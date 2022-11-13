Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

The Corner Bar Rockford

review star

No reviews yet

31 North Main Street

Rockford, MI 49341

Popular Items

Chili CHEESE Basket
Turkey Pretzel Club
Chili CHEESE dog

Apps

Onion Rings

$8.99

Hand cut, sweet colassal onions. We select only the choicest rings.

Fried Dills

$8.99

One bite and you'll know why they are a local favorite!

Fried Mushrooms

$8.99

Fresh, white, and hand selected mushrooms.

Garlic Cheese Curds

$8.99

Crispy Cauliflower

$8.99

Battered and crisp-fried to perfection. Served with our house made ranch dressing.

Cheese Cubes

$8.99

Crispy pepperjack cheese cubes with a spicy bite. Served with our house made ranch dressing.

Chips and Salsa

$6.99

A basket of our warm house-made tortilla chips and fresh pico.

Pulled Pork Nacho

Pulled Pork Nacho

$9.99

Pretzel Bites

$8.99

Salted bite sized pretzels served with our own seasonal MI beer cheese for dipping.

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$9.99

Chili Cheese Fries

$9.99

Our krinkle fries loaded with our famous chili sauce, freshly shredded cheddar, bacon crumbles, and diced onions

Fresh and Famous

Traverse City Salad

$12.99

Grilled chicken breast, dried Michigan cherries, roasted walnuts, Mandarin oranges and bleu cheese crumbles atop fresh greens. Served with poppy seed dressing.

Santa Fe Salad

$12.99

Grilled chicken breast atop salad greens, covered with freshly shredded cheddar cheese, tomatoes, sautéed peppers, onions and tortilla strips. Served with Mexi-ranch dressing.

Southwestern Bowl

$11.49

Our favorite Fresh and Famous bowl. Cilantro lime rice, grape tomatoes, corn, black beans, red onion, aged white cheddar, avacado, and served with fresh cilantro sauce.

Caribbean Bowl

$13.99

Caesar Salad

$8.99

Romaine lettuce, parmesan and Romano cheeses and house-made croutons with our own Caesar dressing. Add a seasoned grilled chicken breast for $2 or fresh salmon for $4.

House Salad

$7.49

Romaine and Iceburg blend with cheese, grape tomato, red onion, cucumbers, and croutons. Served with your choice of dressing.

small House Salad

$3.99

small Caesar Salad

$3.99

bowl Chicken Chili

$4.99

A bowl of our house-made White Bean Chicken Chili garnished fresh pico and shredded cheddar cheese.

Kids

All kids meals come with a side and fountain soda or milk included. Please select your beverage upon arrival.

kid One Dog

$5.99

kid Two Dogs

$6.99

kid Tenders

$5.99

kid Extra Tenders

$6.99

kid Mac and Cheese

$5.99

kid Mac with Dog

$6.74

kid BBQ Grillers

$5.99

kid Burger

$5.99

kid Pasta

$5.99

kid Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Add Kid Dog

$1.00

kid oranges

$0.99

kid applesauce

$0.99

Kid Salad

$0.99

Dogs

All baskets served with krinkle-cut fries and our creamy house-made coleslaw. Substitue any of our hand-battered favorites for just a little extra.
Hall of Fame Box

Hall of Fame Box

$24.99

Enjoy twelve of our hot and fresh signature dogs, served with onions, pickles, ketchup, mustard, freshly shredded cheese and our famous chili.

Cowboy Basket

$14.99Out of stock

Oversized Flavor! Two grilled Neuski all beef dogs on New England style buns topped with sauteed peppers and onions, maple glazed bacon, crispy onions, and a chipotle BBQ drizzle

Chili Basket

Chili Basket

$8.69

A Rockford tradition! Two Famous Chili Dogs loaded with your choice of ketchup, mustard, onion and pickle slice.

Chili CHEESE Basket

$9.69

Two of our Famous Chili Dogs, but with cheese added! Loaded with your choice of ketchup, mustard, onion and pickle slice.

Plain Basket

$7.69

Two plain Corner Bar Dogs, topped any way you'd like them!

Slaw Basket

Slaw Basket

$8.69

Two Corner Bar Dogs topped with our creamy house-made coleslaw and a pickle slice.

Kraut Basket

Kraut Basket

$8.69

Two Corner Bar Dogs piled high with steamed sauerkraut and topped with freshly chopped onion and mustard.

Bacon Cheddar Basket

Bacon Cheddar Basket

$10.69

Two Corner Bar Dogs smothered with our famous chili sauce and piled high with freshly shredded cheddar cheese and a hickorysmoked bacon strip.

Burrito dog Basket

Burrito dog Basket

$9.69

Two Corner Bar Dogs smothered with our house-made burrito sauce, onions, lettuce, tomato and freshly shredded cheddar cheese.

