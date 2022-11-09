The Corner 30 E. State Street
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
We are a New York style pizza shop and alehouse. Our family pizza recipes were brought from a shop off of Long Beach Island here to North Iowa. We also have 50+ beers between our tap and our coolers.
30 East State Street, Mason City, IA 50401
