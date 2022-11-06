Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Conche

1605 Village Market Blvd

Unit J108

Leesburg, VA 20175

Order Again

Popular Items

Campanelle Pasta
Conche Burger
Manjari

Appetizer

Pork Buns

$14.00

Butternut Squash Soup

$18.00

Brussel Sprouts

$16.00

Caesar Salad

$15.00Out of stock

Charred Romaine, Herb Marinated Tomato, Parmesan Croutons, Cocoa Nib Brittle Chards

Poached Pear Salad

$15.00

Fried Burrata

$16.00

Lightly Breaded Buffalo Burrata, Basque Sauce, Serrano Ham, Heirloom Tomato Toasted Basil Oil Ciabatta

Calamari

$14.00

Fresno Pepper Aioli, Pickled Radish

Cauliflower

$13.00

Zesty Ginger and Garlic Cauliflower Florets,Crispy Kale

Avocado Flatbread

$20.00

Rosemary flatbread, smashed avocado, chickpea puree, pickled pearl onions

Lamb Cigars

$15.00

Garlic Fries

$8.00

SIRACHA FRIES

$8.00

Bacon Mac and Cheese

$14.00

Extra Bread

$3.00

Vegetrian Burrata

$16.00

Entree

Braised Short Ribs

$40.00

Braised Short Rib, Crispy Kale, Roasted Garlic Potato Puree, Chocolate Burgundy Reduction, Crimini Mushrooms, Crispy Onions

Campanelle Pasta

$29.00

Red Wine Braised Short Rib, Wild Mushroom Cream Sauce, Parmesan Cheese

Conche Burger

$20.00

Braised Beef Short Ribs, Bacon, Caramelized Shallot Jam, Sharp Vermont Cheddar, Creamed Spinach, Chocolate BBQ Sauce

Garlic Fries

$8.00

Harissa Chicken

$35.00

Brined Boneless Chicken Thighs, Harissa, Muhammara, Basil Couscous, Roasted Young Potatoes

Salmon

$36.00

Sixty-South Antarctic Salmon, Beurre Rouge, Brown Butter Caper Spinach, Honey Glazed Peewee Potatoes, Herb Marinated Tomato

Shrimp And Grits

$35.00

Cajun Spiced Garlic Shrimps, Spanish Chorizo, Creamy Grits, Herb Infused Shrimp Jus

Ribeye

$56.00

Garlic Infused Potato Puree, Seasonal Vegetable Medley, Chocolate Burgundy Reduction, Herb Butter

Rack Of Lamb

$48.00

Cocoa Nib and Herb Crust, Ube Puree, Seasonal Vegetables ,Green Peppercorn Sauce, Raspberry Jam

Scallops

$42.00

Pan Seared Cocao Crusted Diver Scallops, Blond Chocolate Cauliflower Purée, Tempura Brussels, Citrus Apple Fennel Salad

Duck Breast

$38.00

Zesty Orange Honey Glaze, Sweet Curry Scented Baby Carrots, Coconut Grits, Pistachio Dukkah

Kabocha Squash Risotto

$33.00

Veggie HARISSA

$26.00

Harissa, Muhammara, Basil Couscous, Roasted Young Potatoes

Vegetarian Campanelle

$24.00

Wild Mushroom Cream Sauce, Parmesan Cheese, vegetable medley

Dessert

The Conche Entremet

$38.00

Sour Cream Chocolate Cake, Dark, Milk, White Chocolate Whipped Ganaches, Salted Caramel, Dark Chocolate, Vanilla Bean Ice Cream

Black Forest

$15.00

Chocolate Cake, Dark Chocolate Cremeux, Kirschwasser Cherry Compote, , White Chocolate Ganache, Chantilly Whipped Cream

Chocolate Tower

$15.00

6 artisan chocolate bon bons

Jivara

$14.00

Whipped Milk Chocolate Ganache, Chocolate Cake, Passion Fruit Caramel Sauce, Passion Fruit Gelee, Passion Fruit Sorbet

Manjari

$15.00

Single Origin 64% Madagascar Chocolate Mousse, Vanilla Creme Brûlée, Salted Caramel Ice Cream, Dark Chocolate Brownie

Monkey Bread Sunday

$15.00

Monkey Bread, Peach Compote, Vanilla Bean Ice Cream, Salted Caramel Sauce, Oatmeal Crumbs, Whipped Cream

Guanaja Cake

$15.00

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$15.00

Espresso-Yourself

$15.00

Layers Of Hazelnut, Nougatine, Coffee Parisienne, and Praline Sponge Enclosed In A Dark Chocolate Mousse And Glazed With A Caramel Coffee Glaze, Kahlua Ice Cream, Toasted Hazelnut Tuile

Sorbets or Ice Cream of the Day

$10.00

Daily Selection

Conche Sundae

$10.00

Vanilla Ice cream, Chocolate ice cream, cookie crumbs, whip cream, chocolate pearls, chocolate sauce, caramel sauce

Kids Menu

Butter Pasta

$10.00

Butter Pasta, Parmesan CHeese

Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Parmesan Crusted Chicken Tenders

