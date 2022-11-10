  • Home
  • /
  • Erie
  • /
  • The Corner Cafe - 902 Albany St
Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Corner Cafe - 902 Albany St

review star

No reviews yet

902 Albany St

Erie, IL 61250

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Cheeseburger
BBQ Bacon Burger
Sweet potato fries

Coffee/Hot Drinks

Cappucinno

$2.50

Chai Tea

$3.50

Hot Chocolate

$1.75

Hot Chocolate Espress

$3.50

Hot Coffee

$1.25

Hot Energy Infusions

$4.25

Hot Mochas

$1.75

Teas

$1.25

Energy Mixers

Our delicious energy drinks come with syrups flavors, energy drink and ice.

Big Kahuna

$4.25

Passion Fruit, Orange, Guava, and Energy

Black Wizard

$4.25

Mango, Pineapple, Unsweetened Black Tea, and Energy

Blue Lightning

$4.25

Blue Curacao and Energy

Blue Orchid

$4.25

Blue Raspberry and Energy

Caribbean

$4.25

Mango, Peach, Pineapple, and Energy

Citrus Blast

$4.25

Lemon, Lime, Orange, and Energy

Cotton Candy

$4.25

Kiwi Berry

$4.25

Strawberry, Kiwi, and Energy

Lucky Charm

$4.25

Green Apple, Pineapple, White Chocolate, and Energy

Miami Beach

$4.25

Coconut, Lime, and Energy

Nightshade

$4.25

Blue Raspberry , Pomegranate, and Energy

Purple Illusion

$4.25

Blue Raspberry, Grape, and Energy

Red Dawn

$4.25

Pomegranate, Orange, Almond, and Energy

Red Rose

$4.25

Blackberry, Cherry, Almond, and Energy

Rockin' Root Beer

$4.25

Stargazer

$4.25

Strawberry, Watermelon, White Chocolate, and Energy

Sunburst

$4.25

Strawberry, Orange, White Chocolate, and Energy

Sunflower

$4.25

Kiwi, Mango, White Chocolate, and Energy

Pick two

$4.25

Frappes

Blended coffee drinks topped with whipped cream. Your choice of milk or espresso.

20 Below Hot Chocolate Frappe

$4.00

A frozen hot chocolate treat, topped with whipped cream and chocolate drizzle

Caramel Frappe

$4.00

A caramel frappe served with caramel sauce and topped off with whipped cream

Chocolate Mint Frappe

$4.00

A chocolate mint frappe topped with whipped cream and chocolate chip

Cookies-N-Cream Frappe

$4.00

A coffee free option, this frappe is served with chocolate sauce and whipped cream. Please note we are able to add espresso.

Java Chocolate Chip Frappe

$4.00

Java! Java! Java! Java! This frappe is served with chocolate chips and topped off with whipped cream

No Sugar Added Mocha Frappe

$4.00

Currently our only sugar free frappe option, this is sure to hit the spot for those looking for a healthier alternative. Topped off with whipped cream

Peppermint Mocha Frappe (Oct-Jan)

$4.00

A mint flavored mocha frappe, topped with whipped cream and a peppermint stick

Pumpkin Spice Frappe (Oct-Jan)

$4.00

What more needs to be said? A wildly popular flavor, this offering is topped off with whipped cream and served between October and January.

Lotus

Blue Lotus

$3.50

Plant based energy flavored with acai berry, blackberry, and blueberry.

Purple Lotus

$3.50

Plant based energy flavored with elderberry and black raspberry.

Juices/Lemonade

Sunny D

$1.00

Tropicana

$2.00

Lemonade

$1.50

Refreshers

Strawberry Acai

$3.50

Watermelon Cucumber Mint

$3.50

Sodas, Bottled Tea, and Other Cold Drinks

Diet Pepsi

$1.00

Dr. Pepper

$1.00

Fizzers

$2.00

Gold Peak Unsweetened Tea

$1.75

Handmade Root Beer

$2.00

Kiddie Cocktail

$1.50

Mountain Dew

$1.00

Pepsi

$1.00

Sprite

$1.00

Water

Bottled Water

$1.00

House Water

Milk

White Milk

$1.75

Chocolate Milk

$2.00

Energy Infusions

Not your traditional energy drinks. Three types of infusions; hot, blended or iced.

Twilight

$4.25

Hobgoblin

$4.25

Sour Cherry

$4.25

Blue Freeze

$4.25

Natty Lime

$4.25

Fruit Cocktail

$4.25

Goblin Shark

$4.25

Pirate Pete

$4.25

Caramel Apple

$4.25

Mango Go-Go

$4.25

Warm Orange Cream

$4.25

Cherry Pie

$4.25

Strawberry

$4.25

Raspberry

$4.25

Cherry

$4.25

Watermelon

$4.25

Green Apple

$4.25

Pomegranate

$4.25

Cherry Lime

$4.25

Blue Raspberry

$4.25

Iced Coffees

Iced coffee served with espresso, milk and ice. Each coffee is flavored with just the right amount of flavor!!

Irish Creme Iced Coffee

$4.00

Salted Caramel Iced Coffee

$4.00

Hazelnut Iced Coffee

$4.00

Vanilla Bean Iced Coffee

$4.00

Almond Iced Coffee

$4.00

Coconut Iced Coffee

$4.00

Pumpkin Spice Iced Coffee

$4.00

Roasted Almond Iced Coffee

$4.00

Nutella Iced Coffee

$4.00

Almond Joy Iced Coffee

$4.00

Chocolate Covered Strawberry Iced Coffee

$4.00

Hot Lattes

Hot Vanilla Bean Latte

$4.00

Hot Irish Creme Latte

$4.00

Hot Salted Caramel Latte

$4.00

Hot Hazelnut Latte

$4.00

Hot Almond Latte

$4.00

Hot Coconut Latte

$4.00

Hot Pumpkin Spice Latte

$4.00

Hot Roasted Almond Latte

$4.00

Hot Nutella Latte

$4.00

Hot Almond Joy Latte

$4.00

Hot Chocolate Covered Strawberry Latte

$4.00

Cold Lattes

Iced Irish Creme Latte

$4.00

Iced Salted Caramel Latte

$4.00

Iced Hazelnut Latte

$4.00

Iced Vanilla Bean Latte

$4.00

Iced Almond Latte

$4.00

Iced Coconut Latte

$4.00

Iced Pumpkin Spice Latte

$4.00

Iced Roasted Almond Latte

$4.00

Iced Nutella Latte

$4.00

Iced Almond Joy Latte

$4.00

Iced Chocolate Covered Strawberry Latte

$4.00

Specialty Mochas

White Chocolate Mocha

$4.25

Caramel Mocha

$4.25

Espresso

Plain Espresso

$2.50

Shakes

Milk Shake large

$4.00

Milk Shake small

$2.75

Sides

Mashed Potatoes

$2.99

Side Salad

$3.99

16 oz House Pasta

$1.99

32 oz House Pasta

$3.99

House Soup

$1.99

Side Salad with Meal

Side Soup with Meal

Side Fries

$2.99
Side tater tots

Side tater tots

$2.99
Sweet potato fries

Sweet potato fries

$3.99

Cottage Cheese

$2.99

Applesauce

$2.99

Kid's Spaghetti

A kid friendly serving size of spaghetti with a side of garlic bread

Kid Spaghetti

$2.99

Grilled Cheese

A classic grilled cheese sandwich served with your choice of side salad, house pasta, or mac-n-cheese

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$2.99

Kid's Mac-N-Cheese

A kid's size version of macaroni and cheese served with a side garlic bread

Kid Macaroni and Cheese

$3.99

Chicken Tenders

Three delicious chicken tenders served with choice of mustard or ketchup and a side of macaroni and cheese, house pasta, or side salad

Chicken Tenders

$5.99

Additional Breakfast Sides

Hash Browns

$2.50

Diced Potatoes

$2.50

2 Bacon Strips

$2.50

1 Sausage Patty

$2.50

1 Pancake

$2.99

2 Eggs, any style

$1.50

1 Slice of Toast

$0.75

2 Slices of Toast

$1.25

1 Egg, any style

$0.75

Egg Whites

$1.00

Breakfast Platters

Basic Breakfast

$5.50

Two eggs, any style, with your choice of two bacon strips or sausage patties and toast

Farmer's Breakfast

$7.99

Two eggs, any style, served with two sausage patties, two strips of bacon, hash browns, and toast

