Pizza
Mexican & Tex-Mex

The Corner Market

117 Reviews

$

12 Concord St

Holliston, MA 01746

Order Again

Popular Items

CHEESE PIZZA
6 PC TENDERS
1 TOPPING PIZZA

PIZZA

CHEESE PIZZA

CHEESE PIZZA

$16.49

Our Scratch Made Italian style hand tossed dough topped with our house made pizza sauce and Mozzarella

1 TOPPING PIZZA

1 TOPPING PIZZA

$17.49

Our Scratch Made Italian style hand tossed dough topped with our house made pizza sauce, Mozzarella and one topping of your choice

2 TOPPING PIZZA

2 TOPPING PIZZA

$18.49

Our Scratch Made Italian style hand tossed dough topped with our house made pizza sauce, Mozzarella and two toppings of your choice

3 TOPPING PIZZA

3 TOPPING PIZZA

$19.49

Our Scratch Made Italian style hand tossed dough topped with our house made pizza sauce, Mozzarella and three toppings of your choice

CHEESY BREADSTICKS

CHEESY BREADSTICKS

$16.49

Cheesy delicious breadsticks with sides of Marinara...a fan favorite!! These babies are the size of a pizza!

GARLIC BREAD

GARLIC BREAD

$6.00

Cruncy Focaccia Garlic Bread with melty Mozzarella

PIZZAS SPECIALTY

BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA

BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA

$21.99

BBQ Grilled Chicken, Sliced Red Onion, BBQ Sauce and Mozzarella

BELLA PIZZA

$21.99

Fresh Mozz, Basil, Sliced Tomato and Balsamic Glaze on a garlic base

BIG HABERSKI PIZZA

BIG HABERSKI PIZZA

$21.99

A cornucopia of Meats, Pepperoni, Sausage, Marinara and Mozzarella

BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA

BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA

$21.99

Blue Cheese, Mozzarella, Red Onion & Grilled Buffalo Chicken

BUFFAQUE CHICKEN PIZZA

BUFFAQUE CHICKEN PIZZA

$21.99

Blue Cheese, Mozzarella, Red Onion & Grilled Buffalo/BBQ Chicken

CHICKEN BACON RANCH PIZZA

CHICKEN BACON RANCH PIZZA

$21.99

Crispy Chopped Chicken, Crispy Bacon, Ranch Dressing & Mozzarella

CHICKEN CEASAR SALAD PIZZA

CHICKEN CEASAR SALAD PIZZA

$21.99

Just like it sounds, a Caesar salad, on a pizza, absolutely delicious!

CHICKEN PARM PIZZA

CHICKEN PARM PIZZA

$21.99

Crispy fried chicken with decadent marinara and melty mozzarella

CRAB RANGOON PIZZA

CRAB RANGOON PIZZA

$21.99

Everything you love about Crab Rangoons beautiful translated onto our award winning pizza! Creamy filling, crispy wontons, mozzarella and a sweet chili drizzle!

Daily Special Pizza

$21.99

Please specify which Daily Special Pizza you would like. We can make most of our specials all of the time but certain specials may not be available due to availability of ingredients.

FARM STAND PIZZA

FARM STAND PIZZA

$21.99

Mushrooms, Onions, Peppers, Spinach, Broccoli & Black Olives, Marinara and Mozzarella

HAWAIIAN PIZZA

$18.49

Boars Head Ham, Pineapple, Marinara & Mozzarella

MARGHERITA PIZZA

MARGHERITA PIZZA

$21.99

Tomato, Basil, and Fresh Mozzarella

MEXICAN STREET CORN PIZZA

MEXICAN STREET CORN PIZZA

$21.99

Sweet Corn, Spicy Aioli Base, 3 Cheese Blend topped with herbs and Queso Fresco.

MR. POTATO HEAD PIZZA

MR. POTATO HEAD PIZZA

$21.99

Mashed Potatoes, Cheddar, Mozzarella, Garlic, Scallions & Bacon

NASHVILLE CHICKEN & WAFFLE PIZZA

$21.99

Crispy Fried Nashville Hot Chicken and Savory Waffles, Mozzarella and Maple Syrup! Add Nashville Hot Sauce to kick it up a notch!

PICKLE PIZZA

PICKLE PIZZA

$21.99

Boars Head Deli Pickles sliced and layered with crispy Boars Head Bacon on a White Garlic base with Mozzarella.

WHITE PIZZA

WHITE PIZZA

$21.99

Classic - Mozzarella, Ricotta, Fresh Garlic, Oregano

CALZONES

16" calzone
PLAIN CALZONE

PLAIN CALZONE

$10.99

Calzones come with ricotta and mozzarella on the inside and marinara for dipping on the side!

1 TOPPING CALZONE

$12.99

Calzones come with ricotta and mozzarella on the inside and marinara for dipping on the side! Add one topping of your choice!

2 TOPPING CALZONE

$14.99

Calzones come with ricotta and mozzarella on the inside and marinara for dipping on the side! Add two toppings and enjoy!

3 TOPPING CALZONE

$16.99

Calzones come with ricotta and mozzarella on the inside and marinara for dipping on the side! Add three toppings and enjoy!

CALZONE SPECIALTY

Your favorite specialty pizza made into a 16" calzone!

#12 CALZONE

$15.99

Our Famous Steak & Cheese, Onions, Mushrooms, Peppers, Mozzarella, Ketchup & Mayo

BBQ CHICKEN CALZONE

$15.99

BBQ Grilled Chicken, Red Onion, Ricotta, Mozzarella and BBQ Sauce

BIG HABERSKI CALZONE

$15.99

A Cornucopia of Meats, Mozzarella & Ricotta

BUFFALO CHICKEN CALZONE

$15.99

Grilled Buffalo Chicken, Bleu Cheese, Red Onion, Mozzarella & Ricotta

BUFFAQUE CALZONE

$15.99

When Buffalo and BBQ combine with Chicken, Red Onion and Bleu Cheese plus Mozzarella!

CHICKEN BACON RANCH CALZONE

$15.99

Grilled Chicken, Boars Head Bacon, Ranch Dressing, Mozzarella & Ricotta

CHICKEN PARM CALZONE

$15.99

Crispy Chicken, Marinara, Mozzarella & Ricotta

FARM STAND CALZONE

$15.99

Mushrooms, Onions, Peppers, Spinach, Broccoli, Black Olives, Mozzarella & Ricotta

GREEK GIFT CALZONE

GREEK GIFT CALZONE

$15.99

Savory Chicken, Baby Spinach, Feta, Black Olives and Red Onions with Ricotta , Roasted Red peppers and Mozzarella!

MARGHERITA CALZONE

$15.99

Pomodoro Tomato Sauce, Basil, Mozzarella & Ricotta

MR. POTATO HEAD CALZONE

$15.99

Boars Head Bacon, Mashed Potatoes, Provolone, Cheddar, Garlic, Mozzarella & Ricotta

WHITE CALZONE

$15.99

Mozzarella, Ricotta, Fresh Garlic & Oregano

WINGS & TENDERS

6 PC TENDERS

6 PC TENDERS

$7.49

6 Piece Breaded Tenders

6 PC BREADED WINGS

6 PC BREADED WINGS

$10.49

Original wings, Plain or Sauced, just how you like them!

12 PC BREADED WINGS

12 PC BREADED WINGS

$16.49

Original Wings, Plain or Sauced, just how you like them!

SANDWICHES + SUBS

#12 STEAK & CHEESE

#12 STEAK & CHEESE

$14.99

Footlong London Broil Steak & Cheese, seasoned and cooked to PERFECTION!! Best Steak & Cheese you'll ever have!

BBQ BULKIE

$8.95

Slow Roasted Pulled Pork, Boars Head Cheddar, Sauteed Onions and tangy BBQ sauce pressed on a Fresh Baked Bulkie.

