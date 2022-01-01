A map showing the location of The Community Table 379 Belmont RoadView gallery

The Community Table 379 Belmont Road

review star

No reviews yet

379 Belmont Road

Laconia, NH 03246

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Bread

White Bread

$5.00

Wheat Bread

$5.00

Challah Bread

$5.00

Brioche Bread

$5.00

Annadama Bread

$5.00

Rolls / Bagels

$4.00

Focaccia

$5.00

Cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.00

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$1.00

Pies

Apple Pie

$10.00

Pecan Pie

$10.00

Blueberry Pie

$10.00

Brownies / Bars

Brownie

$2.00

Lemon Square

$2.00

Cupcakes

Cupcake

$3.00

Doughnuts

Doughnut

$1.00

Krembo

Krembo

$3.00

Pumpkin Cake

Pumpkin Caie

$5.00

GF Chiffon Cake

GF Chiffon Cake

$5.00

Coffee

Coffee - Black

Coffee - Cream

Coffee - Milk

Hot Tea

Hot Tea - Lemon

Hot Tea - Milk

Hot Tea

Specialty Beverage

Lemonade

Iced Tea

Arnold Palmer

Mulled Apple Cider

PIES

Apple

$15.00

Pumpkin

$15.00

Chocolate Cream

$15.00

Appetizers

Chicken Croquette

Soup & Salad

Tomato Salad

Asparagus Soup

Main Entrees

Sole

$15.00

Chuck Filet

$15.00

Pissaladire

$15.00

Vegan

$15.00

Vegetarian

$15.00

Amuse Bouche

Fig Cracker

Second Course

Mushroom Bisque

Beet Salad

Third Course

Chicken Cordon Bleu

$15.00

Cedar Salmon

$15.00

Acorn Squash

$15.00

Pumpkin Gnocchi

$15.00

Vegan

$15.00

Vegetarian

$15.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

LRCC's on-campus, student run restaurant is opening for public lunch service in Fall 2022. Reservations available on Open Table.

Location

379 Belmont Road, Laconia, NH 03246

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

