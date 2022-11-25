Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

The Copper Onion

3,840 Reviews

$$

111 E Broadway

Ste 170

Salt Lake City, UT 84111

Popular Items

Beef Stroganoff
CO Burger
Carbonara

TAKEOUT

Takeout Utensils

Please select the number of cutlery sets you would like to have included with your order.

Cured Olives

$6.00

House cured olives with herbs and citrus.

House Pickles

$6.00

House Bread

$4.00

House sourdough with honey butter and maldon salt.

Patatas Bravas

$9.00

Crispy potatoes, spicy aioli.

Cauliflower

$7.00

Anchovy croutons, capers, caesar aioli.

Fries

$7.00

Parmesan and parsley.

Sauteed Mushrooms

$13.00

Oyster mushrooms with matchstick potatoes, fried egg, and salsa verde.

Romaine Salad

$12.00

Ceasar dressing, anchovy crumbs, fried parsley, parmesan

Ricotta Dumplings

$13.00

House dumplings with thyme, preserved lemon, and parmesan.

Cacio E Pepe

$16.00

House fettuccine, brown butter, black pepper, scallion, pecorino.

Carbonara

$22.00

House fettuccine, cream, parmesan, bacon, egg yolk

Bolognese

$25.00

House fettuccine, preserved chili, whipped ricotta, mint

Beef Stroganoff

$27.00

Wagyu beef, house pappardelle, mushrooms, creme fraiche, and chives.

Coulotte Steak

$44.00

NY strip steak, mashed potatoes, foie butter, bordelaise, watercress

Mary's Chicken

$24.00

Kale, anchovy crouton, currants, pine nuts, and roasted carrots.

CO Burger

$17.00

Grass-fed beef, house bun, caramelized onions, duck fat aioli, and iceberg. Option to add cheddar cheese. Your choice of arugula salad or side of fries.

Trout

$28.00

Greek yogurt, curried lentils, charred lemon

Chocolate Pudding

$10.00

Valrhona chocolate, vanilla whip, maldon salt, olive oil

Asparagus

$6.00

Grilled asparagus with lemon juice and garlic

Crispy Goat Cheese Salad

$13.00

spring mixed greens, herb vinaigrette, crispy goat cheese.

English Peas

$6.00
check markFamily-Friendly
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:30 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Now offering dine-in, takeout, and curbside pickup.

Website

Location

111 E Broadway, Ste 170, Salt Lake City, UT 84111

Directions

City of South Salt Lake
review star
No reviews yet
Sugar House
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.3 (41 restaurants)
East Millcreek
review star
No reviews yet
East Central
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
