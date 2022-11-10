The Cookshak imageView gallery

The Cookshak 40611 Village Drive

review star

No reviews yet

40611 Village Drive

Big Bear Lake, CA 92315

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

SANDWICHES

The Shak - Pulled Pork

The Shak - Pulled Pork

$13.25

Smoked pork, BBQ sauce on a French roll.

California Roast Beef

California Roast Beef

$13.25

High-stacked fresh cooked roast beef, Ortega chili, swiss cheese, tomato, and mayo on a roll.

French Dip

$12.25

Stacked fresh beef on a roll with au jus.

Pastrami Dip

Pastrami Dip

$13.25

Thin sliced stacked pastrami, pickles, mustard on a roll with au jus.

Meatball Sandwich

Meatball Sandwich

$13.00

Italian meatballs, provolone & romano cheese, homemade marinara sauce, on a roll.

Impossible Meatball Sandwich

$14.50

Impossible Meatballs and homemade marinara sauce on a roll.

BLT

$12.50

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo on Choice of Bread.

Turkey

Turkey

$12.75

Fresh turkey smoked in house, mayo, lettuce, tomato, oil & vinegar, on choice of bread.

Grilled Cheese

$9.00

American, Swiss & Provolone on Sourdough

Mushroom Veggie Sandwich

$12.50

Freshly sauteed mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, onion, ortega chilies, avocado, cucumber, choice of bread.

Ari's Veggie Sandwich

Ari's Veggie Sandwich

$12.50

Your choice of bread with lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red onion, avocado, vegenaise, and oil & vinegar.

Sunshine Veggie

Sunshine Veggie

$12.50

Chickpea salad with shredded broccoli, onion, and sun-dried tomatoes topped with a lemon, maple syrup and dijon mustard dressing, served with sliced avocado, and choice of bread.

BURGERS

Hamburger

$11.00

1/3 lb burger with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and mayo. Served with steak fries.

Cheeseburger

$12.00

1/3 lb burger with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and mayo. Served with steak fries.

Bacon Cheeseburger

$13.25

1/3 lb burger with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and mayo. Served with steak fries.

Mushroom Burger

Mushroom Burger

$13.75

1/3 lb burger with mushrooms & Swiss cheese. Served with steak fries.

Impossible Burger

$14.25

Plant-based vegan burger with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles. Served with steak fries.

Patty Melt

$13.75

Ground beef patty with American cheese, and grilled onions. Choice of grilled sourdough or rye bread. Served with steak fries.

Doggy Patty

$4.50

Hamburger Patty for the Pups!

SEAFOOD

2 Piece Fish n Chips

$12.75

Hand-battered cod in a beer batter. Served with steak fries and tartar sauce on the side.

3 Piece Fish n Chips

$14.00

Hand-battered cod in a beer batter. Served with steak fries and tartar sauce on the side.

4 Piece Fish n Chips

4 Piece Fish n Chips

$15.25

Hand-battered cod in a beer batter. Served with steak fries and tartar sauce on the side.

Fish Tacos

$11.50

2 Tacos Hand Battered Cod in a tempura batter in a corn tortilla with cabbage slaw, pico de gallo and Baja sauce. Choice of side.

8 Piece Shrimp

$10.00

8 Pieces of Deep-Fried Shrimp with Steak Fries.

CHICKEN

6 Piece Jumbo Wings

$11.00

Fresh Jumbo Wings. Choice of Buffalo, BBQ or Plain (with sauce on side).

Chicken Strips

$11.00

Three Pieces of All White Meat Chicken Tenders. Served with Steak Fries and Ranch Dressing

SPECIALS

BBQ Spare Ribs, With Corn on the Cob and Steak Fries

Tri Tip Sandwich

$12.50

Slow smoked tri-tip, on a roll w/ BBQ Sauce, and a sprinkling of fresh-made Coleslaw. Served with French Fries. Sorry, no substitutions.

BBQ Ribs

$16.00Out of stock

KIDS MEALS

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

American Cheese on grilled sourdough. Served w/ Fries or Tater Tots

Kids Chicken Strips

$7.00

Two pieces of all white meat chicken tenders. Served w/ Fries or Tater Tots.

Kids Mini Corn Dogs

$7.00

6 mini corn dogs. Served w/ Fries or Tater Tots.

HOT DOGS & CHILI

Grilled Hot Dog with your Choice of Add-Ons Including Chili, Cheese & Onions

Hot Dog

$4.00

Chili Cheese Fries.

$6.05

Chili Cheese Fries

Chili Cheese Tots.

$6.05

Chili Cheese Tots

SIDES

French Fries.

$3.75

Sweet Potato Fries.

$4.00

Tater Tots.

$3.75

Homemade Red Potato Salad.

$3.75

Homemade Cole Slaw.

$3.75

Onion Rings.

$4.00

Chili Cheese Fries.

$6.05

Chili Cheese Fries

Chili Cheese Tots.

$6.05

Chili Cheese Tots

Mac N Cheese

$3.50

SWEETS

Cinnamon Roll

$5.00+Out of stock

Brownie

$2.00

Pistachio Delight

$3.00

SAUCES

BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

Ranch Sauce

$0.50

Bleu Cheese Sauce

$0.50

Tarter Sauce

$0.50

DRINKS

Coke

$3.25

Diet Coke

$3.25

Sprite

$3.25

Bottled Water

$2.00

Peach Iced Tea

$3.25

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$3.25
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

Located in Big Bear Lake right in front of the Elks Lodge. The Cookshak is the happening restaurant where the locals come eat and socialize with their furry friends in tow. Our menu features dishes assembled from the freshest ingredients, sure to bring bold and inspiring flavor into your life. Come visit us today!

Website

Location

40611 Village Drive, Big Bear Lake, CA 92315

Directions