Chicago Basket

Chicago Basket

$10.69

Two all beef franks topped with tomato, neon relish, onion, pickle, mustard, sport peppers and celery salt on fresh poppy seed buns.

Polish Basket

Polish Basket

$10.69

Two authentic Polish dogs grilled to perfection and topped with sautéed peppers and onions, and mustard.

Bavarian Basket

Bavarian Basket

$8.79

A ¼ lb grilled bratwurst topped with stone ground mustard and kraut on a steamed pretzel bun.

Build Basket

Build Basket

$8.69

Can't pick just one style? Customize your basket!

Falafel Dog Basket

Falafel Dog Basket

$10.69

A flavorful, fresh falafel shaped into a hot dog and cooked to perfection. Served on a buttered split-top bun with fresh cucumbers, onions, tomatoes, and an amazing cilantro sauce.

Not dog Basket

$9.49

Two premium vegetarian hot dogs topped with your choice of sauerkraut or fresh coleslaw.

3rd dog

3rd dog

$1.99

Add a 3rd dog to any Hot Dog Basket!

2nd Bavarian

2nd Bavarian

$5.99

Cowboy Dog

$5.79

Oversized Flavor! A grilled Neuski all beef dog on a New England style bun topped with sauteed peppers and onions, maple glazed bacon, crispy onions, and a chipotle BBQ drizzle

Chili dog

Chili dog

$2.79

Our World Famous chili dog, topped any way you'd like it.

Chili CHEESE dog

$3.29

Our World Famous chili dog, but with cheese as well!

Plain dog

$2.29

A Corner Bar dog without chili, topped any way you'd like it.

Slaw dog

Slaw dog

$2.79

Corner Bar dog topped with creamy house-made coleslaw and a pickle.

Kraut dog

Kraut dog

$2.79

Corner Bar dog topped with sauerkraut, onion, and mustard.

Bacon Cheddar dog

Bacon Cheddar dog

$4.09

Corner Bar dog with our famous chili, cheese, and bacon.

Burrito dog

Burrito dog

$3.59

Corner Bar dog smothered with our house-made burrito sauce, onions, lettuce, tomato and freshly shredded cheddar cheese.

Chicago dog

Chicago dog

$4.09

All beef dog served on a poppyseed bun with tomato, neon relish, onion, pickle, mustard, sport peppers and celery salt.

Polish dog

Polish dog

$4.09

Authentic Polish dogs grilled to perfection and topped with sautéed peppers and onions, and mustard.

Bavarian dog

Bavarian dog

$5.99

A ¼ lb grilled bratwurst topped with stone ground mustard and kraut on a steamed pretzel bun.

Falafel dog

Falafel dog

$4.09

A flavorful, fresh falafel shaped into a hot dog and cooked to perfection. Served on a buttered split-top bun with fresh cucumbers, onions, tomatoes, and an amazing cilantro sauce.

Not dog

$3.59

A premium vegetarian hot dog topped with your choice of house-made sweet and tangy corn relish, sauerkraut or fresh coleslaw.

Burgers

Burgers served standard with home chips. Substitute krinkle fries or any of our hand-battered favorites for just a little extra.

Hamburger

$11.49

A 1/2 pound hand-patties burger with lettuce, tomato and onion.

Cheeseburger

$12.49

Ask for double cheese... No extra charge! A delicious 1/2 pound burger with your choice of cheddar, Swiss or American and topped with lettuce, tomato and onion

Mushroom Swiss burger

$12.99

Loaded with fresh, plump mushrooms sautéed with a hint of garlic butter and topped with Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion.

Olive Burger

$12.99

A classic topped with chopped green olives, mayo, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion.

BBQ Bacon Cheddar Burger

$13.49

A 1/2 pound patty smothered with tangy BBQ sauce and topped with crisp bacon, melted cheddar, lettuce, tomato, and onion.

Craft Beer Burger

$12.99

A hand-pattied burger with our own seasonal MI beer cheese and topped with fried jalapeños, lettuce, tomato, and onion.

Texas Twister

Texas Twister

$16.99

Two 1/2 pound hand-pattied burgers smothered in zesty Chipotle BBQ and topped with aged cheddar and pepper jack cheeses, hickory-smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, and onion, then piled high with seasoned curly fries.

Meatloaf Burger

$13.99Out of stock

Not your grandma's meatloaf! A meatloaf patty served on a broiche roll style bun, topped with mac and cheese, smokey ketchup, lettuce, tomato, and onion.

Sandwiches

Sandwiches and wraps served standard with home chips. Substitute krinkle fries or any of our hand-battered favorites for just a little extra.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$11.99

Pulled pork, coleslaw, and pickles served open face on a bun with a side of BBQ sauce.

Corner Cheesesteak

$12.99

Freshly sliced ribeye, grilled onion, peppers, mushrooms and house made beer cheese on a pretzel bun.

Turkey Pretzel Club

$11.99

Our #1 seller! Michigan raised smoked turkey breast, bacon, and Swiss cheese served on a warm pretzel roll with our house-made honey Dijon sauce.

California Reuben

$11.99

Smoked turkey breast, Swiss cheese, house-made slaw and our house-made 1000 Island dressing on grilled marble rye.

Reuben

$11.99

Thinly sliced corned beef piled high on grilled marble rye with Sauer kraft, Swiss cheese, and our house-made 1000 Island dressing.

Chicken Caesar Flatbread

$9.49

Grilled chicken, fresh Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese and our Caesar dressing served on a flatbread.

SW Chicken Flatbread

$10.99

Grilled flatbread with chicken breast, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, sauteed peppers and onions with house-made Mexi-ranch.

Grilled Cheese

$8.99

Entrees

Mahi Mahi Tacos

$12.99

Pan-seared seasoned Tilapia, fresh red cabbage, cheddar cheese and pico de gallo with our house-made Mexi-Ranch sauce. Served on warm flour tortillas with a side of cilantro lime rice.

Tenders Basket

$12.49

Fresh chicken tenderloins, hand-breaded and deep-fried or seasoned and grilled. Served with your choice of dipping sauce, krinkle-cut fries and house-made coleslaw.

Fish 'N Chips

$12.99

Beer battered cod cutlet fried crisp and served with krinkle-cut fries and coleslaw.

Pasta Pasta

$8.99

Cavatappi noodles tossed in your choice of our house-made creamy Alfredo or marinara sauce and garnished with shredded parmesan cheese.

BBQ Mac

$12.99

Macaroni and white cheddar sauce with pork and a BBQ drizzle.

Caribbean Chicken

$13.99

Two jerk-seasoned chicken breasts topped with our fresh mango salsa. Served with fresh vegetables and basmati rice.

Dessert

Cookies & Milk Cake

$7.99Out of stock

Who doesn't like milk and cookies? Two cake layers loaded with chocolate chips and vanilla wafers, separated by a layer of cream mousse

Sm. Green Dragon

$2.00

Ice Box Brand. OREO and BUTTERFINGER cookie layer, mint chocolate chip ice cream, semi sweet chocolate, topped with OREO pieces and BUTTERFINGER crumbs

Sm. Strawberry Lemonade

$2.00

Ice Box Brand. Shortbread cookie layer, strawberry-lemon ice cream, white chocolate dip

Sm. Toffee Crunch

$2.00

Ice Box Brand. Vanilla wafers topped with creamy vanilla ice cream, covered in semi-sweet chocolate, a mound of toffee bits and drizzled with milk chocolate

Sm. Summertime S'more

$2.00

Ice Box Brand. Toasted marshmallow ice cream over a graham cracker crust, semi sweet chocolate coating, topped with toasted mini marshmallows

Lg. Green Dragon

$5.00

Ice Box Brand. OREO and BUTTERFINGER cookie layer, mint chocolate chip ice cream, semi sweet chocolate, topped with OREO pieces and BUTTERFINGER crumbs

Lg. Strawberry Lemonade

$5.00

Ice Box Brand. Shortbread cookie layer, strawberry-lemon ice cream, white chocolate dip

Lg. Toffee Crunch

$5.00

Ice Box Brand. Vanilla wafers topped with creamy vanilla ice cream, covered in semi-sweet chocolate, a mound of toffee bits and drizzled with milk chocolate

Lg. Summertime S'more

$5.00

Ice Box Brand. Toasted marshmallow ice cream over a graham cracker crust, semi sweet chocolate coating, topped with toasted mini marshmallows

Sides

Extra sauce

4 oz chicken breast

$3.50

Beer Cheese

$0.75

Small Home Chips

$1.99

Large Fries

$4.49

Small Fries

$2.49

Avocado

$1.99

Large Curly

$5.49

Small Curly

$3.49

Large Sweet Potato Fries

$5.49

Small Sweet Potato Fries

$3.49

12oz Chili

$4.99

12oz Pico

$4.99

12oz Ranch

$3.99

4oz Slaw

$0.99

12oz Coleslaw

$2.99

Side Vegetable

$2.49

Side Cilantro Rice

$2.49

Small Mushroom

$4.49

Pretzel Bun

$2.00

Small Smiles

$2.49

Large Smiles

$4.49

Take Out beverages

Soft Drink

$2.49

Kid Soft Drink

$1.00
Henry Weinhard

Henry Weinhard

$2.99
HW Orange

HW Orange

$2.99
HW Vanilla

HW Vanilla

$2.99
HW Black Cherry

HW Black Cherry

$2.99

Cold Brew

$5.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

The Original Rockford Tradition Home Of The Hot Dog Hall Of Fame

Website

Location

31 North Main Street, Rockford, MI 49341

Directions

