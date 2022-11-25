- Home
The Coop Waukesha, WI
6 Reviews
$
350 Delafield St
Waukesha, WI 53188
Popular Items
Omelets
Wisco Omelet
A blend of Wisconsin cheese from aged Cheddar and mozzarella Swiss.
Cali Cntry Omelet
An array of fresh vegetables from mushrooms, zucchini, yellow squash, avocado, and spinach blended in with aged Cheddar.
Denver Omelet
Ham, green, bell peppers, and onions with aged Cheddar cheese.
Village Omelet
Fresh spinach, imported feta, and tomato.
Big-Boys Omelet
Ham, sausage, & bacon with Cheddar and mozzarella
Coop Carnita OML
Our signature coop carnitas blended with queso fresco, bell peppers & avocado.
Open Omelet
Gobble Gobble Omelet
Turkey breast, zucchini, spinach, and cheddar cheese folded into a 4-egg omelet.
Skillets
Flank Skillet
Tender strips of flank steak with feta, onions, and bell peppers topped with our salsa Verde. Served on a bed of house red potatoes topped with 2 eggs any style with toast or pancakes.
Coop Skillet
Pulled short ribs, ham, bacon, sausage, mushrooms, onions, and bell peppers topped with Cheddar and pepper jack. Served on a bed of house red potatoes topped with 2 eggs any style with toast or pancakes.
Espanola Skillet
Pulled chicken chipotle in adobo, ham, onions, avocado and bell peppers topped with Cheddar and pepper jack. Served on a bed of house red potatoes topped with 2 eggs any style with toast or pancakes.
Mr. Vege Skillet
Fresh spinach, avocado, mushroom, tomato, bell peppers, onion, zucchini and squash topped with jack and Cheddar. Served on a bed of house red potatoes topped with 2 eggs any style with toast or pancakes.
Carnita Skillet
Our signature coop carnitas blended with queso fresco, bell peppers, avocado, and salsa verde.
Open Skillet
Harvest Skillet
Zucchini, spinach, turkey, ham and swiss cheese with your choice of egg on top of a bed of country potatoes.
Benedicts
Original Benedict
Canadian bacon and English muffin topped with our homemade hollandaise sauce. Poached eggs on top.
Crab Cake Benny
Crab cake sitting over English muffin drizzled with our hollandaise sauce. Poached eggs on top.
Southerner Benny
Sausage patties on top of biscuits and layered with our homemade gravy. Poached eggs on top.
Benedict Florentine
English muffin with sliced tomato and fresh spinach topped with our hollandaise sauce. Poached eggs on top.
Chx & Wfl Benny
Chicken, waffles, poached eggs, with sausage gravy on top.
Waffles
Original Waffle
Golden brown Belgium waffle with our in-house mix. Dusted with powdered sugar.
Chx & Waffle
Belgium waffle topped with fried chicken strips. Dusted with powdered sugar.
Banana Pecan WFL
Baked pecan inside our waffle topped with banana slices. Dusted with powdered sugar.
Granny Wafl Cmbo
Sugar glazed waffles or half Belgium waffle with 2 eggs, 2 bacon, or sausage. Dusted with powdered sugar.
French Toast
FRENCH TST
Delicious challah bread in our homemade cinnamon batter. Dusted with powdered sugar.
Aloha FR TST
Sweet Hawaiian bread dipped in our cinnamon batter. Dusted with powdered sugar.
Strwberry Banana FR TST
Challah bread layered with fresh bananas and hazelnut drizzle. Dusted with powdered sugar.
SHRT STCK FR TST
Banana BREAD FR TST
Banana Bread dipped in our French Toast Batter with icing.
Churro French Toast
Challah Bread dipped in our French Toast Batter with Cinamon Sugar and Icing
Apple Cinnamon French Toast
Apple Cinnamon glaze on top of our challah bread French Toast and dusted cinnamon.
Crepes
Crepes
Plain, Strawberry, or Blueberry
Crzy Mnky Crepe
Fresh bananas and hazelnut drizzle.
Med Custard Crepe
Vanilla custard filled in our crepes with honey and walnuts.
Cloud 9 Crepes
Homemade strawberry cream cheese filling in our crepes with a strawberry garnish!
Pumpkin Pie Crepes
Pumpkin Pie filing folded into our homemade crepe.
Pancakes
Original Pancakes
Homemade batter with powdered sugar.
Red Velvet Cakes
Delicious red buttermilk pancakes topped with our homemade cream cheese icing. Homemade batter with powdered sugar.
Gluten Free Pancakes Shrtstack
Gluten Free Pancake Original
S'Mores Pancake
Pancakes layered with Graham Crackers, Roasted Marshmello, & Hershey's Chocolate.
Power UP Cakes
Multi-grain cakes and granola topped with berries and bananas.
Pumpkin pancakes
Homemade short stack of pumpkin pie pancakes. Topped with vanilla icing and orange zest,
Straight from the Coop
Egg Classic
2 eggs your way, red potato, and toast or pancake.
Steak & Eggs
Eggs your way with red potato and toast or pancakes. Choice of meat Flank Steak or Bistro Center Cut Chuck Tender
Cntry Fry Steak
Southern style steak topped with our homemade sausage gravy and potatoes.
Crn Bf & Hsh
Slow cooked corned beef in our homemade hash and eggs.
Chilaquiles
Fresh corn tortilla chips in our salsa Verde with cheese, cilantro, and onion. Served with your choice of protein and eggs your way.
Breakfast Tacos
Scramble egg with jack and Cheddar and fresh avocado on corn tortillas with drizzled chipotle mayonnaise, cilantro, and onion. Served with potatoes.
Biscuits & Gravy
Homemade Biscuits with a layer of our sausage gravy.
Avocado Toast
Avocado blend, crumbled feta, and tomato on multigrain toast with fruit.
1/2 Biscuits & Gravy
Homemade biscuits with a layer of our sausage gravy.
Sante Fe Cooparito
Burrito studded with egg, monterey jack cheese, onions, peppers, chipotle mayo, avocado, and country potatoes.
Sides
SD Applewood Bacon
SD Sausage
SD Fruit
Pineapple, blueberries, honeydew, cantaloupe, strawberries, and grapes.
SD Corned Beef Hash
SD Toast
SD Ham
SD one Egg
SD Two Egg
SD Fries
SD Red Pot
SD Swt Pot
CNTRY HASHBRWNS
SD Gyro Meat
SD French Tst
SD Mac N Chz
SD Pancake
SD Multigrain pncake
SD Red Velvet pncake
SD Gluten free pncake
SD Frnch Tst
SD. Mama Cheesy Hash
Yogurt & Oatmeal
Extras
Add Ons
Add peppers
Add onions
Add bacon
Add Cheddar
Add Pepperjack
Add Swiss
Add Feta
Add Ham
Add Mozzarella
Add fresh Blueberry
Add fresh Strawberry
Add strawberry compote
Add blueberry compote
Add Mushroom
Add choc chip
Add Avocado
Add Jalapeño
Burgers
Coop Burger
1/2 lb Angus burger served with Cheddar cheese and chipotle mayonnaise.
Cali Burger
1/2 lb Angus burger served with avocado, Cheddar, mayonnaise, tomato, lettuce, and bacon.
Patty Melt
1/2 Angus burger served with fried onions and Swiss cheese on marble rye
Avocado Smash Burger
Sandwich Time
Street Tacos
3 corn tortillas of your choice of cilantro, onion, and avocado with our homemade chipotle mayonnaise.
Tuna Melt Sand
Fresh tuna salad with Swiss cheese on marble rye bread.
Turkey Melt Sand
Fresh sliced turkey breast with Swiss cheese on marble rye bread.
Monte Cristo
Turkey ham, Swiss, and egg on French toast dusted with powdered sugar.
Coop Chx Sandwich
Grilled chicken with bacon and Swiss cheese on a pretzel bun and chipotle mayonnaise.
Classic Reuben
Tender corned beef with Swiss cheese and sauerkraut on marble rye with thousand island dressing.
The Coop Club
Fresh turkey, apple wood bacon, avocado, mayonnaise, tomato, and lettuce on our multi grain toast.
Grilled Cheese Panini
Cheddar, gruyere, and pepper jack melted on our panini bread.
Buffalo Chx Wrap
Breaded chicken strips marinated with bualo sauce, mozzarella, lettuce, and tomato wrapped in a tortilla.
Coop Philly Beef
SIgnature Fresh slow short rib beef on Ciabatta hoagie with fresh onions, mushrooms, mozzarella, and peppers.
Gyro Sandwich
Carved Gryo meat served on top of a pita bread and homemade tzatziki sauce.
Coop Southern Fried Chx
BLT on Multigrain
Egg Salad Sandwich
Salads
Mediterranean Salad
Kalamata olives, bell peppers, red onion, feta, tomato, cucumber, and oregano on a bed of romaine. Served with our house dressing.
Strawberry Walnut
Fresh heritage greens with candied walnuts, tomato, cucumber, crumbled feta, and fresh strawberries. Served with our raspberry vinaigrette.
Coop Cobb Salad
A bed of greens beneath grilled chicken, chopped tomato, cucumber, avocado, apple wood bacon, blue cheese crumbles, hard boiled egg, and red onions. Served with house dressing.
Southwest Chicken
Bed of greens with avocado, tortilla strips, tomato, cucumber, black bean, grilled chicken, and corn with chipotle drizzle. Served with house ranch.
Chicken Caesar
Traditional Italian with chopped romaine, shaved parmesan, grilled chicken, and croutons blended in our house Caesar dressing.
Fish Fry Fridays
Soup
Beverages
Smoothies
Friday
Milkshakes
Strawberry Daydream Milkshake
Try our strawberry milkshake! Contains: Strawberries, Strawberry Syrup, Ice, Vanilla Ice cream, and Milk.
Vanilla Milkshake
Chocolate Milkshake
Oreo Milkshake
Vanilla ice-cream with crushed Oreos, ice, vanilla flavoring, and milk.
Pumpkin Carmel Milkshake
Harvest Season
Turkey Cranberry Panini
Turkey, homemade cranberry sauce and melted Swiss on panini bread.
Harvest Skillet
Zucchini, Spinach, turkey, ham, and Swiss with your choice of egg on top of a bed of country potatoes.
Gobble Gobble Oml
Turkey breast, zucchini, spinach, and cheddar cheese folded into a 4-egg omelet
Tomato Bacon & Ham
Bacon Chicken Chipotle
Walnut Cran & Feta Salad
Cranberry, walnut, feta, tomato and onion on top a bed of spring mix. Served with raspberry vinaigrette dressing.
Pumpkin Pie Crepes
Pumpkin pie filling folded into our homemade crepes.
Apple Cinnamon Fr Toast
Apple Cinnamon Glaze on top of our challah bread French Toast and dusted with cinnamon.
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
350 Delafield St, Waukesha, WI 53188