A map showing the location of The Corner Pantry - BossierView gallery
Salad
Sandwiches

The Corner Pantry - Bossier

66 Reviews

$$

2620 Beene Blvd

Bossier City, LA 71111

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

The Meat
Smokehouse Salad
Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Shareables

Smoked Jalapeño Pimento Cheese

$6.99

Smoked Jalapeño blended with pimento cheese and served with homemade potato chips.

Loaded Nachos

$9.99

Tortilla Chips, queso, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, jalapeños, with your choice of brisket, pulled pork, or smoked chicken.

Smothered Wedges

$6.99

Handcut potato wedges topped with queso, sour cream, bacon, and chives.

Angry Chicken Rolls

Angry Chicken Rolls

$8.99Out of stock

Dip Trio

$8.99

Fried Pickles

$5.99

Homemade BBQ Chips

$5.99

Loaded Cheese Fries

$9.99Out of stock

Seasoned Waffle Fries, topped with melted cheddar, sour cream, bacon and chives. Served with our homemade ranch dressing.

Gluten-Free Buffalo Chicken Bites

$7.99Out of stock

Smoked Brisket Quesadilla

$10.99

Smoked Brisket, cheddar jack cheese, roasted corn and poblano, pico de gallo in a flour tortilla. Served with sour cream and salsa.

Lg Onion Tanglers

$6.99Out of stock

Chips and Queso

$5.99

Chips and Salsa

$4.99

Chips and Guac

$5.99

8 oz Salsa

$3.99

8 oz Guac

$3.99

8 0z Queso

$3.99

Specialty Sandwiches

Served on Texas Toast Or Brioche Bun. Melted Cheddar , Pulled Pork, Jalapenos, fried onion tanglers, and barbecue sauce.

Classic Club

$10.99Out of stock

Shaved Smoked Ham & Turkey, Swiss Cheese, Chipotle Mayo, Lettuce and Tomato Served on a fresh Lowder Croissant.

Smoked Turkey Melt

$10.99Out of stock

Smoked Turkey, melted cheddar cheese, avocado, bacon, chipotle mayo, on a Lowder Croissant.

Hot Ham and Cheese

$10.99

Smoked Ham, swiss cheese, bacon, and mustard served on a Lowder Croissant.

Classic BLT

$10.99

The Cali

$10.99Out of stock
Brisket Reuben

Brisket Reuben

$9.99Out of stock

Smoked Brisket, Melted Swiss, Sauerkraut, topped with thousand island on Rye bread.

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$10.99Out of stock

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$9.99

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$9.99Out of stock

The Cuban

$9.99Out of stock

Melted Swiss on Texas Toast, Ham, Pulled Pork, Fried Pickles, Topped with Mustard

Grilled Cheese and Soup

$9.99Out of stock

Chopped Brisket Sandwich

$6.95

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$5.95

Spring Salad Wrap

$9.99Out of stock

Romaine Lettuce, Fried Chicken Chunks, Fresh Pico, Shredded Cheese and Honey Mustard in a wrap.

Spicy Pulled Pork Crunch

$10.99Out of stock

Texas Toast or Brioche Bun, Melted Cheddar, pulled pork, jalapenos, fried onion tanglers, and barbecue sauce.

Main Dish Greens

Smokehouse Salad

Smokehouse Salad

$8.99

Romaine Lettuce, Smoked Brisket, Shredded Cheddar, andTomatoes, Topped with Fried Onion Tanglers. Served with Homemade Ranch dressing.

Smoked Chicken Caesar Salad

Smoked Chicken Caesar Salad

$8.99Out of stock

Southwestern Salad

$8.99

Romaine Lettuce, smoked chicken, roasted corn and poblanos, pico de gallo, guacamole, pepper jack cheese, and tortilla strips. Served with Vinaigrette dressing.

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$8.99
Smoked Chicken Pasta Salad

Smoked Chicken Pasta Salad

$8.99

Smoked Chicken Salad

$8.99Out of stock

Our Smoked Chicken Salad served on a bed of lettuce.

New Spring Salad

$8.99

Romaine Lettuce, Fried Chicken Chunks, Fresh Pico , Tortilla Strips, Shredded Cheese served with Honey Mustard dressing

Stuffed Spuds

The Giant

$8.50

Traditional Spud with butter, sour cream. bacon, shredded cheddar and chives.

The Meat

$9.99

The Chicken Bacon

$9.99

The Buffalo Chicken Spud

$9.99

Southwestern Spud

$8.99

Frito Pie

$10.99Out of stock

Soups

Loaded Potato Soup

$7.99+Out of stock

Broccoli Cheese Soup

$7.99+Out of stock

Chicken and Sausage Gumbo

$9.50+

Brisket Chili

$7.99+Out of stock

Chicken Enchilada

$3.99+Out of stock

Tomato Bisque

$6.99+Out of stock

Chicken Noodle

$3.99+Out of stock

Sides

Waffle Fries

$2.99

Mac and Cheese

$2.99+

Fried Onion Tanglers

$2.99Out of stock
Fried Okra

Fried Okra

$2.99

Side Salad

$2.99

Pasta Salad

$2.99

Bbq Potato Chips

$2.99

Tortilla Chips Side

$2.99

Add Tanglers

$0.75Out of stock

Bag of BBQ Chips

$2.25

Bag of Salt and Vinegar

$2.25

Sweet Stuff

Warm Chocolate Chip

$2.49

Peach Cobbler

$2.99Out of stock

Pecan Pie

$4.99Out of stock

Lowder King Cake Whole

$32.00Out of stock

Slice King Cake

$2.50Out of stock

Beignets (6)

$5.00Out of stock

6 small fried croissant dough sprinkled generously with powder sugar.

Cinnamon Coffee Cake

$2.99Out of stock

White Chunk Macadamia

$2.99Out of stock

Vanilla Swirl Pumpkin Cake Slice

$3.99Out of stock

Kids

Ham and Cheese Sammie

$5.99

Chicken Chunks

$5.99Out of stock

Grilled Cheese

$5.99Out of stock

Cheese Quesadilla

$5.99

Drinks

Regular 32 oz

$2.59

Refill

$1.00

Gallon

$6.50

16oz

$1.69

Bottle

$2.50

Small Water

$0.35

Large Water

$0.60

Orange Juice

$5.95

PRE ORDER ONLY Rack of Rib Special

LIimited time only - Pick up for Wednesday Nov. 25th only. Rack of Ribs, Green Beans, and 6 Rolls.
Rack of Ribs Special

Rack of Ribs Special

$34.99

One day Only- Pick up only on Nov. 25th Rack of Ribs, Green Beans, 6 Rolls

Fan Favorites

Brisket Mac and Cheese

$9.99

Smoked Chicken Salad Pint

$8.99Out of stock

Smoked Chicken Salad Small

$4.49Out of stock

Party Platters

Pulled Pork Slider Platter

$36.00

24 Pulled Pork Sliders (served on yeast rolls). Comes with Barbecue Sauce. Please allow 30 minute Prep time.

Chopped Brisket Slider Platter

$40.00

24 Chopped Brisket Sliders. (Served on a Yeast Roll) Comes with Barbecue Sauce. Please allow 30 minute Prep time.

Food

Standard Box Lunch

$9.99

Your choice of sandwich , chips , and a cookie

Deluxe Box Lunch

$10.99

Your choice of sandwich side chips and cookie

Delivery Buffett

$11.99

2 Meats 3 sides Rolls

Full Service

$13.99

2 meat 3 sides rolls set up plus Staff

Taco Platter

$36.00

Dessert Platter

$36.00

Whole Peach Cobbler

$26.00

Feeds about 20

Pecan Pie

$2.75

By the slice

Cookies

$2.00

Potato Bar

$9.99

Crossiant Box

$12.99

Small Sandwich Tray serves 8-10

$125.00

16 Half Sandwiches Variety of Chicken Salad, Hot Ham and Cheese on Fresh Croissants, Buffalo Chicken Wraps and Chicken Caesar Wraps

Medium Sandwich Tray Serves 11-15

$160.00

Large Sandwich Tray 16-20

$190.00

Breakfast Catering

$8.99

Pulled Pork Slider Platter

$36.00

24 Pulled Pork Sliders (Served on Yeast Rolls) Comes with Barbecue Sauce . Please allow 30 minute Prep time.

Drinks

Gallon Sweet Tea

$6.50

Gallon Unsweet Tea

$6.50

Gallon Lemonade

$6.50

EXTRAS

Add Brisket

$2.50Out of stock

Extra Sauce

$0.30

Side Soup

$2.99

Thanksgiving Special

$34.99

Side Upcharge

$1.00

Lowder Croissants

$2.99

Tortilla Chips Side

$1.99

Add Avocado

$0.99

Add Chicken

$2.00

Add Turkey

$2.00

Rolls

$0.50

Brisket

Brisket

$7.99+

Pulled Pork

Pulled Pork

$6.99+

Smoked Chicken

Smoked Chicken

$6.99+

Ribs

Ribs

$12.99+
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markBuffet
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2620 Beene Blvd, Bossier City, LA 71111

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Bistro To Go Downtown - 333 Texas Avenue Suite 125
orange star4.7 • 32
333 Texas Avenue Suite 125 Shreveport, LA 71101
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Bossier City

Dillas Quesadillas - Bossier City
orange starNo Reviews
2035 Airline Dr. Bossier City, LA 71111
View restaurantnext
Flying Heart Brewing
orange star4.6 • 816
700 Barksdale Blvd Bossier City, LA 71111
View restaurantnext
Posados Cafe - Bossier
orange star4.1 • 811
1703 Old Minden Rd Bossier City, LA 71111
View restaurantnext
The Queue Tavern 2.0 - 4403 E Texas St
orange star4.0 • 1
4403 E Texas St Bossier City, LA 71111
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Bossier City
Shreveport
review star
Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)
Ruston
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Longview
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Texarkana
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Gilmer
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
West Monroe
review star
Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Monroe
review star
Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)
Tyler
review star
Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)
Lindale
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston