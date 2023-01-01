Coffee Menu

Espresso Based Drinks

Americano
$3.95+
Latte
$4.55+
Mocha
$4.95+
Macchiato
$4.55+
Cappuccino
$4.45+
Espresso Shot
$2.30+
Gelato Affogato
$6.50
Tempesta Iced (Frap)
$5.90+
Viennese Coffeehouse Espresso (Mira)
$5.50

Iced Drinks

Iced Americano
$3.95+
Iced Chai Tea Latte
$5.00+
Iced Matcha
$5.00+
Iced Mocha
$5.45+
Cold Brew
$6.95
Iced Tea
$3.50+
Iced Coffee
$2.95+
Lemonade
$3.95+
Iced Latte
$5.00+

Milkshakes

Milkshake
$8.95

Brewed Drinks

Caffe Filtro
$3.20+
Cafe Au Lait
$3.40+
Hot Tea
$2.90
Hot Chocolate
$3.50+

Lemonade

Lemonade
$3.95+

Food & Drinks Menu

Breakfast Sandwiches

Bacon- Egg- Cheddar
$5.95
Sausage- Egg- Cheddar
$6.45
Aloha Egg Pepper jack
$5.45
Homestyle Chicken B
$6.45
Wrap- Breakfast- Spicy Chorizo Egg Burrito
$6.45
Wrap- Breakfast- Mediterranean- VEG
$5.75

Fruit Cups

Watermelon Fruit Cup
$4.95
Fruit Salad
$5.95
All Berries Fruit Cup
$6.95
Pineapple Fruit Cup
$4.95

Salads

Caesar with Chicken
$11.95
Caesar
$9.95
Southwest with Chicken
$7.95
Garden Salad
$6.95

Sandwiches

Turkey Cheddar Croissant
$10.95
Tuna Salad Croissant
$10.95
Chicken Salad Croissant
$10.95
Egg Salad Sandwich
$9.95
Ham Cheddar on Hawaiian Sandwich
$10.95
Grilled Chicken Wrap
$10.95
Turkey, Cheddar, Artisan, GF Sandwich
$10.95
Ham Muenster Sandwich
$10.95
Posh Roast Beef- Artisan Sandwich
$10.95
Buffalo Chicken Panini- Sandwich
$10.95
Shrimp Salad Sandwich
$11.95

Drinks

Wild Bay Kombucha- Ginger Grapefruit
$3.75
Wild Bay Kombucha- Mango Peach
$3.75
Wild Bay Kombucha- Elderberry
$3.75
Wild Bay Kombucha- Watermelon Hops
$3.75
Wild Bay Kombucha- Strawberry Lavender
$3.75
Perrier sparkling water
$2.75

Muffins

Banana Nut Muffin
$3.95
Buttermilk Blueberry Muffin
$3.95
Double chocolate chunk Muffin
$3.95
Lemon cranberry Muffin
$3.95
Browne dark chocolate Muffin
$3.95
Coffee chocolate almond Muffin
$4.45
Coffee cinnamon crumb Muffin
$4.45
Banana chocolate loaf
$3.95

Cakes

Double Chocolate Cake
$7.95
Red velvet Cake
$7.95
Chocolate éclair Cake
$6.95
Coffee éclair
$6.95
Tiramisu
$6.95
Chocolate Peanut butter Cake
$7.95
Chocolate Browne
$3.95

Chips

Original Sea Salt
$2.50
Salt and Cracked Pepper
$2.50
BBQ
$2.50
Sea Salt & Vinegar
$2.50
Jalapeno
$2.50

Beer

Draft (16oz) Beer
$7.50
White Claw Seltzer
$5.50
Bottled Beer
$5.50

Coca Cola

Coca cola
$2.95
Diet coke
$2.95
Coke zero
$2.95
Mexican Coke
$3.25
Mexican Fanta
$3.25
Mexican Sprite
$3.25
Orange Fanta
$3.25
Sprite
$2.95
Lemonade
$2.95
Barg’s Root beer
$2.95

Body Armor

Orange Mango Body Armor
$3.95
Strawberry Body Armor
$3.95

Monster Energy Drinks

Monster original
$4.75
Monster Zero Ultra
$4.50
Peach Monster
$4.50
Watermelon Monster
$4.50
Strawberry Monster
$4.50

Bottled Water

Deer Park
$1.65
Smart Water
$2.95

Fairlife Milk

Chocolate Fairlife Milk
$4.25
Strawberry Fairlife Milk
$4.25

Kids Drinks

Tummy Yummies Orange
$2.25
Tummy Yummies Berry Blast
$2.25
Apple juice
$2.50
Capri Sun
$1.75

Bakery Items

Plain Croissant
$3.75
Chocolate Croissant
$4.50
Spinach Ricotta
$5.50
Bacon and cheese
$5.50
Chocolate cookie
$4.50

Juice

Naked Green Machine
$4.95
Naked Blue Machine
$4.95
Naked Red Machine
$4.95
Everfresh Juice
$3.50

Snacks

Kind Cranberry
$2.95
Kind Drak Choc
$2.95
Kind Choc Almond
$2.95
Nutella BRDSTK
$2.25
Pretzel Cheddar bites
$2.25
String Cheese
$1.25
California sancking
$3.50

Happy hour

Bottled beer
$5.00
Draft beer
$5.00

Ice cream

Cup
$2.50
Bar
$2.50

Extra Cup

Extra cup
$0.25