17.00

Crispy Chicken Bites / Bleu Cheese Crumbles / House-made Buffalo Sauce / Roasted Garlic / Scallions / House Cheese Blend

CHICKEN PARM

CHICKEN PARM

$17.00

Fire-roasted Red Sauce / Fried Chicken Bites / House Cheese Blend / Fresh Mozzarella / Shaved Parm / Fresh Basil

SUPREME

SUPREME

$17.00

Fire-roasted Red Sauce / House Cheese Blend / Pepperoni Cups / Italian Sausage / Green Bell Peppers / Charred Onions

3Bs KNEES

3Bs KNEES

$17.00

Brussel Sprouts / Oscar's Bacon / Bleu Cheese / House Cheese Blend / Roasted Garlic / Hot Honey

HARVEST PIZZA

HARVEST PIZZA

$17.00

House Cheese Blend / Garlic Emulsion / Asparagus / Caramelized Onions / Herbed Ricotta

B.Y.O.P.

B.Y.O.P.

$17.00

Build your own pizza. Please select your desired crust, sauce and toppings from the provided selections. Unless otherwise indicated, all B.Y.O.P. will be served with house cheese blend.

Handhelds

Fried Chicken Sandwich

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

Fried Chicken Sandwich: Please choose from Southern (no heat) or Nashville Hot (plenty of heat). Chicken can be grilled instead of fried upon request. Served with house-made chips.

The Not So Common Burger

The Not So Common Burger

$13.00

This Not So Common Burger is the Common Roots take on a classic smashed style Burger with a few special features. A 4oz patty accompanied by kimchi aioli, quick-fried pickled red onions, house pickles and American cheese atop a brioche roll. The Veggie version features a Black Bean patty topped with arugula, pickled red onions and chipotle aioli atop a brioche bun. But don't stop there, feel free to build your burger up however you'd like from the selections below...

Nashville Blues Burger

Nashville Blues Burger

$17.00

Nashville Seasoned Beef and Pork Patty / American Cheese / Bleu Cheese Crumbles / Bacon / Honey Lemon Ranch / Pickles Comes with chips. Add fries, salad or potato salad for +$3.

Lager Brat

Lager Brat

$9.00

Lager-infused Locust Grove Pork-Veal-Beef Bratwurst / Traditional Bun / House - made Whole Grain Mustard

Salads

Simple Salad

Simple Salad

$11.00

House Greens / Pickled Red Onions / Pickled Carrots / House-made Croutons / Lemon Vinaigrette (served on the side)

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$16.00

Buffalo Chicken Bites / House Greens / Pickled Red Onion / Pickled Carrots / Bleu Cheese Crumbles / Lemon Vinaigrette

Spring Power Salad

$14.00

Snackables

Chips + Dips

Chips + Dips

$7.00

House-made potato chips served with kimchi aioli, honey-lemon ranch or bleu cheese.

Fries

Fries

$8.00

Fresh cut fries served with ketchup or add kimchi aioli (+$1)

Poutine

Poutine

$12.00

Hand cut fries with veggie gravy, Argyle Cheese Farmer cheese curd and scallions. Add local bacon for +$3.

Pretzels

Pretzels

$7.00

Fresh-baked, Bavarian-style pretzel knot served with house-made mustard or pub cheese (+$2). Add a second pretzel for +$5.

Crispy Bites

Crispy Bites

$11.00

Crispy fried bites of chicken thigh tossed to your preference with a dipping sauce of your choice.

Meat and Cheese

Meat and Cheese

$23.00

Hot Sopressata / Speck / Jake's Aged Gouda / Argyle Cheese Farmer General Burgoyne Cheddar / House-made Whole Grain Mustard / Pickled Accoutrements / Pretzel Crisps

Brussels Bowl

Brussels Bowl

$15.00

Brussels Sprouts / Red Bell Pepper / Crispy Fried Onions / House-made Orange Sauce / Sesame Seeds Add grilled or fried chicken +$5

BEER MENU

Can Beer - TOGO

Bright Beacon - 4pk

Bright Beacon - 4pk

$16.00

New England-style IPA featuring 100% Citra hops. Bright notes of citrus zest and tropical fruit salad. 8% ABV.

