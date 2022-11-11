Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges

The Cork and Board CoHatch

101 S Fountain Avenue

Springfield, OH 45502

WINE CLUB PACKAGES

$30/mo for one year $35/mo for 6 months $40/mo for 3 months Memberships include an exciting tasting flight and a Club-Exclusive wine each month. (Time restrictions may apply for tastings and bottle pickup.) Sign up online for yourself or to gift membership to a wine-loving friend! Details will be emailed with purchase. THANK YOU for supporting your small local businesses! Please message or email with any questions.
12 months for $30/month

12 months for $30/month

$360.00

Memberships include an exciting tasting flight and a Club-Exclusive wine each month, plus discounts on purchases and event tickets. (Time restrictions apply for tastings and bottle pickup.) Sign up for yourself or to gift membership to a wine-loving friend! Details will be emailed with purchase. THANK YOU for supporting a small local businesses! Please message or email with any questions.

6 months for $35/month

6 months for $35/month

$210.00

Memberships include an exciting tasting flight and a Club-Exclusive wine each month, plus discounts on purchases and event tickets. (Time restrictions apply for tastings and bottle pickup.) Sign up for yourself or to gift membership to a wine-loving friend! Details will be emailed with purchase. THANK YOU for supporting a small local businesses! Please message or email with any questions.

3 months for $40/month

3 months for $40/month

$120.00

Memberships include an exciting tasting flight and a Club-Exclusive wine each month, plus discounts on purchases and event tickets. (Time restrictions apply for tastings and bottle pickup.) Sign up for yourself or to gift membership to a wine-loving friend! Details will be emailed with purchase. THANK YOU for supporting a small local businesses! Please message or email with any questions.

WHITE

Aphros Vihno Verde

$21.50Out of stock

Beckham Amphora Blanc

$37.75

Boundary Breaks Riesling Bubbly Dry

$26.75

BIG SALT

$26.75

Camino Roca Altxerri

$26.75

Camp Chardonnay

$21.50

Carpinus Harslevelu

$21.50

Darting Riesling

$21.50

Domitia

$21.50

Drop By Drop

$21.50

Escudo Real Vihno Verde

$16.50Out of stock

Fine Disregard Semillon

$32.25

Florent Le Clos Vouvray

$32.25

Folk White Light

$21.50

Garalis Terra Ambera

$26.75

Gonzales Naranjo Orange

$32.25

Hirschvergnügen

$21.50

Hunky Dory White Blend

$21.50

Kloof Street Chenin Blanc

$21.50

Les Parcelles Muscadet

$21.50

Love You Bunches White

$26.75

Lumine Moscato

$21.50

Mar de Vinas Albarino

$21.50

Ravines Chardonnay

$26.75

Ravines Dry Riesling

$26.75

Revolucionaria

$32.25

Vermentino Vigne Basse

$25.00

Zeitgeist Trousseau Gris

$37.75

Reveur Pierre

$26.50

Comtesse Sauv

$16.50Out of stock

Bloodroot Chardonnay

$26.50

La Rame Bordeaux

$26.75Out of stock

Savoie Abymes

$21.50

Huia

$26.75Out of stock

La Rame Bordeaux

$26.75Out of stock

Lieu Dit Melon

$26.75

Kobal

$21.75

Via Semillion Hulk

$21.50

Big Salt Orange

$26.75

Via Torrontes Brutal

$32.25

Spook Light Pinot Gris

$37.75

Bajia

$32.25

Screaming Betty

$26.75

Supernatural Sauv

$26.75

Leitz

$20.00

Grochau Chard

$30.00

Evolucio

$16.25

Primosole

$16.25

ROSE

Escudo Verde Rose

$16.50

Can Sumoi

$26.75

Folk Machine

$26.75

Grenache Gris

$16.50

La Bernarde

$21.50

Love You Bunches Rose

$26.75

Montecastrillo

$16.50

Weeping Juan

$26.75

Broc

$26.75Out of stock

Lioco

$32.25

La Ferme Cotes Du Rhone

$15.00

Can Sumoi La Rosa

$26.75

Bajia Rose

$32.25

Revur Rose

$26.75

RED

Airlie Bank Cab Franc

$26.75Out of stock

Becco Rosso Lambrusco

$21.50

Crunchy Roastie

$26.75

Dashe Zinfandel

$26.75

Dido Blend

$26.75Out of stock

Eggo

$32.00Out of stock

Folk Machine Pinot Noir

$26.75

Grace Grenache

$37.25

HeHo Rouge

$16.25Out of stock

Hayes Valley Zin

$16.25Out of stock

Jijiji

$21.50

Il Frappato

$26.75Out of stock

Ja! Temp

$16.25Out of stock

La Cuad blend

$26.75Out of stock

Le Clos Rouge

$21.50Out of stock

Lioco Pinot

$26.75

Love You Bunches Red

$26.75

Los Cantos

$21.50Out of stock

Ravines MAX

$32.75

Ravines Pinot

$32.75

Requiem Cab

$26.75

Selva Alicante

$43.00

Stamnaki Agiorgitiko

$16.25Out of stock

The Introduction Red

$21.50Out of stock

Tres Palacios Cab Sauv

$16.25Out of stock

Vermentino Nero

$26.75

ZRed $15

$16.25

ZRed $20

$21.50

ZRed $25

$26.75

ZRed $30

$32.25

Pannonhalmi Pinot

$21.50Out of stock

Weon Carignan

$16.25

Laely Cab Sauv

$37.50Out of stock

Lieu Dit Franc

$37.50

Louis Max Cotes du Rhone

$26.50

Boundary Breaks Cab Franc

$21.50

Point Ormond Shiraz

$21.50Out of stock

Combé Trousseau

$37.75Out of stock

Dureuil Rully En Guesnes

$43.00Out of stock

Mas De Gorgonnier

$26.75Out of stock

Hayes Valley Merlot

$16.25Out of stock

Tinto

$15.00Out of stock

Avignonesi Rosso

$21.50

Bel Air Beaujolais

$21.50

Greneche Gamay Trousseau

$32.25Out of stock

Messanges Rouge

$21.50

Innocent Dove

$26.75

Paisen Tina Ja

Finca El Porron

$21.50Out of stock

Vaglio Temple

$26.75

The Stump Jump

$21.50Out of stock

Chateau LEscart

$26.75Out of stock

Can Sumoi

$26.75

Camp Zinfadel

$21.50

Via Bonarda

$21.50Out of stock

Via La Criolla

$21.50Out of stock

Pipeño

$20.00

Lobo Carmenere

$26.75

Predator Zin

$21.50

SPARKLING

Biutiful Sparkling Rosé- dry

$16.25

Biutiful Sparkling White- Dry

$16.25Out of stock

Bosco Rose

$22.50

Casas De Mar

$21.50Out of stock

Cava Brut

$16.50Out of stock

Combe Pet Nat

$48.25

Fiorini Lambrusco

$21.50

FIZZANTE White Pêt Nat

$26.75

Flare Moscato

$21.50

Melanthia Ancestral Rose

$26.75Out of stock

Pampaneo

$26.75

Phaunus Loureiro

$32.00

Phaunus Pet Nat Rose

$32.00Out of stock

Phaunus Pet Nat White

$32.00

Prosecco Brut

$21.50

Weeping Juan

$26.75

Innocent Bystander

$21.50

Bridal Cases

$85.00Out of stock

Champagne

$60.00

Tuff Nutt

$26.75

CIDER

Astarbe Sidra

$10.75

Eve's Cider Autumn Gold 375ml Sparkling

$16.25Out of stock

Eve's Cidery Albee Hill

$21.50

Albee Ice Cider

$37.75Out of stock

DESSERT

Fino Sherry

$16.50

Manzanilla Sherry

$16.50

Port Ruby

$21.50

Port Tawny

$21.50

Port White

$26.75

Ice Cider- NY

$37.75

Ice Cider- Sweden

$43.00

SANGRIA

Sangria

$26.75

Key Line Pie- white sangria

Sangria- liter

$32.25

1/2 Bottle

$14.00

Gallon-3

$220.00

CANS

Canned Wine 4-pack

$21.50

1/2 Bottles

Barbera D'Asti

$12.00Out of stock

Conquilla

$12.00Out of stock

Domaine Chateau

$12.00

Enon Montessori Fundraiser

A fun, educational, and delicious Wine Tasting and Pairing at COhatch in Downtown Springfield. Half of the ticket amount will go to Enon Montessori Fundraising! Limit 15 people per time slot.

