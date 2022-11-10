The Corner Cafe - 902 Albany St
902 Albany St
Erie, IL 61250
Popular Items
Coffee/Hot Drinks
Energy Mixers
Big Kahuna
Passion Fruit, Orange, Guava, and Energy
Black Wizard
Mango, Pineapple, Unsweetened Black Tea, and Energy
Blue Lightning
Blue Curacao and Energy
Blue Orchid
Blue Raspberry and Energy
Caribbean
Mango, Peach, Pineapple, and Energy
Citrus Blast
Lemon, Lime, Orange, and Energy
Cotton Candy
Kiwi Berry
Strawberry, Kiwi, and Energy
Lucky Charm
Green Apple, Pineapple, White Chocolate, and Energy
Miami Beach
Coconut, Lime, and Energy
Nightshade
Blue Raspberry , Pomegranate, and Energy
Purple Illusion
Blue Raspberry, Grape, and Energy
Red Dawn
Pomegranate, Orange, Almond, and Energy
Red Rose
Blackberry, Cherry, Almond, and Energy
Rockin' Root Beer
Stargazer
Strawberry, Watermelon, White Chocolate, and Energy
Sunburst
Strawberry, Orange, White Chocolate, and Energy
Sunflower
Kiwi, Mango, White Chocolate, and Energy
Pick two
Frappes
20 Below Hot Chocolate Frappe
A frozen hot chocolate treat, topped with whipped cream and chocolate drizzle
Caramel Frappe
A caramel frappe served with caramel sauce and topped off with whipped cream
Chocolate Mint Frappe
A chocolate mint frappe topped with whipped cream and chocolate chip
Cookies-N-Cream Frappe
A coffee free option, this frappe is served with chocolate sauce and whipped cream. Please note we are able to add espresso.
Java Chocolate Chip Frappe
Java! Java! Java! Java! This frappe is served with chocolate chips and topped off with whipped cream
No Sugar Added Mocha Frappe
Currently our only sugar free frappe option, this is sure to hit the spot for those looking for a healthier alternative. Topped off with whipped cream
Peppermint Mocha Frappe (Oct-Jan)
A mint flavored mocha frappe, topped with whipped cream and a peppermint stick
Pumpkin Spice Frappe (Oct-Jan)
What more needs to be said? A wildly popular flavor, this offering is topped off with whipped cream and served between October and January.
Lotus
Juices/Lemonade
Sodas, Bottled Tea, and Other Cold Drinks
Energy Infusions
Twilight
Hobgoblin
Sour Cherry
Blue Freeze
Natty Lime
Fruit Cocktail
Goblin Shark
Pirate Pete
Caramel Apple
Mango Go-Go
Warm Orange Cream
Cherry Pie
Strawberry
Raspberry
Cherry
Watermelon
Green Apple
Pomegranate
Cherry Lime
Blue Raspberry
Iced Coffees
Irish Creme Iced Coffee
Salted Caramel Iced Coffee
Hazelnut Iced Coffee
Vanilla Bean Iced Coffee
Almond Iced Coffee
Coconut Iced Coffee
Pumpkin Spice Iced Coffee
Roasted Almond Iced Coffee
Nutella Iced Coffee
Almond Joy Iced Coffee
Chocolate Covered Strawberry Iced Coffee
Hot Lattes
Cold Lattes
Iced Irish Creme Latte
Iced Salted Caramel Latte
Iced Hazelnut Latte
Iced Vanilla Bean Latte
Iced Almond Latte
Iced Coconut Latte
Iced Pumpkin Spice Latte
Iced Roasted Almond Latte
Iced Nutella Latte
Iced Almond Joy Latte
Iced Chocolate Covered Strawberry Latte
Specialty Mochas
Espresso
Kid's Spaghetti
Grilled Cheese
Kid's Mac-N-Cheese
Chicken Tenders
Additional Breakfast Sides
Breakfast Platters
Basic Breakfast
Two eggs, any style, with your choice of two bacon strips or sausage patties and toast
Farmer's Breakfast
Two eggs, any style, served with two sausage patties, two strips of bacon, hash browns, and toast
Biscuits and Gravy Half Order
Biscuits and Gravy only-no meal
Chicken Biscuits and Gravy
Chicken Biscuits and Gravy-Half order
Breakfast Sandwiches/Paninis/Bagels
Waffle Panini
Two scrambled eggs, sliced American cheese, and your choice bacon or sausage, served on a Belgian style waffle
Loaded Breakfast Panini/Breakfast Panini
One hard fried egg, spinach, mozzarella cheese, ham, bacon, and tomato served on bread with your choice of mayonnaise or basil pesto
The Ultimate Breakfast Sandwich
An English muffin with a fried egg, cheddar cheese, bacon, and sriracha butter
Breakfast Bagel
Pressed bagel topped with American cheese, scrambled eggs, and your choice bacon, ham, turkey, or sausage
Scrambled Egg Sub
A scrambled egg sub sandwich made with dill, basil, and muenster cheese
Elvis Panini
Two slices of Texas Toast with peanut butter, bacon, sliced banana, and a chocolate drizzle
Western Sandwich
A sandwich filled with ham, lettuce, fried eggs, onions, and barbecue sauce
Chicken and Biscuit
Western Sandwich (Copy)
A sandwich filled with ham, lettuce, fried eggs, onions, and barbecue sauce
Monster
Omelets
Meat Lover's Omelet
For the farmers and meat lovers, this omelet is made with bacon, ham, sausage, turkey, and cheese. Onion and peppers are optional
Denver Omelet
A traditional style omelet made with red and green bell peppers, onion, ham, and cheese
BLT Omelet
A classic twist on the sandwich, this omelet is made with tomato and bacon, topped off with fresh lettuce
Chili Cheese Omelet
Mmmmm, perfect for a cold day, or any day, really. Chili, onion, and cheese
Hawaiian Omelet
A taste of true Hawaiian comfort food, this omelet is made with Spam, pineapple, and cheese
Mushroom and Herb Omelet
Made with mushroom, oregano, basil, thyme, and a parsley garnish
Southwest Omelet
Made with tomato, red and green bell peppers, onion, ham, cheese, and salsa
Veggie Omelet
Made with tomato, red and green bells peppers, onion, spinach, and mushrooms
Additional Omelet Toppings
Create an Omelet
Pancakes and Waffles
Short Stack Pancakes
Just two lonesome pancakes waiting to be topped off with syrup and enjoyed
1x1x1
2x2x2
Two standard pancakes served with your choice two bacon strips or one sausage patty and two eggs, any style
3x3x3
4x4x4
Waffles
Belgian style waffle topped off with strawberries or blueberries and whipped cream, served with your choice of two bacon strips or one sausage patty and two eggs, any style
Waffle single-no meal
Waffle Double Stack-no meal
Breakfast Skillets
Basic Breakfast Skillet
Shredded potatoes mixed with red and green bell peppers, onions, and mushrooms, topped with our homemade sausage gravy and two eggs, any style with choice sausage, ham, or bacon
Loaded Breakfast Skillet
Shredded potatoes mixed with red and green peppers, onions, mushrooms, bacon, sausage, ham and shredded cheddar cheese, topped with our homemade sausage gravy and two eggs, any style
French Toast
Sandwiches/Wraps
Chicken Parmesan
French Dip
Ham
Italian Deli
Pesto Turkey Panini
Roast Beef
Tuna Melt
Turkey with Herb Butter
Philly Cheesesteak
Sliders
Turkey Club
Grilled Cheese
Grilled Cheese with Bacon
Double Decker Turkey Club
Turkey, Bacon, Avocado
Chicken Salad
Turkey, Bacon, Swiss
BLT
Chicken, bacon
Pastas
Beef Ravioli
Beef filled ravioli with a Marsala and onion sauce
Braised Beef Tortellini
Braised beef tortellini in a marsala sauce with caramelized yellow onions and mushrooms placed over a bed of sautéed spinach
Cheese Ravioli
Cheese stuffed ravioli topped with marinara sauce and Parmesan cheese
Chicken Alfredo
Fettuccine noodles mixed with Alfredo sauce and chicken.
Gourmet Macaroni and Cheese
Elbow macaroni mixed with our secret cheese sauce
Shrimp Alfredo
Fettuccine noodles mixed with Alfredo sauce and shrimp
Spaghetti
Angel hair pasta topped with meatless marinara sauce and Parmesan cheese
Chicken Penne
Breaded chicken over a bed of penne noodles smothered in marinara sauce. The entree is topped with two types of cheese. Served with a side of garlic bread.
Beef
Ice Cream
Brownies
Hot cocoa bombs
Chicken Caesar Salad
Basil Chicken Salad
Greek Salad
Crispy Chicken Salad
Chef Salad
Chicken Cobb Salad
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Come on in and enjoy!
902 Albany St, Erie, IL 61250