Garlic Fries

$8.00

Garlic Fries, Ketchup

Kids Burger

$12.00

Beef Burger, Lettuce and Tomato, Sharp Vermont Cheddar

Steak and Frites

$24.00

Steak Frites, Flat Iron Steak, Herb Butter, Parmesan Fries

Bacon Mac and Cheese

$14.00Out of stock

Miscellaneous

Chocolate Class

$75.00

Kid's Prix Fixe Menu

$20.00

Cocktail Class

$85.00

SIDES

Side Broccolini

$8.00

Side Potato Puree

$8.00

Side Spinach

$8.00

Side Roasted Potato

$6.00

Side Bacon

$8.00

Side Cremini Mushroom

$8.00

Side Grilled Chicken

$8.00

ADD 3 Shrimp

$12.00

Side Fava White Beans

$8.00

ADD 3 Scallops

$20.00

Single Scallop

$7.00

Tempura Brussel Sprouts

$8.00

Side Risotto

$12.00

Side Mixed Vegetables

$8.00

Mussels Bread

PRIX FIXE / WINE PAIRING

$68PP 3-COURSE PRIX MENU

$68.00

$25P 3-Wine Pairings

$25.00

$110PP 5-COURSE PRIX MENU

$110.00

$45PP 5-Wine Pairings

$45.00

$150PP 7-COURSE PRIX MENU

$150.00

$60PP 7-Wine Pairings

$60.00

PF Menu APPS/ENTREES

PF Butternut Squash Soup

PF Poached Pear Salad

PF CAESAR SALAD

PF CALAMRI

PF BURRATA

PF Avocado Flatbread

PF Brussel Sprouts

PF Sweet & Sour Cauliflower

PF SALMON

PF SHRIMP-GRITS

PF Harissa Chicken

PF Crusted Duck

PF Campan. Pasta

PF Short Rib

PF BURGER

PF Scallops

PF Rack Of Lamb

PF Ribeye

PF Kabocha Risotto

PF VEGGIE Harissa

PF VEGGIE Campanelle

PF DESSERTS

PF MOKNEY BREAD

PF BLACK FORREST

PF Espresso Yourself

PF Manjari

PF Entremet

PF Jivara

PF Guanaja Cake

N/A BEVERAGE

HOT COCOA

$10.00

Hot Coco Trio

$12.00

FROZEN COCOA

$10.00

Hot Tea

$7.00

Americano

$5.00

Cappuccino

$6.00

Double Espresso

$5.00

Espresso

$3.00

French Press La Colombe Decaf

$7.00

French Press La Colombe Nizza

$7.00

Latte

$6.00

Mocha

$7.00

Regular Coffee

$4.00

Beverage Refill

Diet Coke

$4.00

Coke

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$5.00

Pineapple Juice

$5.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Sparkling Water

$7.00

Still Water

$7.00

Shirley Temple

Orange Juice

$5.00

Chocolate Milk

$6.00

Club Soda

$1.00

Milk

$4.00

Lemonade

$5.00

Tonic Water

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice

$5.00

Mocktail

$8.00

Almond Milk

$4.00

VIRGIN FETISH

$7.00

PASSION AGAVE

$7.00

VIRGIN Moussetache

$7.00

Spiced Cider

$8.00

COCKTAIL KITS

Cocktail Kit

$50.00

Oh My Mimosa

$65.00

$2 EMPLOYEE N/A DRINK

$2 EMPLOYEE N/A DRINK

$2.00

Coffee

Americano

$4.40

Cappuccino

$5.50

French Press La Colombe Decaf

$7.70

French Press La Colombe Nizza

$7.70

Latte

$5.50

Mocha

$6.60

French Press Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$7.70

FROZEN COCOA

FROZEN COCOA

$10.00

HOT COCOA

HOT COCOA

$8.80

Soda/Juices

Cranberry Juice

$5.00

Fetish Mocktail

$7.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Mocktail

$6.60

Mustache Mocktail

$7.00

Pineapple Juice

$5.00

Soda

$3.30

Sparkling Water Liter

$7.00

Still Water

$6.00

BRUNCH A LA CARTE

Short Rib Egg & Hash Flatbread

$26.00

Braised Short Ribs, Fried Eggs, Parmesan Flat Bread, White Cheddar Hash, Roasted Pepper and Onions, Cocoa spiced rib Jus

Shrimp And Grits

$22.00

Huevos Rancheros

$20.00

Avocado Flatbread

$20.00

Rosemary flatbread, smashed avocado, chickpea puree, pickled pearl onions

Conche Burger

$20.00

Braised Beef Short Ribs, Bacon, Caramelized Shallot Jam, Sharp Vermont Cheddar, Creamed Spinach, Chocolate BBQ Sauce

Chicken And Biscuit

$18.00

French Toast

$18.00

Brioche French Toast, Vanilla Bean and Peaches, White Chocolate Peach Cream, Cinnamon Crunch

Pancakes

$16.00

Chocolate Chip Pan Cakes, Maple Butter, Apple Wood Smoked Bacon

Pastrami Tostada

$18.00

Cacao Rub Pastrami, Fluffy Scrambled Eggs, Whipped Feta Cheese and Greek Yogurt Cream, Pistachio and Peppercorn Dukkha 18

Side of Bacon

$6.00

Side of Chorizo

$4.00

Side of Eggs

$4.00

BRUNCH EXPERIENCE

BRUNCH EXPERIENCE

FIRST COURSE

MAIN COURSE

DESSERTS

Sunday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Tastefully Sourced, Passionately Crafted The Conche is an exclusive restaurant, Global Cuisine, chocolate boutique. It features an array of artisan handmade chocolate confections, desserts and chocolate infused savory cuisine and hand crafted cocktails, using the finest ingredients. “We are here to deliver exceptional experience. It’s with pleasure to share with you our passion for making life’s every moment, and every occasion memorable by indulging in chocolate.” Chef Santosh Tiptur Come in and enjoy!

1605 Village Market Blvd, Unit J108, Leesburg, VA 20175

Directions

The Conche image
The Conche image
The Conche image

