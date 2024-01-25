Galvanina Clementine

$4.50

This is a unique soft drink with the intense and unmistakeable flavor of top-quality organic clementines grown in Sicily It boasts all the unique flavors of these delicious fruits, with their delicate but long lasting aroma, which are packed with vitamins and antioxidants Galvanina makes an exquisite addition to picnics and dinner parties, and an indulgent treat just for you During pressing, the pulp of the fruit is hand-sieved and used in the soft drink which is prepared using mineral water, organic cane sugar, and carbonation from natural origin and is USDA certified organic. Clementine, a veritable delight for the palate!