The Corner: A Bar and Grill 1751 Hill Road North

review star

No reviews yet

1751 Hill Road North

Pickerington, OH 43147

APPETIZERS*

Bang Bang Shrimp

$12.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.00

Cheese Sticks

$8.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$10.00

Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Chips & Salsa

$3.50

Corner Chips

$3.00

Fresh Cut Fries

$4.00

Fried Pickles

$9.00

Fried Portobellos

$9.00

Garlic Bread

$6.50

Hot Pepper Cheese Balls

$8.50

Loaded Nachos

$10.00

Loaded Tots

$10.00

Mini Burgers

$11.00

Mini Corn Dogs

$8.00

Mini Tacos

$7.50

Pierogis

$8.00

Pretzel Bites

$8.00

Steak Fries

$4.00

Tater Tots

$4.00

BURGERS*

Bacon Cheeseburger

$10.00

Cheeseburger

$8.00

Corner Burger

$10.00

Double Cheeseburger

$13.00

Hamburger

$7.50

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$8.00

Patty Melt

$7.00

Smoky Jalapeno Burger

$10.00

Spicy Cheddar Burger

$10.00

The Jack Burger

$10.00

SALADS*

Antipasto Salad

$12.50

Grilled Chicken Salad

$12.50

Chef Salad

$10.00

Grilled Shrimp Salad

$18.00

Side Salad

$5.00

SANDWICHES*

BLT

$8.00

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$10.00

Club Sandwich

$12.00

Crispy Chicken Cobb Wrap

$11.00

Crispy chicken in a wrap with bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, hard-boiled egg, cheddar, & ranch dressing

Fish & Chips

$12.00

Two fillets of beer-battered cod served with our thick-cut steak fries & a side of coleslaw

Fish Sandwich

$12.00

Fish Tacos

$12.00

Fried Bologna Sandwich

$9.00

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$5.00

Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich

$11.00

Italian Sausage

$9.00

Loaded Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich

$13.00

Layers of thinly sliced beef covered with provolone cheese, grilled onions & grilled green peppers

Reuben Sandwich

$10.00

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$11.00

SUBS*

Italian Sub

$9.00

Double Meat Sub

$16.50

TBS Sub

$13.50

Pizza Sub

$9.00

Veggie Sub

$9.00

WINGS ONLINE

Boneless Wings

$10.00

5 Wings

$5.00

10 Wings

$10.00

20 Wings

$20.00

10" PIZZA*

10" Cheese Pizza

$9.00

10" Pepperoni Pizza

$10.25

10" Corner Pizza

$17.00

10" White Pizza

$9.00

10" Margarita Pizza

$10.25

10" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$13.00

10" Pepperoni & Pickle Pizza

$13.00

14" PIZZA**

14" Cheese Pizza

$14.00

14" Pepperoni Pizza

$16.00

14" Corner Pizza

$24.00

14" White Pizza

$14.00

14" Margarita Pizza

$16.00

14" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$18.00

14" Pepperoni & Pickle Pizza

$18.00

CAULIFLOWER CRUST PIZZA

Cauliflower Crust Cheese Pizza

$16.00

Cauliflower Crust Pepperoni Pizza

$15.00

Cauliflower Crust Corner Pizza

$20.00

Cauliflower Crust White Pizza

$13.00

Cauliflower Crust Margarita Pizza

$15.00

Cauliflower Crust Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$18.50

Cauliflower Crust Pepperoni & Pickle Pizza

$14.00

ADD-ONS & EXTRAS

Salad Dressing

Wing Sauces

Celery & Dips

2 Slices Bacon

$2.00

Side White Sauce

$0.50

Coleslaw

$2.00

Fried Egg

$0.75

Hard Boiled Egg

$0.75

Side Horseradish Dip

$0.50

Side Jalapeños

$0.50

Side Lettuce

$0.25

Side Marinara

$0.50

Side Mayo

$0.50

Side Nacho Cheese

$0.50

Side Nashville Hot Dry Rub

$0.50

Side Pickles

$0.25

Side Salsa

$0.50

Side Sour cream

$0.50

Side Sweet & Spicy Sauce

$0.50

Side Tartar Sauce

$0.50

Side Tomato

$0.75

COOKIES

Chocolate Chip

$3.00

Oatmeal

$3.00

Red Velvet

$3.00

Chocolate Raspberry

$3.00
Sunday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday7:00 am - 3:59 am
