The Coop imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
American

The Coop Waukesha, WI

6 Reviews

$

350 Delafield St

Waukesha, WI 53188

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Egg Classic
SD Applewood Bacon
Coop Skillet

Omelets

Wisco Omelet

Wisco Omelet

$11.49

A blend of Wisconsin cheese from aged Cheddar and mozzarella Swiss.

Cali Cntry Omelet

Cali Cntry Omelet

$13.95

An array of fresh vegetables from mushrooms, zucchini, yellow squash, avocado, and spinach blended in with aged Cheddar.

Denver Omelet

Denver Omelet

$11.95

Ham, green, bell peppers, and onions with aged Cheddar cheese.

Village Omelet

Village Omelet

$12.49

Fresh spinach, imported feta, and tomato.

Big-Boys Omelet

Big-Boys Omelet

$13.95

Ham, sausage, & bacon with Cheddar and mozzarella

Coop Carnita OML

$13.95

Our signature coop carnitas blended with queso fresco, bell peppers & avocado.

Open Omelet

$13.95
Gobble Gobble Omelet

Gobble Gobble Omelet

$12.95

Turkey breast, zucchini, spinach, and cheddar cheese folded into a 4-egg omelet.

Skillets

Flank Skillet

Flank Skillet

$15.95

Tender strips of flank steak with feta, onions, and bell peppers topped with our salsa Verde. Served on a bed of house red potatoes topped with 2 eggs any style with toast or pancakes.

Coop Skillet

Coop Skillet

$15.95

Pulled short ribs, ham, bacon, sausage, mushrooms, onions, and bell peppers topped with Cheddar and pepper jack. Served on a bed of house red potatoes topped with 2 eggs any style with toast or pancakes.

Espanola Skillet

Espanola Skillet

$13.95

Pulled chicken chipotle in adobo, ham, onions, avocado and bell peppers topped with Cheddar and pepper jack. Served on a bed of house red potatoes topped with 2 eggs any style with toast or pancakes.

Mr. Vege Skillet

Mr. Vege Skillet

$13.95

Fresh spinach, avocado, mushroom, tomato, bell peppers, onion, zucchini and squash topped with jack and Cheddar. Served on a bed of house red potatoes topped with 2 eggs any style with toast or pancakes.

Carnita Skillet

Carnita Skillet

$13.95

Our signature coop carnitas blended with queso fresco, bell peppers, avocado, and salsa verde.

Open Skillet

$12.95
Harvest Skillet

Harvest Skillet

$12.95

Zucchini, spinach, turkey, ham and swiss cheese with your choice of egg on top of a bed of country potatoes.

Benedicts

Original Benedict

Original Benedict

$11.95

Canadian bacon and English muffin topped with our homemade hollandaise sauce. Poached eggs on top.

Crab Cake Benny

Crab Cake Benny

$16.95

Crab cake sitting over English muffin drizzled with our hollandaise sauce. Poached eggs on top.

Southerner Benny

Southerner Benny

$12.95

Sausage patties on top of biscuits and layered with our homemade gravy. Poached eggs on top.

Benedict Florentine

Benedict Florentine

$12.95

English muffin with sliced tomato and fresh spinach topped with our hollandaise sauce. Poached eggs on top.

Chx & Wfl Benny

Chx & Wfl Benny

$13.95

Chicken, waffles, poached eggs, with sausage gravy on top.

Waffles

Original Waffle

Original Waffle

$9.95

Golden brown Belgium waffle with our in-house mix. Dusted with powdered sugar.

Chx & Waffle

Chx & Waffle

$13.95

Belgium waffle topped with fried chicken strips. Dusted with powdered sugar.

Banana Pecan WFL

Banana Pecan WFL

$11.95

Baked pecan inside our waffle topped with banana slices. Dusted with powdered sugar.

Granny Wafl Cmbo

Granny Wafl Cmbo

$13.95

Sugar glazed waffles or half Belgium waffle with 2 eggs, 2 bacon, or sausage. Dusted with powdered sugar.

French Toast

FRENCH TST

FRENCH TST

$10.95

Delicious challah bread in our homemade cinnamon batter. Dusted with powdered sugar.

Aloha FR TST

Aloha FR TST

$12.49

Sweet Hawaiian bread dipped in our cinnamon batter. Dusted with powdered sugar.

Strwberry Banana FR TST

Strwberry Banana FR TST

$13.95

Challah bread layered with fresh bananas and hazelnut drizzle. Dusted with powdered sugar.

SHRT STCK FR TST

$7.95
Banana BREAD FR TST

Banana BREAD FR TST

$11.49

Banana Bread dipped in our French Toast Batter with icing.

Churro French Toast

Churro French Toast

$12.95

Challah Bread dipped in our French Toast Batter with Cinamon Sugar and Icing

Apple Cinnamon French Toast

Apple Cinnamon French Toast

$11.95

Apple Cinnamon glaze on top of our challah bread French Toast and dusted cinnamon.

Crepes

Crepes

$8.95

Plain, Strawberry, or Blueberry

Crzy Mnky Crepe

Crzy Mnky Crepe

$10.95

Fresh bananas and hazelnut drizzle.

Med Custard Crepe

Med Custard Crepe

$12.49

Vanilla custard filled in our crepes with honey and walnuts.

Cloud 9 Crepes

Cloud 9 Crepes

$10.95

Homemade strawberry cream cheese filling in our crepes with a strawberry garnish!

Pumpkin Pie Crepes

Pumpkin Pie Crepes

$11.95

Pumpkin Pie filing folded into our homemade crepe.

Pancakes

Original Pancakes

Original Pancakes

$9.95+

Homemade batter with powdered sugar.

Red Velvet Cakes

Red Velvet Cakes

$11.49+

Delicious red buttermilk pancakes topped with our homemade cream cheese icing. Homemade batter with powdered sugar.

Gluten Free Pancakes Shrtstack

$11.90

Gluten Free Pancake Original

$12.90
S'Mores Pancake

S'Mores Pancake

$13.95

Pancakes layered with Graham Crackers, Roasted Marshmello, & Hershey's Chocolate.

Power UP Cakes

Power UP Cakes

$12.95

Multi-grain cakes and granola topped with berries and bananas.

Pumpkin pancakes

Pumpkin pancakes

$11.95

Homemade short stack of pumpkin pie pancakes. Topped with vanilla icing and orange zest,

Straight from the Coop

Egg Classic

Egg Classic

$7.49

2 eggs your way, red potato, and toast or pancake.

Steak & Eggs

$18.95

Eggs your way with red potato and toast or pancakes. Choice of meat Flank Steak or Bistro Center Cut Chuck Tender

Cntry Fry Steak

Cntry Fry Steak

$13.95

Southern style steak topped with our homemade sausage gravy and potatoes.

Crn Bf & Hsh

Crn Bf & Hsh

$13.95

Slow cooked corned beef in our homemade hash and eggs.

Chilaquiles

Chilaquiles

$12.95

Fresh corn tortilla chips in our salsa Verde with cheese, cilantro, and onion. Served with your choice of protein and eggs your way.

Breakfast Tacos

$10.95

Scramble egg with jack and Cheddar and fresh avocado on corn tortillas with drizzled chipotle mayonnaise, cilantro, and onion. Served with potatoes.

Biscuits & Gravy

Biscuits & Gravy

$8.95

Homemade Biscuits with a layer of our sausage gravy.

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$9.95

Avocado blend, crumbled feta, and tomato on multigrain toast with fruit.

1/2 Biscuits & Gravy

$7.45

Homemade biscuits with a layer of our sausage gravy.

Sante Fe Cooparito

Sante Fe Cooparito

$14.95

Burrito studded with egg, monterey jack cheese, onions, peppers, chipotle mayo, avocado, and country potatoes.

Sides

SD Applewood Bacon

SD Applewood Bacon

$3.95
SD Sausage

SD Sausage

$3.75
SD Fruit

SD Fruit

$3.95

Pineapple, blueberries, honeydew, cantaloupe, strawberries, and grapes.

SD Corned Beef Hash

$6.95
SD Toast

SD Toast

$2.49

SD Ham

$3.95

SD one Egg

$1.49
SD Two Egg

SD Two Egg

$2.49

SD Fries

$3.95

SD Red Pot

$3.95
SD Swt Pot

SD Swt Pot

$3.95

CNTRY HASHBRWNS

$3.95

SD Gyro Meat

$5.95

SD French Tst

$2.95
SD Mac N Chz

SD Mac N Chz

$4.95
SD Pancake

SD Pancake

$2.49

SD Multigrain pncake

$3.49

SD Red Velvet pncake

$3.95

SD Gluten free pncake

$3.95

SD Frnch Tst

$3.95
SD. Mama Cheesy Hash

SD. Mama Cheesy Hash

$3.95

Yogurt & Oatmeal

Yog Fully Loaded

Yog Fully Loaded

$9.95

Greek yogurt loaded with berries, banana, walnuts, granola and drizzled honey.

Steel-Cut Oats

Steel-Cut Oats

$5.95

Oatmeal classic served with brown sugar.

Power Bowl

Power Bowl

$8.95

Steel cut oats with banana, peanut butter and granola.

