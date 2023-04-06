The Copper Still - Chelsea 206 7th Ave
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
206 7th Ave, New York, NY 10011
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Zucker's Bagels - Chelsea - 242 Eighth Avenue
No Reviews
242 Eighth Avenue New York, NY 10011
View restaurant
Socarrat Paella Bar - Chelsea - 259 w. 19th street
4.2 • 5,058
259 w. 19th street New York, NY 10011
View restaurant