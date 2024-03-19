- Home
The Corner Grill 114 Ridge Rd
114 Ridge Rd
North Arlington, NJ 07031
Drinks
Cold Drinks
Hot Drinks
- Coffee Small$2.50
12 oz
- Coffee Large$2.75
16 oz
- Capuccino small$3.50
12 oz
- Capuccino large$3.75
16 oz
- Espresso$1.75
- Double Espresso$2.50
- Latte Small$3.50
12 oz
- Latte Large$3.75
16 oz
- Cafe Mocha Small$3.50
12 oz
- Cafe Mocha Large$3.75
16 oz
- Cafe con Leche Small$3.50
- Cafe con Leche Large$3.75
- Cafe Americano Small$2.50
12 oz
- Cafe Americano Large$2.75
16 oz
- Iced Coffee Large$2.75
16 oz
- Iced Coffee XL$3.25
20 oz
- Iced Capuccino$3.75+
- Hot Chocolate 12 oz$2.25
- Hot Chocolate 16 oz$2.50
- Black Tea$2.50+
- Herbal Tea$2.75+
- Cup of Milk$2.50
- Iced Latte$3.75+
- Iced Mocha$3.95+
Sodas / Water/ Nesquik
- CAN SODAS$1.75
- Seltzer water Can$1.50
- St. Pellegrino water$2.50
- Vitamin Water$2.25
- Water (small)$1.50
- Water (large)$1.75
- Redbull$3.95
- Coca Cola bottle 20oz$2.95
- Ginger Ale bottle 20 oz$2.95
- Jarritos$2.95
- Snapples$2.25
- Orange Juice$3.25
- Cranberry Juice$2.75
- Gatorade$2.25
- Unsweetened Ice Tea$2.25
- Nesquik$3.25
- Apple Juice$3.25
Food
Breakfast
Waffles
Pancakes
French Toast
- French Toast$7.25
Powdered Sugar, Cinnamon and Butter
- Bacon Toast$9.95
With bacon bits on top and maple syrup
- Corner French Toast$11.25
Strawberries, banana, & whipped cream dusted with sugar & cinnamon
- French Toast Melt$11.95
With ham, turkey, and melted swiss cheese on top. strawberries on the side
- French Toast Deluxe$11.95
with Mexican sausage and two eggs any style.
Eggs
- 2 Eggs any style$6.75
Eggs any style with Home fries or grits and toast
- Huevos a la Mexicana$9.95
3 scrambled eggs with jalapeños, Roma tomatoes, Avocado & onions
- Poached eggs$6.95
Eggs above served w/choice of home fries or grits & toast
- Calentado$19.50
Ribeye with refried rice and beans, and 2 eggs any style
- Huevos Rancheros$9.25
Two corn tortillas topped with two eggs over easy, black beans, queso fresco, green sauce, sour cream and avocado.
- Steak & Eggs$19.25
Ribeye with 2 eggs any style
- Scrambled with Cheese$7.50
- Breakfast Burrito$8.95
Two scrambled eggs, jalapeños, home fries, pepper jack cheese, mexican sausage, green sauce, wrapped in a flour tortilla
- Side of eggs$3.25
Breakfast Sandwiches
- Pork Sausage & Egg Sandwich$5.25
- Argentine Sausage & Egg Sandwich$5.75
- Mexican Sausage & Egg Sandwich$5.75
- Colombian Sausage & Egg Sandwich$5.75
- Egg Sandwich$3.95
- Italian Sausage & Egg Sandwich$5.75
- Beef Sausage & Egg Sandwich$5.95
- Taylor Ham & Egg Sandwich$5.25
- Beef Bacon & Egg Sandwich$6.50
- BLT Sandwich$6.25
Bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo on white Toast
- Turkey, Bacon & Egg Sandwich$5.25
- Ham & Egg Sandwich$5.25
- Turkey Sausage & Egg Sandwich$5.25
- Bacon & Egg Sandwich$5.25
Omelettes
- Ian's Veggie Omelette$8.95
Eggplant, red bell pepper, tomatoes, and feta cheese
