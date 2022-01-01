The Community Table 379 Belmont Road
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
LRCC's on-campus, student run restaurant is opening for public lunch service in Fall 2022. Reservations available on Open Table.
Location
379 Belmont Road, Laconia, NH 03246
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
GoodNatured Juice and Smoothie Bar - Laconia - 569 Main St
No Reviews
569 Main St Laconia, NH 03246
View restaurant