Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Cookery

695 Reviews

$$

39 Chestnut Street

Dobbs Ferry, NY 10522

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Cocktails

Dragon Blood Spicy Margarita

$18.00

house made chili infused tequila, orange syrup, fresh lime juice, red wine float

Tiki Do You Love Me

$18.00Out of stock

hamilton jamaican rum, rye, aperol, wood fired pineapple juice, lime, cinnamon syrup, bitters

5pm in Dobbs

$18.00

Rye, Zucca (rhubarb amaro), citrus bitters

Espresso Martini

$18.00

N/A Beverages

Aqua Panna

$6.00

Athletic Run Wild

$6.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Galvanina Chinoto

$4.00

Galvanina Cola

$4.00

Galvanina Mandarin

$4.00

Galvanina Pomegranate

$4.00

Galvanina Red Grapefruit

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Juice

$3.50

Lemonade

$5.00

Mocktail

$8.00

San Pellegrino

$6.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Iced Tea

$4.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Thanks for your support!

Location

39 Chestnut Street, Dobbs Ferry, NY 10522

Directions

Gallery
The Cookery image
The Cookery image

Similar restaurants in your area

Hudson Social
orange star4.2 • 940
11 Station Plaza Dobbs Ferry, NY 10522
View restaurantnext
The Parlor
orange star4.3 • 603
14 Cedar Street Dobbs Ferry, NY 10522
View restaurantnext
Tomatillo
orange star4.8 • 970
13 Cedar Street Dobbs Ferry, NY 10522
View restaurantnext
The Brick Oven Pizza & Bellacosa Wine & Tapas Bar
orange starNo Reviews
147 Main Street Dobbs Ferry, NY 10522
View restaurantnext
BurgerIM - NY006 - Dobbs Ferry
orange star4.0 • 270
18 Hamilton Ave Dobbs Ferry, NY 10522
View restaurantnext
Divino Cucina Italiana
orange star4.5 • 269
524 Warburton Ave Hastings On Hudson, NY 10706
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Dobbs Ferry

Tomatillo
orange star4.8 • 970
13 Cedar Street Dobbs Ferry, NY 10522
View restaurantnext
Hudson Social
orange star4.2 • 940
11 Station Plaza Dobbs Ferry, NY 10522
View restaurantnext
The Parlor
orange star4.3 • 603
14 Cedar Street Dobbs Ferry, NY 10522
View restaurantnext
Doubledays - 83 MAIN ST
orange star4.4 • 439
83 MAIN ST DOBBS FERRY, NY 10522
View restaurantnext
BurgerIM - NY006 - Dobbs Ferry
orange star4.0 • 270
18 Hamilton Ave Dobbs Ferry, NY 10522
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Dobbs Ferry
Hartsdale
review star
No reviews yet
Tarrytown
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Tuckahoe
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Yonkers
review star
Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)
Scarsdale
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
Eastchester
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
White Plains
review star
Avg 4.2 (28 restaurants)
Bronxville
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Nyack
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston