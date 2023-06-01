  • Home
The Corner Grille Original 3823 Main Street

No reviews yet

3823 Main Street

College Park, GA 30337

Food

Starters

Beignets

$5.00+

Fried Brussels Sprout

$8.00

Flash fried served with side of lemon aioli

Fried Calamari

$13.00

Cornmeal battered tossed in Ponzu Sauce

Gumbo

$12.00

Shrimp, Andouille Sausage & Chicken with rice

Kale & Artichoke Dip

$14.00

Asiago cream cheese blend served with house made Cajun Tortilla Chips

Shrimp & Corn Fritters

$9.00

Hushpuppy-like with corn and chopped shrimp in the batter; 5 to an order

Salads

Bleu Byrd

$18.00

Mixed Greens, Blackened Chicken, Fresh Fruit, Nuts, Craisins, Bleu cheese Crumbles & Bleu Cheese Vinaigrette on the side

Grilled Salmon Salad

$19.00

Fresh Spinach, Cabbage and Mint blend topped with mandarin oranges, thinly sliced red onions and Norwegian Salmon; Chef's (Blood Orange Vinaigrette) Dressing on the side

Kale & Beet Salad

$18.00

Kale, Beets, Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Pecans, Red Onions, Corn, Red Peppers & Chef's (Blood Orange Vinaigrette) Dressing on the side

Shrimp Cobb

$17.00

Mixed Greens, Grilled Shrimp, Bacon, Avocado, Corn & Tomatoes with Jalapeno Ranch on the side

Side Caesar Salad

$10.00

Romaine lettuce, house-made croutons, shaved parmesan cheese and house made caesar dressing on the side

Side House Salad

$10.00

Mixed Greens, tomato, red onion, cheddar cheese, house-made croutons with choice of dressing on the side

Sandwiches/Burgers

Cajun Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Boneless Chicken Breast (Blackened or Fried), Pepperjack Cheese, Red Onions, Coleslaw & Remoulade Sauce on toasted Brioche bun

Cheeseburger

$17.00

Ground beef patty, lettuce, tomato, pickle , onion, cheddar, mayo & mustard on toasted Brioche bun

Salmon Club

$21.00

Blackened Norwegian Salmon, Spinach, Tomato, Applewood Bacon & Remoulade Sauce of French Ciabatta

Veggie Burger

$18.00

BBB house-made patty (Beets, Black Beans, Brown Rice) dressed with fresh spinach, Swiss, tomato, red onion and side of steak sauce

Entrees

Blackened Ribeye

$38.00

Cajun Seafood Pasta

$28.00

Shrimp, Crawfish Tailmeat, Andouille Sausage, Garlic, Onions & Penne Pasta in Parmesan Cajun Cream Sauce; side of garlic toast

Catfish & Shrimp

$21.00

Cajun Cornmeal battered & Fried Catfish filet and 5 shrimp

Grouper

$26.00

Grilled filet over roasted root vegetables topped with house-made Chimichurri Sauce

Lamb Shank

$26.00

Sous vide Bone-In Shank with garlic parmesan mash potatoes

Lemon Pepper Chicken & Broccoli

$21.00

Bone-less, skinless, lemon pepper seasoned chicken breast served with garlic parmesan mashed potatoes, broccoli and lemon caper cream sauce

Salmon Opelousas

$27.00

Blackened Norwegian Salmon topped with Crawfish & Mushroom Opelousas sauce

Shrimp & Grits

$23.00

Sauteed Shrimp, Onions & Andouille Sausage over Grits with house-made Parmesan Cream Sauce; side of garlic toast

Hourly Employee Meals

Features

Veggie Pasta

$18.00Out of stock

Country Fried Chicken

$23.00Out of stock

Beef Tips

$25.00

Sides

Chargrilled Broccoli

$7.00

Blanched then Chargrilled

Coleslaw

$7.00

Fries

$7.00

Garlic Parmesan Mash

$7.00

Jasmine Rice

$7.00

Sautéed Kale & Garlic

$7.00

with sauteed onions

Extras

a la carte Garlic Toast (2 pieces)

$5.00

Add 5 Blackened Shrimp

$10.00

Add Extra Chips

Caper Cream Sauce

$2.00

Opelousas Sauce (With Proteins)

$8.00

Side of Parmesan Cream Sauce

$2.00

Side of Praline Sauce

$3.00

Opelousas Sauce (No Protiens)

$2.00

Side of Salsa

$1.00

Side of Sour Cream

$0.50

Add cheese

$1.00

Desserts

Beignets

$5.00+

Brownie aLa mode

$7.00

Corner Square

$7.00

Our bi-layered version of cheesecake. Thick buttery crust has pecans; cream cheese top layer dusted with powder sugar, served slightly warm with rasperry syrup

Sorbet

$6.00

Praline Corner Square

$10.00Out of stock

Beverages

2% Milk

2% Milk

$3.00+

Bottled Water

San Pellegrino Sparkling

$3.00

Aqua Panna Spring

$3.00

Lightly Sweetened Iced Tea

Tea

$2.00

Soda

Coke

$3.00

Creme Soda

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

3823 Main Street, College Park, GA 30337

Directions