Wine Tasting Event- 4pm

$30.00

A fun, educational, and delicious Wine Tasting and Pairing at COhatch in Downtown Springfield. Half of the ticket amount will go to Enon Montessori Fundraising! Limit 15 people per time slot.

Wine Tasting Event- 6pm

$30.00

A fun, educational, and delicious Wine Tasting and Pairing at COhatch in Downtown Springfield. Half of the ticket amount will go to Enon Montessori Fundraising! Limit 15 people per time slot.

Service Fee

$25.00

WINE CLUB

C+B Wine Club includes a flight of four new wines to try on premesis and a bottle of something unique to take home! The monthly bottle will NOT be one that is sold regularly in our retail shop, but exclusive to our club members (additional bottles can be ordered by members). More information will be emailed upon enrollment to the CBClub!

3 Months

$120.00

6 Months

$210.00

12 Months

$360.00

"Taste of Cork + Board" Wine Event- June 18th, 2021

Join us for "A Taste of Cork + Board" Wine Event at BUILD- Bellefontaine May 14th, 4:30-7:30pm! A charcuterie spread, including unique cheeses, local hand-crafted salamis, and mouth-watering condiments such as olives, pickles, peppers, jams, breads, and cocolates. The charcuterie boards will be complimented by samples of the low-intervention wines offered at the Cork + Board location in Downtown Springfield, OH. Full-size retail items will also be available for sale at the event. Tickets are $15 per person for a "Happy" hour of discovering the foods, savoring the flavors, experiencing the fun...and wine!
Cloud Sauvignon

Cloud Sauvignon

$20.00

One hour of the Taste of Cork+Board Tasting Event at BUILD Cowork + Space (139 W Columbus Ave, Bellefontaine). Enjoy a variety of charcuterie treats along with accompanying samples of low-intervention wines. Retail foods and beverages will be available for additional purchase. Please retain your reciept of purchase as an entry ticket.

Faneuil Chardonnay

Faneuil Chardonnay

$25.00

One hour of the Taste of Cork+Board Tasting Event at BUILD Cowork + Space (139 W Columbus Ave, Bellefontaine). Enjoy a variety of charcuterie treats along with accompanying samples of low-intervention wines. Retail foods and beverages will be available for additional purchase. Please retain your reciept of purchase as an entry ticket.

Spanish Rosé

Spanish Rosé

$15.00

One hour of the Taste of Cork+Board Tasting Event at BUILD Cowork + Space (139 W Columbus Ave, Bellefontaine). Enjoy a variety of charcuterie treats along with accompanying samples of low-intervention wines. Retail foods and beverages will be available for additional purchase. Please retain your reciept of purchase as an entry ticket.

Lioco Pinot Noir

$25.00

Lambrusco

$15.00

BUILD-YOUR-OWN BOARD

Large Board with Charcuterie Items included

Large Board with Charcuterie Items included

$120.00

Wine and Food Gift Baskets- PreOrder

Wine and Charcuterie Gift Baskets- Choose the wine and we’ll add meats, cheeses, and accompaniments to complete the experience! Please comment with any allergies or preferences. Prices may vary with any changes or substitutions. Advertised baskets will sometimes be readily available. Two-day lead time is normally needed to build custom baskets, but call to ask about in stock items if a basket is needed sooner.
Single Basket (choose 1 bottle, includes food pairing)

Single Basket (choose 1 bottle, includes food pairing)

$75.00

Choose 1 style of wine and the basket will come with one local gourmet cured meat, one cheese, a condiment, and crackers or gluten-free fig cake in a quality decorative basket or box. Pairings will vary depending on the style of wine chosen.

