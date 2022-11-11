The Cork and Board CoHatch

"Taste of Cork + Board" Wine Event- June 18th, 2021

Join us for "A Taste of Cork + Board" Wine Event at BUILD- Bellefontaine May 14th, 4:30-7:30pm! A charcuterie spread, including unique cheeses, local hand-crafted salamis, and mouth-watering condiments such as olives, pickles, peppers, jams, breads, and cocolates. The charcuterie boards will be complimented by samples of the low-intervention wines offered at the Cork + Board location in Downtown Springfield, OH. Full-size retail items will also be available for sale at the event. Tickets are $15 per person for a "Happy" hour of discovering the foods, savoring the flavors, experiencing the fun...and wine!