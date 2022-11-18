Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges

The Continental Bar 349 S 1st St, San Jose, CA 95113

No reviews yet

349 S 1st St, San Jose, CA 95113

San Jose, CA 95113

Order Again

Draft Beer

805

$11.00

Ace Pineapple Cider

$11.00

Allagash White

$11.00

Almanac - Love IPA

$11.00

Boont Amber

$11.00

Deschutes IPA

$11.00

Hazy Sierra IPA

$11.00

Modelo

$11.00

Scrimshaw

$11.00

Space Dust

$11.00

Bottle Beer

Corona

$9.00

White Claw

$10.00

Lagunitas

$10.00

805

$10.00

Corona Bucket (8)

$65.00

White Claw Bucket (8)

$73.00

Stella

$10.00

Bud Lite

$8.00

Cocktails

Aged & Melow

$17.00

Amaretto Sour

$14.00

Angostura Sour

$14.00

Bay Breeze

$14.00

Beautiful

$15.00

Bee's Knees

$13.00

Black Russian

$13.00

Blood&Sand

$13.00

Bloody Mary

$13.00

Bobby Burns

$14.00

Boulevardier

$14.00

Buster Brown

$13.00

Cable Car

$13.00

Caribbean Mule

$13.00

Carribean Old Fas

$14.00

Century Club

$13.00

Chocolate Martica

$13.00

Clover Club

$13.00

Coconut Daiquiri

$13.00

Continental Sour

$14.00

Corpse Revivor #2

$13.00

Cosmopolitan

$13.00

Cuban Manhattan

$13.00

Curse of Scotland

$13.00

Daisy Cutter

$13.00

Daquiri

$13.00

Dark and Stormy

$13.00

Derby

$13.00

Dutch Flower

$16.00

Dutch Mule

$13.00

El Presidente

$13.00

Elderflower Smash

$13.00

Emerald

$13.00

End of The Road

$15.00

Eng Old Fash Nol

$13.00

Eng Old Fash Tanq

$13.00

English Cosmo

$13.00

Espresso Martini

$15.00

Final Ward

$13.00

First Glance

$13.00

Foreign Exchange

$13.00

French 75

$13.00

Gimlet

$13.00

Gin Gin Mule

$13.00

Green Pointe

$13.00

Gypsy

$13.00

Honeymoon Cocktai

$13.00

Hoopla

$13.00

Jager Bomb

$14.00

Kamikazi

$13.00

Kentucky Colonel

$13.00

Kentucky Mule

$13.00

Kentucky Stinger

$13.00

La Louisanne

$13.00

Laphroaig Project

$14.00

Latin Quarter

$13.00

Lemon Drop

$13.00

Lolita

$16.00

Long Island Iced

$14.00

Madras

$13.00

Manhattan

$14.00

Margarita

$13.00

Mark Twain

$13.00

Martinez

$13.00

Martini

$13.00

Mex Old Fash DJ

$16.00

Mex Old Fash Vida

$16.00

Mexican Mule

$14.00

Mezcal Paloma

$16.00

Mojito

$13.00

Monarch

$13.00

Monte Carlo

$13.00

Monte Casino

$13.00

Moscow Mule

$13.00

Nawlins

$13.00

Negroni

$13.00

Nolets Negroni

$13.00

Old Cuban

$16.00

Old Fash' Rye

$14.00

Old Fashioned

$14.00

Old Fashn Br/Rye

$14.00

Old Pal

$13.00

Opera Cocktail

$13.00

Palmetto

$13.00

Paloma

$13.00

Paper Plane

$13.00

Paradise Cocktail

$13.00

Pegu Club

$13.00

Pink Lady

$13.00

Pisco Punch

$13.00

Pisco Sour

$13.00

Problem Solver

$13.00

Purgatory

$13.00

Red Lion

$13.00

Red Mule

$13.00

Remember the Main

$13.00

Restraunteur

$13.00

Ritz Cocktail

$13.00

Rob Roy

$13.00

Rock Mountain Mon

$13.00

Vee Special Double D

$3.00

Savoy Truffle

$13.00

Sazarac

$14.00

Scotch Old Fashio

$15.00

Scottish Mule

$13.00

Screwdriver

$13.00

Sct Old Fash Laph

$15.00

Sea Breeze

$13.00

Seagram's Extra D

$13.00

Sex on the Beach

$10.00

Side Car

$16.00

Singapore Sling

$13.00

Smoking Bullet

$17.00

South Beach Cockt

$13.00

Spiced Apple Mule

$15.00

Targon Sour

$13.00

Tea Garden Cooler

$13.00

Tequila Last Word

$14.00

Tequila Sunrise

$13.00

The Cont Marg

$13.00

The Upside down

$16.00

Trinidad Sour

$13.00

Tuxedo Cocktail

$13.00

Two to Two

$15.00

Vegas Bomb

$13.00

Vesper

$13.00

Vieux Carre

$17.00

Whiskey Smash

$13.00

Whiskey Sour

$14.00

Whiskey Word

$17.00

White Russian

$13.00

Williams Cocktail

$13.00

Windows Kiss

$13.00

Wine

House Red JDR

$12.00

Whispering Angel Rose

$12.00

Rayburn Pinot Noir

$12.00

Talbott Chardonnay

$12.00

Domini Veneti Pinot Grigio Della Venezie DOC

$12.00

Goldeneye Pinot Noir

$115.00

Belle Glos Pinot Noir

$115.00

Daou Cabernet Sauvignon Reserve Paso Robles

$105.00

Austin Hope Cabernet Sauvignon

$115.00

Duckhorn Cabernet Sauvignon

$145.00

Jordan Cabernet Sauvignon, Alexander Valley

$135.00

Silver Oak Alexander Valley

$200.00

Whispering Angel Rose Bt

$40.00

2 for 1 wine glass

$12.00

Brumsfeild Sav Blanc

$12.00

Champagne

Chandon Brut Spli

$11.00

Dom Perignon Bott

$400.00

Krug Grand Cuvee

$550.00

La Marca Prosecco 750ml

$34.00

Moet Chandon Rose

$13.00

Veuve Clicquot Br

$200.00

Veuve La Grande D

$325.00

Vodka

Belvedere

$13.00

Ciroc

$13.00

Ciroc Apple

$13.00

Ciroc Peach

$13.00

Ciroc Pineapple

$13.00

Ciroc Red Berry

$13.00

Citron

$12.00

Grey Goose

$13.00

Hangar One

$12.00

Kaffir Lime

$12.00

Ketel One

$12.00

Mandarin Blossom

$12.00

Oranje

$12.00

Tito's

$12.00

Well Vodka

$11.00

Gin

Blade Gin

$13.00

Bombay Sapphire

$12.00

Botanist

$12.00

Empress

$13.00

Hendricks

$13.00

Nolets

$13.00

St. George

$13.00

St. George Botani

$13.00

Tanqueray

$12.00

Venus

$12.00

Well Gin

$11.00

Tequila

1800 Crystal

$14.00

1942

$35.00

Banhez Mezcal

$18.00

Casamigos anejo

$19.00

Casamigos blanco

$15.00

Casamigos repo

$16.00

Clase Azul

$33.00

Corralejo Repasado

$13.00

Corralejo Silver

$12.00

Don Julio 70

$17.00

Don Julio Anejo

$17.00

Don Julio Blanco

$13.00

Don Julio Primavera

$30.00

Don Julio Reposad

$16.00

Espalon Repasado

$13.00

Espalon Silver

$12.00

Fortaleza Anejo

$18.00

Fortaleza Blanco

$16.00

Fortaleza Repo

$17.00

Fosforo

$18.00

Herradura Repasado

$14.00

Herradura silver

$13.00

Jose Tradicional

$12.00

Madre Mezcal

$13.00

Mezcal Vida

$15.00

Milagro

$13.00

Patron

$14.00

Union Mezcal

$13.00

Well Tequila

$11.00

Scotch

Bunnahabhain

$16.00

Glenfiddich

$15.00

Glenlivet 12

$15.00

Glenmorangie

$14.00

Highland 12

$13.00

J.W. Black

$15.00

J.W. Blue

$50.00

J.W. Red

$12.00

J.W. Select Cask

$13.00

Lagavulin 16

$19.00

Laphroaig

$15.00

Laphroaig upcharge

$5.00

Macallan 12

$15.00

Macallan 18

$50.00

Mcallan 12 upcharge

$5.00

Oban

$18.00

Oban upcharge

$5.00

Talisker

$17.00

Talisker upcharge

$4.00

Whiskey/Bourbon

Angels Envy

$13.00

Basil Hayden

$16.00

Buffalo Trace

$12.00

Bulleit 10

$15.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$13.00

Bulleit Rye

$13.00

Crown Royal

$12.00

Eagle Rare

$13.00

Fireball

$12.00

Forged Oak

$23.00

Four Roses

$12.00

Four Roses Single

$15.00

Hibiki 12

$46.00

Hibiki 17

$52.00

High West Prarie

$13.00

High West Rendezv

$17.00

HighWest Campfire

$18.00

Jack Daniels

$12.00

James Pepper 1776

$14.00

Jameson

$13.00

Kikori

$16.00

Knob Creek

$13.00

Maker's Mark

$12.00

Masterson's Rye

$19.00

Michters 10yr

$28.00

Michters American

$15.00

Michters Bourbon

$15.00

Michters Rye

$15.00

Michters Rye 10 y

$28.00

Old World Whistle

$24.00

Rhetoric

$38.00

Rittenhouse Rye

$12.00

Seagram's 7

$11.00

W.P. Old World

$23.00

Well Whiskey

$11.00

Whistle Pig Rye

$18.00

Woodford Reserve

$15.00

Yamazaki 12 Year

$17.00

Yamazaki 18

$165.00

Rum

Bacardi Light

$11.00

Captain Morgan

$12.00

Grind Espresso

$11.00

Mount Gay

$14.00

Myers

$13.00

Sailor Jerry

$12.00

Well Rum

$11.00

Zacapa

$13.00

Cognac

Grand Marnier 100

$36.00

Grand Marnier 188

$52.00

Hennessey

$14.00

Hennessey Privile

$19.00

Hennessey XO

$52.00

Hennessy Master B

$33.00

Remy 1738

$15.00

Remy VSOP

$14.00

Liqueur

Amaretto

$11.00

Amaretto Upcharge

$1.00

Aperol

$11.00

Aperol Upcharge

$2.00

Bailey's

$11.00

Bailey's Upcharge

$1.00

Benedictine

$14.00

Blue Caracao

$10.00

Butterscotch

$10.00

Campari

$11.00

Chambord

$11.00

Chambord Upcharge

$2.00

Cointreau

$11.00

Cointreau Upcharge

$2.00

Combier

$11.00

Fernet

$11.00

Fernet Upcharge

$1.00

Frangelico

$11.00

Grand Mariner Upcharge

$2.00

Grand Marnier

$12.00

Green Chartreuse

$17.00

Grind Coffee Liq

$11.00

Jagemeister

$11.00

Jagermiester upcharge

$1.00

Kahlua

$9.00

Kahlua upcharge

$1.00

Melon Liqeuer

$11.00

Peach Schnapps

$11.00

Pimms Blackberry

$10.00

Pimms Club BB upcharge

$2.00

Pimms Cup

$10.00

Pimms Cup upcharge

$2.00

Sambuca

$10.00

Sambuca upcharge

$1.00

St. Germaine

$11.00

St.George Absinth

$17.00

Yellow Chartreuse

$15.00

N/A Beverages

Apple Juice

$2.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Ginger-Ale

$2.00

Gingerale

Grapefruit

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

n/a Cocktail

$4.00

Orange Juice

$2.00

Pepsi

$2.00

Pineapple Juice

$2.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Soda

Sprite

$2.00

Tonic Water

$2.00

Bottle Water

$4.00

Mocktails

Add Ginger Beer

$4.00

Add Red Bull

$4.00

So Fresh So Clean

$6.00

Forest Floor

$6.00

Pog Water

$6.00

Bottle Service

Cristal Brut

$500.00

Dom Perignon

$400.00

Moet & Chandon Rose

$325.00

Veuve La grande

$350.00

Veuve Yellow

$200.00

1942 Bottle

$525.00

Belvedere Bottle

$300.00

Bulleit Bottle

$300.00

Ciroc Apple Bottle

$300.00

Ciroc Bottle

$300.00

Ciroc Peach Bottle

$300.00

Ciroc Pinapple Bottle

$300.00

Ciroc Red Berry Bottle

$300.00

Crown Bottle

$300.00

DJ Anejo Bottle

$350.00

DJ Reposado Btl

$325.00

Don Julio Blanco

$300.00

Hennesy VS Bottle

$375.00

Hennesy VSOP Bott

$425.00

J.W. Black Bottle

$350.00

J.W.Blue Bottle

$500.00

Jameson Bottle

$300.00

Remy Martin Bottl

$400.00

Hennessy Paradis Imperial Rare Cognac

$7,000.00

Louis Xiii De Remy Martin Grande Champagne Cognac

$8,000.00

Titos Bottle

$275.00

Kettle One

$275.00

Casamigos Blanco

$350.00

Bev Mod

Cocktail

$2.00

Ginger Beer

$2.00

In Redbull

$2.00

Neat

$2.00

On the Rocks

$2.00

UP $1

$1.00

UP $2

$2.00

UP $3

$3.00

UP $4

$4.00

Craft Menu

Espresso Martini

$15.00

Lolita

$16.00

Mezcal Paloma

$16.00

Old Cuban

$16.00

Old Fashioned

$14.00

The Upside Down

$16.00

Whiskey Word

$17.00

The Cats Meow

$16.00

Honey Pot

$17.00

Peaberry Dreams

$16.00

Passion Tiger

$16.00

Southern Bite

$16.00

Quick Bar

Well Vodka

$11.00

Well Gin

$11.00

Well Rum

$11.00

Well Tequila

$11.00

Well Whiskey

$11.00

Old Fashioned

$14.00

Moscow Mule

$13.00

Vodka Redbull

$13.00

Whiskey Sour

$13.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$14.00

Manhattan

$14.00

Margarita

$13.00

Paloma

$13.00

Mojito

$13.00
All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 2:00 am
Monday3:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday3:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday3:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday3:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday3:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday3:00 pm - 2:00 am
The Continental Bar Lounge & Patio.

349 S 1st St, San Jose, CA 95113, San Jose, CA 95113

The Continental Bar image
The Continental Bar image
The Continental Bar image