Biscuits and Gravy Half Order

$4.50

Biscuits and Gravy only-no meal

$2.99

Chicken Biscuits and Gravy

$6.99

Chicken Biscuits and Gravy-Half order

$4.99

Breakfast Sandwiches/Paninis/Bagels

Waffle Panini

Waffle Panini

$6.99

Two scrambled eggs, sliced American cheese, and your choice bacon or sausage, served on a Belgian style waffle

Loaded Breakfast Panini/Breakfast Panini

$6.99

One hard fried egg, spinach, mozzarella cheese, ham, bacon, and tomato served on bread with your choice of mayonnaise or basil pesto

The Ultimate Breakfast Sandwich

$3.99

An English muffin with a fried egg, cheddar cheese, bacon, and sriracha butter

Breakfast Bagel

$4.99

Pressed bagel topped with American cheese, scrambled eggs, and your choice bacon, ham, turkey, or sausage

Scrambled Egg Sub

$4.99

A scrambled egg sub sandwich made with dill, basil, and muenster cheese

Elvis Panini

$4.99

Two slices of Texas Toast with peanut butter, bacon, sliced banana, and a chocolate drizzle

Western Sandwich

$6.99

A sandwich filled with ham, lettuce, fried eggs, onions, and barbecue sauce

Chicken and Biscuit

$3.50

Western Sandwich (Copy)

$6.99

A sandwich filled with ham, lettuce, fried eggs, onions, and barbecue sauce

Monster

$10.99

Omelets

Meat Lover's Omelet

$5.99

For the farmers and meat lovers, this omelet is made with bacon, ham, sausage, turkey, and cheese. Onion and peppers are optional

Denver Omelet

$5.99

A traditional style omelet made with red and green bell peppers, onion, ham, and cheese

BLT Omelet

$4.99

A classic twist on the sandwich, this omelet is made with tomato and bacon, topped off with fresh lettuce

Chili Cheese Omelet

$5.99

Mmmmm, perfect for a cold day, or any day, really. Chili, onion, and cheese

Hawaiian Omelet

$4.99

A taste of true Hawaiian comfort food, this omelet is made with Spam, pineapple, and cheese

Mushroom and Herb Omelet

$4.99

Made with mushroom, oregano, basil, thyme, and a parsley garnish

Southwest Omelet

$4.99

Made with tomato, red and green bell peppers, onion, ham, cheese, and salsa

Veggie Omelet

$4.99

Made with tomato, red and green bells peppers, onion, spinach, and mushrooms

Additional Omelet Toppings

Create an Omelet

$4.99

Pancakes and Waffles

Short Stack Pancakes

$3.50

Just two lonesome pancakes waiting to be topped off with syrup and enjoyed

1x1x1

$5.49

2x2x2

$6.99

Two standard pancakes served with your choice two bacon strips or one sausage patty and two eggs, any style

3x3x3

$8.49

4x4x4

$9.99

Waffles

$6.99

Belgian style waffle topped off with strawberries or blueberries and whipped cream, served with your choice of two bacon strips or one sausage patty and two eggs, any style

Waffle single-no meal

$4.00

Waffle Double Stack-no meal

$5.50

Breakfast Skillets

Basic Breakfast Skillet

$7.99

Shredded potatoes mixed with red and green bell peppers, onions, and mushrooms, topped with our homemade sausage gravy and two eggs, any style with choice sausage, ham, or bacon

Loaded Breakfast Skillet

Loaded Breakfast Skillet

$11.99

Shredded potatoes mixed with red and green peppers, onions, mushrooms, bacon, sausage, ham and shredded cheddar cheese, topped with our homemade sausage gravy and two eggs, any style

French Toast

French Toast

$6.99

Crusted Fench Toast

$7.99

Sandwiches/Wraps

Chicken Parmesan

$6.99

French Dip

$7.99

Ham

$7.99

Italian Deli

$6.99

Pesto Turkey Panini

$7.99

Roast Beef

$8.49

Tuna Melt

$5.99

Turkey with Herb Butter

$7.99

Philly Cheesesteak

$6.99

Sliders

$5.99

Turkey Club

$6.99

Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Grilled Cheese with Bacon

$5.99

Double Decker Turkey Club

$8.99

Turkey, Bacon, Avocado

$7.99

Chicken Salad

$6.99

Turkey, Bacon, Swiss

$7.99

BLT

$6.99

Chicken, bacon

$9.99

Salad Wraps

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$6.99

Chicken Cobb Wrap

$6.99

Chef

$8.49

Crispy Chicken

$8.49

Pastas

A nice choice of pasta, all served with a side of garlic bread

Beef Ravioli

$9.99

Beef filled ravioli with a Marsala and onion sauce

Braised Beef Tortellini

$9.99

Braised beef tortellini in a marsala sauce with caramelized yellow onions and mushrooms placed over a bed of sautéed spinach

Cheese Ravioli

$9.99

Cheese stuffed ravioli topped with marinara sauce and Parmesan cheese

Chicken Alfredo

$8.99

Fettuccine noodles mixed with Alfredo sauce and chicken.

