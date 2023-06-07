Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Corner Deli

3064 Teaster Ln

Pigeon Forge, TN 37863

FOOD

OMELETS

B.Y.O.

B.Y.O.

$12.00

YOUR CHOICE OF ANY 3 INGREDIENTS

DADDY-0

DADDY-0

$13.00

BACON, DELI HAM, ONION, PEPPERS, CHEDDAR & TOPPED WITH SAUSAGE GRAVY

BEATNIK BOWLS

THE HEAT

THE HEAT

$14.00

HOME FRIES, SAUTEED PEPPERS & ONIONS, SPINACH AND PEPPER JACK CHEESE, SPICY SAUSAGE GRAVY & A FRIED EGG

TRUE GRIT

TRUE GRIT

$14.00

CHEESE GRITS, SAUTEED HAM & PEPPERS, CHEDDAR CHEESE, BACON, AND SAUSAGE GRAVY

THE DORK

THE DORK

$13.00

FLUFFY PANCAKES, SAUSAGE, CHEESY EGG SCRAMBLE, & FRESH BLUEBERRIES

OATMEAL ELVIS

OATMEAL ELVIS

$13.00

HEARTY OATMEAL MIXED WITH PEANUT BUTTER & MAPLE SYRUP, TOPPED WITH BANANA & BACON

CORNER SPECIALS

OK BOOMER!

OK BOOMER!

$14.00

BREAKFAST BURRITO STUFFED WITH EGGS, ONIONS, PEPPERS, BACON, HAM, CHEDDAR CHEESE, & HOME FRIES. DEEP FRIED & SMOTHERED IN GRAVY

BREAKFAST DOG

BREAKFAST DOG

$14.00

HAND PATTIED SAUSAGE, SCRAMBLED EGGS & MELTED CHEDDAR ON A FRENCH TOAST BUN DRIZZLED IN SYRUP. SERVED WITH CRISPY HOME FRIES

SUNRISE SAUCER

SUNRISE SAUCER

$13.00

TEXAS TOAST STUFFED & SEALED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF HAM, BACON, OR SAUSAGE, EGG & CHEESE. SERVED WITH CRISPY HOME FRIES.

Hamburger Steak Stack

Hamburger Steak Stack

$17.00

BUILD YOUR COUNTRY BREAKFAST WITH A CHOICE OF 2 EGGS ANY STYLE, BISCUIT OR TOAST, YOUR CHOICE OF GRITS, HASHBROWNS, OR HOME FRIES, & YOUR CHOICE OF BACON OR SAUSAGE. ADD PANCAKES OR FRENCH TOAST $2

Chef Salad

$13.00

BISCUITS AND GRAVY

BIG DADDY

BIG DADDY

$13.00

2 BISCUITS TOPPED WITH GRAVY & SERVED WITH A SIDE OF BACON AND TWO EGGS YOUR WAY

CHICKEN POT PIE

CHICKEN POT PIE

$13.00

OPEN-FACED BISCUIT SMOTHERED IN SHREDDED CHICKEN POT PIE FILLING, CHEDDAR CHEESE, & TWO EGGS YOUR WAY

GREEN EGGS & HAM

GREEN EGGS & HAM

$13.00

OPEN-FACED BISCUIT TOPPED WITH COUNTRY HAM, SPINACH, SAUSAGE GRAVY, & TWO EGGS YOUR WAY

THE GREASER

THE GREASER

$13.00

OPEN-FACED BISCUIT, 'LIL SMOKIES, YELLOW MUSTARD, CHEDDAR CHEESE, & SAUSAGE GRAVY, TOPPED WITH TWO EGGS YOUR WAY

WAFFLES

BELGIUM

BELGIUM

$11.00

THICK BELGIUM WAFFLE TOPPED WITH WHIPPED CREAM

BEE'S KNEES

BEE'S KNEES

$11.00

HONEYCOMB WAFFLE TOPPED WITH HONEY NUT CEREAL, WHIPPED CREAM, & HONEY DRIZZLE

COOL CAT

COOL CAT

$12.00

BELGIUM WAFFLE TOPPED WITH STRAWBERRY & PINEAPPLE JELL-O SALAD, TOASTED COCONUT, WHIPPED CREAM & A CHERRY

S'MORES

$12.00

FRENCH TOAST

French Toast

French Toast

$11.00

THICK CUT TOAST DUSTED WITH POWEDERED SUGAR

PB&J

PB&J

$13.00

THICK CUT TOAST FILLED WITH PEANUT BUTTER, GRAPE PRESERVES, & TOPPED WITH TOASTED PEANUTS

CINNAMON FRENCH TOAST

CINNAMON FRENCH TOAST

$13.00

HAND DIPPED WITH CINNAMON CEREAL CRUST, TOPPED WITH FRIED APPLES, WHIPPED CREAM & CINNAMON GLAZE

DREAMBOATS

DreamBoats

DreamBoats

$14.00

8 " S T E A M E D S U B SERVED WITH A CHOICE OF FRENCH FRIES OR POTATO SALAD M E A T S ( C H O O S E O N E ) ROAST BEEF, SMOKED TURKEY, BLACK FOREST HAM, BACON C H E E S E S PROVOLONE, CHEDDAR, SWISS, CLASSIC AMERICAN, PEPPER JACK, MOZZARELLA V E G G I E S LETTUCE, TOMATO, BANANA PEPPER, PICKLE, ONION, SPINACH, JALAPENO, BELL PEPPERS WHITE, WHEAT

KNUCKLE SANDWICHES

HOT CHEETO GRILLED CHEESE

HOT CHEETO GRILLED CHEESE

$12.00

AMERICAN CHEESE & HOT CHEETOS

TURKEY REUBEN

TURKEY REUBEN

$13.00

SLICED TURKEY, COLE SLAW, 1000 ISLAND, PICKLE, SWISS ON RYE BREAD

B.E.L.T.

B.E.L.T.

$12.00

BACON, LETTUCE, TOMATO, MAYO WITH YOUR CHOICE OF A FRIED EGG OR EGG SALAD

CHICKEN SALAD WRAP

CHICKEN SALAD WRAP

$13.00

CHICKEN SALAD, LETTUCE & TOMATO

BIRD DOGS TWO

BIRD DOGS TWO

$12.00

2 GRIDDLED ALL BEEF HOT DOGS WITH YOUR CHOICE OF TOPPINGS: ONIONS, SWEET RELISH, COLESLAW, & CHILI

BIRD DOG ONE

$9.00

PANCAKES

BUTTERMILK

BUTTERMILK

$11.00

3 FLUFFY PANCAKES TOPPED WITH WHIPPED BUTTER & MAPLE SYRUP

BANANA PUDDING

BANANA PUDDING

$13.00

3 BUTTERMILK PANCAKES, VANILLA CUSTARD, FRESH BANANAS, VANILLA WAFER CRUMBLE & WHIPPED CREAM

RAZZLE MY BERRIES

RAZZLE MY BERRIES

$13.00

PROTEIN PANCAKES TOPPED WITH FRESH SEASONAL BERRIES & PURE MAPLE SYRUP

SMASH BURGERS

CLASSIC SMASH

CLASSIC SMASH

$15.00

TWO PATTIES WITH LETTUCE, PICKLES & HOUSE SAUCE WITH AMERICAN CHEESE ADD BACON $2

MUSHROOM SWISS

MUSHROOM SWISS

$16.00

TWO PATTIES, LETTUCE, PICKLES, HOUSE SAUCE, MUSHROOMS, & SWISS CHEESE

B.F.D. BURGER

B.F.D. BURGER

$16.00

TWO PATTIES, BACON, AMERICAN CHEESE, & A FRIED EGG

PIZZA SAUCER

PIZZA SAUCER

$14.00

SMASHBURGER, PIZZA SAUCE, MOZZARELLA, SLICED PEPPERONI TOASTED & SEALED IN TEXAS TOAST

SINGLE SMASH

$12.50

ANKLE BITERS

Pancake kid

Pancake kid

$6.99
French Toast kid

French Toast kid

$6.99
Scrambled Eggs kid

Scrambled Eggs kid

$6.99
Biscuit & Gravy kid

Biscuit & Gravy kid

$6.99
Grilled Cheese kid

Grilled Cheese kid

$6.99
PB & J kid

PB & J kid

$6.99
Ham Sandwich kid

Ham Sandwich kid

$6.99
Turkey Sandwich kid

Turkey Sandwich kid

$6.99
Hot Dogs kid

Hot Dogs kid

$6.99

SOUPS/SALAD

Side Salad

$4.00

Side Caesar

$4.00

Potato Soup Cup

$4.00

Potato Soup Bowl

$6.00

Tomato Soup Cup

$4.00

Tomato Soup Bowl

$6.00

Chili Cup

$4.00

Chili Bowl

$6.00

House Salad

$9.00

House Caesar

$8.00

1/2 Knuckle Sandwiches

$6.00

SIDES

2 EGGS

$3.99

Biscuit

$3.99

Toast

$3.99

Cheese Grits

$3.99

Grits

$3.99

Bacon

$3.99

Sausage

$3.99

Hash Browns

$3.99

Home Fries

$3.99

Fresh Fruit

$3.99

Fried Apples

$3.99

Country Ham

$5.99

French Fries

$3.99

Potato Salad

$3.99

Pasta Salad

$3.99

Cole Slaw

$3.99

Pancake

$3.99

BAKERY

Brownie

$3.00

Choc Chip Cookie

$2.00

Cran Muffin

$2.00

Blue Muffin

$2.00

Rice Crispy Treat

$2.00

Banana Pudding

$3.00

Cinnamon Roll

$3.00

Pie

$4.99

Al a Mode

$2.00

DRINKS

N/A Beverage

Coke

Coke

$2.50
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.50
Sprite

Sprite

$2.50
Lemonade

Lemonade

$2.50
Powerade

Powerade

$2.50
Fanta Orange

Fanta Orange

$2.50
Diet Dr. Pepper

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.50
Dr. Pepper

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Fresh OJ

$4.00

Water

Coffee

$2.50

Milk

$2.50

Coffee/Smoothies

12oz Latte

$4.75

20oz Latte

$5.25

20oz Iced Latte

$5.25

12oz Mocha

$4.75

20oz Mocha

$5.25

20oz Iced Mocha

$5.25

20oz Caramel Frappe

$5.25

20oz Mocha Frappe

$5.25

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$6.00

Peach Pie Smoothie

$6.00
All hours
Sunday7:30 am - 4:00 pm
Monday7:30 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 4:00 pm