Carousel of Colors - 4pk

Carousel of Colors - 4pk

$18.00

New England-stlye IPA brewed with Citra, Sabro and HBC586 hops. Proceeds from this beer support Saratoga Pride and their mission to foster and support a thriving LGBTQ+ community in our region. (6.5% ABV)

Citra Session - 4pk

Citra Session - 4pk

$15.00

Single-hop Session IPA featuring Citra hops. 5% ABV

Coffee Cup - 4pk

Coffee Cup - 4pk

$18.00

American Double Stout brewed with cold-brewed coffee from KRU. 9% ABV.

Dark Decadence Sampler

Dark Decadence Sampler

$18.00

Mixed 4-pack containing a rotating selection of dark beers.

Double Cup - 4pk

Double Cup - 4pk

$24.00

The imperial version of Coffee Cup. Rich flavors of tiramisu, chocolate mousse and cocoa. Made with cold brewed coffee from Kru Coffee Roasters. 14% ABV.

Good Fortune - 4pk

Good Fortune - 4pk

$15.00

Our flagship New England - style IPA brewed with Galaxy, El Dorado and Amarillo hops for a balanced juicy start and dry, thirst-quenching finish. 6.5% ABV

Good Fortune-12pk

Good Fortune-12pk

$24.00

12 pack of 12oz cans of Good Fortune IPA. Our flagship IPA brewed with Galaxy, El Dorado and Amarillo hops. 6.5% ABV.

Hoppy Sampler

Hoppy Sampler

$18.00

Mixed 4-pack containing: Drift and Flow, Good Fortune, Shreddie and Citra Session.

Hudson Gold - 4pk

Hudson Gold - 4pk

$16.00

Kölsch-style Ale brewed with Pilsner malt and Mittelfrüh hops. Clean, crisp and quaffable. 5% ABV.

Lager

Lager

12oz cans of Common Roots Helles Lager. Available in 6-pks or as a 24 can case. 5.2% ABV.

Latte Cup - 4pk

Latte Cup - 4pk

$18.00

Milk Stout brewed with cold-brewed coffee from Kru Coffee Roasters. 7% ABV. *Contains Lactose

Light Years Ahead - 4pk

Light Years Ahead - 4pk

$16.00

West coast-style IPA inspired by a long loved CRBC recipe. Features Citra, Mosaic and Nelson Sauvin hops. 6.8% ABV

Liquid Leisure

Liquid Leisure

Clocking in at 4% ABV and 99 calories per 12 oz serving, this beer was made for drinkin'.

Low Wave IPA

Low Wave IPA

Lo-Cal IPA brewed with grapefruit and Citra hops. 94 calories per 12 oz serving. 4% ABV.

Lutz -4pk

Lutz -4pk

$15.00

Dry-hopped Keller style Lager brewed with Mandarina Bavaria and Huell Melon hops. Brewed in honor of the patriarch of the Weber Family, Ludwig "Lutz" Weber. 5.2% ABV.

Party Shirt Fridays Orange Creamsicle - 4pk

Party Shirt Fridays Orange Creamsicle - 4pk

$16.00

IPA brewed with lactose, marshmallow, vanilla, and orange. Dry-hopped with Citra and Mosaic. 6.9% ABV.

Party Shirt Fridays Pineapple - 4pk

Party Shirt Fridays Pineapple - 4pk

$16.00

Modern-style IPA brewed with Pineapple and lactose. A heavy dry-hop dose of Citra and Mosaic create an oasis of tropical fruit on a smooth, round palate. 6.9% ABV

Patchwork Pale Ale -4pk

Patchwork Pale Ale -4pk

$15.00

100% Mosaic hopped American Pale Ale. 5.8% ABV.