- Cheese Omelette$8.25
American, mozzarella, swiss or cheddar
- Dylan Omelette$9.75
Mushrooms, bacon, swiss cheese
- Avocado Sunrise$9.95
Green onions, mushrooms, and cheddar
- Mexicali Omelette$10.50
Chorizo, pepper jack, jalapeños and pico de gallo on the side
- Western$8.95
Onions, pepper & ham
- Italian$11.25
Mushroom, green peppers, onions, italian sausage and mozzarella cheese. Marinara sauce on the side
- Plain Omelette$6.75
- Avocado Omelette$8.95
Avocado & Tomato
- Corn Beef Hash Omelette$8.95
Corn Beef Has & onions
- Garden Omelette$8.95
Onions, peppers, tomatoes & mushrooms
- Colorado$11.50
Ham, bacon, Sausage, peppers, onions and cheddar cheese
- Make your own Omelette$10.95
Choose 3 fillings
- The Energy Omelette$12.50
Egg white omelette with grilled chicken, tomatoes, mushrooms, spinach, and a side of sliced tomatoes
- Protein Omelette$10.95
Egg whites, onions, peppers, chicken & swiss cheese
- Avocado Protein Omelette$10.95
Egg whites, ham, tomatoes, avocado, swiss cheese
- Mediterranean$9.75
Mushrooms, spinach, tomatoes, onions & feta cheese
- Ham & Cheese Omelette$9.25
Choose your favorite cheese
- Florentine$8.95
Feta Cheese & Spinach
Platter sides
Paninis
- Turkey & Cheese Panini$7.95
- Ham & Cheese Panini$7.95
- The Dylan Panini$8.95
Grilled chicken, tomatos, pepper jack, and jalapeno sauce
- Chicken Pesto Panini$8.95
Grilled chicken, tomatos, pesto & mozzarella
- Eggplant Pesto Panini$8.25
Eggplant ,pesto sauce, tomatoes & mozzarella cheese
- Jalapeno Ranch Panini$8.95
Grilled chicken, pepperjack, tomatoes, jalapeno, ranch sauce
- Cheesesteak Panini$9.75
Roast beef, onions, mushrooms, mozz & chipotle sauce
- The Logan Panini$9.95
Grilled chicken, bacon, avocado, jalapeno, ranch sauce & mozzarella
Wraps
- Cold Roast Beef Wrap$9.50
Mayo, lettuce, tomatoes and mozzarella
- Hot Roast Beef Wrap$9.50
Mayo, lettuce, tomatoes
- Jalapeno Ranch Chicken Wrap$8.95
Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, pepperjack, jalapeno, spicy ranch dressing
- Cheddar Chicken Cutlet Wrap$8.95
Chicken cutlet, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo
- Chicken Caesar Wrap$8.75
Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, parmesan, and caesar dressing.
- Cheesesteak Wrap$9.50
Roast beef, cooked onions & peppers, mozzarella and chipotle sauce
- Chicken Fajita Wrap$9.25
Grilled chicken, onions, peppers, mozzarella, and chipotle sauce
- Cheese Burger Wrap$8.25
Lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, pickles, and American cheese.
- Tuna Salad Wrap$8.50
Lettuce, tomato, and pickels
- Turkey BLT Wrap$8.25
Deli Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, tomatoes, mayo & swiss cheese
- Greek Wrap$8.95
Grilled chicken ,Romaine,Tomato,Red pepper, olives,feta cheese and tzatziki sauce
- Chicken Pesto Wrap$8.95
Pesto sauce,Tomatoes & Mozzarella cheese
- Dylan Wrap$8.95
Cooked onions and peppers, grilled chicken, pepper jack, tomato, lettuce and jalapeño sauce.
Hot Sandwiches
- Chicken Cutlet Sandwich$6.95
Lettuce, tomato, onions and mayo on roll
- Corn Beef Sandwich$8.95
Mustard and pickles on rye
- Cheese steak Sandwich$8.95
Onion, peppers, mayo, mozzarella cheese on a long roll
- Steak Fajita Sandwich$9.95
Onions, peppers,chipotle sauce and mozzarella cheese on long roll
- Tuna Melt Sandwich$8.50
Rye bread, tomatos, and swiss with pickles on the side
- Chicken Ashley Sandiwch$6.95
Mozzarella cheese, chipotle sauce, lettuce, and tomato, on a soft roll
- Pastrami Sandwich$8.25
Mustard and swiss cheese, on rye
- Italian Sausage$8.50
Onions, peppers, mozzarella cheese and marinara sauce on a long roll
- Grilled Cheese$4.75
- Grilled chicken Sandwich$6.50
Lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo on a roll
- Hot Roast Beef Sandwich$8.95
Lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, oil and vinegar on a long roll
- Chicken Fajita Sandwich$8.95
Onions bell peppers, chipotle, sauce, and mozzarella on a long roll
- Reuben Sandwich$9.95
Corn beef, Russian dressing, sauerkraut and swiss on rye bread
Cold Sandwiches
- BLT Sandwich$6.25
Bacon, tomato, lettuce & mayo on white toast
- Egg Salad Sandwich$4.95
Lettuce, tomato, onions, mayo, and pickles on a roll
- Turkey & Cheese Sandwich$6.95
Lettuce, tomato, onions, mayo, american cheese, pickles on a roll
- Cold Roast Beef Sandwich$8.95
Lettuce, tomato, onions, mayo, oil and vinegar on a long roll
- Turkey Club Sandwich$8.50
Deli turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, & swiss cheese on a white toast
- Ham & CHeese Sandwich$6.95
Lettuce, tomato, onions, mayo, american cheese, pickles on a roll
- Tuna Salad Sandwich$7.25
Lettuce, tomato and picles on a roll
Salads
- Green Salad$5.95
- Chef Salad$11.95
Romaine lettuce, tomato, chicken, ham, turkey, boiled eggs, swiss & cheddar cheese
- Greek Salad$8.25
Romaine lettuce, cucumber, bell pepper, tomato, olives, red onion, and feta cheese
- House Chicken Salad$11.25
Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, carrots, red onions, with dressing
- Avocado Cobb Salad$11.95
Cucumber ,lettuce, tomato, red onions, and avocado
- Caesar Salad$7.25
Romaine lettuce, creamy caesar croutons and parmesan cheese.
- Chicken Tender Salad$10.95
Romaine lettuce, tomato, onions, cucumber, cheddar cheese and honey mustard dressing on the side.
- Avocado Salad$8.95
Cucumber ,lettuce, tomato, red onions, and avocado
- Bowl of Fruit Salad$6.95
Burgers
- Hamburger$6.50
bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo
- Mexican Burger$9.25
Grilled jalapeños, mushrooms, onions, and pepper jack cheese with salsa
- Kylee Turkey Burger$8.95
Pepper jack, chipotle sauce and avocado.
- Lucas Burger$9.95
With cheddar, taylor ham and egg
- Turkey Burger$6.50
bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo
- The Corner Burger$9.95
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, chipotle sauce and cheddar cheese.
- Ian Patty Melt Burger$8.75
Fried onions, swiss cheese on rye bread
- Kylee Burger$9.50
Pepper jack, chipotle sauce and avocado.
Platters
- Rib Eye Steak Platter$20.95
with grilled onions and two sides
- Chicken Cutlet Platter$10.95
- Grilled Chicken Platter$10.50
- T-Bone Steak Platter$23.95
with grilled onions and two sides
- Sizzling Chicken Fajita Platter$12.95
Onions, tomatoes and bell peppers with side flour tortilla
- Italian Sausage Platter$10.95
with onions, peppers, and marinara sauce
- Sizzling Steak Fajitas Platter$14.95
Onions,tomatoes and bell peppers with a side of flour tortilla
- Pork Chop Platter$9.95
with grilled onions
- Fried Tilapia Platter$10.95
with grilled onions
- Roast beef Platter$11.95
with grilled onions
All Time Favorites
Sides
Desserts
Soup
- Manhattan Large$6.50Out of stock
- Zuppa Toscana small$4.25Out of stock
- Zuppa Toscana large$5.25Out of stock
- Beef Barley small$4.25Out of stock
- Beef Barley large$5.25Out of stock
- Chicken Tortilla small$4.25Out of stock
- Chicken Tortilla large$5.25Out of stock
- Cream of Broccoli small$4.25Out of stock
- Cream of Broccoli large$5.25Out of stock
- Cream of Chicken small$4.25
- Cream of Chicken Large$5.25
- Minestroni small$4.25Out of stock
- Minestroni large$5.25Out of stock
- Split Pea small$4.25Out of stock
- Split Pea large$5.25Out of stock
- Lentil small$4.25
- Lentil large$5.25
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Family owned restaurant serving your favorites for breakfast and lunch! Come in and enjoy!
114 Ridge Rd, North Arlington, NJ 07031