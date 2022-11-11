- Home
- /
- Springfield
- /
- Bars & Lounges
- /
- The Cork and Board - CoHatch
The Cork and Board CoHatch
No reviews yet
101 S Fountain Avenue
Springfield, OH 45502
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
WINE CLUB PACKAGES
12 months for $30/month
Memberships include an exciting tasting flight and a Club-Exclusive wine each month, plus discounts on purchases and event tickets. (Time restrictions apply for tastings and bottle pickup.) Sign up for yourself or to gift membership to a wine-loving friend! Details will be emailed with purchase. THANK YOU for supporting a small local businesses! Please message or email with any questions.
6 months for $35/month
Memberships include an exciting tasting flight and a Club-Exclusive wine each month, plus discounts on purchases and event tickets. (Time restrictions apply for tastings and bottle pickup.) Sign up for yourself or to gift membership to a wine-loving friend! Details will be emailed with purchase. THANK YOU for supporting a small local businesses! Please message or email with any questions.
3 months for $40/month
Memberships include an exciting tasting flight and a Club-Exclusive wine each month, plus discounts on purchases and event tickets. (Time restrictions apply for tastings and bottle pickup.) Sign up for yourself or to gift membership to a wine-loving friend! Details will be emailed with purchase. THANK YOU for supporting a small local businesses! Please message or email with any questions.
WHITE
Aphros Vihno Verde
Beckham Amphora Blanc
Boundary Breaks Riesling Bubbly Dry
BIG SALT
Camino Roca Altxerri
Camp Chardonnay
Carpinus Harslevelu
Darting Riesling
Domitia
Drop By Drop
Escudo Real Vihno Verde
Fine Disregard Semillon
Florent Le Clos Vouvray
Folk White Light
Garalis Terra Ambera
Gonzales Naranjo Orange
Hirschvergnügen
Hunky Dory White Blend
Kloof Street Chenin Blanc
Les Parcelles Muscadet
Love You Bunches White
Lumine Moscato
Mar de Vinas Albarino
Ravines Chardonnay
Ravines Dry Riesling
Revolucionaria
Vermentino Vigne Basse
Zeitgeist Trousseau Gris
Reveur Pierre
Comtesse Sauv
Bloodroot Chardonnay
La Rame Bordeaux
Savoie Abymes
Huia
La Rame Bordeaux
Lieu Dit Melon
Kobal
Via Semillion Hulk
Big Salt Orange
Via Torrontes Brutal
Spook Light Pinot Gris
Bajia
Screaming Betty
Supernatural Sauv
Leitz
Grochau Chard
Evolucio
Primosole
ROSE
RED
Airlie Bank Cab Franc
Becco Rosso Lambrusco
Crunchy Roastie
Dashe Zinfandel
Dido Blend
Eggo
Folk Machine Pinot Noir
Grace Grenache
HeHo Rouge
Hayes Valley Zin
Jijiji
Il Frappato
Ja! Temp
La Cuad blend
Le Clos Rouge
Lioco Pinot
Love You Bunches Red
Los Cantos
Ravines MAX
Ravines Pinot
Requiem Cab
Selva Alicante
Stamnaki Agiorgitiko
The Introduction Red
Tres Palacios Cab Sauv
Vermentino Nero
ZRed $15
ZRed $20
ZRed $25
ZRed $30
Pannonhalmi Pinot
Weon Carignan
Laely Cab Sauv
Lieu Dit Franc
Louis Max Cotes du Rhone
Boundary Breaks Cab Franc
Point Ormond Shiraz
Combé Trousseau
Dureuil Rully En Guesnes
Mas De Gorgonnier
Hayes Valley Merlot
Tinto
Avignonesi Rosso
Bel Air Beaujolais
Greneche Gamay Trousseau
Messanges Rouge
Innocent Dove
Paisen Tina Ja
Finca El Porron
Vaglio Temple
The Stump Jump
Chateau LEscart
Can Sumoi
Camp Zinfadel
Via Bonarda
Via La Criolla
Pipeño
Lobo Carmenere
Predator Zin
SPARKLING
Biutiful Sparkling Rosé- dry
Biutiful Sparkling White- Dry
Bosco Rose
Casas De Mar
Cava Brut
Combe Pet Nat
Fiorini Lambrusco
FIZZANTE White Pêt Nat
Flare Moscato
Melanthia Ancestral Rose
Pampaneo
Phaunus Loureiro
Phaunus Pet Nat Rose
Phaunus Pet Nat White
Prosecco Brut
Weeping Juan
Innocent Bystander
Bridal Cases
Champagne
Tuff Nutt
CIDER
DESSERT
Enon Montessori Fundraiser
Wine Tasting Event- 4pm
A fun, educational, and delicious Wine Tasting and Pairing at COhatch in Downtown Springfield. Half of the ticket amount will go to Enon Montessori Fundraising! Limit 15 people per time slot.
Wine Tasting Event- 6pm
A fun, educational, and delicious Wine Tasting and Pairing at COhatch in Downtown Springfield. Half of the ticket amount will go to Enon Montessori Fundraising! Limit 15 people per time slot.
Service Fee
WINE CLUB
"Taste of Cork + Board" Wine Event- June 18th, 2021
Cloud Sauvignon
One hour of the Taste of Cork+Board Tasting Event at BUILD Cowork + Space (139 W Columbus Ave, Bellefontaine). Enjoy a variety of charcuterie treats along with accompanying samples of low-intervention wines. Retail foods and beverages will be available for additional purchase. Please retain your reciept of purchase as an entry ticket.
Faneuil Chardonnay
One hour of the Taste of Cork+Board Tasting Event at BUILD Cowork + Space (139 W Columbus Ave, Bellefontaine). Enjoy a variety of charcuterie treats along with accompanying samples of low-intervention wines. Retail foods and beverages will be available for additional purchase. Please retain your reciept of purchase as an entry ticket.
Spanish Rosé
One hour of the Taste of Cork+Board Tasting Event at BUILD Cowork + Space (139 W Columbus Ave, Bellefontaine). Enjoy a variety of charcuterie treats along with accompanying samples of low-intervention wines. Retail foods and beverages will be available for additional purchase. Please retain your reciept of purchase as an entry ticket.
Lioco Pinot Noir
Lambrusco
Wine and Food Gift Baskets- PreOrder
Single Basket (choose 1 bottle, includes food pairing)
Choose 1 style of wine and the basket will come with one local gourmet cured meat, one cheese, a condiment, and crackers or gluten-free fig cake in a quality decorative basket or box. Pairings will vary depending on the style of wine chosen.
Double Basket (choose 2 bottles, includes food pairings
Choose 2 styles of wine and the basket will come with two local gourmet cured meats, two cheeses, condiments, and crackers or gluten-free fig cake in a quality decorative basket or box. Pairings will vary depending on the style of wine chosen.
Triple Basket (choose 3 bottles, includes food pairings)
Choose 3 styles of wine and the basket will come with three local gourmet cured meats, three cheeses, condiments, and crackers or gluten-free fig cake in a quality decorative basket or box. Pairings will vary depending on the style of wine chosen.
Deluxe Basket (3-4 wine varieties, food pairings, and added accessories)
A spread of four wine styles paired with local salamis, unique cheeses, jams, jellies, pastes, olives, peppers, and cakes or crackers on a beautiful and reusable oval basket.
Mimosa Kit and Cheese Pairing
Add 2 Flute Glasses to Basket
Cheese Board w/ Knives + Cheeses
Single Bottle Plus++
XL Deluxe Variety
XL Deluxe Variety
$10
$20
$50
$60
$75
Rob Rue
Food Only Gift Baskets- PreOrder
Cheese Only, Vegetarian Basket
An assortment of 4 unique cheeses, jams, olives, peppers, fig cake, and crackers in a basket or serving board.
Meat Only Basket
Five Midwest-made salamis with a few jams, olives, or peppers. Add a box of crackers for $5 separately.
Charcuterie Basket
An assortment of Midwest-made salamis, unique cheeses, jams, olives, peppers, fig cake, and crackers in a useful basket or tray.
Deluxe Charcuterie and Serving Tray
The full spread of local salamis, unique cheeses, jams, jellies, pastes, olives, peppers, cakes, and crackers on a beautiful and reusable wood serving tray.
CHEESE
Humbolt Fog
Mustard
Fig Goat
Capriole
Drunken Goat /oz
Carmelized Onion /oz
Smoked Bleu
Smoked Bleu /oz
Smoked Bleu 4oz
Awe Brie/oz
Foxglove Dbl Crm/oz
KY Rose
Lamb Chopper/oz
Morbier/oz
Blueberry/oz
Humbolt/oz
Cut/Board Fee Per Cheese
Mustard
Mustard
Mustard/oz
Tulip
Smoked Bleu
CRACKERS/CHIPS
MEATS
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
101 S Fountain Avenue, Springfield, OH 45502