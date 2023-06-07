  • Home
  • /
  • Denver
  • /
  • The Constellation Ice Cream - 10175 East 29th Drive
A map showing the location of The Constellation Ice Cream 10175 East 29th DriveView gallery

The Constellation Ice Cream 10175 East 29th Drive

review star

No reviews yet

10175 East 29th Drive

Denver, CO 80238

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

ICE CREAM

Cups and Cones

Kids Scoop

$4.99

Regular Scoop

$5.99

Big Dip

$6.99

Taster

Add Topping

$0.75

Waffle Cone

$1.75

Dipped Waffle

$2.25

Dip/Roll Waffle

$2.75

Pup Cup

$2.99

Shakes/Malts/Floats

Shake

$8.99

Malt

$8.99

Float

$8.99

Sundae/Splits

Little Split

$7.00

Big Split

$8.00

Little Sundae

$6.50

Big Sundae

$7.50

Bulk

Pint

$8.00

Quart

$15.75

1.5 Gallon

$55.00

3 Gallon

$100.00

Novelties

Sammie Choc Chip/Van

$6.50

Sammie Choc/SO

$6.50

Sammie PB/Choc

$6.50

Sammie RedVelvet/CC

$6.50

Sammie Vegan

$6.50

Novelty Pop

$3.00

Baked Alaska

$6.50

BEVERAGES

SODA/WATER/COCOA

Water

$1.00

Hot Cocoa

$3.00

Soda

$3.00

SEASONAL

PUMPKINS

Pumpkin Baby

$1.00

Pumpkin Small

$3.00

Pumpkin Medium

$6.00

Pumpkin Large

$12.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

10175 East 29th Drive, Denver, CO 80238

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

next door KITCHEN & BAR - EASTBRIDGE
orange starNo Reviews
10155 E 29th Dr Suite 160 Denver, CO 80238
View restaurantnext
Hashtag
orange starNo Reviews
10155 E 29th Drive Denver, CO 80238
View restaurantnext
ChoLon Modern Asian - Central Park
orange star4.7 • 269
10195 E 29th Dr Denver, CO 80238
View restaurantnext
Cattivella
orange starNo Reviews
10195 East 29th Avenue Denver, CO 80238
View restaurantnext
Comida Food Truck
orange starNo Reviews
2501 North Dallas Street Aurora, CO 80010
View restaurantnext
Second Dawn Brewing
orange starNo Reviews
2302 Dayton Street Aurora, CO 80010
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Denver

Steuben's Uptown - 523 E. 17th Ave.
orange star4.4 • 17,566
523 E. 17th Ave. Denver, CO 80203
View restaurantnext
Fat Shack - DU
orange star4.4 • 9,440
2041 S University Blvd Denver, CO 80210
View restaurantnext
Park Burger - Platt Park
orange star4.5 • 4,554
1890 S Pearl St Denver, CO 80210
View restaurantnext
Happy Camper- Denver
orange star4.5 • 4,405
3211 N Pecos Denver, CO 80211
View restaurantnext
Max Gill & Grill
orange star4.4 • 4,227
1052 S Gaylord St Denver, CO 80209
View restaurantnext
Rosenberg's Five Points
orange star4.6 • 4,101
725 E 26th Ave Denver, CO 80205
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Denver
Aurora
review star
Avg 4.3 (87 restaurants)
Englewood
review star
Avg 4.3 (57 restaurants)
Wheat Ridge
review star
Avg 4.8 (9 restaurants)
Westminster
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Arvada
review star
Avg 4.6 (36 restaurants)
Lone Tree
review star
Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)
Brighton
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Littleton
review star
Avg 4.3 (65 restaurants)
Broomfield
review star
Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston