The Corner 30 E. State Street

30 East State Street

Mason City, IA 50401

Order Again

Regular Pie

All-Meat Combo

$25.00

18" - Sausage, Pepperoni, and Hamburger

Combo

$22.00

18" - Pepperoni and Sausage

Pepperoni

$19.00

18" - Pepperoni

Sausage

$19.00

18" - Sausage

Supreme

$29.00

18" - Sausage, Pepperoni, Mushroom, Onion, Black Olives, Green Olives, Green Peppers

The Corner

$24.00

18" - Pepperoni, Green Olives, Black Olives, Onions

Veggie

$24.00

18" - Tomato, Green Pepper, Mushrooms, Onion, Black Olives, Green Olives, Spinach

White Pie

$30.00

Margherita

$26.00

The Path

$30.00

Sausage, Ground Beef, Onions, Mushrooms, Green Olives, Artichoke Hearts, Garlic Sauce

Mushroom

$19.00

Gluten Free

Gluten Free Crust

$16.00

12" pizza

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
We are a New York style pizza shop and alehouse. Our family pizza recipes were brought from a shop off of Long Beach Island here to North Iowa. We also have 50+ beers between our tap and our coolers.

