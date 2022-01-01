The Corner Market
12 Concord St
Holliston, MA 01746
Popular Items
PIZZA
CHEESE PIZZA
Our Scratch Made Italian style hand tossed dough topped with our house made pizza sauce and Mozzarella
1 TOPPING PIZZA
Our Scratch Made Italian style hand tossed dough topped with our house made pizza sauce, Mozzarella and one topping of your choice
2 TOPPING PIZZA
Our Scratch Made Italian style hand tossed dough topped with our house made pizza sauce, Mozzarella and two toppings of your choice
3 TOPPING PIZZA
Our Scratch Made Italian style hand tossed dough topped with our house made pizza sauce, Mozzarella and three toppings of your choice
CHEESY BREADSTICKS
Cheesy delicious breadsticks with sides of Marinara...a fan favorite!! These babies are the size of a pizza!
GARLIC BREAD
Cruncy Focaccia Garlic Bread with melty Mozzarella
PIZZAS SPECIALTY
BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA
BBQ Grilled Chicken, Sliced Red Onion, BBQ Sauce and Mozzarella
BELLA PIZZA
Fresh Mozz, Basil, Sliced Tomato and Balsamic Glaze on a garlic base
BIG HABERSKI PIZZA
A cornucopia of Meats, Pepperoni, Sausage, Marinara and Mozzarella
BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA
Blue Cheese, Mozzarella, Red Onion & Grilled Buffalo Chicken
BUFFAQUE CHICKEN PIZZA
Blue Cheese, Mozzarella, Red Onion & Grilled Buffalo/BBQ Chicken
CHICKEN BACON RANCH PIZZA
Crispy Chopped Chicken, Crispy Bacon, Ranch Dressing & Mozzarella
CHICKEN CEASAR SALAD PIZZA
Just like it sounds, a Caesar salad, on a pizza, absolutely delicious!
CHICKEN PARM PIZZA
Crispy fried chicken with decadent marinara and melty mozzarella
CRAB RANGOON PIZZA
Everything you love about Crab Rangoons beautiful translated onto our award winning pizza! Creamy filling, crispy wontons, mozzarella and a sweet chili drizzle!
Daily Special Pizza
Please specify which Daily Special Pizza you would like. We can make most of our specials all of the time but certain specials may not be available due to availability of ingredients.
FARM STAND PIZZA
Mushrooms, Onions, Peppers, Spinach, Broccoli & Black Olives, Marinara and Mozzarella
HAWAIIAN PIZZA
Boars Head Ham, Pineapple, Marinara & Mozzarella
MARGHERITA PIZZA
Tomato, Basil, and Fresh Mozzarella
MEXICAN STREET CORN PIZZA
Sweet Corn, Spicy Aioli Base, 3 Cheese Blend topped with herbs and Queso Fresco.
MR. POTATO HEAD PIZZA
Mashed Potatoes, Cheddar, Mozzarella, Garlic, Scallions & Bacon
NASHVILLE CHICKEN & WAFFLE PIZZA
Crispy Fried Nashville Hot Chicken and Savory Waffles, Mozzarella and Maple Syrup! Add Nashville Hot Sauce to kick it up a notch!
PICKLE PIZZA
Boars Head Deli Pickles sliced and layered with crispy Boars Head Bacon on a White Garlic base with Mozzarella.
WHITE PIZZA
Classic - Mozzarella, Ricotta, Fresh Garlic, Oregano
CALZONES
PLAIN CALZONE
Calzones come with ricotta and mozzarella on the inside and marinara for dipping on the side!
1 TOPPING CALZONE
Calzones come with ricotta and mozzarella on the inside and marinara for dipping on the side! Add one topping of your choice!
2 TOPPING CALZONE
Calzones come with ricotta and mozzarella on the inside and marinara for dipping on the side! Add two toppings and enjoy!
3 TOPPING CALZONE
Calzones come with ricotta and mozzarella on the inside and marinara for dipping on the side! Add three toppings and enjoy!
CALZONE SPECIALTY
#12 CALZONE
Our Famous Steak & Cheese, Onions, Mushrooms, Peppers, Mozzarella, Ketchup & Mayo
BBQ CHICKEN CALZONE
BBQ Grilled Chicken, Red Onion, Ricotta, Mozzarella and BBQ Sauce
BIG HABERSKI CALZONE
A Cornucopia of Meats, Mozzarella & Ricotta
BUFFALO CHICKEN CALZONE
Grilled Buffalo Chicken, Bleu Cheese, Red Onion, Mozzarella & Ricotta
BUFFAQUE CALZONE
When Buffalo and BBQ combine with Chicken, Red Onion and Bleu Cheese plus Mozzarella!
CHICKEN BACON RANCH CALZONE
Grilled Chicken, Boars Head Bacon, Ranch Dressing, Mozzarella & Ricotta
CHICKEN PARM CALZONE
Crispy Chicken, Marinara, Mozzarella & Ricotta
FARM STAND CALZONE
Mushrooms, Onions, Peppers, Spinach, Broccoli, Black Olives, Mozzarella & Ricotta
GREEK GIFT CALZONE
Savory Chicken, Baby Spinach, Feta, Black Olives and Red Onions with Ricotta , Roasted Red peppers and Mozzarella!
MARGHERITA CALZONE
Pomodoro Tomato Sauce, Basil, Mozzarella & Ricotta
MR. POTATO HEAD CALZONE
Boars Head Bacon, Mashed Potatoes, Provolone, Cheddar, Garlic, Mozzarella & Ricotta
WHITE CALZONE
Mozzarella, Ricotta, Fresh Garlic & Oregano
WINGS & TENDERS
SANDWICHES + SUBS
#12 STEAK & CHEESE
Footlong London Broil Steak & Cheese, seasoned and cooked to PERFECTION!! Best Steak & Cheese you'll ever have!
BBQ BULKIE
Slow Roasted Pulled Pork, Boars Head Cheddar, Sauteed Onions and tangy BBQ sauce pressed on a Fresh Baked Bulkie.
BLT
Boars Head Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo
CHEESEBURGER SUB
Savory burger patties with Boars Head American, Pickles, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and Thousand Island on a Fresh Baked Sub Roll.
CHICKEN BACON RANCH SUB
Crispy Chicken Cutlets, Crispy Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Ranch Dressing on a Toasted Sub Roll
CHICKEN CUTLET - Build Your Own!
Crispy fried Chicken Cutlets dressed just how you like!
CHICKEN LITTLE BULKIE
Crispy Breaded Chicken breast with lettuce, tomato and mayo on a bulkie
CHICKEN PARM SUB
Crispy Breaded Patties, Marinara and Provolone melted to perfection
CHICKEN SALAD - build your own!
House made chicken salad
CINDYS CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP
Grilled Chicken, Romaine, Shaved Parmesan Cheese and House made Croutons in a white or wheat wrap
CORNED BEEF - Build your own!
Boars Head Corned Beef made how you like it
CRANBERRY WALNUT CHICKEN SALAD- build your own!
House Made Chicken Salad with Crasins and Chopped Walnuts
CRISPY BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP
Crispy Fried Chicken, Buffalo Sauce, Bleu Cheese Crumbles & Ranch Dressing, Lettuce, Tomato & Red Onion
CUBANO
Classic Cuban...House Roasted Pulled Pork, Boars Head Ham & Swiss, Pickles, and Mustard pressed to perfection on a sub roll.
GODFATHER STEAK BOMB
Sliced Sirloin, Sausage, Pepperoni, Peppers & Onions, Mushrooms, American Cheese, Diced Mozzarella & Marinara. This 2+ pound beauty will blow your socks off!
GYRO
Succulent Lamb, Sliced Red Onion, Tomato and Tzatziki Sauce on a Fresh Baked Pita
HAM - build your own!
Boars Head Ham made how you like it
ITALIANO
Mortadella, Salami, Capicola, Pepperoni, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Banana peppers, Oil & Vinegar, Oregano and a bruschetta relish!
MEATBALL PARM
House made Meatballs, Marinara and Provolone melted to perfection
ROAST BEEF - build your own!
Boars Head Roast Beef made how you like it
TURKEY CLUB
Boars Head Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo on your choice of triple layered Bread
TURKEY- Build your own!
Boars Head Turkey made how you like it!
YIMMY FALAFEL BURGER
A crispy tasty Falafel burger topped with sliced Red Onion and Tomato, dressed with Tzatziki spread!
BANANA BULKIE
Banana Peppers, Boars Head Cheddar Cheese, Crispy Bacon, Crispy Chicken Cutlet, Chipotle mayo And Sweet Chili Sauce On A Fresh Bulkie Roll.
ROAST BEEF PASTRAMI SUB
1/2 Boars Head Roast Beef , 1/2 Boars Head Pastrami W/ Chipotle Mayo , Jalapenos And Boars Head Cheddar Cheese Toasted To Perfection On A Fresh Sub Roll.
PANINIS
BALBOA
Boars Head Roast Beef, American Cheese, Sautéed Onions, Banana Peppers, Horseradish Sauce on Fresh Baked Focaccia
BBQ GRILLED CHEESE
Melted Boars Head Cheddar with Savory Pulled Pork & BBQ Sauce!
BELLA
Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato, Basil, Balsamic on Fresh Baked Focaccia
BLACK & BLEU
Boars Head Pastrami, Swiss, Spicy Deli Mustard, Bleu Cheese Crumbles on Marble Rye.
BOARS NEST
Boars Head Oven Roasted Chicken, Bacon, Cheddar, Honey Mustard on Fresh Baked Focaccia
BOSS HOG
Scratch made slow roasted Pulled Pork, BBQ Sauce, Cheddar Cheese, Coleslaw on Fresh Baked Focaccia
BRADY
Grilled Chicken, Guacamole, Swiss, Bacon, Tomato, Chipotle Mayo on Fresh Baked Focaccia
CORNER CLUB FOCACCIA
Boars Head Turkey, Ham, Swiss, Bacon, Homemade Honey Mustard on Fresh Baked Focaccia
GIILLIGAN
Savory Tuna, Provolone and Pickles on Fresh Baked Focaccia
GRILLED CHEESE
Your Choice of Country White or Hearty Wheat and Boars Head Cheese melted to perfection!
ITALIANO FOCACCIA
Boars Head Mortadella, Salami, Capicola, Pepperoni, Provolone, Tomato, Onion, Banana Peppers, Oil & Vinegar, Oregano and a bruschetta relish on Fresh Baked Focaccia
KING CREOLE
Cajun Spiced Grilled Chicken Breast, Cheddar, Bacon, Chipotle Mayo on Fresh Baked Focaccia
PILGRIM
Oven Roasted Turkey, Stuffing, Cranberry Sauce, Mayo on Fresh Baked Focaccia
RACHEL
Boars Head Corned Beef, Swiss, Cole Slaw, Thousand Island on Marble Rye
REUBEN
Boars Head Corned Beef, Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut, Thousand Island on Marble Rye
RICKY RICARDO
Scratch made slow roasted Pulled Pork, Ham, Provolone, Pickles, Spicy Deli Mustard on Fresh Baked Focaccia
SMOKIN JOE GOUDA PANINI
Boar's Head London Broil Roast Beef, Smoked Gouda Cheese, Caramelized Onions and Siracha Mayo on Fresh Baked Focaccia
STEAK TIP PANINI
Marinated Grass Fed Angus Tips, Sauteed Peppers & Onions, Cheddar, Garlic Aioli and Sweet Chili Sauce on Fresh Baked Focaccia
MOZZAGUAC
Fresh Mozzarella , Fresh Guacamole , Boars Head Pepperoni On Country White Bread.
TACOS
JAYS CLASSIC GROUND BEEF TACO DUO
Seasoned Ground Beef, Lettuce & Monterey Jack on hard corn or soft flour shells
BUFFALO CHICKEN TACO DUO
Buffalo Infused White Tortilla Shells, Pulled Chicken, Pico de Gallo, Shredded Lettuce and Bleu Cheese & Ranch Dressing
CHICKEN BACON RANCH TACO DUO
Seasoned shredded chicken, crispy bacon, pico de gallo, ranch and chipotle mayo on flour tortillas.
FISH TACO DUO
Crispy Fried Haddock, Cole Slaw, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Chipotle Mayo, Queso Fresco
ITALION STALION TACOS
All The Italiano Meats, Monterey Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Pico And Creamy Italian.
BURRITOS
CHICKEN BURRITO
Seasoned Pulled Chicken, White Rice, Black Beans, Pico de Gallo, & Monterey Jack!
GROUND BEEF BURRITO
Seasoned Ground Beef, White Rice, Black Beans, Pico de Gallo, & Monterey Jack!
PULLED PORK BURRITO
Slow roasted Pulled Pork, White Rice, Black Beans, Pico de Gallo, & Monterey Jack!
VEGGIE BURRITO
Spinach, Broccoli, Mushroom, Onion, Green Peppers, White Rice, Black Beans, Pico de Gallo, & Monterey Jack!
ROBIN DINNER
Crispy Chicken Cutlets On A Bed Of Onions, Peppers And White Rice Topped With Teriyaki Sauce.
SALADS / SOUP
ANTIPASTO
Iceberg Lettuce, Romaine Lettuce, Tomato Wedges, Sliced Cucumber, Roasted Red Peppers, Capicola, Salami, Mortadella, Fresh Mozzarella, Banana Peppers, Italian Dressing. Big enough to share!
CAESAR
Romaine Lettuce, Housemade Croutons, Parmesan Cheese, Caesar Dressing. Big enough to share!
COBB SALAD
Iceberg Lettuce, Romaine Lettuce, Hard Boiled Egg, Bacon, Tomato Wedges, Sliced Cucumber, Sliced Red Onion, Sliced Green Pepper, Bleu Cheese, Guacamole. Big enough to share!
GREEK
Iceberg Lettuce, Tomato Wedges, Sliced Cucumber, Sliced Red Onions, Sliced Green Peppers, Black Olives, Pepperonis, Feta, Greek Dressing. Big enough to share!
HOUSE
Iceberg Lettuce, Tomato Wedges, Sliced Cucumber, Sliced Red Onions, Sliced Green Peppers, Peperoncinis Italian Dressing. Big enough to share!
MIXED GREENS
Baby Spinach, Romaine Lettuce, Iceberg, Tomato Wedges, Sliced Cucumber, Red onion, Green Peppers, Feta, Walnuts, Dried Cranberries, Pepperoncinis, Raspberry Vinaigrette. Big enough to share!
KIDS MENU
KIDS FLUFFERNUTTER
Peanut Butter and Fluff on your choice of bread!
KIDS GRILLED CHEESE
American Cheese melted between your choice of bread!
KIDS QUESADILLA
Monterey Jack melted between you choice of white or wheat wrap served with a side of salsa.
KIDS TENDERS 3PC
3 Crispy fried tenders!
KIDS BURGER
4oz patty on a bulkie roll.
BAKED GOODS / DESSERT
PIZZA KIT
BEER
Corona Extra 6 Pack Btl
Heineken 6 Pack Btl
ALLAGASH WHITE 4 PK
DALES SNG
SINGLE
4pk
GG 4PK PULP DADDY
GG SNG PULP DADDY
JACKS ABBY OCTOBER FEST 4PK
JACKS ABBY HOUSE LAGER 4PK
JACKS ABBY COPPER LEGEND 4PK
LAGUNITA IPA SNGL
AUTUMN HARVEST
BEESKNEES
STONE IPA
STONE HAZE
TT 24 Oz
CHIPS
GARDEN SALSA SUNCHIPS
CHEDDAR & SOUR CREAM 2.75OZ UTZ
HONEY BBQ 2.75OZ UTZ
ONION & GARLIC 2.75OZ UTZ
ORIGINAL 2.75OZ UTZ
ORIGINAL RIPPLE 2.75OZ UTZ
PARTY MIX 4.75OZ UTZ
SALT & VINEGAR 2.75OZ UTZ
SOUR CREAM & ONION 2.75OZ UTZ
JALAPENO HEAT 2OZ
MESQUITE BBQ 2OZ
MESQUITE BBQ 4.75OZ
SALT & VINEGAR 2OZ
SALT & VINEGAR 4.75OZ
SEA SALT 2OZ
SEA SALT 4.75OZ
SOUR CREAM & ONION 2OZ
SOUR CREAM & ONION 4.75OZ
ORIGINAL 8OZ FAMILY SIZE WACHUSETT
SOUR CREAM & ONION 8OZ FAMILY SIZE WACHUSETT
DRINKS
Canada Dry 20 Oz
ORIGINAL CAN
MANDARIN CAN
LEMON LIME CAN
PEACH MANGO CAN
COKE 2 LITER
COKE 20 OZ
COKE CAN
COKE ZERO 20oz
DIET COKE 2 LITER
DIET COKE 20OZ
DIET COKE CAN
Dr Pepper 20oz
Dr Pepper Can
FANTA BLUE
MM Fruit Punch
MM Raspberry
Poland Spring 16.9oz
SNAPPLE LEMON TEA 16OZ
SNAPPLE GRAPE 16OZ
SNAPPLE PEACH TEA 16oz
SNAPPLE APPLE 16OZ
Sprite 20 Oz
Sprite 2 Liter
Sprite can
STEWARTS ORANGE CREAM
STEWARTS KEY LIME
STEWARTS CREAM SODA
CANDY BARS
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 8:30 pm
The best little restaurant with the biggest flavor! We are your scratch made quirky neighborhood stop for Pizza, Paninis, Burritos, Tacos, Hot & Cold Subs, Salads, Rotisserie Meats, Desserts, tons of GLUTEN FREE options and so much more! Delectable food right in the heart of Holliston. Take out or delivery, you'll love our food! Locally owned and operated, we are local folks bringing international flavors to this quaint and friendly little town.