BLT

BLT

$9.99+

Boars Head Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo

CHEESEBURGER SUB

CHEESEBURGER SUB

$14.99

Savory burger patties with Boars Head American, Pickles, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and Thousand Island on a Fresh Baked Sub Roll.

CHICKEN BACON RANCH SUB

CHICKEN BACON RANCH SUB

$13.99

Crispy Chicken Cutlets, Crispy Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Ranch Dressing on a Toasted Sub Roll

CHICKEN CUTLET - Build Your Own!

$10.49+

Crispy fried Chicken Cutlets dressed just how you like!

CHICKEN LITTLE BULKIE

CHICKEN LITTLE BULKIE

$8.95

Crispy Breaded Chicken breast with lettuce, tomato and mayo on a bulkie

CHICKEN PARM SUB

$14.99

Crispy Breaded Patties, Marinara and Provolone melted to perfection

CHICKEN SALAD - build your own!

CHICKEN SALAD - build your own!

$8.49+

House made chicken salad

CINDYS CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP

$9.99

Grilled Chicken, Romaine, Shaved Parmesan Cheese and House made Croutons in a white or wheat wrap

CORNED BEEF - Build your own!

CORNED BEEF - Build your own!

$10.49+

Boars Head Corned Beef made how you like it

CRANBERRY WALNUT CHICKEN SALAD- build your own!

CRANBERRY WALNUT CHICKEN SALAD- build your own!

$12.99+

House Made Chicken Salad with Crasins and Chopped Walnuts

CRISPY BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP

$10.49

Crispy Fried Chicken, Buffalo Sauce, Bleu Cheese Crumbles & Ranch Dressing, Lettuce, Tomato & Red Onion

CUBANO

$13.99

Classic Cuban...House Roasted Pulled Pork, Boars Head Ham & Swiss, Pickles, and Mustard pressed to perfection on a sub roll.

GODFATHER STEAK BOMB

GODFATHER STEAK BOMB

$15.99

Sliced Sirloin, Sausage, Pepperoni, Peppers & Onions, Mushrooms, American Cheese, Diced Mozzarella & Marinara. This 2+ pound beauty will blow your socks off!

GYRO

GYRO

$11.99

Succulent Lamb, Sliced Red Onion, Tomato and Tzatziki Sauce on a Fresh Baked Pita

HAM - build your own!

$11.99+

Boars Head Ham made how you like it

ITALIANO

ITALIANO

$14.99+

Mortadella, Salami, Capicola, Pepperoni, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Banana peppers, Oil & Vinegar, Oregano and a bruschetta relish!

MEATBALL PARM

MEATBALL PARM

$14.99

House made Meatballs, Marinara and Provolone melted to perfection

ROAST BEEF - build your own!

ROAST BEEF - build your own!

$10.99+

Boars Head Roast Beef made how you like it

TURKEY CLUB

TURKEY CLUB

$12.49

Boars Head Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo on your choice of triple layered Bread

TURKEY- Build your own!

$12.99+

Boars Head Turkey made how you like it!

YIMMY FALAFEL BURGER

YIMMY FALAFEL BURGER

$12.00

A crispy tasty Falafel burger topped with sliced Red Onion and Tomato, dressed with Tzatziki spread!

BANANA BULKIE

$10.49

Banana Peppers, Boars Head Cheddar Cheese, Crispy Bacon, Crispy Chicken Cutlet, Chipotle mayo And Sweet Chili Sauce On A Fresh Bulkie Roll.

ROAST BEEF PASTRAMI SUB

$14.99

1/2 Boars Head Roast Beef , 1/2 Boars Head Pastrami W/ Chipotle Mayo , Jalapenos And Boars Head Cheddar Cheese Toasted To Perfection On A Fresh Sub Roll.

PANINIS

BALBOA

BALBOA

$12.99

Boars Head Roast Beef, American Cheese, Sautéed Onions, Banana Peppers, Horseradish Sauce on Fresh Baked Focaccia

BBQ GRILLED CHEESE

BBQ GRILLED CHEESE

$10.99

Melted Boars Head Cheddar with Savory Pulled Pork & BBQ Sauce!

BELLA

BELLA

$10.99

Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato, Basil, Balsamic on Fresh Baked Focaccia

BLACK & BLEU

$12.49

Boars Head Pastrami, Swiss, Spicy Deli Mustard, Bleu Cheese Crumbles on Marble Rye.

BOARS NEST

BOARS NEST

$12.49

Boars Head Oven Roasted Chicken, Bacon, Cheddar, Honey Mustard on Fresh Baked Focaccia

BOSS HOG

BOSS HOG

$12.99

Scratch made slow roasted Pulled Pork, BBQ Sauce, Cheddar Cheese, Coleslaw on Fresh Baked Focaccia

BRADY

BRADY

$12.49

Grilled Chicken, Guacamole, Swiss, Bacon, Tomato, Chipotle Mayo on Fresh Baked Focaccia

CORNER CLUB FOCACCIA

$12.49

Boars Head Turkey, Ham, Swiss, Bacon, Homemade Honey Mustard on Fresh Baked Focaccia

GIILLIGAN

$12.49

Savory Tuna, Provolone and Pickles on Fresh Baked Focaccia

GRILLED CHEESE

$6.99

Your Choice of Country White or Hearty Wheat and Boars Head Cheese melted to perfection!

ITALIANO FOCACCIA

ITALIANO FOCACCIA

$12.99

Boars Head Mortadella, Salami, Capicola, Pepperoni, Provolone, Tomato, Onion, Banana Peppers, Oil & Vinegar, Oregano and a bruschetta relish on Fresh Baked Focaccia

KING CREOLE

KING CREOLE

$12.49

Cajun Spiced Grilled Chicken Breast, Cheddar, Bacon, Chipotle Mayo on Fresh Baked Focaccia

PILGRIM

PILGRIM

$12.49

Oven Roasted Turkey, Stuffing, Cranberry Sauce, Mayo on Fresh Baked Focaccia

RACHEL

$12.99

Boars Head Corned Beef, Swiss, Cole Slaw, Thousand Island on Marble Rye

REUBEN

REUBEN

$12.99

Boars Head Corned Beef, Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut, Thousand Island on Marble Rye

RICKY RICARDO

$12.49

Scratch made slow roasted Pulled Pork, Ham, Provolone, Pickles, Spicy Deli Mustard on Fresh Baked Focaccia

SMOKIN JOE GOUDA PANINI

SMOKIN JOE GOUDA PANINI

$12.99

Boar's Head London Broil Roast Beef, Smoked Gouda Cheese, Caramelized Onions and Siracha Mayo on Fresh Baked Focaccia

STEAK TIP PANINI

STEAK TIP PANINI

$15.99

Marinated Grass Fed Angus Tips, Sauteed Peppers & Onions, Cheddar, Garlic Aioli and Sweet Chili Sauce on Fresh Baked Focaccia

MOZZAGUAC

$11.49

Fresh Mozzarella , Fresh Guacamole , Boars Head Pepperoni On Country White Bread.

TACOS

JAYS CLASSIC GROUND BEEF TACO DUO

JAYS CLASSIC GROUND BEEF TACO DUO

$9.00

Seasoned Ground Beef, Lettuce & Monterey Jack on hard corn or soft flour shells

BUFFALO CHICKEN TACO DUO

BUFFALO CHICKEN TACO DUO

$10.00

Buffalo Infused White Tortilla Shells, Pulled Chicken, Pico de Gallo, Shredded Lettuce and Bleu Cheese & Ranch Dressing

CHICKEN BACON RANCH TACO DUO

CHICKEN BACON RANCH TACO DUO

$10.00

Seasoned shredded chicken, crispy bacon, pico de gallo, ranch and chipotle mayo on flour tortillas.

FISH TACO DUO

$10.00

Crispy Fried Haddock, Cole Slaw, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Chipotle Mayo, Queso Fresco

ITALION STALION TACOS

$10.39

All The Italiano Meats, Monterey Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Pico And Creamy Italian.

BURRITOS

CHICKEN BURRITO

CHICKEN BURRITO

$12.00

Seasoned Pulled Chicken, White Rice, Black Beans, Pico de Gallo, & Monterey Jack!

GROUND BEEF BURRITO

GROUND BEEF BURRITO

$12.00

Seasoned Ground Beef, White Rice, Black Beans, Pico de Gallo, & Monterey Jack!

PULLED PORK BURRITO

PULLED PORK BURRITO

$12.00

Slow roasted Pulled Pork, White Rice, Black Beans, Pico de Gallo, & Monterey Jack!

VEGGIE BURRITO

VEGGIE BURRITO

$10.00

Spinach, Broccoli, Mushroom, Onion, Green Peppers, White Rice, Black Beans, Pico de Gallo, & Monterey Jack!

ROBIN DINNER

$12.49

Crispy Chicken Cutlets On A Bed Of Onions, Peppers And White Rice Topped With Teriyaki Sauce.

SALADS / SOUP

ANTIPASTO

ANTIPASTO

$12.49

Iceberg Lettuce, Romaine Lettuce, Tomato Wedges, Sliced Cucumber, Roasted Red Peppers, Capicola, Salami, Mortadella, Fresh Mozzarella, Banana Peppers, Italian Dressing. Big enough to share!

CAESAR

$9.99

Romaine Lettuce, Housemade Croutons, Parmesan Cheese, Caesar Dressing. Big enough to share!

COBB SALAD

COBB SALAD

$12.49

Iceberg Lettuce, Romaine Lettuce, Hard Boiled Egg, Bacon, Tomato Wedges, Sliced Cucumber, Sliced Red Onion, Sliced Green Pepper, Bleu Cheese, Guacamole. Big enough to share!

GREEK

GREEK

$9.99

Iceberg Lettuce, Tomato Wedges, Sliced Cucumber, Sliced Red Onions, Sliced Green Peppers, Black Olives, Pepperonis, Feta, Greek Dressing. Big enough to share!

HOUSE

HOUSE

$9.49

Iceberg Lettuce, Tomato Wedges, Sliced Cucumber, Sliced Red Onions, Sliced Green Peppers, Peperoncinis Italian Dressing. Big enough to share!

MIXED GREENS

MIXED GREENS

$10.99

Baby Spinach, Romaine Lettuce, Iceberg, Tomato Wedges, Sliced Cucumber, Red onion, Green Peppers, Feta, Walnuts, Dried Cranberries, Pepperoncinis, Raspberry Vinaigrette. Big enough to share!

KIDS MENU

Choices for our little friends 10 and under!

KIDS FLUFFERNUTTER

$3.00

Peanut Butter and Fluff on your choice of bread!

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$3.00

American Cheese melted between your choice of bread!

KIDS QUESADILLA

$3.00

Monterey Jack melted between you choice of white or wheat wrap served with a side of salsa.

KIDS TENDERS 3PC

$4.00

3 Crispy fried tenders!

KIDS BURGER

$6.00

4oz patty on a bulkie roll.

BAKED GOODS / DESSERT

SQUARE

SQUARE

$4.50

Dessert Square

PIZZA KIT

Make your own kits! Regular is our house made allergy friendly dough, sauce, mozzarella & Pepperoni. Pretzel is our dough, baking soda, coarse salt & cinnamon sugar.

Pizza KIt

$7.50

A ball of our scratch made dough, mozzarella, marinara & pepperoni... Make your own pizza kit!

BEER

Corona Extra 6 Pack Btl

$9.99

Heineken 6 Pack Btl

$9.99

ALLAGASH WHITE 4 PK

$15.99

DALES SNG

$4.25

SINGLE

$5.89

4pk

$12.99

GG 4PK PULP DADDY

$15.99

GG SNG PULP DADDY

$5.99

JACKS ABBY OCTOBER FEST 4PK

$19.99

JACKS ABBY HOUSE LAGER 4PK

$19.99

JACKS ABBY COPPER LEGEND 4PK

$19.99

LAGUNITA IPA SNGL

$5.49

AUTUMN HARVEST

$19.99

BEESKNEES

$19.99

STONE IPA

$5.69

STONE HAZE

$5.69

TT 24 Oz

$2.89

CHIPS

GARDEN SALSA SUNCHIPS

$2.36

CHEDDAR & SOUR CREAM 2.75OZ UTZ

$2.29

HONEY BBQ 2.75OZ UTZ

$2.29

ONION & GARLIC 2.75OZ UTZ

$2.29

ORIGINAL 2.75OZ UTZ

$2.29

ORIGINAL RIPPLE 2.75OZ UTZ

$2.29

PARTY MIX 4.75OZ UTZ

$2.29

SALT & VINEGAR 2.75OZ UTZ

$2.29

SOUR CREAM & ONION 2.75OZ UTZ

$2.29

JALAPENO HEAT 2OZ

$1.89

MESQUITE BBQ 2OZ

$1.89

MESQUITE BBQ 4.75OZ

$3.99

SALT & VINEGAR 2OZ

$1.89

SALT & VINEGAR 4.75OZ

$3.99

SEA SALT 2OZ

$1.89

SEA SALT 4.75OZ

$3.99

SOUR CREAM & ONION 2OZ

$1.89

SOUR CREAM & ONION 4.75OZ

$3.99

ORIGINAL 8OZ FAMILY SIZE WACHUSETT

$4.59

SOUR CREAM & ONION 8OZ FAMILY SIZE WACHUSETT

$4.59

DRINKS

Canada Dry 20 Oz

$2.49

ORIGINAL CAN

$1.25

MANDARIN CAN

$1.25

LEMON LIME CAN

$1.25

PEACH MANGO CAN

$1.25

COKE 2 LITER

$3.74

COKE 20 OZ

$2.49

COKE CAN

$1.25

COKE ZERO 20oz

$2.49

DIET COKE 2 LITER

$2.89

DIET COKE 20OZ

$2.49

DIET COKE CAN

$1.25

Dr Pepper 20oz

$2.49

Dr Pepper Can

$1.25

FANTA BLUE

$2.49

MM Fruit Punch

$2.49

MM Raspberry

$2.49

Poland Spring 16.9oz

$1.49

SNAPPLE LEMON TEA 16OZ

$1.89

SNAPPLE GRAPE 16OZ

$1.89

SNAPPLE PEACH TEA 16oz

$1.89

SNAPPLE APPLE 16OZ

$1.89

Sprite 20 Oz

$2.49

Sprite 2 Liter

$2.89

Sprite can

$1.25

STEWARTS ORANGE CREAM

$2.49

STEWARTS KEY LIME

$2.49

STEWARTS CREAM SODA

$2.49

CANDY BARS

CANDY BARS

$2.00

DIY FUNDRAISER PIZZA KIT

LARGE DIY PIZZA KIT

$20.00

One Scratch made Dough Ball, Grande Mozzarella, Our House Made Sauce and Cup and Char Pepperoni. Comes with complete instructions on how to prepare and cook! Please include the name of your fundraiser under "Special Request"

check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

The best little restaurant with the biggest flavor! We are your scratch made quirky neighborhood stop for Pizza, Paninis, Burritos, Tacos, Hot & Cold Subs, Salads, Rotisserie Meats, Desserts, tons of GLUTEN FREE options and so much more! Delectable food right in the heart of Holliston. Take out or delivery, you'll love our food! Locally owned and operated, we are local folks bringing international flavors to this quaint and friendly little town.

Website

Location

12 Concord St, Holliston, MA 01746

Directions

