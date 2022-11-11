The Coop imageView gallery
Chicken
Breakfast & Brunch
Sandwiches

The Coop

review star

No reviews yet

2701 Ming Ave Unit

Unit F007 Bakersfield, CA 93304

Bakersfield, CA 93304

Popular Items

Mothercluckin' Fries
Chicken Tender 4 Piece
Hot Chicken Sandwich

Hot Chicken and Sandwiches

Hot Chicken Sandwich

Hot Chicken Sandwich

$10.75

Brioche bun, housemade Aioli Sauce, pickles, and your choice of heat level on chicken.

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$10.75

Brioche bun, House-made Aioli sauce, spring mix, pickles, and chicken coated in our special Buffalo Sauce.

Honey Clucker Sandwich

Honey Clucker Sandwich

$11.25

Brioche bun, Aioli sauce, Spring mix, hand beaded crispy tenders tossed in our mild Cluckin' Honey.

Chicken Tender 4 Piece

Chicken Tender 4 Piece

$9.99

Crispy hand battered chicken tenders fried in 100% peanut oil with your choice of heat level.

Hot Chicken and Waffle

Hot Chicken and Waffle

$14.75

Sweet cream waffle dusted with powdered sugar served with 2 chicken tenders available in no heat or 3 heat options.

1 Piece Chicken Tender

1 Piece Chicken Tender

$3.99

Salads

Crispy Chicken Salad

Crispy Chicken Salad

$9.99

Fresh spring mix, shredded carrots, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, shredded cheese, crispy chicken, choice of dressing, croutons.

Nashville Hot Chicken Salad

Nashville Hot Chicken Salad

$9.99

Spring mix, slaw mix, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, red onions, pickles, Nashville hot chicken, croutons, choice of dressing.

Southwest Chicken Salad

Southwest Chicken Salad

$9.99

Green mix, corn, black beans, shredded cheese, baby tomatoes, red onions, crispy chicken, southwest dressing, tortilla chips.

Sides

French Fries

French Fries

$3.75
Mac N' Cheese

Mac N' Cheese

$3.99Out of stock
Cole Slaw

Cole Slaw

$3.00
Dill Pickle

Dill Pickle

$1.50
Coop Corn

Coop Corn

$4.25

White corn, drizzled with mayo, sprinkled with cortina cheese, mild seasoning, and drizzle of butter.

No Side

Fire Mac

Fire Mac

$6.99Out of stock
Mothercluckin' Fries

Mothercluckin' Fries

$9.99

Seasoned crispy sprinkle cut fries, topped with Chicken with your choice of heat level, Coop sauce, Aioli sauce, and shredded cheese.

Buffalo Mac Bombs

Buffalo Mac Bombs

$5.99Out of stock

Side of Buns

$1.50

Waffles

Single Waffle

Single Waffle

$6.75

Sweet cream waffle dusted with powdered sugar.

Sauces

No Sauce

Coop Sauce

Coop Sauce

$0.80
Ranch

Ranch

$0.80
Cluckin' Honey

Cluckin' Honey

$0.99
Honey Mustard

Honey Mustard

$0.80

Buffalo Ranch

$0.80

BBQ

$0.80

Wraps

Crispy hand breaded chicken, with spring mix and an array of options to choose from all wrapped inside a Tortilla wrap and our housemate sauces.

Coop Wrap

$8.80

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$8.80

Southwest Chicken Wrap

$8.80

Fountain Drink

Mr. Pibb

$3.25

Orange Fanta

$3.25

Strawberry Fanta

$3.25

Sprite

$3.25

Coke

$3.25

Diet Coke

$3.25

Vitamin Water

$3.25

Water

Iced Tea

$3.25

Grape Kool-Aid

$3.25

Powerade

$3.25

Passion Fruit Iced Tea

$3.25

Pineapple Iced Tea

$3.25

Lemonades

Lemonade

Lemonade

$4.75
Strawberry Lemonade

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.75
Blueberry Lemonade

Blueberry Lemonade

$4.75
Prickly Pear Lemonade

Prickly Pear Lemonade

$4.75
Arnold Palmer

Arnold Palmer

$4.75
Purple Sunrise

Purple Sunrise

$4.75

Cucumber Mint

$4.75

Pineapple Arnold Palmer

$4.75

Passionfruit Arnold Palmer

$4.75

Black Panther

$3.75

Namor

$3.75

Kids Drink

Kid Drink

$1.50

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$1.50

Water Cup

Water Cup

$1.00

Iced Coffee

Mocha Iced Coffee

$3.25

Caramel Iced Coffee

$3.25Out of stock

French Vanilla Iced Coffee

$3.25

Almond Roca Iced Coffee

$3.25

Hazelnut Iced Coffee

$3.25

Pumpkin Spice Iced Coffee

$4.25

Hot Coffee

Hot Coffee

$2.00

Combos

Hot Chicken Sandwich Meal

Hot Chicken Sandwich Meal

$15.50
4 Piece Tender Meal

4 Piece Tender Meal

$14.50
Chicken N Waffle

Chicken N Waffle

$15.99
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich Meal

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich Meal

$15.50

Honey Clucker Sandwich Meal

$15.99

Kids Meals

2 Piece kids meal

2 Piece kids meal

$7.50
Kids Chicken N Waffles

Kids Chicken N Waffles

$7.50
Kids Mac N Cheese & 1 Tender

Kids Mac N Cheese & 1 Tender

$7.50Out of stock

Family Tender Deal

8 Piece Family Tender Deal

$39.99

Churro

Churro

$1.50

Cajeta Churro

$3.00

Pumpkin Spice Churro

$2.50
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Mothercluckin' Good!

Location

2701 Ming Ave Unit, Unit F007 Bakersfield, CA 93304, Bakersfield, CA 93304

Directions

Gallery
The Coop image

Map
