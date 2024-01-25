- Home
Cornwall Market 25 Kent Road South
25 Kent Road South
Cornwall Bridge, CT 06754
Confection
Pastries
- Apple-alachian Trail Muffin$4.00
- Banana Chocolate Bread$3.50
- Brownie$6.00
Tumaco Cocoa Powder, Housemade Chocolate
- Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.50
Panela Sugar, Housemade Chocolate Chunks
- Cinnamon Braid$4.00
- Cinnamon Roll$5.00
Spiced Sweet Yeast Dough, Siagon Cinnamon,Icing
- Croissant$5.00
- Croissant, Pull Apart$5.00
- Croissant, Twice baked$6.00
Almond Frangipan, Seasonal Fruit
- Croissant, Vanilla Rum Almond$6.00
- Donut$3.00
Cinnamon Spiced Yeast Doughnut
- Financier$4.00
Apple Cider, Brown Butter, Almond Cake
- Pain Au Chocolat$6.00
- Pistachio Brownie$8.00
- Seaonal Muffin$4.50
- Seasonal Cookie$3.50
- Shortbread Cookies$3.00
- Sour Cream Coffee Cake$5.00
Roasted Pumpkin, Pumpkin Spice, Sour Cream, Oat Streusel
- Wild Vanilla Bean Roll$6.00
Desserts
- Passion Fruit Chocolate Tart$9.00
Coconut Chiffon Cake, Passion Fruit Chocolate Mousse
- Araza Chocolate Tart$9.00
Araza Chocolate Truffle Tart, Araza Namelaka
- Tiramisu Cruffin$9.00
Sugar Coated Croissant, Mascarpone Pastry Cream, Marsala Reduction ,Espresso Whipped Ganache
- Untella Hazelnut Torte$9.00
Hazenut Cake, Untella, Feuilletine, Chocolate Glaze
- Spiced Pear Almond Crumb Cake$9.00
Almond Cake, Red Wine Poached Pear Center, Vanilla Streusel, Citrus Whipped Ganache
- Honey Pecan Apple Bar$9.00
Wild Vanilla Mousse, Honey Pecan and Spice Apple cake
- Wild Vanilla Bean Cheesecake$9.00
Burnt Pumpkin Cheesecake
- Brown Butter Almond Cake$4.00
- Mocha Dark Chocolate Mouse, Magic Shell, Nib Almond Cake$10.00
Soft Serve Ice Cream
Beverage
Drinks
- Americano$3.50+
- Cappuccino$4.00
Colombian single estate and regional blends
- Cortado$4.00+
- Drip Coffee$0.93+
Colombian single estate and regional blends
- Espresso Double$3.00
Colombian single estate and regional blends
- Espresso Double Decaf$3.50
Colombian single estate and regional blends
- Hot Chocolate, Single Estate$5.00+
- Latte$4.00+
Colombian single estate and regional blends
- Macchiato$4.00+
- Mocato$3.50+
- Mocha$5.00+
Colombian single estate coffee and cocoa
- Tea, Black$3.50+
- Tea, Earl Grey$3.50+
- Tea, Green$3.50+
- Tea, Herbal$2.50+
From In Pursuit of Tea
- Water$1.00
Retail
Grocery
- Spindrift Raspberry Lime$3.00
We wanted our Raspberry Lime sparkling water to actually taste like raspberries and limes, so we crushed real raspberries and limes into it. The result is light, bright, and deliciously refreshing. It's quite simple, really.
- Coca-Cola Zero Soda$2.50
Coca-Cola Zero is a sugar-free version of the classic Coca-Cola soda, offering the same great taste with zero calories. Each can contains 12 fluid ounces, perfect for on-the-go refreshment.
- Galvanina Clementine$4.50
This is a unique soft drink with the intense and unmistakeable flavor of top-quality organic clementines grown in Sicily It boasts all the unique flavors of these delicious fruits, with their delicate but long lasting aroma, which are packed with vitamins and antioxidants Galvanina makes an exquisite addition to picnics and dinner parties, and an indulgent treat just for you During pressing, the pulp of the fruit is hand-sieved and used in the soft drink which is prepared using mineral water, organic cane sugar, and carbonation from natural origin and is USDA certified organic. Clementine, a veritable delight for the palate!
- Pineapple Soda$3.69
Pineapple-flavored soda. It's a refreshing, tangy drink perfect for chilling on hot summer days.
- Spindrift Pink Lemonade$3.00
Pretty in pink and just a little sweeter than our original. With a splash of cherry and a blush of hibiscus, this may be your new favorite lemonade.
- Boylan Original Birch Beer$3.50
Distinctively minty and sharp, with strong notes of sweet birch and wintergreen oil.
- Orange Soda$4.50
Galvanina Orange Soda is a refreshing carbonated beverage with natural orange flavor. The 335ml size is perfect for a personal single-serve drink.
- Fever-Tree Distillers Cola$4.00
We wanted to make a Cola that would do justice to the craftsmanship that goes into producing great whiskey & rum, creating a liquid made with the best naturally sourced ingredients that would allow the subtle & characterful flavors of these unique spirits to shine through. The result is a cola that is rich & complex in flavor, with the perfect level of sweetness to complement and elevate whiskies & rums from the finest distilleries.
- kimino yuzu$6.00
- Red Bull$5.00
- Spindrift Lemon$3.00
When life hands us lemons, we make them sparkly. Our Lemon is a classic, flavorful sparkling water. It tastes just like if you ordered “sparkling” at a restaurant and squeezed several lemon slices into it. Except much more portable.
- Coca-cola$2.00
- De La Calle Watermelon Jalapeno Tepache$4.50
Perfectly ripe watermelons spiked with bright, floral heat from jalapeño peppers, this one packs that spicy heat that’s utterly addicting!
- Spindrift Pineapple$2.00
Take a sip, close your eyes, and channel those tropical vibes. Spindrift Pineapple sparkling water is paradise in a can. Made with ripe, juicy pineapples, Spindrift Pineapple is the first sparkling water made with real squeezed pineapple. It’s deliciously refreshing, like a tropical vacation for your taste buds.
- Lime Soda$3.69
This is a pack of 24, 12.5 oz cans of refreshing lime soda. Perfect for quenching your thirst on a sunny day or for sharing at a party.
- Strawberry Soda$3.69
This is a pack of 24 cans of strawberry soda, each weighing 12.5 ounces. It's perfect if you're a fan of fruity, carbonated drinks.
- De La Calle Mango Chili Tepache$4.50
For those who go bold, this flavor features a delicate balance of sweetness from juicy mangoes and a hint of spice from the chilis.
- Betty Buzz Ginger Beer$3.50
Betty Buzz Ginger Beer is a sparkling mixer that adds a zesty kick to your cocktails. Each bottle is 266ml, perfect for providing bold flavor to multiple drinks.
- Topo Chico Mineral Water, Sparkling$3.50Out of stock
Topo Chico Mineral Water is a sparkling, 12 fl oz beverage that comes from Mexico. This crisp, naturally carbonated drink is perfect for quenching your thirst or mixing with your favorite cocktail.
- Spindrift Mango Orange$3.00
Two tropical fruits are better than one. Real, squeezed oranges and Alphonso mango puree make for a delicious combination. This flavor debuted as one of our sodas – but we created an unsweetened version that tastes even better than the original. Mango Orange is sunny. Like your disposition.
- Grape Soda$3.50
Boylan's Grape is a flavorful soda that comes in a pack of 12 bottles. Made with natural ingredients, it offers a sweet and refreshing grape taste.
- Bruce Cost Ginger Ale - Original$4.00
The one that started it all. Our first love and the base for all our extraordinary flavors. Made with unfiltered fresh ginger and pure cane sugar, every bottle holds real ginger you can see and taste. With only four ingredients, this is simply a delicious and spicy beverage.
- Boylan Ginger Ale$3.50
Boylan Bottling Craft Soda Ginger Ale is a delicious, refreshing beverage with a hint of ginger flavor. It's perfect for those who enjoy craft sodas with a twist of natural ingredients.
- Boylan Black Cherry Soda$3.50
Boylan Bottling Boylan Soda is a refreshingly fizzy drink contained in a convenient 12 Oz bottle. With a timeless taste, it's made by Boylan Bottling, a beverage company known for its heritage and authenticity in soda crafting.
- Panna Water 750Ml Glass$4.00
It's a high-quality, refreshing water that's ideal for daily hydration or serving to guests.
- Spindrift Grapefruit$3.00
- De La Calle Pineapple Spice Tepache$4.50
Our take on traditional tepache. Fresh pineapples seasoned with turbinado sugar, agave, and a pinch of cinnamon. Deliciously refreshing.
- Fever-Tree Sparkling Lime & Yuzu$4.00
Made with a blend of bright, zesty Mexican Tahitian lime, perfectly balanced by the floral sweetness of Japanese Yuzu, creating this uniquely refreshing mixer. The perfect complement to vodka, tequila or mezcal for a refreshingly zesty summer spritz or equally as delicious on its own.
- Kimino Mikan Sparkling Water$6.00
Our Mikan are hand-picked in Wakayama and whole-pressed with Hyogo region water.
- De La Calle Grapefruit Lime Tepache$4.50
A medley of ruby red grapefruit and juicy pomelos with a twist of bright lime. Refreshing, balanced and good anytime of day.
- Spindrift Blood Orange Tangerine$3.00
With a multi-dimensional and almost berry-like depth that comes from real squeezed blood oranges that is perfectly highlighted by the bright, sweetness from real squeezed tangerines - the taste of this flavor is anything but ordinary.
- Spindrift Half and half$3.00
- Franklin & Sons Brewed Ginger Beer$3.50Out of stock
A British classic… ginger root, a squeeze of lemon and malted barley are blended with sparkling water providing your palate with a full flavour that’s not overly sweet but provides some warmth. Brewed Ginger Beer is the perfect mixer for aged rums and dark rums as it elevates the warmth of the spirit.
- Jarritos: Mango, 12.5 Oz (2638431)$3.69
Jarritos Mango is a refreshing, fruit-flavored soda that comes in a 12.5 oz size. Its tropical mango taste offers a unique twist on your typical carbonated drink.