Gourmet Macaroni and Cheese

$8.99

Elbow macaroni mixed with our secret cheese sauce

Shrimp Alfredo

$9.99

Fettuccine noodles mixed with Alfredo sauce and shrimp

Spaghetti

$8.99

Angel hair pasta topped with meatless marinara sauce and Parmesan cheese

Chicken Penne

Chicken Penne

$10.99

Breaded chicken over a bed of penne noodles smothered in marinara sauce. The entree is topped with two types of cheese. Served with a side of garlic bread.

Beef

A grilled 8 ounce ribeye steak served with potatoes and vegetables

Ribeye Steak

$13.99

Cheesecake

NY Cheesecake

$3.50

Sweet Potato and Maple Cheesecake

$5.99

NY Style Turtle Cheesecake

$3.99

Cake

Peanut Butter Chocolate Cake

$4.25

Ice Cream

Two scoops of vanilla ice cream

Vanilla Ice Cream

$1.50

Banana Split

$4.50

Cake balls

Oreo- set of 2

$3.00

Chocolate chip Brownie- set of 2

$3.00

Peppermint brownie-set of 2

$3.00

Brownies

Chocolate chip

$2.50

Caramel

$2.50

Hot cocoa bombs

Hot cocoa bombs

$5.00

Lindor Truffels

Sea Salt

$0.25

Neapolitan

$0.25

Double Fudge

$0.25

Caramel

$0.25

Strawberry Chocolate

$0.25

Chicken Caesar Salad

Chicken Caesar Salad

$8.49

Basil Chicken Salad

A mix of leafy greens, red peppers, onions, green onions, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, and chicken tossed with basil pesto

Basil Chicken Salad

$8.49

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$7.99

Crispy Chicken Salad

Crispy Chicken Salad

Crispy Chicken Salad

$8.49

Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$8.49

Chicken Cobb Salad

Chicken Cobb Salad

Chicken Cobb Salad

$8.49

Cups

Coffee Mugs

$15.00

Bagel Types

Plain Bagel

$1.75

Burgers

Mushroom & Swiss Burger

$8.99

Deluxe Burger

$7.99

Royal Burger

$8.99

Cheeseburger

$6.99

BBQ Bacon Burger

$9.99

Candied Bacon Burger

$9.99

SPBB Burger

$9.99

Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken, Bacon, Ranch

$9.99

Chicken, Bacon, Swiss

$9.99

Chicken Parmesan

$6.99

Chicken, Mushroom and Swiss

$6.99

Crispy Chicken

$7.99

Deluxe Chicken

$7.99

BBQ Chicken

$7.99

Daily Deals

Pie of the day

$3.99

Soup of the day

$2.99
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

902 Albany St, Erie, IL 61250

Directions

Gallery
The Corner Cafe image
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Legends Sports Bar 2 - 2118 Harrison Dr
orange starNo Reviews
2118 Harrison Dr Clinton, IA 52732
View restaurantnext
Stout’s Irish Pub
orange starNo Reviews
2352 Valley West court unit D clinton, IA 52732
View restaurantnext
Blue Iguana Mexican Cantina - 201 N Cody Rd
orange starNo Reviews
201 N Cody Rd Le Claire, IA 52753
View restaurantnext
Candlelight Inn - Clinton
orange star4.3 • 1,118
511 Riverview Dr Clinton, IA 52732
View restaurantnext
The Break Room Pub n Grub
orange starNo Reviews
122 S. Main St. Tampico, IL 61283
View restaurantnext
Steventon's - 1399 Eagle Ridge Road
orange starNo Reviews
1399 Eagle Ridge Road Le Claire, IA 52753
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Erie
Clinton
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Bettendorf
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Rock Falls
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Sterling
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Davenport
review star
Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)
Dixon
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Peru
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Dubuque
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Peoria
review star
Avg 4.2 (32 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston