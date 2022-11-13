The Corner Bar Rockford
31 North Main Street
Rockford, MI 49341
Apps
Onion Rings
Hand cut, sweet colassal onions. We select only the choicest rings.
Fried Dills
One bite and you'll know why they are a local favorite!
Fried Mushrooms
Fresh, white, and hand selected mushrooms.
Garlic Cheese Curds
Crispy Cauliflower
Battered and crisp-fried to perfection. Served with our house made ranch dressing.
Cheese Cubes
Crispy pepperjack cheese cubes with a spicy bite. Served with our house made ranch dressing.
Chips and Salsa
A basket of our warm house-made tortilla chips and fresh pico.
Pulled Pork Nacho
Pretzel Bites
Salted bite sized pretzels served with our own seasonal MI beer cheese for dipping.
Spinach Artichoke Dip
Chili Cheese Fries
Our krinkle fries loaded with our famous chili sauce, freshly shredded cheddar, bacon crumbles, and diced onions
Fresh and Famous
Traverse City Salad
Grilled chicken breast, dried Michigan cherries, roasted walnuts, Mandarin oranges and bleu cheese crumbles atop fresh greens. Served with poppy seed dressing.
Santa Fe Salad
Grilled chicken breast atop salad greens, covered with freshly shredded cheddar cheese, tomatoes, sautéed peppers, onions and tortilla strips. Served with Mexi-ranch dressing.
Southwestern Bowl
Our favorite Fresh and Famous bowl. Cilantro lime rice, grape tomatoes, corn, black beans, red onion, aged white cheddar, avacado, and served with fresh cilantro sauce.
Caribbean Bowl
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, parmesan and Romano cheeses and house-made croutons with our own Caesar dressing. Add a seasoned grilled chicken breast for $2 or fresh salmon for $4.
House Salad
Romaine and Iceburg blend with cheese, grape tomato, red onion, cucumbers, and croutons. Served with your choice of dressing.
small House Salad
small Caesar Salad
bowl Chicken Chili
A bowl of our house-made White Bean Chicken Chili garnished fresh pico and shredded cheddar cheese.
Kids
Dogs
Hall of Fame Box
Enjoy twelve of our hot and fresh signature dogs, served with onions, pickles, ketchup, mustard, freshly shredded cheese and our famous chili.
Cowboy Basket
Oversized Flavor! Two grilled Neuski all beef dogs on New England style buns topped with sauteed peppers and onions, maple glazed bacon, crispy onions, and a chipotle BBQ drizzle
Chili Basket
A Rockford tradition! Two Famous Chili Dogs loaded with your choice of ketchup, mustard, onion and pickle slice.
Chili CHEESE Basket
Two of our Famous Chili Dogs, but with cheese added! Loaded with your choice of ketchup, mustard, onion and pickle slice.
Plain Basket
Two plain Corner Bar Dogs, topped any way you'd like them!
Slaw Basket
Two Corner Bar Dogs topped with our creamy house-made coleslaw and a pickle slice.
Kraut Basket
Two Corner Bar Dogs piled high with steamed sauerkraut and topped with freshly chopped onion and mustard.
Bacon Cheddar Basket
Two Corner Bar Dogs smothered with our famous chili sauce and piled high with freshly shredded cheddar cheese and a hickorysmoked bacon strip.
Burrito dog Basket
Two Corner Bar Dogs smothered with our house-made burrito sauce, onions, lettuce, tomato and freshly shredded cheddar cheese.
Chicago Basket
Two all beef franks topped with tomato, neon relish, onion, pickle, mustard, sport peppers and celery salt on fresh poppy seed buns.
Polish Basket
Two authentic Polish dogs grilled to perfection and topped with sautéed peppers and onions, and mustard.
Bavarian Basket
A ¼ lb grilled bratwurst topped with stone ground mustard and kraut on a steamed pretzel bun.
Build Basket
Can't pick just one style? Customize your basket!
Falafel Dog Basket
A flavorful, fresh falafel shaped into a hot dog and cooked to perfection. Served on a buttered split-top bun with fresh cucumbers, onions, tomatoes, and an amazing cilantro sauce.
Not dog Basket
Two premium vegetarian hot dogs topped with your choice of sauerkraut or fresh coleslaw.
3rd dog
Add a 3rd dog to any Hot Dog Basket!
2nd Bavarian
Cowboy Dog
Oversized Flavor! A grilled Neuski all beef dog on a New England style bun topped with sauteed peppers and onions, maple glazed bacon, crispy onions, and a chipotle BBQ drizzle
Chili dog
Our World Famous chili dog, topped any way you'd like it.
Chili CHEESE dog
Our World Famous chili dog, but with cheese as well!
Plain dog
A Corner Bar dog without chili, topped any way you'd like it.
Slaw dog
Corner Bar dog topped with creamy house-made coleslaw and a pickle.
Kraut dog
Corner Bar dog topped with sauerkraut, onion, and mustard.
Bacon Cheddar dog
Corner Bar dog with our famous chili, cheese, and bacon.
Burrito dog
Corner Bar dog smothered with our house-made burrito sauce, onions, lettuce, tomato and freshly shredded cheddar cheese.
Chicago dog
All beef dog served on a poppyseed bun with tomato, neon relish, onion, pickle, mustard, sport peppers and celery salt.
Polish dog
Authentic Polish dogs grilled to perfection and topped with sautéed peppers and onions, and mustard.
Bavarian dog
A ¼ lb grilled bratwurst topped with stone ground mustard and kraut on a steamed pretzel bun.
Falafel dog
A flavorful, fresh falafel shaped into a hot dog and cooked to perfection. Served on a buttered split-top bun with fresh cucumbers, onions, tomatoes, and an amazing cilantro sauce.
Not dog
A premium vegetarian hot dog topped with your choice of house-made sweet and tangy corn relish, sauerkraut or fresh coleslaw.
Burgers
Hamburger
A 1/2 pound hand-patties burger with lettuce, tomato and onion.
Cheeseburger
Ask for double cheese... No extra charge! A delicious 1/2 pound burger with your choice of cheddar, Swiss or American and topped with lettuce, tomato and onion
Mushroom Swiss burger
Loaded with fresh, plump mushrooms sautéed with a hint of garlic butter and topped with Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion.
Olive Burger
A classic topped with chopped green olives, mayo, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion.
BBQ Bacon Cheddar Burger
A 1/2 pound patty smothered with tangy BBQ sauce and topped with crisp bacon, melted cheddar, lettuce, tomato, and onion.
Craft Beer Burger
A hand-pattied burger with our own seasonal MI beer cheese and topped with fried jalapeños, lettuce, tomato, and onion.
Texas Twister
Two 1/2 pound hand-pattied burgers smothered in zesty Chipotle BBQ and topped with aged cheddar and pepper jack cheeses, hickory-smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, and onion, then piled high with seasoned curly fries.
Meatloaf Burger
Not your grandma's meatloaf! A meatloaf patty served on a broiche roll style bun, topped with mac and cheese, smokey ketchup, lettuce, tomato, and onion.
Sandwiches
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Pulled pork, coleslaw, and pickles served open face on a bun with a side of BBQ sauce.
Corner Cheesesteak
Freshly sliced ribeye, grilled onion, peppers, mushrooms and house made beer cheese on a pretzel bun.
Turkey Pretzel Club
Our #1 seller! Michigan raised smoked turkey breast, bacon, and Swiss cheese served on a warm pretzel roll with our house-made honey Dijon sauce.
California Reuben
Smoked turkey breast, Swiss cheese, house-made slaw and our house-made 1000 Island dressing on grilled marble rye.
Reuben
Thinly sliced corned beef piled high on grilled marble rye with Sauer kraft, Swiss cheese, and our house-made 1000 Island dressing.
Chicken Caesar Flatbread
Grilled chicken, fresh Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese and our Caesar dressing served on a flatbread.
SW Chicken Flatbread
Grilled flatbread with chicken breast, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, sauteed peppers and onions with house-made Mexi-ranch.
Grilled Cheese
Entrees
Mahi Mahi Tacos
Pan-seared seasoned Tilapia, fresh red cabbage, cheddar cheese and pico de gallo with our house-made Mexi-Ranch sauce. Served on warm flour tortillas with a side of cilantro lime rice.
Tenders Basket
Fresh chicken tenderloins, hand-breaded and deep-fried or seasoned and grilled. Served with your choice of dipping sauce, krinkle-cut fries and house-made coleslaw.
Fish 'N Chips
Beer battered cod cutlet fried crisp and served with krinkle-cut fries and coleslaw.
Pasta Pasta
Cavatappi noodles tossed in your choice of our house-made creamy Alfredo or marinara sauce and garnished with shredded parmesan cheese.
BBQ Mac
Macaroni and white cheddar sauce with pork and a BBQ drizzle.
Caribbean Chicken
Two jerk-seasoned chicken breasts topped with our fresh mango salsa. Served with fresh vegetables and basmati rice.
Dessert
Cookies & Milk Cake
Who doesn't like milk and cookies? Two cake layers loaded with chocolate chips and vanilla wafers, separated by a layer of cream mousse
Sm. Green Dragon
Ice Box Brand. OREO and BUTTERFINGER cookie layer, mint chocolate chip ice cream, semi sweet chocolate, topped with OREO pieces and BUTTERFINGER crumbs
Sm. Strawberry Lemonade
Ice Box Brand. Shortbread cookie layer, strawberry-lemon ice cream, white chocolate dip
Sm. Toffee Crunch
Ice Box Brand. Vanilla wafers topped with creamy vanilla ice cream, covered in semi-sweet chocolate, a mound of toffee bits and drizzled with milk chocolate
Sm. Summertime S'more
Ice Box Brand. Toasted marshmallow ice cream over a graham cracker crust, semi sweet chocolate coating, topped with toasted mini marshmallows
Lg. Green Dragon
Ice Box Brand. OREO and BUTTERFINGER cookie layer, mint chocolate chip ice cream, semi sweet chocolate, topped with OREO pieces and BUTTERFINGER crumbs
Lg. Strawberry Lemonade
Ice Box Brand. Shortbread cookie layer, strawberry-lemon ice cream, white chocolate dip
Lg. Toffee Crunch
Ice Box Brand. Vanilla wafers topped with creamy vanilla ice cream, covered in semi-sweet chocolate, a mound of toffee bits and drizzled with milk chocolate
Lg. Summertime S'more
Ice Box Brand. Toasted marshmallow ice cream over a graham cracker crust, semi sweet chocolate coating, topped with toasted mini marshmallows
Sides
Extra sauce
4 oz chicken breast
Beer Cheese
Small Home Chips
Large Fries
Small Fries
Avocado
Large Curly
Small Curly
Large Sweet Potato Fries
Small Sweet Potato Fries
12oz Chili
12oz Pico
12oz Ranch
4oz Slaw
12oz Coleslaw
Side Vegetable
Side Cilantro Rice
Small Mushroom
Pretzel Bun
Small Smiles
Large Smiles
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
The Original Rockford Tradition Home Of The Hot Dog Hall Of Fame
31 North Main Street, Rockford, MI 49341