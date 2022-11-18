The Company Burger imageView gallery
Burgers

The Company Burger Uptown

1,570 Reviews

$$

4600 Freret St ste.a

New Orleans, LA 70115

Popular Items

The Company Burger
The Single
Company Fries

Burgers

The Company Burger

The Company Burger

$10.50

Two thin patties of house-ground Louisiana wagyu beef, homemade bread and butter pickles, red onions, American Cheese and our toasted bun.

The Single

The Single

$8.50

One thin patty topped with red onions, American cheese and bread & butter pickles.

Turkey Burger

Turkey Burger

$8.50

Tomato Jam, Green Goddess dressing, Arugula

Lamb Burger

Lamb Burger

$13.00

Lamb patty cooked medium & topped with feta, basil mayo, red onions, & chili mint glaze.

Falafel Burger

Falafel Burger

$8.00

Lemon mayo, harissa, red onion, cucumbers, arugula

Not Burgers

Chicken

Chicken

$12.00

All natural chicken breast, shaved cabbage, mayo, and bread & butter pickles.

The Company Hot Dog

The Company Hot Dog

$7.50

All beef link with red onion and relish.

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$5.50

American cheese on toast.

Specials

fried porkchop on white texas toast bread with white onions,dill pickles and mayo.

The Gobbler

$10.00

Sides

Company Fries

Company Fries

$5.50

Hand-cut

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$4.50
Tater Tots

Tater Tots

$3.75
Sweet Potato Waffle Fries

Sweet Potato Waffle Fries

$3.75

Cheese Fries

$6.50

Fries topped with cheese & green onions.

Cheese Tots

$5.50

Tots topped with cheese & green onions.

Crispy Pork Rinds

$5.00

Spicy or ranch dusted pork rinds with a side of jalapeno vinegar for dippin'.

Jalapeño Slaw

Jalapeño Slaw

$4.00

Cabbage, mayo, jalapeño vinegar, green onion and carrot.

Pork Rinds & Pimento

Pork Rinds & Pimento

$5.00

Spicy pork rinds with a side of pimento cheese for dippin'.

Milkshakes & Soft Serve

Cookies and Cream

$6.00

Soft serve hand-mixed with Oreo's and housemade vanilla bean syrup.

Chocolate

$6.00

Soft serve hand-mixed with housemade chocolate sauce from a 100 year old family receipe.

Vanilla

$6.00

Soft serve hand-mixed with housemade vanilla bean syrup.

Strawberry

$6.00

Soft serve hand-mixed with fresh strawberry puree.

Steen's Malt

$6.00

Soft serve hand-mixed with Steen's cane syrup & malt.

Cup of Soft Serve

$5.00

Barq's Float

$5.50

Coke Float

$5.50

Pumpkin Pie Shake

$6.00

Carrot Cake

$3.75

N/A Beverages

Water Cup

Fountain Drink

$2.50

Barq's Bottle

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Mae Mae's Punch

$2.50

MV Spring Water

$2.50

Richard's

$2.50

Milk

$1.50

Cocktails

COBU Marg

$9.00
Mexican Firing Squad

Mexican Firing Squad

$6.00
Company Buck

Company Buck

$9.00

TCB Old Fashioned

$9.00

Greyhound

$8.00

Aperol Spritz

$8.00

Bloody Mary

$9.00

Mimosa

$9.00

Jordyn's Frozen Cosmo

$9.00

Paloma

$10.00

Chocolate Bourbon Shake

$11.00

Whiskey S'mores Shake

$11.00

Boozy Pumpkin Shake

$11.00

Rum Vanilla Shake

$11.00

Beer

Port Orleans Dorada

$8.00

Sierra Nevada Pale Ale

$8.00

Gnarly Barley Jucifer

$8.00Out of stock

Faubourg Lager

$8.00

Michelada

$7.00

Great Raft Southern Drawl

$7.00

PBR Tall Boi

$4.50

Coors Banquet

$5.00

Skater-Aid

$6.00

Paradise Park

$5.00

Paradise Park Low Cal IPA

$4.00

Gnarly Barley Catahoula Common

$7.00

Paradise Park IPA + Evan Shot/Beer Special

$7.00

Satsuma Mandarin Cathead Seltzer

$9.00

Limeade Cathead Seltzer

$9.00

Lime Cucumber Gose

$7.00

Korova milk Porter

$7.00

Wine

White

$10.00

Rosé

$10.00

Bubbles

$10.00

White

$25.00

Rosé

$25.00

Bubbles

$30.00

Liquor

MiCampo Blanco

$7.00

Diplomatico Mantuano Rum

$8.00

Cathead Original

$6.00Out of stock

Prairie Gin

$6.00

Evan Williams Black

$7.00

Aperol

$7.00

Campari

$7.00

Cointreau

$7.00

Shirts

COBU Saints Shirt

$10.00
Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Happy Hour
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Restroom
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
One Burger to rule them all.

Website

Location

4600 Freret St ste.a, New Orleans, LA 70115

Directions

The Company Burger image

