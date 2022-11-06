Restaurant header imageView gallery
Gastropubs
Bars & Lounges

The Corner Drafthouse

289 Reviews

$$

495 Laurel st

San Diego, CA 92101

Order Again

Brunch

Seared Tuna Nicoise Salad

Seared Tuna Nicoise Salad

$22.00

SUSHI GRADE TUNA SEARED RARE, FRENCH BEANS, OLIVES, BABY POTATOES, HARD BOILED EGG, CHERRY TOMATOES, ARUGULA, BALSAMIC VINAIGRETTE

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$18.00

choice of grilled chicken or blackened salmon, romaine, parmesan, cherry tomatoes, croutons, house made caesar dressing

Socal Chicken Salad

Socal Chicken Salad

$18.00

MIXED GREENS, GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST, AVOCADO, CORN, BLACK BEANS, PICO DE GALLO, QUESO FRESCO, CHIPOTLE RANCH

Brussel Sprouts

Brussel Sprouts

$14.00

CITRUS VINAIGRETTE, FRESH GOAT CHEESE, BALSAMIC GLAZE, CANDIED PECANS

Buffalo Cauliflower

Buffalo Cauliflower

$15.00

TOSSED IN BUFFALO SAUCE, TOPPED WITH BLEU CHEESE CRUMBLES, SCALLIONS

Short Rib Nachos

Short Rib Nachos

$18.00

BRAISED BEEF SHORT RIB, TORTILLA CHIPS,AVOCADO CREMA, CHIPOTLE AIOLI, SCALLIONS, MANGO SALSA, BEER CHEESE

Buttermilk Biscuits & Gravy

$18.00

TWO EGGS ANY STYLE, CHEDDAR CHEESE & BACON

DH Breakfast Burrito

DH Breakfast Burrito

$17.00

SCRAMBLED EGGS, DRAFTHOUSE POTATOES, SAUSAGE, SOYRIZO, APPLEWOOD SMOKED BACON, QUESO FRESCO, FLOUR TORTILLA, SALSA VERDE, SIDE OF TORTILLA CHIPS, PICE DE GALLO

DH Chilaquiles

DH Chilaquiles

$18.00

TWO SUNNY SIDE UP EGGS, SOYRIZO, FRIED TORTILLA CHIPS, SOUR CREAM, SALSA VERDE, QUESO FRESCO, PICKLED RED ONION, CILANTRO ADD ONS: AVOCADO +2 | RANCHERO GRILLED CHICKEN +4

Drafthouse Breakfast

$18.00

TWO EGGS ANY STYLE, CHOICE OF APPLEWOOD SMOKED BACON OR PORK SAUSAGE, DRAFTHOUSE POTATOES, TOAST, JAM OF THE DAY

Egg White Frittata

Egg White Frittata

$17.50

FRESH EGG WHITES, SAUTÉED SPINACH, MUSHROOMS, FETA, SUNDRIED TOMATOES, HERB OIL, SIDE OF FRESH FRUIT ADD ONS: AVOCADO +2 | BACON +2 | GRILLED CHICKEN +4

Fried Chicken & Waffles

Fried Chicken & Waffles

$19.00

CRISPY BUTTERMILK CHICKEN, BACON HERBED WAFFLE, BACON STRIPS, BACON RUM MAPLE SYRUP

Smoked Salmon Benedict

Smoked Salmon Benedict

$19.00

TWO POACHED EGGS, SMOKED SALMON, AVOCADO, ENGLISH MUFFIN, HOLLANDAISE, CAPERS, SIDE OF FRESH FRUIT

Smoked Salmon Toast

Smoked Salmon Toast

$17.00

MULTIGRAIN TOAST, CAPER DILL CREAM CHEESE, AVOCADO, GLASS ONIONS, HARD BOILED EGG, SIDE OF FRESH FRUIT

Tennessee Hot Chicken

Tennessee Hot Chicken

$19.00

CRISPY BUTTERMILK CHICKEN, POACHED EGG, BUTTERMILK BISCUIT, HOMEMADE SAUSAGE GRAVY, WATERCRESS, HOUSEMADE HOT SAUCE

Blackened Mahi Sandwhich

Blackened Mahi Sandwhich

$19.00

GRILLED BLACKENED MAHI, LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONION, CHIPOTLE REMOULADE, TOASTED SOURDOUGH BREAD

Cubano

Cubano

$18.00

CUBAN PORK, HAM, SWISS CHEESE, PICKLES, MUSTARD, GARLIC AIOLI, PRESSED HOAGIE ROLL

Grilled Chicken Club

Grilled Chicken Club

$18.00

CHICKEN BREAST, HAM, BACON, SWISS CHEESE, LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONIONS, GARLIC AIOLI, TOASTED SOURDOUGH BREAD

Drafthouse Burger

Drafthouse Burger

$18.00

LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONION, CHEDDAR, SECRET SAUCE, BRIOCHE BUN

check markFamily-Friendly
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markIntimate
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markRestroom
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Pull up a seat at the best neighborhood hangout in Bankers Hill, and get a feel for our unique yet casual gastropub. Just around the corner from historic Balboa Park, our down-to-earth space will get you settled in to enjoy this noteworthy American gastropub tailored for foodies, craft beer- and cocktail enthusiasts.

495 Laurel st, San Diego, CA 92101