Extras

SD Hollandaise

$0.75

SD Sausage Gravy

$0.75

SD Salsa Verde

$0.75

SD Pico de Gallo

$0.75

SD Ranch

$0.50

SD Italian

$0.50

SD 1,000

$0.50

SD Caesar

$0.50

SD Rasbrry

$0.50

SD Tzatiki

$0.50

SD salsa

$0.50

SD Sour Cream

$0.50

SD Giardenera

$0.50

SD Chipotle Mayo

$0.50

Add Ons

Add peppers

$0.75

Add onions

$0.75

Add bacon

$1.49

Add Cheddar

$0.95

Add Pepperjack

$0.95

Add Swiss

$0.95

Add Feta

$0.95

Add Ham

$1.49

Add Mozzarella

$0.95

Add fresh Blueberry

$0.75

Add fresh Strawberry

$0.75

Add strawberry compote

$0.75

Add blueberry compote

$0.75

Add Mushroom

$0.75

Add choc chip

$1.25

Add Avocado

$1.95

Add Jalapeño

$0.75

Burgers

Coop Burger

$12.95

1/2 lb Angus burger served with Cheddar cheese and chipotle mayonnaise.

Cali Burger

Cali Burger

$14.95

1/2 lb Angus burger served with avocado, Cheddar, mayonnaise, tomato, lettuce, and bacon.

Patty Melt

Patty Melt

$12.95

1/2 Angus burger served with fried onions and Swiss cheese on marble rye

Avocado Smash Burger

$15.95

Sandwich Time

Street Tacos

Street Tacos

3 corn tortillas of your choice of cilantro, onion, and avocado with our homemade chipotle mayonnaise.

Tuna Melt Sand

$10.95

Fresh tuna salad with Swiss cheese on marble rye bread.

Turkey Melt Sand

$10.95

Fresh sliced turkey breast with Swiss cheese on marble rye bread.

Monte Cristo

Monte Cristo

$12.95

Turkey ham, Swiss, and egg on French toast dusted with powdered sugar.

Coop Chx Sandwich

$12.95

Grilled chicken with bacon and Swiss cheese on a pretzel bun and chipotle mayonnaise.

Classic Reuben

Classic Reuben

$12.95

Tender corned beef with Swiss cheese and sauerkraut on marble rye with thousand island dressing.

The Coop Club

The Coop Club

$12.95

Fresh turkey, apple wood bacon, avocado, mayonnaise, tomato, and lettuce on our multi grain toast.

Grilled Cheese Panini

Grilled Cheese Panini

$9.95

Cheddar, gruyere, and pepper jack melted on our panini bread.

Buffalo Chx Wrap

$12.95

Breaded chicken strips marinated with bualo sauce, mozzarella, lettuce, and tomato wrapped in a tortilla.

Coop Philly Beef

Coop Philly Beef

$11.95

SIgnature Fresh slow short rib beef on Ciabatta hoagie with fresh onions, mushrooms, mozzarella, and peppers.

Gyro Sandwich

$10.95

Carved Gryo meat served on top of a pita bread and homemade tzatziki sauce.

Coop Southern Fried Chx

Coop Southern Fried Chx

$10.49
BLT on Multigrain

BLT on Multigrain

$9.95

Egg Salad Sandwich

$8.95

Salads

Mediterranean Salad

$10.95

Kalamata olives, bell peppers, red onion, feta, tomato, cucumber, and oregano on a bed of romaine. Served with our house dressing.

Strawberry Walnut

$11.95

Fresh heritage greens with candied walnuts, tomato, cucumber, crumbled feta, and fresh strawberries. Served with our raspberry vinaigrette.

Coop Cobb Salad

$14.95

A bed of greens beneath grilled chicken, chopped tomato, cucumber, avocado, apple wood bacon, blue cheese crumbles, hard boiled egg, and red onions. Served with house dressing.

Southwest Chicken

$14.95

Bed of greens with avocado, tortilla strips, tomato, cucumber, black bean, grilled chicken, and corn with chipotle drizzle. Served with house ranch.

Chicken Caesar

$12.95

Traditional Italian with chopped romaine, shaved parmesan, grilled chicken, and croutons blended in our house Caesar dressing.

Fish Fry Fridays

2 piece Fish Fry

$12.95

Atlantic Cod in Beer Batter

3 Piece Fish Fry

3 Piece Fish Fry

$14.95

Atlantic Cod in Beer Batter

8 PC Bucket

$24.95

Atlantic Cod in Beer Batter

12 PC Bucket

$32.95

16 PC Bucket

$39.95

Fish Sandwich

$12.95

Soup

Chx Dumpling

Chx Dumpling

$2.95

Soup de Jour

$2.95

QT Chx Dumpling

$8.95

QT Soup De Jour

$8.95

Chili cup

$4.95

Chili bowl

$6.45

QT Chili

$11.95

Beverages

Soda

$2.95
Hot Coffee

Hot Coffee

$2.95

Colectivo!

Iced Coffee

Iced Coffee

$4.45

Hot Tea

$2.95

Iced Tea

$2.95

Milk

$2.95
Fruit Juice

Fruit Juice

$3.49
Fresh Squeeze OJ

Fresh Squeeze OJ

$3.95

Hot Cocoa

$3.45
Java Twist Cran

Java Twist Cran

$4.25

Try the refreshing cranberry brew! Made local in Waukesha.

Shirley Temple (Kiddy Cocktail)

Shirley Temple (Kiddy Cocktail)

$3.50

Smoothies

Berry Blaster

Berry Blaster

$6.49

Blueberry, strawberry, banana, and mango juice

Mr. Green

Mr. Green

$6.49

Fresh Spinach, banana, pineapple, and mango juice.

Power Up Smoothie

Power Up Smoothie

$6.49

Pineapple, mango juice, strawberry, banana,

Life's a Peach

Life's a Peach

$6.49

Peach, Mango, Blueberry, Banana, and Mango Juice.

Friday

Bottomless Mimosa

Bottomless Mimosa

$12.95

Milkshakes

Strawberry Daydream Milkshake

Strawberry Daydream Milkshake

$7.95

Try our strawberry milkshake! Contains: Strawberries, Strawberry Syrup, Ice, Vanilla Ice cream, and Milk.

Vanilla Milkshake

$7.95

Chocolate Milkshake

$7.95
Oreo Milkshake

Oreo Milkshake

$7.95

Vanilla ice-cream with crushed Oreos, ice, vanilla flavoring, and milk.

Pumpkin Carmel Milkshake

$7.95

Kidz Menu

kidz granny waffle

$6.95

kidz french toast

$6.95

kid mooseys slider

$6.95

ninis paninis

$6.95

chx tnders

$6.95

Kidz Simple egg

$6.95

Penny Cakes

$6.95

Apparel

Blue Coop T-Shirt

$25.00

Hat

$10.00

Lip Balm

$5.00
Yellow Coop T-Shirt

Yellow Coop T-Shirt

$25.00

Blue Coop Zip Up

$45.00
Kids Coop T-Shirt

Kids Coop T-Shirt

$25.00

Server Shirt

$25.00

Harvest Season

Turkey Cranberry Panini

Turkey Cranberry Panini

$11.95

Turkey, homemade cranberry sauce and melted Swiss on panini bread.

Harvest Skillet

Harvest Skillet

$12.95

Zucchini, Spinach, turkey, ham, and Swiss with your choice of egg on top of a bed of country potatoes.

Gobble Gobble Oml

Gobble Gobble Oml

$11.95

Turkey breast, zucchini, spinach, and cheddar cheese folded into a 4-egg omelet

Tomato Bacon & Ham

$12.95

Bacon Chicken Chipotle

$12.95

Walnut Cran & Feta Salad

$10.95

Cranberry, walnut, feta, tomato and onion on top a bed of spring mix. Served with raspberry vinaigrette dressing.

Pumpkin Pie Crepes

Pumpkin Pie Crepes

$11.95

Pumpkin pie filling folded into our homemade crepes.

Apple Cinnamon Fr Toast

Apple Cinnamon Fr Toast

$11.95

Apple Cinnamon Glaze on top of our challah bread French Toast and dusted with cinnamon.

Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

350 Delafield St, Waukesha, WI 53188

Directions

Gallery
The Coop image

Similar restaurants in your area

Goddess and The Baker - Brookfield
orange starNo Reviews
340 High Street Brookfield, WI 53045
View restaurantnext
Brunch - Brookfield
orange star3.0 • 35
18895 W Capitol Dr Brookfield, WI 53045
View restaurantnext
Sweet Dreams
orange star4.5 • 347
540 Hartbrook Drive Suite A Hartland, WI 53029
View restaurantnext
Belfre Kitchen
orange star4.6 • 1,111
606 N Genesee St Delafield, WI 53018
View restaurantnext
Vintage Grounds - S74W16825 Janesville Rd
orange starNo Reviews
S74W16825 Janesville Rd Muskego, WI 53150
View restaurantnext
Danny Haskell's - W171 S7260 Lannon Dr
orange starNo Reviews
W171 S7260 Lannon Dr Muskego, WI 53150
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Waukesha

Club 400
orange star4.7 • 107
322 Williams St Waukesha, WI 53186
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Waukesha
New Berlin
review star
Avg 4.3 (2 restaurants)
Brookfield
review star
Avg 3.9 (15 restaurants)
Hartland
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Muskego
review star
No reviews yet
Menomonee Falls
review star
Avg 4 (7 restaurants)
Milwaukee
review star
Avg 4.5 (262 restaurants)
Oconomowoc
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Germantown
review star
Avg 5 (5 restaurants)
Waterford
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston