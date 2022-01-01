The Corner Market

Restaurant info

The best little restaurant with the biggest flavor! We are your scratch made quirky neighborhood stop for Pizza, Paninis, Burritos, Tacos, Hot & Cold Subs, Salads, Rotisserie Meats, Desserts, tons of GLUTEN FREE options and so much more! Delectable food right in the heart of Holliston. Take out or delivery, you'll love our food! Locally owned and operated, we are local folks bringing international flavors to this quaint and friendly little town.

Website