The Corner Pub & Grill Corner Pub Ellisville
15824 Fountains Plaza dr
Chesterfield, MO 63017
Popular Items
APPETIZERS
CORNER NACHOS
White queso, shredded lettuce, black beans, pico de gallo and our cajun tortilla chips
CPG NUGGS
Breaded Boneless Wings. Your choice of one sauce.
FRIED PICKLE CHIPS
A pile of seasoned & wheat-free battered pickle chips served with horsey sauce.
GUACAMOLE BITES
Guacamole stuffed in a wonton served with buffalo-ranch.
NASHVILLE IN A BASKET
Dices CPG nuggs - Nashville Style - with comeback sauce, white queso & sliced pickles piled on a basket of waffle fries
PEPPER JACK CHEESE CUBES
Battered and fried pepper jack cheese cubes. Served with Marinara.
POTATO SKINS
Topped with our cheese blend, bacon bits, green onions. Served with Sour Cream
PRETZEL STICKS
Warm soft pretzels sticks. Served with queso cheese
SPINACH ARTICHOKE DIP
Housemade Spinach artichoke dip topped with parmesean and chopped tomatoes. Served with parmesean pita chips.
STUFFED 'SHROOMS
Shrooms stuffed with spinach, artichoke, parmesean cheese, wheat free bread crumbs. Served with Avocado Ranch.
TOASTED RAVIOLI
Handbreaded St Louis Style Ravioli dusted with parmesean. Served with Marinara.
WINGS
One Pound of Drummies & Flats with your choice of sauce.
BUFFALO CHICKEN DIP
served with tortilla chips and topped with buffalo ranch & green onions
DIP OF THE MOMENT
House made corn and black bean dip topped with guacamole & served with tortilla chips
SALADS
SMALL HOUSE SALAD
Mixed Greens w/ tomatoes, croutons, bacon & cheese blend. Choice of dressing.
LARGE HOUSE SALAD
Mixed Greens w/ tomatoes, croutons, bacon & cheese blend. Choice of dressing.
SMALL CAESAR SALAD
Mixed greens w/ house made casesar dressing, parmesan cheese & croutons.
LARGE CAESAR SALAD
Mixed greens w/ house made casesar dressing, parmesan cheese & croutons.
CRISPY CHICKEN SALAD
Mixed Greens w/ CPG boneless wings (Buffalo or plain), cucumbers, tomatoes, red onion & Parmesan cheese. Served with Peppercorn Ranch.
STEAK SALAD
Bibb lettuce, beef tenderloin, madeira wine reduction, GF onion rings, bleu cheese crumbles & tomatoes. Served with Vinaigrette Dressing.
CHICKEN FIESTA SALAD
Grilled Chicken on top of mixed greens, street corn salsa, cotija cheese, pico de gallo, topped w/ cajum tortilla crumbles & sour cream served with buffalo ranch.
GRILLED SALMON SALAD
Grilled salmon on top of mixed greens, cucumber, tomatoes, red onion & feta cheese. Served with lemon dill dressing.
MAMBA ITALIANA SALAD
chopped Italian with salami, pepperoni, pepperoncini, kalamata olives & provolone topped w/ crispy artichokes and served with house made oregano vinaigrette
SOUP & CHILI
SANDWICHES
BLACKENED CHICKEN SANDWICH
Blackened chicken breast topped w/ pepper jack cheese & onions served on a Brioche bun.
BLT
BRISKET SAMMIE
Smoked brisket, cheddar cheese, slaw, dill pickles & BBQ sauce on a toasted Brioche bun.
CPG CHICKEN CLUB
Grilled chicken breast served w/ bacon, tomato, lettuce, Swiss cheese & honey mustard on an Asiago roll.
CHICKEN PHILLY
Thinly sliced chicken topped with grilled onion, green peppers & Provolone on a hoagie
FRENCH DIP
Thinly sliced roast beef on cheese garlic bread with horsey sauce & au jus.
HOT & SPICY CHICKEN
Breaded chicken breast, drenched in our 7 spice wing sauce served with bacon, Pepper Jack Cheese, lettuce & Ranch Drizzle
MOOZAREL
Thinly sliced chicken, bruschetta mix, mozzarella cheese & mayo served on a hoagie.
NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN
Breaded in house - Nashville Style - chicken breast, slices pickles, comeback sauce and coleslaw
OG PHILLY
Thinly sliced steak or chicken topped w/ grilled onion, green peppers & provolone on a hoagie.
PLAIN CHIX SANDWICH
RUDY
Corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss & 1000 island dressing on Rye bread.
SALMON BLT
Grilled salmon w/ tomato, bacon, lettuce & lemon dill dressing on a wheat roll.
TURKEY CLUB SUB
Turkey, lettuce, tomato, bacon, mayo. Swiss cheese & guacamole served on an Asiago roll.
CHICKEN SPIEDINI SANDWICH
Lightly breaded chicken breast with mushrooms, bacon, provolone cheese & lemon butter sauce served on a hoagie
SLIDERS
BURGERS
CORNER BURGER
1/2 LB Burger on Brioche bun.
FRISCO DISCO
1/2 LB Burger with American & swiss cheese, fried pickle chips, bacon & 1000 island served on Sourdough.
TOT & THE EGG
1/2 LB Burger with bacon, sunny side egg, crushed tater tots, cheddar & buffalo ranch served on sourdough.
THE BACKYARD Q
1/2 lb burger with BBQ sauce, bacon, cheddar cheese & GF onion ring served on Brioche.
ARIBA
1/2 lb burger topped with jalapenos, pepper jack cheese & chipolte mayo served on an Asiago roll.
PRETZEL BACON CHEESEBURGER
1/2 lb burger topped with pub cheese, grilled onions & bacon on a Pretzel roll.
3-CHEESE BURGER
1/2 lb burger topped with american, swiss & cheddar w/ KAYO sauce on a Brioche.
BEYOND VEGGIE BURGER
PLANT BASED patty topped w/swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles & KAYO sauce on a wheat roll.
MORE GOOD STUFF
BRISKET BURRITO BOMBA
Stuffed w/ smoked brisket, crinkle cut fries, queso, shredded cheese, black bean puree & green chile salssa topped with queso, guacamole, tomatoes & sour cream.
CPG NUGGS DINNER
Our boneless wings served with your choice of sauce and side.
FISH N CHIPS
beer battered cod fried to golden brown & served with pub chips and coleslaw
BAYOU BIRDIE WRAP
Blackened chicken, pepper jack cheese, shredded lettuce & buffalo ranch in a flour tortilla.
THE CLUB WRAP
Grilled chicken, honey mustard, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, bacon bits & our house cheese blend wrapped in a flour tortilla.
"BIG PAPI" STEAK WRAP
Philly meat, street corn salsa, pico de gallo, jalapenos, shredded lettuce, guacamole, cheese blend, sour cream, cajun tortilla crumbles w/salsa verde wrapped in flour tortilla.
VEGGIE WRAP
Guacamole smear, black bean puree, street corn salsa, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, mozzarella cheese, vinaigrette wrapped in a flour tortilla.
HEALTHY BOWLS
TERIYAKI CHICKEN BOWL
Marinated chicken breast with stir fry vegetables & teriyaki sauce served over brown rice.
FAJITA BOWL
Choice of blackened chicken or steak with guacamole, bell peppers, corn salsa & Cotija cheese served over brown rice.
GRILLED SALMON BOWL
Grilled salmon with vegetable medley & lemon dill sauce served over brown rice.
PIZZA
NO HOLDS BARRED
Hand tossed pizza topped with pepperoni, sausage, green pepper, mushroom, onion.
THE CARNIVORE
Hand tossed pizza topped with pepperoni, sausage, bacon.
MARGARITA
Hand tossed pizza topped with tomato, basil, garlic and cheese.
BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA
Hand tossed pizza with our ZONA wing sauce w/ grilled chicken and cheese.
VEGETARIANS DREAM
Hand tossed pizza with Mushrooms, green pepper, onion, tomato.
CHEESE PIZZA
Create your own pizza
APPETIZERS
GF CHICKEN STRIPS
Made in house w/ our wheat free flour & special seasoning w/ choice of dipping sauce
GF BASKET ONION RINGS
A pile of Gluten FREE Onion Rings! Ask for the cajun dipping Sauce
GF SPINACH ARTICHOKE DIP
creamy spin dip garnished with tomatoes and served with a side of GF tortilla chips
GF STUFFED 'SHROOMS
Shrooms stuffed with spinach, artichoke, parmesean cheese, wheat free bread crumbs. Served with Avocado Ranch.
GF FRIED PICKLE CHIPS
Pickle chips seasoned and wheat free battered. Served with Horsey sauce.
GF CORNER NACHOS
White queso, shredded lettuce, black beans, pico de gallo and our cajun tortilla chips
GF POTATO SKINS
topped with our melted cheese blend, bacon bits, green onions & sour cream
GF WINGS
One Pound of Drummies & Flats with your choice of sauce.
GF NASHVILLE IN A BASKET
diced GF chicken strips - Nashville Style - with comeback sauce, white queso & sliced pickles all on top of our crinkle cut fries
SALADS
GF SMALL CORNER HOUSE SALAD
Mixed Greens w/ tomatoes, bacon & cheese blend. Choice of one dressing.
GF LARGE CORNER HOUSE SALAD
Mixed Greens w/ tomatoes, bacon & cheese blend. Choice of one dressing.
GF SMALL CAESAR SALAD
Mixed greens w/ house made casesar dressing, parmesan cheese
GF LARGE CAESAR SALAD
Mixed greens w/ house made casesar dressing, parmesan cheese
GF CRISPY CHICKEN SALAD
mixed greens, GF chicken strips (buffalo or plain) cucumbers, tomatoes, cheese blend, red onion & peppercorn ranch
GF STEAK SALAD
Bibb lettuce, beef tenderloin, madeira wine reduction, GF onion rings, bleu cheese crumbles & tomatoes. Served with choice of dressing.
GF GRILLED SALMON SALAD
mixed greens, grilled salmon, cucumber, tomatoes, red onion, feta cheese & our house made lemon dill dressing
SANDWICHES
GF CPG CHICKEN CLUB
grilled chicken breast served with bacon, aioli, lettuce, tomato & swiss cheese
GF BLACKENED CHICKEN SANDWICH
blackened chicken breast topped with pepper jack cheese & grilled onions
GF TURKEY CLUB
turkey, lettuce, tomato, bacon, mayo, swiss cheese & guacamole
GF NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN
GF breaded chicken strips - Nashville Style - with sliced pickles, comeback sauce & coleslaw
GF SALMON BLT
grilled salmon with tomato, bacon, lettuce & house lemon dill dressing
GF MOOZAREL
thinly sliced grilled chicken, bruschetta mix, mozzarella cheese & mayonnaise
BURGERS
GF CORNER BURGER
1/2 LB Burger on a GF Bun
GF ARIBA
1/2 lb. burger topped with jalapeños, pepper jack cheese & chipotle mayo served on a GF bun
GF 3-CHEESE BURGER
1/2 lb. burger topped with american, swiss & cheddar cheese with KAYO sauce on a GF bun
GF THE BACKYARD Q
1/2 lb. burger with BBQ sauce, bacon, cheddar cheese & GF onion ring served on a GF bun
MORE GOOD STUFF
HEALTHY BOWLS
PIZZA
GF NO HOLDS BARRED
Hand tossed pizza topped with pepperoni, sausage, green pepper, mushroom, onion.
GF THE CARNIVORE
Hand tossed pizza topped with pepperoni, sausage, bacon.
GF MARGARITA
Hand tossed pizza topped with tomato, basil, garlic and cheese.
GF CHEESE PIZZA
Hand tossed cheese pizza. Add some toppings!!
GF BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA
Hand tossed pizza with our ZONA wing sauce w/ grilled chicken and cheese.
GF VEGETARIANS DREAM
Hand tossed pizza with Mushrooms, green pepper, onion, tomato.
KIDS CORNER
GF WEEKLY SPECIALS
GF FRIED CHICKEN (WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY)
Breast, wing, drummie & thigh (sorry no substitutions) fried to golden brown using our wheat-free flour & served with mashed potatoes and gravy & slaw.
GF FISH TACOS (WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY)
Gluten free panko crusted fried fish, street corn salsa. Cotija Cheese, guacamole & avocado ranch drizzle with your choice of side.
GF STEAK KABOBS (FRIDAY & SATURDAY)
Two marinated tenderloin skerwers w/ mushrooms, red onions & green peppers served w/ choice of side and house salad.
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
The Corner Pub & Grill Ellisville/Chesterfield located at 15824 Fountains Plaza Dr.
15824 Fountains Plaza dr, Chesterfield, MO 63017