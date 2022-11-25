American
The Copper Onion
3,840 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:30 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:30 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:30 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:30 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Now offering dine-in, takeout, and curbside pickup.
Location
111 E Broadway, Ste 170, Salt Lake City, UT 84111
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
More near Salt Lake City