Pillow Gossip - 4pk

Pillow Gossip - 4pk

$16.00

Bright and soft IPA brewed with Citra and El Dorado hops and evoking notes of clementine and sweet citrus. 6.4% ABV

Reference Method - 4pk

Reference Method - 4pk

$15.00

German- style Pilsner brewed with Pilsen malt, noble hops and German Lager Yeast. Notes of subtle hop spice and lighty toasted bread. 4.2% ABV.

Shadow Figures - 4pk

Shadow Figures - 4pk

$15.00

American Porter brewed with specialty malts for flavors and aromas of coffee, chocolate and caramel. 5.5% ABV.

Shreddie - 4pk

Shreddie - 4pk

$16.00

Super sessionable IPA brewed with Rakau and HBC-586 hops. The ultimate apres-anything thirst quencher.

Snowy Night - 4pk

Snowy Night - 4pk

$18.00

American Double Stout brewed with vanilla beans and lactose. 8% ABV.

Snowy Night: S'mores - 4pk

Snowy Night: S'mores - 4pk

$18.00

Pastry Stout brewed with lactose, vanilla, marshmallow, cocoa and graham cracker. 8.0% ABV.

Spinner - 4pk

Spinner - 4pk

$15.00

Belgian-style Witbier brewed with coriander and Curacao orange zest. 4.5% ABV.

Sun Garden - 4pk

Sun Garden - 4pk

$16.00

Sun Garden DIPA shines its rays on the expressive qualities of Citra, Nelson Sauvin, and Mosaic hops. Bright flavors of ripe mango, sweet grapefruit, and juicy melon. 8% ABV.

Tasteful Deception Stone Fruit - 4pk

Tasteful Deception Stone Fruit - 4pk

$16.00

American Wild Ale conditioned on Peach and Apricot. Juicy, tart and thirst-quenching. 5.8% ABV.

Time - 4pk

Time - 4pk

$15.00

American Pale Ale brewed exclusively with Galaxy hops. 5.5% ABV

Tropic - 4pk

Tropic - 4pk

$16.00

Delightfully fruit-forward Sour Ale with Raspberry and Lime. 4.2% ABV.

Unclearly Common Cucumber Peach -6pk

Unclearly Common Cucumber Peach -6pk

$15.00

Craft hard seltzer made with natural flavors of cucumber and peach. Gluten Free. 5% ABV.

Case Deals

Enjoy special pricing on Party Shirt Fridays Passion Fruit, Orange Guava, Party Shirt Fridays Pineapple Mango Creamsicle, and Mountain Mule.

Bottles - TOGO

Bushel and Barrel Mixed Berry - 750ml

Bushel and Barrel Mixed Berry - 750ml

$20.00

Mixed-Culture Wild Ale conditioned on blackberries, blueberries, raspberries, and strawberries in oak. 6.5% ABV

Bushel and Barrel Sumac and Currant - 750ml

Bushel and Barrel Sumac and Currant - 750ml

$20.00

Mixed-Culture Wild Ale conditioned on staghorn sumac and currants in oak. 6.5% ABV

Beer Token Gift Bags

Give the gift of fresh beer! Treat someone special to a beer tokens good for one draft at the Common Roots' Taproom.
Bag of 5

Bag of 5

$35.00

Give the gift of fresh beer! Treat someone special to a beer tokens good for one draft at the Common Roots' Taproom.

Bag of 10

Bag of 10

$70.00

Give the gift of fresh beer! Treat someone special to a beer tokens good for one draft at the Common Roots' Taproom.

Bag of 15

Bag of 15

$105.00

Give the gift of fresh beer! Treat someone special to a beer tokens good for one draft at the Common Roots' Taproom.

Bag of 20

Bag of 20

$140.00

Give the gift of fresh beer! Treat someone special to a beer tokens good for one draft at the Common Roots' Taproom.

Crowlers

Last Light - Crowler

Last Light - Crowler

$10.00

32 oz Crowler - West Coast-style IPA with flavors of melon and grapefruit. 6.8% ABV

LAST LIGHT (two for $15)

$15.00

Take home two freshly filled 32oz crowlers of your favorite West Coast-style IPA. 6.8% ABV.

RETAIL MENU

Merchandise

13oz Stemless Glass

13oz Stemless Glass

$8.00

13oz stemless glass available with black, blue, red or etched Common Roots logo and mountain scape.

12oz Stemmed Glass

12oz Stemmed Glass

$10.00

12oz stemmed glass with etched Common Roots logo.

6oz Taster Glass

6oz Taster Glass

$5.00

6oz stemless glass with etched Common Roots logo.

16 oz Mug

16 oz Mug

$10.00

16oz handled mug with etched Common Roots logo.

16 oz Pub Glass

16 oz Pub Glass

$8.00

16 oz straight walled pub glass with etched Common Roots logo.

1L Growler

1L Growler

$8.00

1 Liter swing top growler.

2L Growler

2L Growler

$10.00

2 Liter swing top growler.

Koozie

Koozie

$3.00

Can insulator for 16oz cans. Available in Red or Black.

Ornament

Ornament

$8.00

3" double-sided ceramic ornament with hang cord.

Tote Bag

Tote Bag

$10.00

100% Organic Cotton Tote Bag. Perfect for a few 4-packs.

Tap Handle

Tap Handle

$40.00

Wood barrel-stave handle with metal Common Roots logo on the top. Perfect for your home draft system.

Tin Tacker

Tin Tacker

$20.00

12" Metal Tacker Sign.

Foundation Art Print

$2.00

2021 Common Roots Foundation Poster. The purchase of this poster helps contribute to the Common Roots Foundation's efforts in the local community.

NYS Craft Beer Puzzle

NYS Craft Beer Puzzle

$20.00

1000 piece puzzle featuring logos of all your favorite New York State breweries.

LG OG Sticker

LG OG Sticker

$0.93

Durable 4" vinyl decal highly. hesitant to UV and water.

LED SIGN

$199.00

Taproom Circle Sticker

$0.93

Foundation Circle Sticker

$0.93
Magnet

Magnet

$3.00

30 mil 3" round magnet with original Common Roots' color logo.

Room Fee

$1,000.00

Clothing

Clearance Bike Shorts

Clearance Bike Shorts

$70.00

Printed bicycle shorts with integrated padding. Available in unisex size XS - XL

Daylight Tee

Daylight Tee

$20.00

Short-sleeved blue heathered cut t-shirt with printed Daylight logo on front side. 65/35% rings spun polyester/cotton blend, available in sizes S-XXL

Gray Logo Tee

Gray Logo Tee

$20.00

Short-sleeved t-shirt heathered gray with two-sided logo printing. 65/35 Poly/cotton blend and available in sizes S-XXXL

Red Brewery Tee

Red Brewery Tee

$20.00

Super soft Poly/Cotton blend T-shirt with brewery line art logo. Available in sizes S - XXL.

Green Light Tee

Green Light Tee

$20.00

Short-sleeved t-shirt in heathered green with Last Light logo on front side. 65/35 Poly/cotton blend. Available in size Small and XL.

Geometric Mountain Tee

Geometric Mountain Tee

$20.00

Unisex light grey Tee with geometric mountain logo. Available in size XS - XXL

River Run Tee

River Run Tee

$18.00

Short-sleeved dark heathered gray t-shirt with printed River Run at the Roots on front side. 65/35 Polyester/Cotton blend. Available in sizes S-XXL

Scoop Neck Tee

Scoop Neck Tee

$20.00

Scoop neck women's T-Shirt featuring new brewery sketch design.

Mountain Logo Tee

Mountain Logo Tee

$22.00

Triblend Mauve T-shirt (Rayon/Polyester/Cotton) featuring blue and gold Common Roots Mountain Logo.

Navy Long Sleeve

Navy Long Sleeve

$25.00

Navy blue 100% cotton long-sleeve t-shirt. with small CRBC logo on the front and large CRBC logo on the back. Available in sizes S-XXL.

Baseball Tee

Baseball Tee

$24.00

Super soft raglan 3/4 length sleeve baseball shirt with logo print on front side. Available in sizes XS-XXL. Unisex sizing with a relaxed fit. 50% Polyester, 25% Cotton, 25% Rayon blend

Lager Tee

$20.00
Buffalo Plaid Flannel

Buffalo Plaid Flannel

$45.00

Classic Buffalo Plaid Flannel with embroidered Common Roots Logo above the left chest pocket. Available in Men's and Women's sizing.

Quarter-Zip Pullover

Quarter-Zip Pullover

$49.00

Mid-weight fleece. 1/4 zip from Eddie Bauer® with embroidered Common Roots logo on left chest. Unisex sizes Small - XXL

Lightweight Hoodie

Lightweight Hoodie

$40.00

Lightweight cotton hoodie with front marsupial pocket and multicolor Common Roots logo.

Neon Tank

Neon Tank

$20.00

Stay safe and stay cool in our Neon Tank with a throwback CRBC logo on the front and a round CRBC logo on the back. Available in sizes Small - XXL.

Women's Tank Top

$20.00
Face Mask

Face Mask

$10.00

Comfortable and functional neck gaiter with Common Roots logos.

Bandana

Bandana

$6.00

22" 100% cotton bandana.

Onesie

Onesie

$15.00

100% combed cotton "Hoppy Baby" green baby onesie available in unisex size, 6 Mo. White 3-snap closure on bottom.

Grey Pom-Pom Beanie

Grey Pom-Pom Beanie

$26.00

Woolen Beanie with embossed leather patch and removable pom-pom.

Rust Pom-Pom Beanie

Rust Pom-Pom Beanie

$26.00

Knit rust colored beanie with embroidered Common Roots patch and removable pom pom.

Gondola Beanie 22/23

Gondola Beanie 22/23

$26.00

Knit Beanie with detachable pom-pom.

Gondola Beanie (Red, White, Blue)

Gondola Beanie (Red, White, Blue)

$26.00

Knit Beanie with detachable Pom Pom and "Common Roots Brewing Company" embroidered around the cuff.

Blue Wool Flat Brim Hat

Blue Wool Flat Brim Hat

$26.00

Snap-back, wool, 6-panel hat with microsuede logo patch.

Adams® Baseball Hat

Adams® Baseball Hat

$24.00

Adams® dad hat with cool-crown™ liner, embroidered with Common Roots logo. Adjustable leather closure, one size fits most.

Embroidered Trucker Hat

Embroidered Trucker Hat

$24.00

Mesh-back Trucker Hat with embroidered Common Roots Logo.

Logo Patch Trucker Hat

Logo Patch Trucker Hat

$25.00

Mesh-back Trucker Hat with full color embroidered CRBC logo on the front and South Glens Falls, NY embroidered on the back. Snap strap adjustment. One size fits most.

CRBC Party Shirt - Blue

CRBC Party Shirt - Blue

$42.00

Custom printed Common Roots Party Shirt. 100% polyester, 100% party. Available in Small - XXLarge

CRBC Party Shirt Magenta

$42.00

Custom printed Common Roots Party Shirt. 100% polyester, 100% party. Available in Small - Large

Vie13 Bike Jersey

Vie13 Bike Jersey

$85.00

Custom Printed Bike Jersey with high visibility logo and deep pockets. Available in Women's Sizes XS - L and Men's Sizes S - XXXL.

Vie13 Bike Shorts

Vie13 Bike Shorts

$95.00

Custom printed Bike Shorts with integrated foam padding and bright reflective logos.

Carhartt Crewneck Sweatshirt

Carhartt Crewneck Sweatshirt

$45.00

Navy blue Carhartt® crewneck sweatshirt with multi color Common Roots logo.

Fridays at the Lake

$20.00

Commemorative T-shirt for the Summer 2022 Lake George Concert Series.

CRBC Tech Tee

$29.00

Toddler Tee

$18.00

Olive Green Tee in size 3T with CRBC logo

Sun Shirt

Sun Shirt

$48.00

UPF rated hooded sun shirt with Common Roots' Mountain Logo. Available in unisex sizes S - XXL

Fat Bike Rally Hat

Fat Bike Rally Hat

$20.00

Commemorative Fat Bike Rally Trucker Hat.