The Cork 1794

710 Reviews

$$

900 West Erie Plaza

Erie, PA 16505

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Firecracker Shrimp
Reddy Burger
Pan Seared Salmon

DINNER FEATURES

Mahi With Fingerling Potatoes, Leeks, Onions, Spinach Chowder, Herb Oil, And Arugula Salad

Butter Nut Squash Ravioli

$34.00Out of stock

Butter Nut Squash & Sage Ravioli, Roasted Garlic Cream, Chili Bread Crumb, Pancetta, Fried Rosemary Needles, Black Truffle Ricotta, Pecorino Romano

Asiago Cheese Ravioli

$34.00

Asiago Cheese Ravioli, Roasted Garlic Cream, Chili Bread Crumb, Pancetta, Fried Rosemary Needles, Black Truffle Ricotta, Pecorino Romano

Starters

Burrata

Burrata

$16.00

Cherry Tomatoes, Basil Pesto, Pine Nuts, Baguettes, Balsamic Reduction

Firecracker Shrimp

Firecracker Shrimp

$16.00

Sriracha & Sesame Seed Aioli, Chives

Tuna Lettuce Tartare Cups

Tuna Lettuce Tartare Cups

$20.00

Lime, Cilantro, Red Onion, Ginger Miso Carrot Aioli, Sesame Seed

Jumbo Lump Crab Cake

Jumbo Lump Crab Cake

$26.00

Lemon, Garlic Aioli

Philly Cheese Steak Egg Rolls

$18.00

Caramelized Onions, Roasted Red Peppers, Smoked Gouda Fondue

Calamari

Calamari

$16.00

Thai Chili Sauce, Lemon

Naan Bread

Naan Bread

$12.00

Grilled Naan Bread, Extra Virgin Garlic Olive Oil, Za'atar Spice, Whipped Feta

Lobster & Butter

$22.00

Grilled Ciabatta, White Truffle

Soups & Salads

Pumpkin Pie Soup

$7.00

Pumpkin Biqsue, Fried Sage, Maple Creme Fraiche

Crab Bisque

Crab Bisque

$10.00

Crab Stock Velouté’, Chive Oil, Buttered Crab

Caesar

Caesar

$12.00

Romaine, Caesar Dressing, Garlic Croutons, Pecorino Romano Cheese, Cracked Black Pepper

Apple Salad

$16.00

Spinach, Kale, Brussels Sprouts, Blue Cheese, Candied Walnuts, Pomegranate Vinaigrette

Wedge

Wedge

$12.00

Iceberg Lettuce, Blue Cheese Dressing, Bacon, Cherry Tomato, Chives

Roasted Beet Salad

Roasted Beet Salad

$14.00

Arugula, Spinach, Shaved Almonds, Goat Cheese, Pickled Red Onions, Luxardo Cherry Vinaigrette

Side Apple Salad

$8.00

Spinach, Kale, Brussels Sprouts, Blue Cheese, Candied Walnuts, Pomegranate Vinaigrette

Side Wedge

$6.00

Iceberg Lettuce, Blue Cheese Dressing, Bacon, Cherry Tomato, Chives

Side Roasted Beet Salad

Side Roasted Beet Salad

$7.00

Arugula, Spinach, Shaved Almonds, Goat Cheese, Pickled Red Onions, Luxardo Cherry Vinaigrette

Side Caesar

Side Caesar

$6.00

Romaine, Caesar Dressing, Garlic Croutons, Pecorino Romano

Steakhouse

12oz Dry Aged Strip

$44.00

28-day Dry-Aged Strip Steak

14 oz NY Strip Steak

14 oz NY Strip Steak

$39.00

Herb Butter

16 oz Ribeye

16 oz Ribeye

$44.00

32oz Porterhouse

$79.00
8 oz Filet

8 oz Filet

$48.00

Herb Butter

Bone-In Filet 12oz

$75.00

Cork Burger

$26.00

8oz Brisket Blend Patty, Truffle Aioli, Fig & Bacon Jam, Mushroom Mix, Aged White Cheddar, Arugula, Served With Shoestring Fries

Crab Cake Sandwich

Crab Cake Sandwich

$28.00

Garlic Aioli, Tomato, Lettuce, Toasted Kaiser Roll, Served with French Fries

Reddy Burger

Reddy Burger

$16.00

Two 4 oz. Patties, Housemade Dill Pickles, Shredded Lettuce, Sliced Onion, American Cheese, Secret Sauce, Toasted Kaiser Roll, Served with French Fries

Dry Aged Ribeye

$56.00Out of stock

Entrees

14oz Double Bone Pork Chop

14oz Double Bone Pork Chop

$32.00

Warm German Potato Salad, Brussel Sprouts, Heirloom Carrots, Gravy

King Trumpet Mushroom

King Trumpet Mushroom

$26.00

Cauliflower, Butternut Squash, Cauliflower Cashew Polenta, Pickled Onions

Lobster Gnocchi

$39.00

Cherry Tomatoes, Tomato Parmesan Cream Sauce, Chives, Pecorino Romano, Lemon Ricotta

Chicken Fried Short Rib

$32.00

Cauliflower Parsnip Puree, Heirloom Carrots, Swiss Chard, Beef Jus, Chimichurri

1/2 Brick Chicken

1/2 Brick Chicken

$26.00

Garlic Fingerling Potato, White Bean Puree, Spinach, Feta, Lemon Parsley Vinaigrette

Pan Seared Salmon

Pan Seared Salmon

$28.00

Pumpkin Risotto, Shaved Brussels Sprouts, Miso Lime cream, Pomegranate Arils

Scallops

Scallops

$46.00

Linguine, Pancetta, Brown Butter, Butternut Squash Cream, Basil Pesto

Surf & Turf

$34.00

Shrimp, Beef Short Rib, Aged Cheddar Grits, Andouille Sausage, Jalapeno Oil, Cherry Tomatoes, Trinity Vegetables

Desserts

Chocolate Mousse Layered Cake

$9.00

Whipped Cream, Macerated Strawberries

Cheesecake

$9.00

Sweet Potato Cheesecake

$10.00

Maple Crème Fraiche, Pomegranate Arils

Sides

Mac n' Cheese

$8.00

Smoked Gouda, Bacon, Breadcrumbs

Grilled Asparagus

$7.00

Olive Oil, Pecorino Romano, Grilled Lemon

Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

Butter, Cream

Fried Brussels Sprouts

$6.00

Sweet Vidalia Onion, Bacon Vinaigrette

Truffle Fries

$6.00

Shoestring French Fries, Truffle Salt

Side Risotto

$8.00

Truffle, Parmesan

Add Scallop

$8.00

Pan Seared Scallop

Shrimp Scampi

$13.00

Six Jumbo Shrimp, White Wine, Butter, and Garlic Sauce

Kids Menu

Kids Buttered Noodles

$7.00

Cavatappi, Butter, Grated Pecorino Romano

Kids Burger

$8.00

1/4lb Pattie, Kaiser Roll

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Breaded Chicken Tenders

Kids Mac N Cheese

$8.00

Cavatappi Noodles, House made Cheese Sauce

Not available for DELIVERY

Must come inside with valid ID.

Sparkling Wine By The Bottle

Palmer & Co. Brut Reserve: Champagne, France

Palmer & Co. Brut Reserve: Champagne, France

$140.00
Boron, Prosecco: Italy

Boron, Prosecco: Italy

$45.00
Hacienda, Method Champenoise: California

Hacienda, Method Champenoise: California

$35.00Out of stock

Boron, Rose Prosecco: Italy

$50.00

Cabernet Franc By The Bottle

Mazza: Lake Erie

Mazza: Lake Erie

$18.00

Cabernet Sauvignon By The Bottle

Amavi: Walla Walla, Washington

Amavi: Walla Walla, Washington

$47.00
Caymus: Napa, California

Caymus: Napa, California

$121.00
Dominus Napanook, Napa California

Dominus Napanook, Napa California

$125.00
Heitz, Napa: Napa, California 2017

Heitz, Napa: Napa, California 2017

$112.00
Mollydooker, Maitre D': McLaren Vale, Australia

Mollydooker, Maitre D': McLaren Vale, Australia

$31.00
Mount Veeder: Napa, California

Mount Veeder: Napa, California

$39.00Out of stock
Nickel & Nickel, Quicksilver Vineyard: Rutherford, California

Nickel & Nickel, Quicksilver Vineyard: Rutherford, California

$155.00
Stag's Leap Fay: Napa, California

Stag's Leap Fay: Napa, California

$180.00Out of stock
Truchard: Carneros, California

Truchard: Carneros, California

$44.00

Chardonnay By The Bottle

Dom. Deux Roches, 'Vielles Vignes': Pouilly-Fuissé, France

Dom. Deux Roches, 'Vielles Vignes': Pouilly-Fuissé, France

$40.00
Heitz: Napa Valley, California

Heitz: Napa Valley, California

$50.00
Macrostie, 'Wildcat': Sonoma, California

Macrostie, 'Wildcat': Sonoma, California

$40.00
Raymond: Napa Valley, California

Raymond: Napa Valley, California

$21.00Out of stock
Trefethen, 'Double T': Napa Valley, California

Trefethen, 'Double T': Napa Valley, California

$22.00

French Bordeaux By The Bottle

Ch. Haute Beyzac, Haut-Medoc, 2018: Haut-Medoc, France

Ch. Haute Beyzac, Haut-Medoc, 2018: Haut-Medoc, France

$30.00
Ch. Haut Beyzac, Cru, Bourgeouis: Bordeaux, France

Ch. Haut Beyzac, Cru, Bourgeouis: Bordeaux, France

$36.00
Ch. Des Tourtes, Cuvée Prestige, Rouge, 2015: France

Ch. Des Tourtes, Cuvée Prestige, Rouge, 2015: France

$36.00

French Burgundy By The Bottle

Delas Freres, Esprit, Cotes du Rhone

Delas Freres, Esprit, Cotes du Rhone

$24.00Out of stock
Dom. Desertaux Ferrand, Cotes de Nuits, Villages

Dom. Desertaux Ferrand, Cotes de Nuits, Villages

$61.00Out of stock
Domaine- Drouhin, Laroze Gevrey-Chambertin

Domaine- Drouhin, Laroze Gevrey-Chambertin

$117.00Out of stock
J.M. Boillot, Pommard Cru

J.M. Boillot, Pommard Cru

$114.00

Interesting Whites By The Bottle

Arundel, Young Love, Niagara: Lake Erie

Arundel, Young Love, Niagara: Lake Erie

$25.00
Ch. Des Tourtes, Le Duo, Blanc: Bordeaux, France

Ch. Des Tourtes, Le Duo, Blanc: Bordeaux, France

$45.00
Ch. Pilet, Entre deux Mers, White Bordeaux: Entre deux Mers, France

Ch. Pilet, Entre deux Mers, White Bordeaux: Entre deux Mers, France

$35.00
Massi di Mandorlai, Vermentino: Tuscany, Italy

Massi di Mandorlai, Vermentino: Tuscany, Italy

$30.00
Stellenbosch, 'bush vine', Chenin Blanc: Stellenbosch, South Africa

Stellenbosch, 'bush vine', Chenin Blanc: Stellenbosch, South Africa

$21.00Out of stock
Truchard, Rousanne: Carneros, California

Truchard, Rousanne: Carneros, California

$31.00
Villa Wolf, Gerwurtzraminer: Pfalz, Germany

Villa Wolf, Gerwurtzraminer: Pfalz, Germany

$21.00
Voerziomartini, Arneis: Langhe, Italy

Voerziomartini, Arneis: Langhe, Italy

$32.00Out of stock

Italian Wine By The Bottle

Barichello, Torraia (Malbec, Sangiovese)

Barichello, Torraia (Malbec, Sangiovese)

