The Comus Inn

306 Reviews

$$

23900 Old Hundred Road

Dickerson, MD 20842

Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markIntimate
check markFamily-Friendly
check markRomantic
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 12:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 12:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 12:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Join us at The Comus Inn for outdoor games, local brews, live music, great food, and so much more! We can’t wait to welcome you, your family, and your furry friends!

Website

Location

Directions

