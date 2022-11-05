Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

The Corner Pub 627 E College Ave., Suite D

No reviews yet

627 E College Ave., Suite D

Decatur, GA 30033

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Build your own
Patty Melt
Catfish Plate

Specials

Chicken Strips House Seasoned w/ Fries

$12.00

Meatloaf w/ Asparagus & Mashed Potatoes

$16.00

Starters

1lb. Jerk Wings

$12.00

8 of 'em, jerked and grilled with carrots and celery. Choose a toss for a little extra kick.

3lb. Jerk Wings

$32.00

24 fat ones with the usual suspects. They'll flip you for real.

Nacho Mama

Nacho Mama

$9.50

freshly fried chips, melted cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, jalapenos, poblano sour cream

Pimento Cheese Plate

$9.50

vegetarian. goat & cheddar cheeses, cucumber, apple, carrot, toasted baguette

Shrimp Quesadilla

$11.00

bean puree, tomato, avocado, jalapenos, queso fresco, poblano sour cream, salsa

Spinach and Chicken Quesadilla

$11.00

grilled chicken, sauteed spinach, mushrooms and queso fresco, sides of salsa and sour cream

Chicken Quesadilla

$11.00

grilled chicken, melted cheddar cheese

Chips and Salsa

$5.50

freshly fried with house salsa

Fried Pickles

$7.00

Chicken Strips House Seasoned

$8.00

Soup & Salads

Sm Corner Salad

Sm Corner Salad

$5.00

lettuce, tomato, onion, carrot, raisin, sunflowers seeds, boiled egg

Lg Corner Salad

$9.00

Sm Pop's Salad

$5.00

spinach, tomato, carrot, onion, bacon, boiled egg

Lg Pop's Salad

$9.00

Sm Cranberry Walnut Salad

$5.00

spinach, apple, goat cheese, onion, walnut, dried cranberry

Lg Cranberry Walnut Salad

$9.00

Cream of Tomato Soup

$5.50

Tacos and Sliders

Taco Al Pastor

$5.50

cumin, chili powder, oregano and pineapple marinated pork with fresh pineapple, red onion & cilantro

Shrimp Taco

Shrimp Taco

$5.50

grilled, pickled carrot & daikon, Nashville mayo, cilantro

Chicken Slider

$5.50

tomato, arugula, ranch, sriracha

Cucumber Slider

$5.50

arugula, red onion, goat cheese, mayo

Two Taco/Slider

$10.00

Choose two of our tacos and/or sliders

Two with a side

$14.00

choose two of our tacos and/or sliders as well as a side

Plate of Three

$14.50

choose three of our tacos and/or sliders

Sandwiches

Catfish Po' Boy

Catfish Po' Boy

$13.00

two fried filets, chipotle tartar, tomato, pickled onion, lettuce, toasted hoagie

French Dip

$12.00

roast beast, Muenster, merlot au jus, hoagie

Grilled Chez'

$12.00

muenster, cheddar, pulled pork, arugula, butter toasted marble rye

Jerked Philly

$13.00

grilled breast, onion, cherry tomato, pineapple, muenster, mayo, toasted hoagie

Patty Melt

$13.00

caramelized onion, pepper jack, beef patty, remoulade, butter toasted wheat

Peruvian Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

spiced & grilled breast, jalapeno aioli, pickled onions, arugula, kaiser

Pimento Cheese Sandwich

$11.50

arugula, tomato, house pimp cheese

Salmon BLT

$13.00

house croquette, smoked bacon, tomato, arugula, remoulade, toasted kaiser

Que Sandwich

$12.50

house smoked and pulled pork, house pickles, butter toasted Texas toast

Vegetable Hoagie

$13.00

chimichurri, caramelized onion, broccoli, red bell pepper, mushroom, spinach and pepper jack, toasted hoagie

Burgers

Build your own

$10.50

beef patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, toasted kaiser

The James Adams

$13.50

beef patty, pimento cheese, bacon, fresh jalapenos, toasted kaiser bun

The Barnyard

$13.50

beef patty, house pulled pork, fried egg, pickle, toasted kaiser bun

Sides

Broccoli

$4.50

olive oil, salt and pepper

Collard Greens

$4.50

with onion and jerk stock

Steak Fries

$4.50

fat and crispy

Mashed Potatoes

$4.50

garlic, rosemary infused

Okra

$4.50

cornemeal breaded and fried

Black Beans and Rice

$4.50

tomato, serrano, onion and cilantro

Entrees

Catfish Plate

$16.00

two fried fillets, collard greens, fried okra with chipotle tartar and lemons

Chicken and Avocado Salad

$15.00

grilled breast, leaf lettuce, tomato, red onion,cucumber, bacon, avocado

The Hot Mess

$16.00

rice, black beans, avocado, tomato, onion, jalapeno,queso fresco, grilled chicken, chimichurri

Que Plate

$16.00

house smoked pork, fried okra, collard greens

Rainbow Trout

$17.00

mashed potato, roasted broccoli, lemon, walnut butter

Shrimp Tostada

Shrimp Tostada

$15.00

stack of crisp corn tortillas, grilled shrimp, smoked pork, black beans, queso fresco, salsa, avocado and jalapeno aioli

Desserts

chocolate cake with a boozy molten center

Lava Cake

$6.50

chocolate cake with a boozy molten center

Vanilla Ice Cream

$6.00

Chocolate Ice Cream

$6.50

Irish Coffee Ice Cream

$6.00

Strawberry CheeseCake

$7.50

Brownie w/ Pecans

$6.00Out of stock

Cinnamon Cake

$7.00

Kids

Kids Chips

$3.50

freshly fried

Kids Nachos

$5.00

freshly fried, melted cheddar

Veggies and Ranch

$4.00

carrot, celery, ranch

Mashed Taters

$4.50

Kids Chicken Slider

$4.50

Kids Grilled Cheese w bacon

$5.00

Kids Burger

$6.50

Kids Chicken Sandwich

$6.50

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$7.50

Kids Chicken & Rice

$7.50

Extra Sauces

BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Blue Cheese Dressing

$0.50

Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

Chipotle Tartar

$0.50

Gochujang

$0.50

Jalapeno Aioli

$0.50

Mayo

$0.50

Nashville Mayo

$0.50

House Hot Sauce

$0.50

Poblano Sour Cream

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Red Pepper Jelly Vinaigrette

$0.50

Remoulade

$0.50

Salsa

$0.50

Add Ons

Mayo

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Red Pepper Jelly Vinegarette

$0.50

Cheese

$1.00

Dill Pickles

$0.50

NA Bev

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Soda

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

1/2 & 1/2 Tea

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$4.50

Pellegrino

$4.50

Root Beer

$4.50

Red Bull

$3.50

Ting

$4.50

Six Packs

Allagash 6 Pack

$15.00

Bells Two Hearted 6 Pack

$15.00

Bud 6 Pack

$11.00

Dogfish Sea Quench 6 Pack

$16.50

Kaliber 6 Pack

$10.50

Lagunitas Hazy Wonder 6 Pack

$15.00

High Life 6 Pack

$10.00

Miller Lite 6 Pack

$10.50

Omission Pale Ale 6 Pack

$13.50

PBR 6 Pack

$9.00

Yeungling 6 Pack

$11.25

17oz Beer

Kronenbourg Blanc

$6.50

Merch

Short Sleeve shirt

$15.00

Hoodie

$35.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

For weekly regulars and wanderers, The Corner Pub is a neighborhood joint where anyone and everyone is invited to find a place at the bar. With a rotating selection of brews on tap, lots of bottles and cans to choose from, too – we offer sips for all along with the best food in town.

Location

627 E College Ave., Suite D, Decatur, GA 30033

Directions

Gallery
The Corner Pub image
The Corner Pub image

