The Conche
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Tastefully Sourced, Passionately Crafted The Conche is an exclusive restaurant, Global Cuisine, chocolate boutique. It features an array of artisan handmade chocolate confections, desserts and chocolate infused savory cuisine and hand crafted cocktails, using the finest ingredients. “We are here to deliver exceptional experience. It’s with pleasure to share with you our passion for making life’s every moment, and every occasion memorable by indulging in chocolate.” Chef Santosh Tiptur Come in and enjoy!
Location
1605 Village Market Blvd, Unit J108, Leesburg, VA 20175