Double Basket (choose 2 bottles, includes food pairings

Double Basket (choose 2 bottles, includes food pairings

$145.00

Choose 2 styles of wine and the basket will come with two local gourmet cured meats, two cheeses, condiments, and crackers or gluten-free fig cake in a quality decorative basket or box. Pairings will vary depending on the style of wine chosen.

Triple Basket (choose 3 bottles, includes food pairings)

Triple Basket (choose 3 bottles, includes food pairings)

$215.00

Choose 3 styles of wine and the basket will come with three local gourmet cured meats, three cheeses, condiments, and crackers or gluten-free fig cake in a quality decorative basket or box. Pairings will vary depending on the style of wine chosen.

Deluxe Basket (3-4 wine varieties, food pairings, and added accessories)

Deluxe Basket (3-4 wine varieties, food pairings, and added accessories)

$250.00

A spread of four wine styles paired with local salamis, unique cheeses, jams, jellies, pastes, olives, peppers, and cakes or crackers on a beautiful and reusable oval basket.

Mimosa Kit and Cheese Pairing

$40.00

Add 2 Flute Glasses to Basket

$10.00

Cheese Board w/ Knives + Cheeses

$50.00

Single Bottle Plus++

$100.00

XL Deluxe Variety

$350.00

XL Deluxe Variety

$400.00

$10

$10.00

$20

$20.00

$50

$50.00

$60

$60.00

$75

$75.00

Rob Rue

$350.00

Food Only Gift Baskets- PreOrder

Cheese Only, Vegetarian Basket

$85.00

An assortment of 4 unique cheeses, jams, olives, peppers, fig cake, and crackers in a basket or serving board.

Meat Only Basket

Meat Only Basket

$95.00

Five Midwest-made salamis with a few jams, olives, or peppers. Add a box of crackers for $5 separately.

Charcuterie Basket

$145.00

An assortment of Midwest-made salamis, unique cheeses, jams, olives, peppers, fig cake, and crackers in a useful basket or tray.

Deluxe Charcuterie and Serving Tray

$205.00

The full spread of local salamis, unique cheeses, jams, jellies, pastes, olives, peppers, cakes, and crackers on a beautiful and reusable wood serving tray.

CHEESE

Humbolt Fog

$42.00

Mustard

Fig Goat

$5.50

Capriole

$20.00

Drunken Goat /oz

$1.50

Carmelized Onion /oz

$1.50

Smoked Bleu

$2.00

Smoked Bleu /oz

$2.00

Smoked Bleu 4oz

$8.00

Awe Brie/oz

$2.50

Foxglove Dbl Crm/oz

$2.50

KY Rose

$2.25

Lamb Chopper/oz

$3.00

Morbier/oz

$1.50

Blueberry/oz

$1.50

Humbolt/oz

$3.50

Cut/Board Fee Per Cheese

$1.50

Mustard

$1.75

Mustard

$1.75

Mustard/oz

$1.75

Tulip

$16.50

Smoked Bleu

$50.00

CRACKERS/CHIPS

Jennifer's Flatbreads

$6.50

Fig Cake

$8.75

Flatbread

$6.50Out of stock

Flouwer Crackers

$11.50Out of stock

Wine Chips (small)

$6.00Out of stock

MEATS

Crisps

$8.25Out of stock

North Country

$15.00

Tempest

$15.00

Chocolate Salame

$17.00Out of stock

Chorizo

$8.75

OLIVES

Bloody Mary

$8.75

Blue Cheese

$8.75

Sangria

$8.75

SWEETS

Mast Bar

$3.25

Candy Bar Single

$3.25Out of stock

Candy Bar Packs

$5.50

Fig Cake

$8.50

Cookie

$2.50

JAMS

Bacon

$11.00

Brin Singles

$4.00

Cab/pepper

$12.00Out of stock

Cocktail Cubes

$15.00Out of stock

Quince

$12.00

Tomato

$8.75

Yum 3 Pack

$12.00

Yum Singles

$4.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
101 S Fountain Avenue, Springfield, OH 45502