$45.00
Antinori, Tignanello

Antinori, Tignanello

$180.00Out of stock
Tenute, Costa Bianchi, Floribella, Amarone

Tenute, Costa Bianchi, Floribella, Amarone

$68.00Out of stock
Poppiano, Il Cortile, Chianti

Poppiano, Il Cortile, Chianti

$45.00
Vigna Troverso, Troj

Vigna Troverso, Troj

$25.00

Malbec By The Bottle

Red Schooner: Argentine Grapes, Napa vinification

Red Schooner: Argentine Grapes, Napa vinification

$40.00

Merlot By The Bottle

La Historia (by castello di poppiano): Tuscany, Italy

La Historia (by castello di poppiano): Tuscany, Italy

$71.00
St. Supéry: Rutherford, California

St. Supéry: Rutherford, California

$72.00
Chateau St. Michelle, Merlot

Chateau St. Michelle, Merlot

$30.00Out of stock

Pinot Grigio/Pinot Gris By The Bottle

Boron: Veneto, Italy

Boron: Veneto, Italy

$30.00

Van Duzer: Willamette Valley, Oregon

$43.00

Pinot Noir By The Bottle

Baileyana “Firepeak”: Edna Valley, California

Baileyana “Firepeak”: Edna Valley, California

$31.00Out of stock

Van Duzer, Saffron Fields: Santa Lucia Highlands, California

$75.00
Illahe Estate: Willamette Valley, Oregon

Illahe Estate: Willamette Valley, Oregon

$36.00
Mer Soleil, Santa Lucia Highlands, California

Mer Soleil, Santa Lucia Highlands, California

$50.00

Bouchard Aine, Pinot Noir, France

$60.00

Red Blend By The Bottle

Casa Santos, Colossal Reserva: Lisbon, Portugal

Casa Santos, Colossal Reserva: Lisbon, Portugal

$18.00Out of stock
Pepperbridge, Trine: Walla Walla, Washington

Pepperbridge, Trine: Walla Walla, Washington

$87.00
Stag's Leap, Hands of Time: Napa, California

Stag's Leap, Hands of Time: Napa, California

$43.00
Cooper & Thief, Bourbon Barrel Aged Red: California

Cooper & Thief, Bourbon Barrel Aged Red: California

$40.00
Luis Barichelo, Triturris: Tuscany, Italy

Luis Barichelo, Triturris: Tuscany, Italy

$22.00
6 mile, Derby Red: Lake Erie

6 mile, Derby Red: Lake Erie

$35.00

Riesling By The Bottle

Chapoutier, Schieferkopf: Baden, Germany

Chapoutier, Schieferkopf: Baden, Germany

$60.00
Nik Weis, St. Urbans Hof: Mosel, Germany

Nik Weis, St. Urbans Hof: Mosel, Germany

$50.00

Rosè By The Bottle

Herazthy, Gypsy Rosé: California

Herazthy, Gypsy Rosé: California

$20.00Out of stock
Prisoner, 'Unshackled', Rosé: California

Prisoner, 'Unshackled', Rosé: California

$30.00

Sauvignon Blanc By The Bottle

Tangent: Edna Valley, California

Tangent: Edna Valley, California

$20.00Out of stock
Frog's Leap: Rutherford, California

Frog's Leap: Rutherford, California

$65.00Out of stock
Spottswoode: Sonoma, California

Spottswoode: Sonoma, California

$60.00
Ladoucette, Comte LaFonde, Sancerre: Sancere, France

Ladoucette, Comte LaFonde, Sancerre: Sancere, France

$65.00Out of stock

St. Supery, Sauvignon Blanc, Napa

$40.00

Spanish By The Bottle

Cal Grau, Petite Agnes

Cal Grau, Petite Agnes

$39.00
Abadia, Retuerta, "Seleccion Especial"

Abadia, Retuerta, "Seleccion Especial"

$46.00Out of stock
Clos Berenguer, Clos de Tafall, Tinto

Clos Berenguer, Clos de Tafall, Tinto

$29.00

Syrah/Shiraz/Petite Syrah By The Bottle

Mollydooker, Blue Eyed Boy: Australia

Mollydooker, Blue Eyed Boy: Australia

$107.00

Tenet ‘The Pundit’: Columbia Valley, Washington

$47.00
Frog’s Leap Petite Sirah: Napa Valley, California

Frog’s Leap Petite Sirah: Napa Valley, California

$85.00
Truchard: Carneros, Califronia

Truchard: Carneros, Califronia

$55.00

Zinfandel By The Bottle

Heitz, "Ink Grade": Napa, California

Heitz, "Ink Grade": Napa, California

$44.00Out of stock
The Prisoner, Saldo: California

The Prisoner, Saldo: California

$49.00
Peirano, 'Immortal': Lodi, California

Peirano, 'Immortal': Lodi, California

$18.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 3:00 am
Monday4:00 am - 4:29 pm, 4:30 pm - 3:00 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 4:29 pm, 4:30 pm - 3:00 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 4:29 pm, 4:30 pm - 3:00 am
Thursday4:00 am - 4:29 pm, 4:30 pm - 3:00 am
Friday4:00 am - 4:29 pm, 4:30 pm - 3:00 am
Saturday4:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Our new location in the West Erie Plaza expands not only our square footage, but also our ability to deliver an experience like no other. With seating for more than 200, we offer a setting to match your mood.

Website

Location

900 West Erie Plaza, Erie, PA 16505

Directions

Gallery
The Cork 1794 image
The Cork 1794 image

